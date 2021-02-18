NYT: ‘The press could be very favorable’ to the Sussexes if they came back

It’s kind of inevitable with these big royal feeding frenzies that I get a little burnt out on all of the shifting storylines, contradictions, hearsay and stupidity. I can’t even keep up with all of the insanity coming out of the House of Windsor and their loyal band of media sycophants. There have been American takedowns of the asinine sh-t that’s happened around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before, by legit media outlets. I hoped that the NY Times would continue to press the issue, but instead, the Times has a piece up about the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, and it’s full of quotes from British royal commentators. Maybe there’s something else at play here – maybe the Times is actually exposing those commentators? But it doesn’t read that way. Some highlights from “A New Pregnancy and an Oprah Interview Refocus a Spotlight on Harry and Meghan.” Sub-headline: “Buckingham Palace is steeling itself for embarrassing revelations, and there’s griping afoot in the British press.”
The Queen’s move to strip the Sussexes of their patronages: “Anyone with any sense knew this was inevitable,” said Valentine Low, royal correspondent of the Times of London. “They’ve done these commercial deals with Netflix and Spotify. But this confirms the permanence of the split.”
Palace reaction to the interview: Palace officials are steeling themselves for embarrassing disclosures about how Meghan, a 39-year-old American former actress, felt isolated and unwelcome after her fairy-tale wedding to Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018.
The asinine comparison between Prince Andrew & the Sussexes: Ms. Winfrey is friendly with Harry and Meghan, so her questions are unlikely to be as probing as those posed to Andrew by the BBC journalist, Emily Maitlis. Still, their choice of arguably the most famous American celebrity interviewer for their big post-royal reveal has set teeth on edge in London’s media establishment. It also didn’t help that CBS announced the interview only days after the duchess won a legal victory in a privacy case against the Mail on Sunday. A High Court judge ruled that the tabloid had illegally published a letter that Meghan sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. The decision was a victory over those who “create their business model to profit from people’s pain,” she said in a statement.
The British media hates the Sussexes: “They don’t have a huge reservoir of affection among the tabloids because they essentially declared war on them,” said Mr. Low of The Times. “There’s also a generational thing that goes on.” Younger people, who get their news from social media, tend to be more enthusiastic about the couple than the older people who read the tabloids, he said. For many, Meghan’s biracial background and acting career breathed fresh air into a musty institution. But to some older, more traditional Britons, the couple’s abrupt departure for California was a repudiation of the queen herself.
How dare the Sussexes want to engage with the media on their own terms! The British media was genuinely excited about Meghan’s pregnancy, particularly given that she had suffered a painful miscarriage last July, an experience she wrote about in stark terms in The New York Times last November. But the slick way this happier news was announced played into criticisms that the couple abhor intrusive press coverage, unless it is on their own terms.
Again with the “privacy” crap: “They left Britain ostensibly to get away from the relentless publicity,” said Penny Junor, a royal biographer. “They couldn’t stand the lack of the privacy; yet at every turn, they seem to have sought publicity for themselves.”
The British media is still hoping that the Sussexes come back? “If they came back and did lovely shots for the press with their babies, I think the press could be very favorable,” Ms. Junor said. “Fundamentally, he was very much loved. But there are lot of people who think she led him astray.”
“They don’t have a huge reservoir of affection among the tabloids because they essentially declared war on them” – excuse me? Meghan and Harry were slandered relentlessly for a full year before they filed their lawsuits. During that year, the British media was actively trying to harass Meghan into miscarrying. The UK press was BEYOND vile to the Sussexes. “They left Britain ostensibly to get away from the relentless publicity…They couldn’t stand the lack of the privacy; yet at every turn, they seem to have sought publicity for themselves.” They left Britain because they were being harassed, abused, slandered, and vilified at every turn, and now they’re… telling their own stories, in their own voices, after facing a barrage of bullsh-t. But the last Penny Junor quote is very telling, isn’t it? Come back, show us the children, give us free photos, show us that we own you, help us profit from you.
I’m just picturing fairy tale villains like Rumpelstilskin or the Hansel and Gretel witch, rubbing their hands together and foaming at the mouth saying “Give us your children and we will grant your wish!”
With Meghan as the wicked sorceress who “led him [Harry] astray.” There is not enough bleeech for this take by by the British press.
Penny Junior is the worst! She actually said in an interview, that they were hoping for “an English rose” for Harry.
Penny Junor has form. She was very anti Diana and pro Charles. The shameless old woman needs to exit the stage. Hounded Harry’s mum to death and is now trying to do the same to him and his family. There are not enough vile words to describe this hack.
Penny Junor’s back must be aching something awful from carrying around those enormous lady balls of hers. She has got some nerve.
Even if they came back, even if they posed for the press with their babies, even if they did every little petty thing the press demanded, the coverage would still be hateful and anyone who claims otherwise is a moron.
They are gaslighting us and the Sussexes. “We’ll be nice to you just come back”, is the most abuser thing ever.
