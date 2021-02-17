Steve Bannon thought Donald Trump ‘was suffering from early stage dementia’

This morning, I saw one of my favorite headlines of the week: “Former President Trump faces serious criminal, civil investigations after White House.” There isn’t a LOL big enough. Even Trump’s own lawyers – during the second impeachment trial – insinuated that if Trump should face any consequences for inciting an insurrection, it should be in criminal court, not a Senate trial. Hopefully, that will happen. Among other criminal investigations and civil cases.
Former President Donald Trump might have easily avoided conviction at his second impeachment trial — but he could find it a lot tougher to beat the several serious criminal and civil probes that he now faces. And at least one of those investigations carries the potential for Trump to be sent to jail if convicted. That would be an unprecedented event in American history, as no ex-president has ever been charged with a crime, much less locked up for one.
Trump, a Republican, whose spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has claimed that the probes are politically motivated witch hunts by Democratic prosecutors. But judges in two of those investigations have repeatedly ruled against Trump’s lawyers in disputes related to evidence. Those rulings underscore the criminal and civil risk that Trump faces, as does the fact that on Jan. 20, he lost the protection from prosecution effectively rendered by holding the office of president.
“There’s a lot of balls up in the air in the potential criminal arena, and if I were Donald Trump, I would not be resting easy,” said Joseph Tacopina, a leading criminal defense attorney in New York City.
CNBC had the breakdown of all of the investigations and lawsuits Trump is currently facing or will face soon enough. Couldn’t have happened to a better Nazi! Meanwhile, Trump’s old white supremacist rainmaker Steve Bannon had some thoughts about Ol’ Bigly’s mental state when Trump was in the White House:
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon thought Donald Trump was suffering from early-stage dementia and campaigned covertly to remove him from office via the 25th amendment, according to a veteran TV producer. Ira Rosen, the author of a new memoir about his work for CBS, Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes, was speaking to Skullduggery, a podcast from Yahoo News.
Rosen told hosts Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman his book was “not a dish on this person or that person”, then gave listeners a taste of the dish inside. He was asked about his relationship with Bannon, which developed around attempts to set up a 60 Minutes interview. “Steve is a big talker, a big gossiper,” Rosen said. “He became a source for a lot of media people in Washington.”
In his book, Rosen writes that Bannon “believed Trump was suffering from early stage dementia and that there was a real possibility he would be removed from office by the 25th amendment, where the cabinet could vote that the president was no longer mentally capable of carrying out his duties.” He also writes that one Bannon text said: “You need to do the 25th amendment piece. By the way brother I never steer you wrong.”
I mean… we knew all of this at the time? We knew there were people in the White House (and in the Pentagon) freaking out about Trump’s mental state. We knew that there were people in the White House actively rooting for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. I guess it’s notable that Bannon was even saying it, which means that Trump’s mental deterioration was so obvious to literally everyone he was in contact with.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Is Bannon trying to help Trump create an insanity defense?
I don’t trust that guy at all. If they thought he had dementia and were considering the 25th years ago, why did they stop? Did he prove himself sane? Did he get meds?
I suspect this a calculated leak to help Trump in potential court cases. I doubt it happened. Trump is not sane, but he’s not crazy. We know he can be very calculated. The attempted coup is a good example, as is his deliberate silence at certain times.
I’m calling it: Trump will claim insanity in any criminal proceedings. It’s a better play than trying to pardon himself. And an easier sell for what will surely be his bottom barrel lawyers.
I do think its going to be used as an excuse for trials etc, but is there anyone who watched him who thought he was well? Not what he said or tweeted, but his behavior – unable to hold a glass of water, or unable to walk down a ramp. That wouldnt be dementia I wouldnt think but it could be some sort of other cognitive decline.
And I remember when the 25th was first discussed in his first year or two (I think Andrew McCabe discussed it in his book? I cant remember) it was basically that they couldnt get enough of the cabinet to sign on.
Becks1- I’m not saying he’s well. He’s clearly deteriorated mentally. His speaking isn’t what it was, for sure. And I suspect he’s had a stroke or two. He’s an unhealthy, obese 74 year old man.
There’s a lot of things that could be wrong other than dementia.
I guess maybe I just don’t trust Bannon? And if he had dementia so bad they were considering the 25th years ago…I doubt he’d even be remembering his own name at this point.
oh yeah I dont necessarily think Bannon was the one leading the charge about Trump’s mental health, but to be honest I havent followed this (the book publication etc where this story is) so not sure how the timing is shaking out.
Ding, ding, ding, Rapunzel for the win!
Seriously, I can see them trying this. These people have no shame.
I tend to agree. If Bannon had really wanted to invoke the 25th Amendment, I think we would have heard more about it at the time. The timing of this tidbit is very suspicious.
