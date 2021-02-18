Ted Cruz flew to Cancun as millions of Texans are without water & power

As CB said yesterday, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Texas right now – Oya and some of our favorite commenters live in the Lone Star state, and they’re facing some horrendous conditions right now because of a historic winter storm. Millions of Texans have been left without power, and the roads are so bad, stores cannot restock essential items.

The dire situation in Texas has been made worse because Republicans have had control of the state for decades, and they’ve deregulated and privatized everything to the point where Governor Abbott is literally telling Texans that they should be okay with freezing to death for capitalism. Gov. Abbott, former governor Rick Perry, Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Senator Ted Cruz – all Texas Republicans – have explicitly blamed socialism, AOC, and Democrats for all of Texas’s current problems. Instead of actually working to fix things and get the power back on, they’re literally stopping by Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to say sh-t like “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America.” 93% of Texas’s power grid is fueled by natural gas, coal, and nuclear power. Just FYI.

As for Ted Cruz, he literally left millions of constituents to freeze to death in Texas while he took a little jaunt down to Cancun, Mexico.

I now have multiple people DMing me, confirming he was on their flight to Cancun today 👀 https://t.co/B6aikULyZ6 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 18, 2021

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

Older peeps: this has the feel of another Katrina, right? Remember when George W. Bush and all of the Bush officials just continued with their vacations while people were dying in Louisiana and Mississippi? Only this time, it’s just in Texas and the state Republicans are batsh-t crazy AND lazy AND compromised, while the Democratic president is actually authorizing federal aid and trying to save people.

Beto O’Rourke has been on the ground and trying to help seniors.

"There has been complete Republican control of the state of Texas for 20 years." Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke dismisses Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that renewable energy is responsible for power shortages during the winter storm in Texas. pic.twitter.com/vGg2LukFK5 — CNN (@CNN) February 18, 2021