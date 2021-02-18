Duchess Meghan ‘overjoyed’ that they got pregnant so quickly after the miscarriage

It cracks me up when American media outlets – usually People Magazine – run positive, sugary, light stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the middle of a massive tantrum by the British media. People Mag does it all the time and it’s amazing. There will be a rash of nasty stories coming out of the UK and suddenly People Mag will drop a story like “Meghan and Harry went to the park with Archie to look at ducks!” There’s a strategy at play and it amuses me. This week, People Mag is helping M&H put the focus back on Meghan’s pregnancy.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “overjoyed” for their rainbow baby. The couple announced on Sunday that they are expecting their second child — months after revealing that they suffered a miscarriage last July.
Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, were “hopeful that they would get pregnant again. And they were overjoyed that it happened so quickly,” a close source to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
Still, after the “devastating” miscarriage, “they were both nervous, and it took them a while before they could relax and fully enjoy this pregnancy,” the source adds.
The arrival of Meghan and Prince Harry’s second child will make Archie Harrison, who will turn 2 on May 6, a big brother.
“They always wanted for Archie to have a sibling close in age,” the source tells PEOPLE.
In fact, the couple’s firstborn was a centerpiece in their new baby announcement. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE.
“They are besotted parents, and they can’t wait to share that even more with a second child,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE. “They are both so happy to have their little family.”
The news about the Oprah interview came out less than 24 hours after the pregnancy announcement, so it felt like we didn’t even get a chance to really enjoy – and speculate about – the second Sussex baby, Lil’ Montecito. I didn’t even get to express my hope that this one is a girl! But it would be cute if they had another boy as well. I think they’re just happy that this pregnancy is going the distance. I wonder about “they were overjoyed that it happened so quickly” just because we can’t figure out how far along Meghan is! I think she’s probably about six months, at least? Which does mean that they got pregnant just a few months after the miscarriage.
Team GIRL! I want to see a little girl have Harry completely wrapped around her finger.
I’m not the only one who has done the math. If she miscarried in July, let’s say early July. I’m thinking she got pregnant again at the EARLIEST, mid to late August. So she’s somewhere between 5 – 6 months along. But no more than 6.
Team girl as well
Team healthy baby, but I would so love to see Harry with a little girl on his shoulders.
Team Girl Who Looks Just Like Dora
I’d like baby montecito to be a girl but I have a feeling it’s going to be a boy. And maybe he will have an equally short and casual name like Alfie. Archie and Alfie. lol.
Team Girl here, too! Delia Frances, because Delia goes along with both her grandmothers’ names (Doria and Diana) and Frances was Diana’s middle name. And Archie and Delia sound cute together. But whatever they have, and whatever they name him/her, I wish them nothing but joy and happiness.
Twins from IVF.
If twins then that would be awkward for Harry since he said the world is overpopulated and parents should only have 2 children.
Either way, the baby/babies will be gorgeous.
Harry has never said that. It was william who said that the world is over populated and criticized africans for having so many kids while his wife was pregnant with their 3rd.
Yeah, Harry never said that.
He actually said that he wants max 2.
https://www.vogue.co.uk/article/prince-harry-jane-goodall-september-2019-issue
Harry never said that; but he did say he only wants a max of 2 kids
Harry did tell Jane Goodall that he would only have two (I think the line was “no more than 2, I promise!” or something) but I think even Jane Goodall would understand twins.
So if they are surprised with twins he’s supposed to hang his head in shame? Give one back?
Why would it be awkward? You can’t control your wife’s womb to only have singular children. You can’t return one lmao.
I’m a twin. My mom wanted 3 and my dad wanted 4. As the second born twin, I am the 4th child. I guess my parents should have left me at the hospital for someone else to take me since I ruined my mom’s plans.
Harry said that he wanted a max of 2 kids. If Meghan was pregnant with twins the trolls would probably be mad and call him a hypocrite. They would probably demand he gives one of them up for adoption, they are that crazy.
Oh come on…….Are you suggesting if they have twins, Sierra, that they should take the pick of the litter and drown the other one? Can we give Harry a pass on the “only 2” statement if God blesses them with twins? Talk about trying to micromanage someone else’s life. Come on people, let’s not go down this hole!