Solo much gaslighting. How can this NYT writer type the media “was genuinely happy when she announced her pregnancy”. We have eyes and ears stupid. They published leading articles about how some other royal had just had a baby and how this was designed to steal her crown. I have seen clips from TV talkshows where they bitched about the announcement itself. How can you so blatantly gaslight millions over news that happened just last week????? “We’ll be nice to you this time”, my ass.
While on the subject of gaslighting, the press didn’t turn on her when she married in. They were on her case from the day they discovered this relationship. Thank God Harry made that protective statement back then, it’s the proof that the hate press was so incidious they couldn’t ignore it even in the first flashes of love. Even in the run up to the wedding, they were paying her sister, her father and her childhood friends for vicious articles. How dare they lie to us that the Sussexes just declared war on the tabloids out of no where.
And how come other royals who have sued tabloids are not said to have declared war? I hope to God, someone does a rebuttal to this NYT hit-piece.
@julie Exactly. My thought exactly. So. Abusive. “Come back – if you do what I say, you won’t get hurt. I’ll be nice to you.” How do they not hear themselves????
I agree with what you’ve said but i also hear a little bit of “we miss you” in there
Abusers often miss the dog they were always kicking
“but i also hear a little bit of “we miss you” in there”
The British Media only mi$$ the money they could have made off the Su$$exes.
@Belli: Exactly.
➕💯, Belli. Nothing Meghan does or doesn’t do will ever be acceptable to this “carnival of so-called royal experts” and their forever moving goalposts. I’m so glad both Harry and Meghan chose to stop playing the game.
No matter what Meghan does, it will never be enough. No matter how many pantyhose she wore, how demurely she crossed her ankles, or how soon she put on heels and trotted out her newborn for the world, it was never, ever enough.
These tabloids can go pound sand for demanding Meghan parade around another kid for them because THIS TIME WILL BE DIFFERENT, WE PROMISE.
This is just a narcissist (or cluster-b personality disorder) family showing it’s abuse of a scapegoat, doing a smear campaign, all the typical stuff from this type of abuse. It’s just writ large for all to see.
If you know, you know. And if you have a family like this, I’m sorry. May the freedom of Harry and Meghan be an inspiration to you. End relationships with narcissistic abusers, there’s no other way to go.
Thank you for saying this, this is exactly a cluster B personality disorder. The abuse is very recognizable.
I’m from a family like this and you’ve hit the nail on the head there. The only healthy way is out. The British media are the family’s flying monkeys, the Cambridges are the golden child and the Sussexes the scapegoat.
Amen a thousand times to this. If you have a chance to flee, run and don’t look back.
Thank you for saying this. I’ve always believed this of the Windsors in general. They have a long history of this sort of toxicity. I feel like the Duke of Windsor was an earlier example that was very in the face. I know about his politics and Nazi-sympathizing, but I don’t believe those were the only reasons the establishment didn’t like him. Seems like his parents and later the Queen Mother did a lot of targeting/ scapegoating of every difference of opinion David had before the abdication. So basically this current situation of choosing a black sheep/ the treatment Harry and Meghan are receiving does not surprise me.
“ Come back, show us the children, give us free photos, show us that we own you, help us profit from you.”
Aside from abusive, the BM is disgusting and reprehensible. And going to the NYT to “offer favorable coverage” is an abuser trying to sweet-talk their way back into any relationship.
I hate these people. I hope the rota and tabloid editors go broke and fold as they screech away from the UK.
Penny Junor is the worst.
She is sick. This is such an awful thing to say.
“Please sell your souls to us so we can continue to dehumanize you” How vile.
They are going broke. One photographer in particular, who’s been constantly crying about being broke recently, basically revealed that Meghan was the cash cow and that he hadn’t made that kind of money since his days of covering Diana. That’s how much money she was bringing in. They’re also about to lose all their little side hustle podcasts and online talk shows they created when Meghan came along because HM make up about 90 percent of the content on those things. So what are they going to talk about as so called ROYAL reporters and watchers? New netflix shows? Harry and Meghan in Florida working on hurricane relief? Harry and Meghan at the Met Ball? That’s not royal. These people planned on buying summer homes and sending their kids to fancy boarding schools on the backs of Meghan and Harry. That’s no longer going to happen and clearly they’re beyond pissed.
Hoist upon their own petards indeed. It’s their own damn fault. The smarter ones ought to realize that.
Thankyou so much for saying it Nyro it’s so true, these people were buying new handbags going on expensive holidays and were planing on living lavish lifestyles off of abusing and making hell for Harry and Meghan and it’s disgusting. They are basically accepting blood money at this point. Camilla Tominey alone went from a small byline write for the express to and associate editor for the Telegraph of off abusing Meghan. I hope all of the, loose everything they made of their backs!
Yes! That was Arthur Edwards, and he cried desperately for Harry to come back. This is the same horrible man who was allowed to lay a wreath on behalf of The Sun while the Queen didn’t permit Harry’s to be laid. F him.
