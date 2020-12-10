Dionne Warwick on Wendy Williams: ‘I had something that had to be said. I said it’

Embed from Getty Images

Dionne Warwick joined Twitter in 2012 but she’s been more active in the past couple of months around the election. She’s been tweeting at other celebrities like Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd and she’s also recorded videos saying she’s the one who runs her account. She’s quite sweet on Twitter and everyone with any sense has been recognizing her for the living legend she is and feeling honored when she talks to them. Enter Wendy Williams who had a shady segment on her show yesterday implying that Ms. Warwick is too old to be on Twitter, essentially. You can see the video in the tweet below and here’s the rudest part:

She’s gone on to be a Twitter person now. She’s never been involved in the Twittersphere. She watches TV or she sings songs or she reads books or she socializes or she moisturizes her hair. Look at all that hair. [Ed note: Dionne has short hair.] Or she’s brushing her teeth. She’s a beautiful woman. I know she doesn’t like me. She’s a friend to the show because she has something to promote and we’re the social influencers and we’re smart. But once she gets off the show we know she’s probably like ‘bitch.’ It’s ok Miss Warwick.

Part 2. #WendyWilliams made comments about Dionne Warwick on her show. Dionne has since responded on twitter. pic.twitter.com/8tXtFvzMcW — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) December 9, 2020

Wendy went on to play this video from Dionne responding to people who say she’s not running her account. Dionne has had to do this a couple times and I can see how it can be frustrating for her. Wendy claimed that Dionne’s niece Brittani, whom Dionne always acknowledges, “is her right hand” on Twitter because Dionne’s camera angles used to be so low. Wendy said “Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant” because of Brittani. Dionne didn’t have time for that. She tweeted about Wendy, telling Wendy to keep her name out of her mouth.

My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed. (2/2) — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

We’ll have to see if Wendy responds to Dionne on her show today. You know she will.

Dionne and Brittani were interviewed on Access yesterday by Scott Evans. Of the situation with Wendy, Dionne basically said “I said what I said.”

Today I had to tweet something that I feel had to be said and I said it the way that I meant it. Hopefully it’s taken in the spirit that it was given. I think people can learn a lot from these tweets. Ms. Warwick are you talking about having to let Wendy Williams know to keep your name out of her mouth?

Exactly. I sure did, you know. Being malicious, she doesn’t own that territory, but she doesn’t have to be malicious. I never understood people who have that kind of desire to do things of that nature so I just had to let her know that if you’re going to do that then leave me out of it.

[From Access on Youtube]

That whole interview was a joy to watch! Brittani said Dionne has always been Aunt Dionne to her and she’s recently learned how accomplished she is. The family knows Dionne is hilarious and Brittani thought Twitter would be the perfect venue for her. She was right. Dionne was beaming when Brittani was talking and it was heartwarming.

Scott asked about Dionne’s tweets with Chance the Rapper, who was so thrilled she knew who he was. She said they’re friends now and that she spoke to him on the phone. “He’s such a wonderful young man. I’m very pleased to be in his thoughts. He feels very honored to be in my thoughts as I am his.” She then went on to mention a charity she’s working with, Hunger Not Impossible, which she asked Chance to help with by working on a song with her son and other celebrities including Jennifer Garner. Dionne said Chance immediately said yes. She’s also making her 80th birthday, which is on December 12th, into a fundraiser. I love her so much! Wendy is so dumb for trying to mess with her and not give her the respect she more than deserves. (I feel bad even writing her first name in this post, but “Ms. Warwick” didn’t flow.)

Also I had the pleasure of watching Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight’s Verzuz and it was incredible when Dionne came on at the end!

Here’s the interview with Access!



Does anybody know if @jimmyfallon will be doing the Christmas Sweaters countdown this year? I love those wretched things. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

A playlist from @questlove and a sweater from @jimmyfallon means I can finally go to sleep a happy lady. Thank you! Have a wonderful night. Stay kind. 🥰 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 10, 2020

Embed from Getty Images