You should probably head on back to Tumblr right about… now.
@Sierra – “awkward” if they have twins? Should they give one up for adoption because he once mentioned he wanted only 2 kids? WTF?
But he didn’t say the world is overpopulated, did he? Jane made a joke about not having many kids and he said 2 max. He didn’t really tell us why 2 kids was the max.
Another escapee from tumblr insisting Meghan couldn’t get pregnant naturally?
@Nota exactly what I thought, LOL. Its actually a double whammy: Meghan can only get pregnant through IVF (or maybe its a moon pregnancy), directly followed by false accusations of “Harry said world is over populated” and a link to the guardian article where Harry said no such thing. 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫
William always said he just wanted 2 kids, and now he has 3.
Why do you see IVF as a knock to Megan? It wouldn’t make her any less amazing, and given her age she might’ve needed the assistance. Some of us “can only” get pregnant through fertility treatments – let’s not make that into an insult!
@Lobstah, IVF is not a knock (per se) on Meghan nor on any woman that can only get pregnant through IVF means. However, until Meghan reveals that she got pregnant via IVF, it’s a knock on her to say her pregnancy is IVF, an insinuation that at 39 she is too old to get pregnant via spontaneously conception and can only get pregnant by assisted biochemical means. This thread’s topic is Meghan DoS and that was who we were talking about.
I am happy too! Wish her an healthy pregnancy.
Meghan shows early in pregnancy, so I am guessing 4-5 months pregnant. I showed early too. From 10 weeks it was obvious. lol.
Short torso.
I’ve a friend with a short torso, was showing at 6 weeks, at 6 months, strangers were asking if she was going to have the baby soon.
And she worked up to the day before her schedule C-section, baby was 10 lbs.
Short- waisted person here, can confirm. Couldn’t close my pants with twins at 8-9 weeks. I’m not saying they are having twins, just confirming the excessive pop early on (which did not happen with my first/ singleton). 🤷🏼♀️
that’s me yoyo. It was the longest pregnancy ever! haha
Same, I showed early too, also around 10 weeks! You could also tell very early in my face. “They” say that’s not possible but everyone is different!
I agree with you on hoping this one’s a girl because I just know Harry would make the most amazing, proudest “Girl Dad”. He’d wear the fuck out of that T-shirt.
Montecito is actually a cool name for a baby. For short they could call him or her “Monte” or “Cito”.
Montecito is such a common street name, it would only be cute if you didn’t live in California.
Team girl all the way! I think she’s about 5 months along which means we will most likely have a july baby. Im just happy she got to relax in the early days of this pregnancy instead of being subject to nonsense
I was thinking she was pretty far along and she was on her back; for me I thought 5-6 months so I would expect a June-july baby
I agree with you, she is safe, secure and at home. She can enjoy it without the leaking snakes…….
I agree. She is on her back and has a pretty big bump. I have suspected she was pregnant for a while. I think she is 5-6 months.
Looks like 6-7 mos. to me…unless there’s more than one?
So happy for them! Nice to see some positive coverage of them too.
Team girl; a Meghan-mini me
Archie is all his dad; it is time Meghan gets her revenge with a kid that looks like her
I wish H gets a little girl as well
I am sure they will be happy with either; I wish them all the best!
I’m team identical red head twin or trip girls that look like Meghan but have Harry’s red hair.
Throwback to a CB podcast ep:
Archie is “Scooped out of his daddy’s ass” 😂
The resemblance is adorable. That Spencer ginger tinge! 😍
I love this TEAMS thing because there are no bad outcomes here: GIRL and you get a Mini-Meg with the proudest papa in the whole world. BOY and you get two brothers raised in the kind of loving, supportive home that Harry wished he’d had. WIN WIN.
Jessamine, I agree with all you said. I will take it further by stating the mini-me ideology that has sprang up in the last 20 years has never set well with me. Each child is their own individual.
Part of the beauty in having children is seeing how each one is so different and yet a mix of both parents. Not sure if my thinking is due to me being a bit older or not. And maybe I never heard of this ideology due to growing up in my particular ethnic culture.
