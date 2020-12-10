Taylor Swift surprises fans with yet another complete album, this one called ‘evermore’

Welp! Taylor Swift did it again. “It” being “recording a secret album and dropping it on her fans, Beyonce-style, when they were least expecting it.” The Snake Fam already felt well-fed with folklore, the album Taylor released several months into lockdown, which was already nominated for tons of Grammys. Now it turns out that Taylor has recorded a companion album, a sister album to folklore called evermore (again, tay is against capitalization). She posted two Twitter threads explaining what happened:
I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.
To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.
I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.
I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…
***
Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you.
Okay, that was kind of nice – “I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you.” She’s not wrong? This has been a good year for music and people enjoying music at home. Taylor actually captured a real vibe with folklore, and I’m sure that same vibe will continue with evermore, and it’s a vibe which suits this crazy year. The vibe is gentle, folksy, listening-at-home-with-a-cat music. Good for her, honestly.
This is truly Taylor’s Woman of the Woods Era.
Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpY
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020
I’m all for it. Folklore was one of the better things to have come out this year.
I was never a big Taylor Fan, but I really connected to her Folklore album while locked down at home. My brain wasn’t ready for a banger album and I appreciated this quieter album so much. I am really looking forward to this next one.
Yeah, me too. It took me places, mostly from my past. I’m not sure I’m ready for another trip!
This is how I felt. I liked folklore a lot and I’m not a big Taylor fan. It felt like she was returning to her roots and the album was very “comfortable,” so to speak. I’ll give evermore a listen.
Love folklore so I’m sure I’ll love this one too.
So excited!!!
folklore was her best album so I’m excited for evermore!
Oh wow. I didn’t know. I’m still not done with Folklore.
Yay!! I am so looking forward to listening when I’m doing my Christmas shopping this weekend. I loved folklore and I definitely wanted more. I think writing wise folklore is her best album. Musically I loved Lover more but the songs in folklore are so rich with words. Tay deserves a song writing Grammy for sure.
My daughter is going to lose her damn mind when she wakes up and hears this news. We’ve currently got a vinyl of “folklore” wrapped under the tree, and some sweater that Taylor wore in a video. She loves Taylor so much.
I’ve been listening to folklore a lot lately…and I’m not even that big of a fan. Or didn’t use to be.
this is genuinely epic, can’t wait