And thanks for writing your post Nyro- I had not realized the extent to which these people planned to make money off this constantly flagged abusive cycle of Harry and Meghan. That isn’t just basic costs ambition, but absolute delusion. Holidays, private schools, and designer bags at full retail? F THAT and this completely messed up business model for the press.
This makes me even happier Harry and Meghan got away.
Yep. With Meghan, they got a taste of the big money 80s/90s Diana days and now that’s all over because they chose to abuse the very people who who were bringing in the dough. That one photographer guy may be the only one to come out and explicitly say it, but trust and believe, they’re all struggling financially. That’s what a lot of this rota rat anger, desperation, and “come back to us or else” threats are about.
I was really disappointed reading this, it’s just how you describe it, full of bitter quotes from the Royal ‘experts’. I can only hope that the Oprah interview will debunk the biggest myths once and for all, like NO we didn’t ask for privacy and are not camera shy, WE NEVER SAID THAT, we asked for fair coverage and clearly couldn’t get it in the UK. Us not wanting private letters published does NOT mean we can’t announce out happy baby news!! (and also Meghan to say she didn’t make Kate cry, because I’m petty and would LOVE to see that!)
Same. I guess it’s not surprising that the NYT London chief is an establishment thinker. I bet he’s one of those Eton/Harrow educated types. Imagine publishing quotes from the woman who wrote the meanest biographies about Diana while she was alive and presenting her some kind of opinion barometer. Dianas sainthood is evidence of how little that Penny Junor knows about anything.
Same. My initial response to the headline was that it was hilarious they think that their “promise” would work. But with the further comments it’s really sad and angering.
This one especially got me: “… criticisms that the couple abhor intrusive press coverage, unless it is on their own terms.” Who doesn’t?? Name one person. Bunch of nut jobs.
The desperately on the British tabloids is Fun to watch they know they mess up by slandering abusing the Sussex’s and now their trying their hardest to backpedal on everything . Hoping that the American audience doesn’t know how the Sussex’s were truly treated by the royal family and royal reporters. All this royal reporters are desperately trying to get a foot hold in American because they know that’s where the money is .
Seeing Emily Andrew’s try and back peddle (yes Emily we all saw you on Kaisers comment section) and pander under certain comment sections has been disgusting to watch, it actually makes me sick. Finding out these people are largely abusers; Dan Wotton, Piers Morgan, George Boy has been no suprise their at all.
What name was Emily using? I want to check it out. : D
None of them are giving the Sussexes any motivation to even visit! BRF is hell bent on taking all they can from the Sussexes (no patronages, no reason to pop over for a visit), the BM is all “you’re disrespectful hypocrites and we hate you as much as you hate us but give us your children and everything will be fine!”
The reaction to the pregnancy announcement still boils my blood. If my friend posted a picture of me pregnant on IG and I confirmed I was pregnant, does that mean I automatically lose all vestige of privacy and autonomy for the rest of my pregnancy or my life? GTFOH
Come back, stop suing us, let us abuse you and your children endlessly. Gee, wonder why Harry and Meghan aren’t jumping at the opportunity.
The RRs and the UK tabloids will ‘be very favourable’ when pigs fly.
“the couple abhor intrusive press coverage, unless it is on their own terms” Oh no! They want to have control over what the press gets from them! That’s literally every person in the public eye.
It’s the “on their own terms” which really upsets the press. They’re used to setting the terms.
And lol at them admitting they are intrusive.
But Juror can go to hell with that “she led him astray” crap. Harry is not a freaking puppy. He does not get led anywhere.
Exactly! I read that “the couple abhor intrusive press coverage, unless it is on their own terms.” line and thought, “Yes, and what’s wrong with that?”
And isn’t this exactly how the lamebridges work too? We saw Louis the day he was born, his christening and then the next time was at that garden thing she did and he was already walking right? They all talk about how amazing it is that those two want to raise their kids to have a normal life and how “refreshing” it is. They have policies in place where the press cannot publish any candid pics of any of them while out in public. They only publish photos from official events or that W&K have approved.
Louis was seen even sooner than Charlotte and George because for those two they would release family photos taken months earlier and the child would currently look entirely different. I specifically recall they did that with Charlotte and that it was only because she was briefly seen going to the Christmas dinner that you saw how different she looked.
The press grumbled about it but they never attacked them like they have for Meghan and Harry.
And that last quote from Junor is why Harry specially said fck y’all. He is not going to make his family go through that. His children are not going to be props to use to appease the public or the media.
And I think that particular quote really illustrates that the press is used to the BRF members (ahem, Cambridges) using their children—and not even just school aged children, she says babies!—when they want good press.