Seraphina, I totally agree with you and am really glad you raised this point. By “Mini-Meg” I meant that Meghan would get to see her daughter raised by a devoted, hands-on father. Children are definitely NOT and should not be expected to be clones of or “do-overs” for their parents and we should all talk about that more.
Jessamine, I completely understand. I also used the term below in describing my son who is a carbon copy of myself. And yes, as parents we need to discuss the fact that children are their own individuals. We should be careful, as well as vigilant, not to put our issues on our own kids or label them. Parenting is not easy by any stretch of the imagination and what works with one kid doesn’t always work with another – even if they are siblings. Wish mine came with an owner’s manual.
My mom had a miscarriage before she had me and she always remembers the baby. She comments on how old he (she says it was boy) would be at this point and time. Miscarriages are so difficult to comprehend regardless of science telling us the fetus may have been unwell and thus the body rejecting it.
This is such happy news. I wish them all the best and a healthy pregnancy for mommy and baby; as well as a healthy and speedy delivery for both mom and baby.
If she got pregnant in August it’ll be a May baby, I dont think she looks as far along as she did at that point with Archie (i.e. in February 2019 she looked bigger than here), but its hard to tell bc she’s on her back. My guess is early June. IMO she was definitely past the first trimester when the op-ed was published, so I do think mid may or so isnt out of the realm of possibility.
I think its something fun to speculate about because we cant control it lol – the baby will be here when he or she is here, and it will be a boy or a girl and that’s that.
I feel the same way about the sex that I felt about my own (my first was a boy) – a boy and a girl would be a lot of fun, but having two boys and brothers would also be really fun. (I have two boys and damn its fun but also a miracle that they havent killed each other yet.)
Not to mention, we don’t know when exactly that photo was taken (unless it was mentioned somewhere that I missed). It’s possible that it was taken a couple months ago and released now. I wouldn’t blame H&M one bit for wanting to purposely make her due date difficult to determine.
I was wondering that too – if I had missed when that picture was taken.
What I would love is to see her at the Oprah interview hugely pregnant and then they announce the birth around the time of the one year review, lol.
Yeah, if I were them, with all the world’s eyes on her womb, I’d want to wait until 6 months to be really sure baby is safe.
Unless its an evergreen tree, the tree in the picture has all leafs, the vegetation around them seems summery, that tell me that photo was taken during late summer or beginning of fall. Secondly, they’re both in summer/light clothing, so again picture seems August to September. Im gonna go out on a limb and predict 16-22 week multiple gestation pregnancy. Thats my story and I’m sticking to it. 😊😊
LOL Becks. Obviously I would have loved the baby whichever it was, but i was so relieved to have a 2nd girl. I was like, “Ok, I already know how to be a girl mom. I got this!”
Now I just have to keep them from killing each other!
I have a slightly petty dream that Baby Sussex 2: Electric Boogaloo will be born on the same day as Trooping. During Trooping. (Okay, maybe it’s a hugely petty dream.) And that all the media will be at the office, chained to their computers, ready to write stories so they won’t be able to attend or write about Trooping. “Oh I’m sorry, Brenda, but you know this isn’t your *real* birthday, right? It is however Princess Baby Montecito Trooping’s real birthday.”
I’d settle for giving birth hours before Trooping started, only to have the breaking news announced online during the actual ceremony. That way, when they’re all up on the balcony and Liz and Kate are having their Evita moments, everyone will be looking down at their cell phones seeing the news alert.
Yes, we are petty people. But, I Love It!
Well we know that in mid-late October they asked for a delay in the trial for personal reasons, and the judge immediately agreed and said it must stay private.
I had a June baby and found out in early October, so my vote is for June.
Yeah i find it interesting that no one has mentioned when this photo was taken. With the Christmas card it was stated that the photo was taken a few weeks before/then turned into a picture but with this theyve avoided it. Even the photographer didn’t mention when it was taken which makes me think it might be a few months ago. Im going to guess she’s like 5 or so months along but I hope it doesn’t leak as if they wanted us to know they would have just said it.
Naah, the way they’re dressed, the greenery of the surrounding vegetation all give a good idea of when (season) pic was taken. Unless its 6-7 months of summer time in Montecito, that pic wasn’t taken in the last few months.
