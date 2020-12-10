Post Malone’s fifth Crocs collaboration sold out almost right away

Singer Post Malone is enjoying a second career as a Croc designer. That is such a weird sentence to write. But I guess, why not, right? Somebody has to design Crocs so it might as well be a tattooed cloud rapper. But the other reason Post should be a Croc designer is he’s really good at it! His fifth collaboration with the spongy shoe manufacturer, known as the Post Malone X Crocs Duet Max Clog II, sold out in just hours. The pairs were originally selling for $60. But if you want to score a pair of hot pink and camo walkers now, you’ll need to cough up more than double that.

Post Malone Crocs returned today with a fifth edition and, like previous PM Croc offerings, quickly sold out. Back in November of 2018, the first edition of custom-designed Post Malone Crocs went out of stock soon after becoming available for purchase (at $60 per pair – the same as each subsequent version). The mutually beneficial partnership ramped up during the next year – by mid-December of 2019, the fourth edition of the shoes had arrived – and this fifth and latest iteration, officially dubbed the Post Malone X Crocs Duet Max Clog II, sold out in a matter of hours. To be sure, multiple fans relayed on social media this afternoon that they were unable to purchase the newest Post Malone Crocs in their preferred size and color. Crocs, for their part, encouraged customers in a tweet to “get back in line” if they were booted from the site as a multitude of eager shoppers attempted to score a pair of the shoes, which went on sale at 9 AM PST today. Shortly after fans took to Twitter to voice their frustration over being unable to acquire the product, the exclusive shoes were available on Crocs’ website solely in electric pink, with the black variation having sold out entirely. Moreover, the remaining stock encompassed just two women’s shoe sizes (11 and 12) and five men’s shoes sizes (9, 10, 11, 12, and 13). Predictably, Post Malone promoted the shoes several times on social media, writing hours ago that there were “only a few left.” And just prior to publishing, Crocs indicated that its Post Malone Crocs U.S. inventory had depleted. No shortage of resellers are cashing in on the pronounced market demand, Ebay sales reveal, and certain much-sought sizes of the black Post Malone Crocs have fetched north of $130 on the day.

[From Digital Music News]

I mean, good for him. Clearly, he’s tapped into a niche that works for him and his fans. I don’t own any Crocs, but his designs look cute, I could see their popularity. I truly do not know much about Post, I am not even that familiar with his music, although I like the few songs I do know (I never realize they are his, though). I know he’s not perfect and has had his share of negative press. But he seems to have found a way to keep his nose clean in his Croc designs.

In addition to the Crocs themselves, the Jibbitz – decals used to decorate Crocs – include a rubber duck, grapes, brightly colored hearts and one “inspired by his hammer and flail face tattoos.” Last Friday, 5,000 lucky fans won a free pair of Post’s newest collection. The issue was a limited-edition so I doubt there will be a reissue. But who knows, maybe with our need of miracles in 2020, they will find it in their heart to give us one more chance at a Post Malone X Crocs Duet Max Clog II? They could issue tickets, ala Willy Wonka, “I’ve got a Golden Post Croc!” Eh, I mean – why not?

Photo credit: Instagram