“If they came back and did lovely shots for the press with their babies, I think the press could be very favorable…”
And notice that it has to be lovely shots “FOR the press.” It can’t just be Harry and Meghan releasing photos of their children on their terms on their own social media or a charity’s social media. No, they have to specifically coordinate with the tabloid photogs so that the tabloids can take the pictures and own the copyright and publish them anywhere and everywhere with whatever spin/headline they want. “Kate’s Cuties,” anyone? It’s obviously a pattern that the press has come to rely on. And it’s sickening.
On their own terms is so important here. A London journalist tweeted a few days ago that there was a bounty for photos of pregnant Meghan. The Daily Mail figured she was pregnant because of the delay of the trial so they were trying to get shots. Yes, Harry and Meghan announcing the pregnancy on Valentine’s Day was about Diana, but most certainly it was to get ahead of the BM. They broke the law for drone shots of their backyard, imagine what they would do for exclusive photos of Meghan with a baby bump.
@JT Once Meghan was pictured wearing a bulky coat next to Harry wearing short sleeves, the bounty was out. I think they realized it. That they still managed to do it on their own terms shows how good this move was for them.
Sorry Brits I grew up in Southern California. I need sunshine, blue sky and white puffy clouds. I would not live in the UK. It’s beautiful but it’s fricken cold and gloomy. Pass.
And Meghan has a lot of other more important reasons for not going back there beyond the weather of her childhood and early adulthood.
When did they ever say they wanted to be private citizens? Why does that keep coming up? They wanted freedom from the royal rota.
And why aren’t we pushing harder against it?! I think Meghan needs to secretly hire Judy Smith (aka the real Olivia Pope) to start confronting some of these narratives. This is a game of repetition. Whoever repeats something the most, wins the game. So you need start repeating over and over again that you left to escape having to work with your very tormenters. Distinguish the practices of some in the royal rota from the more sensible organisations.
Putting my white hat on, I would guess this involves getting a few influencers to start pushing hashtags and finding inventive ways to amplify. Getting a crew of royal historians and commentators locked and loaded to authoritatively confront hit pieces.
A few celebrities jumping on as it gains momentum. Some threatening to return royal honours. Elton, Lewis Hamilton and Adele would be the dream team and I think are all gettable. I think the biggest weapon in the arsenal would be one of Diana’s siblings. Sadly they are very protective of the class system but still, they are worth secretly courting.
The Sussexes don’t even need to win the majority opinion, they just need to have the loudest supporters. This is no longer a job for publicists. Bring in Olivia Pope.
yes Julie, the old Russian propaganda trick, you tell lies, keep repeating them and people will believe them. It also worked for Trump!
Couldn’t agree with you more Julie, the Sussex’s need to start playing it dirty when they get low we need to get lower, you can compete with people with no morals, they need a much wider and covert expansion of their PR to fight. Personally I don’t know why they haven’t fired Sunshine Sachs for a bigger PR firm, sure they may have friendly connections, but this is not a game.
And why aren’t been pushing harder against it. I think Meghan needs to secretly hire Judy Smith (aka the real Olivia Pope) to start confronting some of these narratives. This is a game of repetition. Whoever repeats something the most, wins the game. So you need start repeating over and over again that you left to escape having to work with your very tormenters. Distinguish the practices of some in the royal rota from the more sensible organisations. I don’t know what her methods are these days but I would guess it involves getting a few influencers to start pushing hashtags and finding inventive ways to amplify.
The Sussexes don’t even need to win the majority opinion, they just need to have the loudest supporters. This is no longer a job for publicists. Bring in Olivia Pope.
They were even willing to be half in/half out working royals! They were obviously okay with being public figures who work in the public sphere, whose specific job is to be looked at so that attention can be drawn to the monarchy. They just wanted to be able to stop taking taxpayer funding so that they didn’t have to go through the royal rota for everything. They still wanted to publicize their events and projects and work with media outlets: they just didn’t want every single thing they did to be written about ONLY by the royal rota who have to be invited to all of their events and get the exclusive on the stories and pictures. Because the rota is rotten and they focused on all the wrong things. “Meghan Markle closed her own car door at engagement today!” No mention of what the engagement was for or how people could help the charity. “Is meghan breaking protocol by cradling her bump?” with pictures from an engagement but again, no focus on the actual charity or project.
If the royal family didn’t have the stupid rule about the royal rota and just allowed royals to work with whatever media they wanted or the rota PLUS additional media, then Harry and Meghan wouldn’t have had to stop taking sovereign grant taxpayer funding. And if they didn’t have to stop taking public money, they wouldn’t have had to make their own money. And if they didn’t have to make their own money, they wouldn’t have had to even be half-in/half-put royals. They could’ve been full time working royals still and none of this would have happened. It’s the BRF’s insistence that everyone MUST work with the rota for ALL things that has put them in this position. They did it to themselves because they’re scared of the rota. And they’re scared of the rota because they know they’re horrible people with decades worth of skeletons in their closets that the rota could publish at any time. And again, the only reason the rota has that blackmail like hold over them is because THEY WORK EXCLUSIVELY WITH THE ROTA.