It’s Feb 18 2021, 1:50 eastern standard time (where I am) and 10:50 AM (where they are). It’s 67 F and sunny there. (For contrast its 26 F here and cloudy)
I went to college in SB, and it gets chilly in winter…or it did 20 years ago, but who knows what global warming hath wrought.
I’d love to see a girl for the fashions. Charlotte was/is always dressed in her blue smocked dress and never gave us much princess style but Meghan won’t have to pretend to act middle-class like Kate does. I wonder if they know the sex already. Either way, these two kids are lucky to be born to such loving, thoughtful parents.
Middle class kids aren’t forced to run around in smocked dresses and short pants (George and Louis). Kate dresses those kids like Victorian dolls, or worse, in constant cosplay of William and Harry’s childhood outfits.
I’m team girl as well! Meg deserves a mini her! I’m glad she got to enjoy the early stages of her pregnancy this time I’m sure they were/are both nervous about this pregnancy as well. Praying for a safe and healthy birth!
I have a boy who is a mini-me. They aren’t always girl mini-mes. He looks just like me and when we disagree my husband laughs afterwards and says: how does it feel to argue with yourself??? He is all boy but there is no denying he is my son.
My oldest is like this. We are at odds constantly even though he’s a really good kid, we’re just too much alike – he even looks just like me. It really is like arguing with myself.
Becks, it’s really crazy isn’t it? Mine is a good kid too but damn, having to deal with someone like myself in a 13 year old boy is quite exhausting.
My oldest son looks exactly like me and my younger son looks just like my husband. My boys look nothing alike lol
My boys are all me. My girls are all their dad. However, they will all argue for hours, if necessary, to get out of whatever task has been asked of them. They will not be fully happy with their work until their father is carted out of the house with men in white coats.
I don’t think she looks that far along. I was thinking more like 4-5 months, but probably the later side of that as I imagine they were nervous to announce it too early because of the miscarriage.
Boy or girl would be great – I’m mostly just excited to hear what name they come up with for baby!
Dorianna for a girl.
I am 6 months pregnant with my first – a girl – and Meghan’s bump looks bigger than mine, but I’ve also gained more weight everywhere else and she’s much smaller than i am. I think it’s amazing that they are pregnant again. I am due at the end of May, a week after my 40th birthday, and so I feel a bit of solidarity with her. I am just overjoyed for them, and it warms my heart to see Harry so happy, despite everything that has been thrown at him. While it makes the Brits big mad, it makes me big happy.
Congratulations Autumn!
Congratulations!!!
Team late blooming mamas!
I’m 4.5 months pregnant with our second (just turned 41) and showing quite a bit. I’ve been guessing Meghan is about 5-5.5 months in their announcement picture, given the fact that she’s short waisted and second pregnancies tend to show faster than first. I got pregnant late Oct and I’m due late July so I’d guess she’s due in June/July.
@ yup congrats to you too! I’m 45 and expecting my first
Congratulations!!! I’m due in mid august and Meaghan looks the same size as me. being short and short waisted. I just popped out recently
I wish you a happy reminder of your pregnancy and an easy delivery
My guess Montecito baby is a Harry’s Birthday baby. And Team Girl all the way!
Off topic but yeah I know that baby Montecito will be born in the US, but where will be the baby’s christening? Can they christened the baby in the US?
As far as I can reckon, this story about Harry and Meghan is about the only happy story being reported in the world right now. Am I wrong? We deserve so many more happy stories. It seems like 2020 will never end.
You usually show earlier with the second so she may not actually be super far along. I had a miscarriage almost 2 months ago and so I feel so happy for their rainbow baby! I wish them a healthy uneventful pregnancy.
I really was so happy for them with the pregnancy announcement. I suspected from the poetry zoom she was, but the photo showed how far along she is. Looks like at least 5 months by how visible her bump is. That’s part of the reason the UK press was so upset. She kept her pregnancy under wrap for months , and while there was speculation, no one could confirm it, and no one could leak it. It was announced with joy, and that’s what upsets people over there. Also, they just looked gorgeous in that photo.
Doria Diana. DeeDee for short
Cheers to Polo Baby and Lil’ Montecito! ❤️🥂