There is nothing suspicious about the timing since Rosen’s book was just released. However, the media appears to be focused on a bit of gossip rather than the fact that Rosen chronicles rampant sexual assault and harassment, verbal abuse and an incredibly toxic culture at 60 Minutes. Mike Wallace was a monster but I guess the establishment has to protect the establishment.
“However, the media appears to be focused on a bit of gossip rather than the fact that Rosen chronicles rampant sexual assault and harassment, verbal abuse and an incredibly toxic culture at 60 Minutes.”
not at all accurate. a quick google search brings up several stories about this, including the NY Times and ABC News.
HINT: this website is not “the media”. it’s a (mostly) celebrity gossip site that also covers politics (because in today’s world, politicians ARE celebrities).
@whatwhat Perhaps you are unfamiliar with the UK Guardian. It’s not a gossip rag and it didn’t pick up the NYT book review, it picked up a bit of gossip.
yeah, and the Guardian is not “the media”. that was your complaint, that “the media” isn’t covering the 60 Minutes story. perhaps you are unfamiliar with all of the other media outlets that exist.
it’s ONE publication. take your issue of non-coverage up with them, and don’t generalize that “the media” isn’t covering the 60 minute aspect.
to boot, the likelihood of a UK paper covering the history of “behind the scenes” of a weekly US news program is…well…not likely. DJT stories will have world-wide interest. a 60 minutes back story? not so much.
The dementia excuse worked for the Catholic Church so why not the GOP? It’s all so shameful and sickening but certainly not beneath these f*ckers.
That was my first thought. This is groundwork. I mean, it’s obvious he has minimal contact with reality but this story now says pre-emptive strike.
Even if it was legally advantageous to make some sort of impaired cognition argument I honestly don’t think they could convince Trump to do it. His ego would not allow him to acknowledge that he’s not the smartest, most mentally sound person ever.
100%!!!
Nah. I think dementia is an excuse. “Oh he’s not evil, he’s ill”. It’d be an especially convenient diagnosis if he starts getting into real hot water. “His mental state is in a place to stand trial or be responsible for his crimes”
Exactly!
You may be right, but I confess I’m still chuckling at “early stage”. (Man, woman, person, camera, tv, anyone?)
My grandma fed the dog dish soap in her early onset Alzheimers days (don’t worry we took over from there and the dog was well cared for thereafter) . And she was forgetful of little things. She didn’t deny science, become racist, or boast endlessly about herself. Psychopath behavior is not dementia.
Well said. I feel that the dementia storyline is an excuse for people who don’t want to believe true evil exists.
He shows many signs of dementia, but he was a crap human before all this so that’s nothing new.
I actually listened to the podcast this morning. I don’t buy it. I think Bannon is a scumbag who leaks to a lot of reporters. Rosen even said that. It doesn’t mean what Bannon is leaking is true. I think he just likes to gossip.
I think Bannon likes to gossip and I think he’s in this weird position of trying to cover for his crimes/actions re: Trump while still being a right wing ahole. Like he wants it out there that HE knew that Trump wasnt all there mentally, and HE tried to do something about it, but no one else would listen to him.
I think we could all see his mental health deteriorating – and thats not to explain away his racism, sexism, etc – but it was obvious when you compared his current state to interviews from 10-20 years ago. It wasnt just what he said but how he said it, how he responded, etc.
I honestly think thats one of the reasons he watched so much Fox News and other TV – they wanted him tucked away in the residence while they (his evil minions) carried out the day to day operations.
Same.
Of course. Hence all the projecting that Biden was suffering from dementia. It’s what this people do. Project.
That’s a good point, actually.
Seriously. If you want to know what was really going on in the late stages of that administration, simply look to the allegations thrown at Biden and Harris.
That is exactly what I came here to say. Yet the “hamberder” King can’t put a coherent sentence together. But JOE has dementia. Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.
When I worked at an assisted living facility all the residents had dementia. When evaluating them in their home/familiar environment many were boisterous and competent. Any other behavior was concealed by the family. For appearances or denial they withheld facts pointing to the mental deterioration of their loved ones. It’s tough. And this all sounds like Trump. He grew erratic FAST. And everyone around him concealed this so he never got help. He just got worse. IMO.
I think you are right on the nose with this one.
When malignant narcissists are winning and things are going their way, they tend to be viewed as charming by their minions.
As soon as the malignant narcissist gets held accountable, their paranoia escalates and they start raging at everyone, particularly those closest to them.
Yeah, in my experience with several family members, one of the first signs is the inability to learn new tasks or concepts. They do fine if they are in their routine, but the cognitive decline shows in new situations. The requirements of the presidency involve absorbing a constant barrage of complicated information. Trump must have slipped constantly when he wasn’t in his TV room haven.
