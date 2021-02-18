Prince Harry will be ‘banned’ from wearing his military dress uniforms, wow

If you haven’t been repeatedly bashed in the head by this information over the past 72 hours, here it is again: the Queen is absolutely going to force the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their royal patronages, which will include Meghan’s National Theatre patronage, and Harry’s honorary military titles. What’s being parsed is who knew what and when and why, and there’s still not a straight answer. Buckingham Palace would seemingly want us to believe that Harry and Meghan knew they were being kicked out of the patronages and that’s WHY H&M decided to give an interview to Oprah. But who even knows at this point. This has become like that fakakta tiara story – there are so many different versions and all of them are offensive and stupid, so at some point I just give up. Anyway, the point is that even People Magazine says that Harry and Meghan are being forced to give up their patronages:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are awaiting a final decision surrounding their official royal roles — and it’s expected soon. Most insiders now expect that the couple will lose the royal patronages — which represent their involvement with numerous U.K. charities — that were given to the couple by Queen Elizabeth. Harry is also expected to lose his honorary military appointments.
Final decisions have yet to be confirmed, but events are moving faster than initially thought. Rather than wait until March 31, when the probation period since the couple left full-time royal work comes to a close, PEOPLE understands the decision will now come down sooner. Although the couple no longer use their coveted His/Her Highness titles, they are expected to retain them — along with their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. Reports also indicate there is a question mark over their roles as President and Vice-President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Meghan’s role as patron the Association of Commonwealth Universities.
A close royal insider says that whatever the final decision regarding his military and Commonwealth appointments, “Harry will always be a great ambassador for this country.”
Palace sources have told PEOPLE that the challenge of keeping the royal roles stems from the couple’s commercial relationships with the likes of Netflix and Spotify — partnerships that have helped them achieve their dream of becoming financially independent. However, the Queen’s view is that members of the royal family can’t be “half in, half out” — that is, representing the Queen and the U.K. while also pursuing personal financial goals. A source adds, “It was clear to her from the start that a hybrid role is not an option.”
Queen Elizabeth has also had to balance her role as grandmother and great-grandmother. After the couple worked out details of their exit at the historic Sandringham Summit, she released a rare public statement of support. A royal insider told PEOPLE, “One thing about the Queen is she has to manage being grandmother but also how it affects the wider institution.”
Translation: the Queen is a bitter, petty, nasty, reprehensible old bitty and she’s surrounded by abject amateurs who fail to advise her properly, so while she’s doing all of these horrible things to her grandson and her granddaughter-in-law, she wants us to know that she’s doing it all because she’s a tough but firm granny. No one is buying it. Meanwhile, did you hear that once the Queen takes away Harry’s military titles, he will no longer be allowed to wear his military dress uniforms at events?
The Duke of Sussex could be banned from wearing his military uniforms at future engagements when the Queen strips him of his patronages and Armed Forces titles – with an announcement expected to be brought forward. Prince Harry would still be allowed to wear his medals, including his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan and those for the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees, but could be prevented from wearing his uniforms.
The 36-year-old royal is known to cherish his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines. He is also honorary air commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and the Royal Navy’s commodore-in-chief of Small Ships and Diving. Harry has at least two ceremonial uniforms for his roles in the Forces, but has also worn a variety of military outfits in previous years before his appointment to his current three positions – as well as when he was in active service.
Again, the Queen is doing all of this to the only grandson who served two tours in combat. A grandson who was haunted by what he saw in war and dedicated his post-military career to working with veterans, to mental health in the military community, to organizing a huge, multi-nation veterans’ Olympics-style games. These petty f–kfaces are going to ban HIM from wearing military uniforms. Notice that no one asks “why did Harry get out again?” It’s been obvious since the jump.
This will go over like a ton of bricks. Keep digging your own grave royal family.
How is decade long do nothing Kate considered full time? She should be stripped of the patronage’s.
And yet, Kate gets awarded ribbons/accolades (sorry, I’m too lazy to look up their actual names) the way scientologists make up awards for Tom Cruise. Are those supposed to mean something? Is it really an “award” when your family members “present” you with a ribbon whenever they feel like it? Do they ever feel ridiculous wearing these Halloween costumes and pretending to be a decorated official?
It seems like the royals and the royal reporters are in a race to see who can bring about the downfall of the monarchy the fastest. There’s plenty of room here on my couch and I have wine!!