@AmyToo The Rota is TOTALLY the problem. Among the numerous changes the British press needs to be regulated and held liable for its constant slander and abuse, these people need a similar reining in. Imagine being able to censure Dan Wooton or Richard Palmer, or suing whoever wrote that dreadful “avocados connected to terrorism” piece? But, they can’t, nor are they open to being negotiated with. These people have gotten away with writing what they want and crafting bullsh*t for decades, are not about to accept any kind of censure, and the Royal Family is hostage to their demands and business model.
Thank God Harry and Meghan got away and never have to negotiate with these people again, but can hang out with Oprah. (And William and Kate are stuck with them.)
That if they come back… that reads like domestic abuse. How are these people in their own relationships, is it truly an island of dysfunction? Let me at your BABIES. Your babies. Those people have a myriad of perversions.
I keep saying this but there is starting to be a peadophillic air to their obsession and extensive voyerism towards Archie, it’s actually quite disturbing… Like George brought interest when he was born but it worse down pretty quickly. The overt fetishisation of his blackness and ‘blood’ and implied ownership they feel they have over him is disgusting. It’s been TWO YEARS and they are still cryinging out his birth 🤢
It’s similar to the way ALL these royal reporters will talk about Harry like he’s a child and about how they watched him grow up whilst simultaneously sexualising and having a crush on him because they weren’t picked e.g Angela *cough* Levin. It’s no surprise they didn’t want these Royal Reporters all over their children!
Well at least they are laying their cards on the table arent they? “come back and let us have pretty pictures of your babies so we can make money.” Its not fair to say “that was what this was all about” – they were ALWAYS out to abuse and slander Meghan – but it was certainly a part of it, esp during her pregnancy and when Archie was born.
Also – the idea of “Seeking publicity at every turn” – when, pray tell? They have gone weeks, maybe even months, without us seeing them on a zoom call or whatever. And those calls are all to promote or work with a charity/organization, its not about Harry and Meghan saying “look at me!”
Something that sticks out to me when I see pictures of Meghan during her time as a working royal was how she could not win. For example, the picture of her in the olive gray dress from Louis’s christening. She was criticized for the neckline, for the color (too drab! too sad a color for a christening in the summer!) for the cost for carrying her gloves for everything about it – and she looked lovely in it. (one of her best hats IMO.) But we all know had she worn a bright color, she would have been accused of trying to steal the spotlight. Had she worn a dress we had already seen, she would have been accused of not caring about Louis. Had she worn a cheap dress, same. and so on. We all saw it at the time, but sometimes it just really stands out to me when you look back at old pictures – especially when you can tell the media scrutiny was starting to affect her.
Exactly, Becks1. They “write” hundreds of repetitive nasty articles about the Sussexes on the flimsiest of reasons and then turn around and scream that the Sussexes are publicity addicts because these idiots can’t stop talking about them. Sort of the tiger chasing its own tail.
Remember how they destroyed her during her maternity leave? We did not see her for MONTHS – we saw her at the photocall, trooping, the polo match, and that was it for months – and the press STILL hounded her on a daily basis.
There was one British tabloid (can’t recall which one) that wrote over 20 negative articles about Meghan the other day. In one day! Ridiculous
@Midnight@theOasis – Sounds like The Daily Fail to me.
Penny said they were irrelevant so why is she giving an interview to the NYT wanting to see the children of irrelevant royals? And the press were so pleased for them with the pregnancy news that they had that disgusting Star cover & have generally told them off for sharing the news on grounds of ‘privacy’? Yeah..
And the misogyny continues with “she’s led him astray”. I would love Oprah to tackle comments like this & the Jezebel commentary
Me too, did u see the article yesterday where they started with Oprah calling her ‘brassy’ and ‘aggressive’ 🤢
And now we’re back to “sHOw uS yoUR BabY!” Sickos. I hope that they pull a Kerry Washington and never show their kid again just to piss off the British press.
But boy, do they know they’ve completely fumbled the bag. I’ve never seen so many people run to back what was obviously the losing team. Anyone could see that Meghan and Harry were not only going to be wildly successful but also that they’d be the only royals who matter. They dominate already and we’re still locked down due to covid! Once things are semi-normal again, it’s over for the BRF. Over! They are about to be relegated to typical European royal status, no different from irrelevant Spanish or Swedish royals, etc.
Every time I see the Archie christening pictures, I cannot get over how ugly Kate’s salmon pink outfit is. Everyone else looks great except for that awful outfit.
As for the actual point of this article, yeah the Sussexes are never coming back. Keep dreaming, British tabloid press. You lost your golden goose. They are now beyond pissed off that they won’t have access at all for the second baby. At least with Archie, they got a photo call (though I think the press was very limited there). With this one, I doubt Meghan and Harry will confirm she’s in labor or at the hospital. We’ll only know about it after the birth and Meghan and Harry will probably release a family photo of all four of them to a trusted media outlet. I wonder if Harry will update his family at all once Meghan is in labor. Maybe his father? I doubt he’d tell William anything because William would just leak it to the press for petty revenge.