Sure. Let’s blame anything at all, because Lord Farquaad would’ve NEVER EVER done any of the “aforementioned.” In other words, Qanon is actually crazy? Really? The peaceful protest on January 6th was actually……an insurrection? Really? Half the country is knee-deep in insanity of their own making? The Republicans are a collection of mindless drones only worried about their own bank accounts? And assisting with treason? Good to know.
I don’t know how an incompetence defense positions him for 2024, but these people would probably vote for him regardless.
The only positive of them using this as a rationale (and tbh, I don’t see it) is that it not only takes Trump out of the running for being the Presidential candidate in 2024, it also removes him as the Republican rainmaker he apparently wants to be. (Although that has everything to do with him wanting everyone to swear fealty to him for his own narcissistic aims, not because he cares anything about the GOP party and its aims.)
But unless he’s completely drooling into his cups, there’s no f-ing way his ego would let them come out and say it. Plus, Bannon is completely untrustworthy. If he’s claiming this, he has some other motive.
I don’t give a holy * what Steve Bannon has to say about anything. He is a trash human who was Trump’s right hand.
My opinion is that Bannon, Flynn and Miller were behind the scenes helping the orange monkey plan the insurrection, so I don’t buy what he’s selling.
Bannon cares about Bannon. I’d bet this is image rehab and positioning himself for the future. It might help Trump in a trial, but I doubt that is Bannon’s primary motive.
They’re trying to set him up for a Cosby defense. You know, one week Cosby was cracking sick jokes about his crimes onstage, but then hobbled into court with a walker, like, “don’t punish me, I’m a harmless, feeble, senile, half-blind old man!” And you know what? I don’t really give a shit if he genuinely IS all those things. If he has just one hour left on this Earth, I want it to be the most miserable hour of his entire life.
Agreed.
A follow-up question to the dementia claim could/should be “Were his cognitive abilities severely deteriorated when he was committing ‘x crimes’ during ‘time period y’?”
Seriously, even if they do make a good case for Trump’s lack of mental facilities during his presidency, I don’t see how that can protect him for state/federal crimes he committed BEFORE taking office (like the ones SDNY has been investigating). The guy has been laundering money/evading taxes since the 1980s. Was he mentally impaired all this time? What about when he made the CONSCIOUS DECISION to assault E. Jean Carroll or party with Jeffrey Epstein?
For months now, I have been DYING to know how the QAnon idiots reconcile “Donald Trump: Pedo-Hunter” with “Donald Trump: BFF of Grand High Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein”. WE HAVE A PHOTO OF HIM AND MELANIA HANGING OUT ON PEDO ISLAND WITH EPSTEIN AND GHISLAINE MAXWELL! Fox News was even using a cropped version of it as a generic Trump photo for a while!
Thank you for covering this!
I’ve always thought they were going to pull out dementia as an excuse if real charges and consequences were ever possible. And, if they get to use that in court it will mean Trump is so far gone he doesn’t understand that they’re using it, because no way he allows it if he’s lucid.
I’m of course hoping he’s lucid enough to forbid it, or the prosecutors are able to use the fact that he was allowed to still do president things to negate the “he’s not responsible” argument.
Ankle bracelet Bannon is a crackhead. Read about how he left a house in Florida🤮
Well at least one of the worst Trump-Humpers has gone to meet his maker – Rush Limbaugh just died. Hope he enjoys fire and brimstone.
Limbaugh was a disgusting human being and there is a special place in hell just for him.
No shit, dude. So what did he do about it? Nothing.
I thought he had it years ago esp once they started projecting on to Joe. It doesn’t excuse any of his bs tho.
The people around were propping him up like some Alive Weekend at Bernie’s so that they could stay in power. As long as they created the scenario around him that kept him happy he wouldn’t go off, which is why he could never handle being interviewed outside of his Faux News bubble.
The man often could not coherently finish a sentence in a conversation or speaking of the cuff. He only can at rally’s because he has been repeating the same thing at every one for years.
I don’t believe Bannon pushed for the 25th but if he did then shame on him for not following through.
Many things can be true at the same time. Such as:
- Donald Trump suffers from dementia (I choose to believe Tom Joseph on twitter that it looks like FTD)
- Steve Bannon is a POS.
The GOP is one gigantic, sick cult that will say and do anything in the moment to avoid consequences, changing (with the full blessing of the allegedly “mainstream” media) that message as their needs change.
- This is the second president(***) with a cult like following and dementia that the GOP has propped up.
- between his existing dementia and covid, I do not imagine that Donald Trump will be in this world for terribly long, a few short years at the most.
Watch the Frontline episode about Bannon. He loves attention. He is also full of poop.