Dry white Italian, by chance?
If you’ve never had a pet nat… try a pet nat! Petite natural. Young grape and naturally carbonated. They’re delicious.
Agreed — start messing with military veterans and you’re messing with fire.
Harry is also well respected by the US military and POTUS. I’m sure this is something everyone views as a shameful act by the queen.
Biden is already vocal about his distaste of Boris. Just fold the Queen right into that.
@Wiglet watcher, both POTUS & FLOTUS Bidens are very, very fond of prince Harry. Dr. Biden’s special closeness and bond with prince Harry, I believe, stems from her being a military mom who’s deceased son Beau served in armed combat; and because of all that prince Harry has done for the veterans family. I’m sure the entire world, not just the US, is watching as prince Harry’s family is putting him and his young family through the ringer while its total silence about prince Andre the pedophile human sex trafficker in their midst. The world will not forget this. This is QE’s legacy, that she treated a veteran so poorly while she pulled out all the stops and protected her criminal son Andrew. This is how Elizabeth will always be remembered.
Babsorig
I hope that legacy can also be appreciated before her time comes.
Wiglet, on Inauguration Day I was pleasantly surprised to see that Arlington Cemetary had that large photo displayed of Harry from when he visited to lay a wreath during that previous U.S. tour. I assume the walls are filled with such photos and I don’t know how they decide which visiting reps and dignitaries to commemorate that way, but it seemed like such a nice nod to his military work. If the Queen really goes forward with everything that is being speculated, it will be such a spectacularly bad look.
I can’t believe how vile the palace people are. Their pettiness knows no bounds. The irony is that issues like this were exactly why Harry and Meghan moved away. Who would be happy with sticking around to be treated so shabbily? I’d bet good money that the possibility of stripping the Sussexes of their titles has also been explored n
Annakist
Explored I’m sure, but they cannot do it.
Harry has a lifetime as Duke. And only parliament can remove his hrh. And even then they will open Pandora’s box to Andrew’s HRH and others. That’s why all those articles trying to shame the Sussex I to relinquishing the titles came out.
Wow, this is so cruel. So where do I begin? Harry has been scapegoated all his life by the family who claim to love him. The “granny” that claims to love Harry and for him to be her favorite has always shat on Harry just to make him look bad so that the heir looks good. Harry has always been treated like a second class citizen by his own family because he was unfortunate to be born second. Harry was permitted to serve in Afghanistan (yes Harry chose to serve becausethats the man he had become, but lets face it if he was the heir, regardless of he had wanted to serve his country, hell would have frozen over first before that happened) because “oh he’s not the heir just the spair so its okay if he gets killed. As long as its not the heir, who cares?” Harry’s was permitted to marry his black wife on the assumption that he would grab his black wife and their black children and together they would all lay down and have the RF drive their multiple busses over them so that his elder brother and his wife will always look good. When Harry, after him and his wife had been subjected to unbelievable trauma, decided enough is enough and escaped this horrible family, now the granny that claims to love him so much is continuing to inflict more trauma to him? Gosh, this is horrible on so many levels. Harry and Meghan just lost a child through miscarriage and all this family is thinking about is that this is right time to inflict more pain just to make themselves feel big and important? I don’t even care about Kate, but where is all this evil harsh treatment for Andrew the pedophile human sex trafficker? Harry, who served his queen and country honorably, came back from the war zone on the same flight and sat next to 2 bodies or Swedish colleagues and 3 young British medically induced comatose colleagues whose limbs had been blown off and near death, this Harry that suffered all this and has dedicated all his life to not only veterans but also to children’s, women’s, old folks and other vulnerable folks, the same Harry is the one the queen continues to inflict pain upon? Im in amazement at how resilient prince Harry is. My heart breaks for this military vet whose family, instead of circling the wagons around him and protecting him, have instead decided to be the ones to deal the death blow. And as a believer in God, I believe God put Meghan in Harry’s path for a reason; I also pray that God wraps his loving protective arms around the Sussex family. Recently I was watching YouTube videos about Comfort Farms (worth checking out if anyoneis interested) and my thoughts went straight to the Sussexes and to Harry in particular during this difficultand tryingtime. I don’t know how Harry is coping with all this madnessfrom his trashy family. Im hoping and praying that besides each other, Harry and Meg have other support systems/networks, they desperatelyneedthem now more than ever.