If he wanted to play with William, Harry could call and announce she’s in labour. After the press prints it, call back and say false labour. Harry could do that 2-3 times before she has the baby and the press will print what William says each time in their desperation to be right. Okay, I take that back. That press pack has never cared about being right, but Harry could have fun with it.
I think they will keep it top secret maybe they will tell Jessica (likely a god mother), her mum and their publicist co-ordinator since they would be the ones making sure the entrance and exist is as discreet as possible. But other than it’s gonna be on a need to know basis, even with nurses and doctors in the hospital. I can’t see them actually releasing anything until 30 days after the birth. Maybe they will send a written notification two days later, but I can’t see a family photograph untill Christmas?? If we are looking at a June/July birth date?
Man, the degree of desperation the RR/tabs and KP/BP is showing is absolutely shameful.
And how will that fit into their villain and heros narrative, when they have already chosen the keens as the never put a foot wrong perfect family and the Sussex the devils , when we all know the press here only follow one playbook they follow, and is not ready to change?
They should enjoy their perfect family and leave the others alone cos they will not come back
Every day provides a new reason or 20 for H & M to never go back again. I hope the rota dogs chase their own tails until they starve.
It is so ludicrous and out of touch with the current moment to uncritically repeat these chauvinist stereotypes: Meghan the seductress, the gold digger, the witch who bewitched beloved Harry, the exotic Other. Shame in the NYT.
I’ve learned that what they are really being punished for us is exercising their agency to make decisions in their own lives. In any toxic relationship, that’s the threat, toe the line…or else. It applies from family dynamics, to media bullying campaigns.
These people are insane. I’m not sure how else to put it. Imagine thinking that you deserve a say in how someone, who doesn’t owe you anything btw, lives their life. The mind reels.
Completely bonkers. All because a couple wants control over their lives and not take abuse for profit and these people go into a tizzy. Textbook abuser behavior and all it proves is that they were right to leave, which is a growing sentiment at this point. I don’t think they realize how stalkerish and crazy they look. The fact they are a dependent on a family in America to give them money and jobs is crazy to them.
The press declared war on Meghan and Harry, with the permission of the Royal Family, because they refused to play the game. The anger from the press is based on the lack of access to their private lives and pictures of Archie. This is why there is an angry response every-time Meghan and Harry make an announcement or release a picture. The issue is not privacy but the British media are not getting the exclusives or the first to get new information about the Sussexes. Apparently, if Harry and Meghan had called the press to take shots of them laying their wreath at the LA cemetery instead of releasing their own picture, there would not have been any outrage from the royal rota.
Exactly, if they sat for an interview with one of those tabloids and networks in England, it would be different. They also know they aren’t getting access to that Baby and Archie, who will no doubt be raised to have an Transatlantic upbringing. That fact alone makes that family more interesting than the ones back in London. I don’t know how that family and media will last another year because if they’re already acting this desperate and foolish, what is another year without the Sussexes going to be like for them?
ETA: this was a reply to @belli.
100% agree. I think they realized that very early on too and that’s why they are out and doing their own thing. There was no benefit for them to be a part of that institution.
These people really have devolved into fairy tale goblins though during the pandemic right? Is it because everyone is bored and online all the time now? These two people are just trying to live their own lives, do good for others, and raise a family, and people have lost their damn minds about it. Like someone mentioned yesterday though, they aren’t criminals, why are we supposed to think they are required to do some hard hitting interview? What “tough” questions are we supposed to want them to answer? I keep picturing Kelly Kapoor, “Yeah, I have a lot of questions. Number one, how dare you?”.
THIS! I’ve been trying to figure out why the coverage of the Oprah interview is bugging me, and it’s “What ‘tough’ questions are we supposed to want them to answer? They aren’t criminals.”
I wrote a long ass post that got ate up.
Basically, Harry and Meghan know that it’s never as simple as just sharing a picture.
The RRs will take those photos and rip the kids to shreds by putting a negative spin on everything. Comparing and contrasting them with the Cambridge kids from looks to clothes to upbringing, to their relationship with their cousins.
And, let’s be brutally honest, they want to see the kids skin tone and hair texture and see if they have African American features.
Exactly. Harry said he wasn’t going to play the game and he didn’t. Instead of trying to harass them into cooperating, they should have just worked with what they had. The would have been better off. Now they’re crying about losing access to Archie and Montecito baby who hasn’t even been born yet. And Lord help us if it’s a girl. You know the BM will have a melt down, because girls always get more attention.
Sometimes it does cross my mind that had the Sussexes given them access a little bit, things might have turned out differently. Then I come to my senses when I realise that they would have used that cooperation against them in future in order to recreate the Charles/Diana media war. Harry was right in stopping this in its tracks early on. The only way to win is to not play the game. Now, let’s hope that the public keep pointing at media hypocrisy and challenging their narrative each time.
