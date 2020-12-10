Gifts including a coffee warmer, digital picture frame and the bestselling travel pillow



Calendars make great gifts

From CB: I’m trying to think of gifts but more than that I’ve been shopping for myself as usual! I always love calendars. Every year I get myself a big calendar and a mini calendar, the big one is for my office and the mini one is for the fridge. (I get the cheap island scene calendars at Dollar General.) This was the first year I’ve also had a page a day desk calendar, a Bob Ross one I got for my son last Christmas which he didn’t want, and I love it! I’m getting myself this Audubon Nature page-a-day calendar for next year. I also started printing out a template for a weekly menu and shopping list, so I’ve bought this Kitchen Companion Page-A-Week Calendar. It’s magnetized so it fits right on the fridge. If you’re looking for a gift, consider a calendar with a recipient’s interest like cats, kittens, dogs, puppies art, biblical, gratitude or inspirational quotes. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at!

A bendy memory foam travel pillow would be comfy to use at home too



From CB: This twist memory foam pillow by Dot & Dot is the number one bestseller in travel pillows. It would make a great gift for your stressed out friend or for a child who needs support in the car. Imagine being able to use this on the couch while watching a show. This has over 4,800 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. It’s only $25 and comes in four colors, with three in velveteen fabric. You can use it on your neck or attach it to the back of your chair for support while working. Several reviewers use it in bed and say it gives great neck support. It’s also said to hold its shape better than similar pillows and has a removal cover that’s easy to wash. “I’ve used it for two nights now and have had a great night’s sleep without any pain in the morning. Definitely worth it for me to buy.” “It gives you control and once you get the positioning that you prefer, it is really comfortable and provides the right support in the right places.” “It’s super customizable, like it flexes and holds position and just really moves in any direction you need to get comfortable. We like it so much we sometimes just use it on the sofa watching movies.”

The ice roller everyone swears by



From CB: We’ve featured this ice roller before and people love it! My mom got it and she swears by it for hot flashes. It’s also said to work to depuff your face, clear sinuses, soothe skin after treatments and to help treat migraines. This has over 9,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it really helps reduce puffiness and lessen headaches. “This ice roller works so well to ease the pain from sinuses and tension. It froze very quick and I felt instant relief. The rolling motion even cleared my sinuses and I could breathe better right away.” “I have awful migraines. When I have a migraine I like to have something cold on my face and head. This does the trick!” ” I’ve used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, ect. Not to mention, when used on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings.”

If you don’t use Age Rewind you’re missing out



From CB: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind is one of those products I always use when I’m doing full face makeup. It really works to cover undereye circles and smooth fine lines. You have to use it along with foundation though or it makes you look raccoon-like. I use it under my eyes of course and in places would you would apply lighter contouring, like down my nose and in the middle of my upper lip. This has 55,000 ratings, 4.4 stars, and a B on Fakespot. It comes in 18 different colors and is the number one bestseller in concealers. Reviewers say it’s very effective at concealing scars and undereye bags and that it blends easily. “I have extremely dark under eye circles. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high end brand concealers. It’s full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy.” “Even under my foundation, it truly brightens up under my eyes reducing the appearance of bags and dark circles.” “I wear Fenty but this brand is half the cost and gives the coverage just as great as Fenty.”

A mug warmer because people don’t think to buy that for themselves



From CB: As I’m writing this I’m realizing that my coffee is cold and that I would love this mug warmer! The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is just $11 and would make a great gift for a coffee or tea lover. It has over 20,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. It’s the number one bestseller in beverage warmers. People say it really works to keep your coffee warm but not too hot and one student shared a cute photo where she kept her dinner warm in the library with it! “It’s going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer. I work 7 am to 5 pm and it is on the entire time, 5 to 6 days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I’ve purchased.” “Loved it so much I got two more to give as gifts for Christmas.” “I bought 2. One for the living room and one for my nightstand.” Some reviewers say you should get a little silicone cup cover or put a square of tinfoil over your mug if you want your drink a bit hotter. (These animal ones are so cute and have an A on Fakespot! I’ve put a photo at the bottom of this post.)

Send grandparents photos and videos with this easy-to-use digital frame



From Hecate: A weird thing about our house is we barely have any actual photos up. We have hundreds on our computers, though. My screensaver cycles through my collection before it goes dark and we really enjoy seeing old pics come up. I think one of these digital frames would be a great solution for us. It would also be great for my folks who constantly want new pics of the grandkids. We would be able to upload to their frame via an app. This has 4.7 stars, 582 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Customers say it’s easy enough for grandparents to set up too, “The frame was very easy to set up. In fact, it took about 5 minutes to connect to WiFi, auto-download the software update, configure the device, upload pictures to the frame, and have it running pictures through a slideshow.” And they’ll love it,, “My mom and I love watching all the photos rotate through. We’re seeing photos we haven’t looked at in years!” This frame can be positioned either portrait or landscape. It comes in 8” for $99.99 or 10” for $132.99.

A fun weekender bag with a pocket for shoes and dirty clothes



From Hecate: I’m always in the market for a good overnight bag, especially since most of our traveling is by car these days. I loved the shape of this bag but what I really liked about it is the under pocket that stores shoes or dirty clothes. I also really like the front zippered pocket, that’s always handy for stuff you need quickly. This cute Boho design comes in black/white and pink/black, both for $44. This has 2,134 reviews, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. A few customers listed exactly how much the bag fit, like, “I have 3 pairs of jeans, 1 pair of shorts, 3 pajama pants, 2 hoodies, 5 tshirts, 3 sets of underwear and bras, 3 pairs of socks, and 1 romper in the main compartment then 1 pair of flip flops, 1 pair of sandals, and 1 pair of slippers in the shoe compartment!” which is pretty good for an overnight or weekend. Others said it made a good carry on for longer trips, “Used this as my carry-on bag for my European trip and it was perfect. It held all my electronics, and I was able to put my second pair of shoes in the bottom of the bag.” *Hecate Holiday Tip* – when giving this as a gift, “pack” it with some travel essentials, like travel bottles, eye mask, slippers, maybe a dopp kit (depending on your budget). Or, you can pack it with situation specific content, like a bottle of wine and cheese for a romantic getaway or a robe and baby blanket for a mom-to-be going to the hospital. Or some personal things for your kid going off to college.

An adjustable solar system bracelet they’ll love



From Hecate: I got the necklace version of this and it’s a fun little gift for the space lover in your life. Colorful beads represent the different planets so it’s fun but chic. It comes in six styles, ranging from $11-$15, with a variety of closures. This has over 2,300 reviews, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. One review that sold me was that the drawstring doesn’t come loose, “unlike most pull string bracelets, the drawstring is really secure and doesn’t loosen when you move” And even though these are really well priced, they look like pricier pieces of jewelry, “I was surprised about beautiful and delicate it was when I took it out of the bag.”

A five piece griddle accessory kit for a grill-lover or camper



From Hecate: I know it’s cliche to suggest grill gifts for men but the men in my life would actually love this, especially when it’s on sale for five pieces for under $20. The set includes two restaurant style stainless steel spatulas, one stainless steel chopper/scraper that also scrapes griddles clean and two leak-free, fine tip bottles for condiments and liquids. This has over 11,000 reviews and 4.4 stars on ReveiwMeta. Customers like how sturdy the set is, “These are easy to clean, made of very thick materials to allow for easy scraping, and a must have for the owner of any outdoor griddle.” This would also be great for the camper on your list, “We camp often and this is all we cook with.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.