Your comment brought tears to my eyes as I too pray for the Sussexes that God will protect them and they stay strong.
How much you want to bet that Biden appoints Harry as some kind of special ambassador to veterans? I wouldn’t be surprised if Biden asked Harry to help with veteran’s affairs here in the US. Think of all the wonderful work he could do and the kind of attention he could bring to this cause. The wounded, the jobless, the suicidal, the ones suffering from PTSD: Harry could do an amazing job for all of them. And I’m going to go on record here as saying Meghan will also get some kind of appointment, either from Biden or the United Nations. It could be to help girls in underdeveloped countries, or another good cause. So go ahead petty Betty, strip them of their patronages and uniforms. Then watch what happens when these 2 end up doing the same kind of work on a much larger public stage.
@Spanky, the UK’s brains would explode. You’d be able to see the mushroom cloud from outer space.
AMEN!!!!!
So beautifully put.
And L84TEA, you are so right!
Every time I think the BRF can’t be more tone deaf, they prove me wrong again.
As an Irish American who can trace multiple lines directly to the potato famine, I feel genuine joy at the possibility of English royalty ending.
If you get honorary titles by being a royal and you stop being a royal, it’s no surprise you have to give up your honorary titles. It’s like Brexit. You can’t leave and expect to keep all the privileges. And us Europeans aren’t like Americans. We don’t care about veterans and the military. We actually look down upon them tbh.
@Juju, do you speak for ALL Europeans or for just yourself? Because if what you are saying is true, there would NOT be that many European countries represented in the IG. Netherland, nor Germany nor Britain wouldn’t have agreed to, paid big dollars and actually been that excited about hosting the IG. If Europeans didn’t care about their vets and actually looked down on them, there would be that many Veteran’s support organizations and resources in Europe. No, I think you are just spewing bull crap in regards to your last sentence.
I think many in the public are upset about this, but the Sussexes know who they’re dealing with. Harry is a veteran and has his own organizations that serve veterans causes. The British and Americans tend to really glorify military in ways that other places don’t, because it represents real power for them. Europeans feel differently because of their history of wars. Fair enough, but this is very emotional for many people.
Juju is that why Germany and France honor D-Day veterans EVERY year? Because Europeans “look down on” veterans?
Your whole comment is incorrect.
Harry and Meghan are still royal family members and still royal and still have royal titles.
It’s nonsense that Europeans ‘look down’ on the military and veterans. Most people in the U.K. (which is still European) have tremendous respect for them, as is shown every year on Remembrance Sunday and by the love for the late Sir Tom Moore. I doubt that France and other countries are any different. Whether that is reflected in government policy is another matter.
Really? That’s very sad to hear. I certainly don’t care for war but to look down on those who serve in the military seems all kinds of wrong.
How truly shitty if this is true. That an entire continent should look down on the men and women who risk their lives and limbs in battle protecting your interests. It’s downright shameful and I refuse to believe it. I do believe that you look down on them though and shame on you for being such a gross snob. Who are you to look down on anyone at all?
At this point If I were him, I would cut ties with all of them, and never speak to them again. I have a friend who cut ties with her toxic family and now she is living her best life.
I mean, if they are not doing any official engagements, then does it matter? And I’d like to see her try to take away his medals, or ban him from wearing his uniform outside the UK.
He would only be wearing it for ceremonial stuff to represent the Crown, he won’t be doing that any more so why would he care like
Any medals or titles he earned while he was in the army he will keep, but any that were just bestowed upon him (ceremonial nonsense anyway) will be removed. It’s like leaving a job and starting a new one, I wouldnt keep my old job title! If it’s a qualification then yeah I’d keep that, but not something the company gave me.
I don’t think she can ban him from wearing the uniform for the branch of the service (Army) he served in. Vets often wear their uniform at events after they retire. She can only prevent him from wearing ceremonial uniforms for branches he did not serve in but was given an honorary title and role. My thoughts: Nasty bitch. What a statement to make that Andrew is still allowed to wear his! However, the military community knows what’s what and Harry is and always will be part of the military family. Semper Fi, Harry. Rise Above It.
She can’t ban him from wearing his Army dress uniform. Only the Army can do that.