Lord protect them if it’s a girl, that child is basically gonna turn into Diana’s heir, a messiah to them! I’m sure they won’t hold of on the Charlotte vs Sussex girl comparisons their whole life. The disgusting clearly racist calls to separate Meghan from her children and their sense of entitlement and ownership would only grow.
I don’t understand why they don’t get that all the vitriol and harassment is not making them or that family look good. I would have more respect for them if they just flat said what they truly
feel, admit Harry and Meghan are where the money is , apologize and back off. Clearly, all of this drama isn’t working and getting the access and compliance they want.
Exactly, the discourse and exoticfication of Archie’s blackness and features even before his birth was revolting it seriously made me sick, Even people in my life were asking me how ‘black’ he would be 🤢
Facts, seriously Kaiser and you brilliant ladies need to submit all these to New York Times . They are far better and factual than anything these carnival of clowns come up with
What is Penny smoking thinking that if M&H came back and showed of the kiddies that the BM wouldn’t eat them alive and smear them to kingdom come? They’re exactly where they need to be. Somewhere safe where they can have all the privacy they need and support when they do share something with the public. The BM and BRF had their chance and screwed it up.
Exactly. How is this even a good bargain?
Your choices are: Live in sunny, beautiful California, in your own home, near your favorite relatives, near your friends, near your support system, in your own country, in your own state, where there are stricter privacy laws and your children and your home will be more protected from paparazzi and media intrusion. You get to decide when/if you share anything and with whom. You get to decide what the narrative will be and work with sympathetic news outlets. You get to work with whatever charity you want, on whatever issues you want, as often as you want, and you get to have your own foundation and website where you, yourself, get to explain what you are doing and why. You can partner with whomever you want business wise and make as much money as you want however you want.
Vs: You will live in gloomy England in a “gifted” home that is not nearly as private and that is under a flight path. It was servants quarters at one time and we will write extensive articles about any renovations and how much they cost. You will have to pay rent for this home that you will never be able to actually own outright. You will wear drab appropriate royal clothes, and drab appropriate royal nail polish, and stupid hats. You will live near, work with, and rely on your least favorite relatives for all goodwill, publicity, and funding. You will be told when you can work and where. You will not be allowed to speak about the things you care about. Everything you do, privately and professionally will be written about exclusively by the same royal rota that you have successfully sued a few times now because of their slanderous lies, invasion of privacy, and copyright infringement. They will continue to do all those things, your English family will assist them in their smear campaign, you will not be allowed to respond, and the family will always “advise” against not suing. You will not be able to speak with your boss/grandma unless you go through 50 levels of courtiers and each one of them will leak to the press about whatever you say. You will be expected to parade your children, your babies, your non-titled, non-working, private citizen children around regularly and allow the royal rota to take exclusive photos of them which they will then compile into calendars and “special issues” of their paper/magazines in order to profit off of your babies. There will be a lot of racism and sexism and anti-American sentiment. Occasionally, we will allow you to attend formal events but we will make sure you do not have access to any of the special royal jewels or tiaras. We will also tell everyone that we’re not giving you access so that you will be embarrassed. You will be expected to shake hands and pose with dictators and people like Donald Trump.
Spot on, brilliant comment! You have distilled the situation they face perfectly. The British “media” – and I use that term very loosely – is nothing but a pack of bloodthirsty jackals. I am so glad H&M took Archie out of that danger zone, and into freedom in California. One day, he and Baby Sussex will read about what was said and done to their mother, and will forever be proud that their dad made the right decision to take his family and leave. And if they have much communication or contact with the British side of the family – with a few exceptions – it will be a miracle. The RF and the BM will have no one but themselves to blame for it.
Can you please submit this to the New York Times? Your own opinion/facts piece
It’s why the press wanted Harry and Meghan to go to the UK for Trooping and the statue unveiling. So they can get pictures of them with Archie. That’s not happening now.
CBS is loving this free publicity. Why do I feel this is going to turn out like the hype that went with Finding Freedom.
‘Come show us your babies’, LOL, keep waiting and get use to seeing photos like the public.
A hormonal woman is not one to mess with, but Harry and Meghan have proven that they’re planners, and always a step ahead of the bumbling courtiers.
Why should Meghan and Harry set themselves up for an Emily maitlis-style grilling? Andrew was answering to claims he slept with underage girls co-erced and groomed for him by a convicted paedophile. Harry and Meghan had a baby and moved to America. It’s hardly comparable, is it?
I think it stinks that people are attempting to draw any sort of equivalence here.
Low basically said “people who dont read the tabloids and research their news like the sussexes , but gullible pple who read the lies we feed them hate the sussexes ” . We been knew
They ain’t ever ever getting back together. hehe
The British press represented above are irrational, of course people seek the best deals for themselves, in this case better/ more control of information about themselves. And so far they seem to have done better since they left so why would they consider coming back and kowtowing to the press (That bit about posing for pics with the babies?) .
Over losing a few patronages and not wearing your uniforms??? That is weird, do those press people KNOW how idiotic that sounds?
I mean if they had failed- no $ coming in, a divorce, unpopular in the US, stuff like that maybe that wouldn’t be an unreasonable suggestion but it sounds crazy at this point.
I told y’all. The desperation and frustration is only going to get more and more palpable because these people aren’t making any money and they are determined to get their way. Seeing that picture and Oprah interview and the American media getting access is only making the BM more angry. This was a public plea to get them to come back and see how it’s up to the Sussexes to get make them feel better? The next complaint will be that Meghan needs to give birth in England instead of the U.S because of some made up reasons. It’s disturbing that two adults are being told what to do and how to act by complete strangers as if their opinions mean something.
FWIW The NYT has gotten so many things wrong lately, from headline framing to allowing racists on their opinion pages.
It does not surprise me at all they got the tone wrong here.
Do these BM and RR idiots realize Oprah may be monitoring their press reports and Twitter screeds and put the screen captures on the interview?! Demanding to see the kids then we will back off? The Borg Collective of Thomas Markle can kick rocks.
I don’t think they realize that all that wailing and complaining is not making them or that family look good. It’s the same with the Crown situation. It didn’t stop the shows’ success and only made it get more views and hype. It happened with the vogue issue and the Archewell Audio.
As far as Netflix and The Crown go; The Royal Rota and The Daily Fail are the gifts that keep on giving!
Go to hell penny
I was thinking that same exact thought!
That mirror behind them looks like it’s out of Harry Potter, just keeps on reflecting forever.
That article was so ridiculous but it shows exactly what the problem is. The British press resent the fact that the Sussexes have cut off their access and they are missing out. They also get pushback against the slander now, and they will take you to court and win. That’s why they were so upset about the new pregnancy pictures. They missed out on the scoop and the payday and they will continue to. The royal family decided to weaponize the press against Meghan Markle and they ended up making a huge mess for themselves, and this is where it’s at. Meghan and Harry have done other interviews and podcasts since they left, have been on video forums. But they know the power of Oprah, and that is why they are so afraid.
Marian Hyde of The Guardian said it best yesterday: “It’s a horrendous moment when you realise your competition for royal stories and interviews is no longer some necrotic dipsomaniac on a rival tabloid, but Oprah.”
Maybe they didn’t notice the peaceful garden setting of that pregnancy announcement photo? Do they think H & M are living in a miserable cottage, shivering under a single naked light bulb, just wishing for a chance to return to the RF? Maybe it’s time to take notice of the amazing life H & M have built for themselves and start talking about ways the RF can compromise to be more warm and welcoming to facilitate an overseas relationship since they lost this narrative long ago.
That is straight abuse language. What were they thinking?
“Her questions are unlikely to be as probing as the ones posed for Andrew???”….WTF maybe because they didn’t rape trafficked girls only dare leave this nest of vipers???
This is what stuck out to me too. So speaking of Andrew, maybe Oprah will ask H and M what they think of their uncle’s friendship with Epstein, Maxwell and underage girls? Maybe throw in some news clips and photos and refocus this entire interview.
I thought nyt was a paper that favored Meghan and Harry? Didn’t she write her opinion Ed for them about the miscarriage? Why are they taking these racist bitter hacks words and not actually writing a piece that criticizes these pigs of journalists?
They still defer to the British press when it had to do with the Royals. This in some ways loops back to a NYT article from when they were pregnant with Archie, and complaining about the birth details being private. The British press basically threatened the Sussexes then, and here they are again complaining and wanting access at the same time. I think their coverage of the lawsuit was fair, and they wrote about the royals finances before the Guardian did, I think last year. There was this weird column in T magazine about Edith Wharton’s “ The Custom of the Country”. The writer of that piece decided that the closest modern person to the protagonist/ villain Undine Spraggs, was, you guessed it, Meghan Markle. It was a bit snide and someone in the comments thought the writer was using it as a nasty takedown. FHowever, Meghan’s editorial made such an impact and is still talked about. I want her writing more, and she will. The Times is odd and have done great writing, and terrible writing as well. They have internal issues with racism/ sexism, with editors leaving. They’ll publish something as groundbreaking as the 1619 project, the publish obnoxious editorial from Tom Cotton asking for troops against BLM protestors, which caused such an outcry it had to be taken down. They also write way too many articles trying to sympathize with and understand the plight of Trump voters or white supremacists, but rarely do pieces like that on people who vote the Biden into office, or work toward social justice. Go figure.
The New York Times, everyone: they wouldn’t say Trump was racist (literally wouldn’t use the word), they published Tom Cotton’s slavery apologia without even an editor looking at it (they said themselves), and now this. Giving a platform to hateful British tabloid hacks to abuse a black woman without a moment of analysis or reflection is not journalism and it’s not news because we have heard it all a thousand times before. These parasites can’t leave H & M alone and they have no sense of shame.