I agree with LL & Nota–Harry is only being banned from his ceremonial, honorary uniforms, TQ cannot ban him from wearing his dress Army uniform. He served honorably & that uniform is his right to wear. An earned right.
Harry should become an American citizen and joint our military. He would look good in one of our uniforms.
He probably wouldn’t want to join the American military as he has no emotional connection to it, I’m sure he loves his new home country, but it was the British army he served his time in, I doubt he would feel the same pull.
I think this is a non story, he no longer lives or works in the UK, therefore all this ceremonial UK stuff is done for him. He has a long life ahead of him, whatever comes up in the USA will take his focus. How could he pine over a uniform he could no longer wear anywhere that would make any sense. He only wore it to represent the crown, so he is fine!
He’s too old
@SarahJane the age limit can be waived up to age 42 for special cases and skills.
I think Harry is fine with his status as a veteran and has no desire to work for another flags military. Give a guest lecture at Westpoint or military events, sure, but he’s closing that chapter. He has forged partnerships using mental health platforms with the British military and even the NHS. These are lasting legacies. He will continue to support veterans and has his organizations to do that. Meghs;will continue to support Mayhew, SmartWorks and the Hubb ladies as a private patron. They are no longer working royals, it is clear they are not coming back after this one year transition, so despite the hysteria and punishments, they know the score. Once put flew everywhere a job, the access badge is deactivated. They are rebuilding and moving on. Yes we loved how they represented the royal family and worked with their patronages, it was exciting and a fresh,dynamic approach. However that is why they were hounded out, and they are moving on. They seem to understand this better than the Rota and the Royal family.
And what special skills does Harry have that would justify that? If he would be allowed to enlist as a “special case” because he’s a prince, the US military servicemen will not be happy.
I agree. Harry’s family is as toxic as Meghan’s. I am always surprised how people try to placate the royal family even when they don’t deserve it. Harry and Meghan should completely cut ties with them, even if that is painful. And yes, that includes giving up their titles. They don’t need titles, and they are capable of building a business empire on merit and not on “bloodline.” At this point, affiliation with the royal family is similar to being a member of a racist country club that also protects rapists — why would anyone want to be a part of that club?
Also, it’s inevitable that their titles will be taken away in the future (at the very latest, when William is king, but possibly much sooner than that). Why not choose to give them up with dignity and walk away on their own accord, with head’s held high. And then be free to truly do and say WHATEVER THEY WISH with no strings or limitations at all.
Who do the BRF think they are convincing? How can anyone not possibly see that this is spiteful? Jeeeeezus.
Once again: I’m so glad they’re out, I really hope they feel happy and at peace, and I really hope they’ve got a good support system in place. (This toxicity, even from a continent away, has got to be challenging for their mental health.)
If he is giving up his role as a member of the royal family then imakes sense that he would have to give up all the honorary titles and uniforms that went with his role as a member of the royal family. I don’t know what the rules or traditions are when it comes to the military uniforms you have earned, we see veterans in their unifoms and medals, so I assume that you are allowed to wear them and Harry should be allowed to wear the one he earned as a serving officer.
100% this: “Harry should be allowed to wear the one he earned as a serving officer.” They surely can’t deprive him of that? He earned that unlike many in the BRF.
And eff those petty bastards, btw.
@Jellybean I agree. I can’t even begin to pretend that I know the difference between the uniforms and what is honorary vs earned but if he’s earned it, the same as any other person serving in the army, he should be allowed to keep it.
Agree that anything that is given as a working Royal can be taken away but I feel like people are making a big deal about the patronages. Unless the Queen can ban Harry and Meghan from working with the charities, they still can as private citizens. Many have come out saying they still want to work with them. The uniforms seems bizarre. I would think anybody serving in the military could still wear their uniforms and medals. If TQ can specifically ban Harry that is disgusting.
The patronages are a big deal, in my opinion, because its just a petty move. She’s just doing it because she can. Like you said, it doesnt mean that harry and meghan cant keep working with the patronages, and I think they will. I think any charity would rather have Harry and Meghan in their corner than someone like Will or Kate. So the point really is just that its a power move, which is petty and meanspirited, which is a bad look for the Queen.
My understanding with the uniforms is that she cant ban Harry from wearing the dress uniform of his regiment (that he wore at his wedding, he specifically chose to wear that one instead of one of the dress uniforms of one of his “honor” positions which would have given him more medals etc – its why William’s uniform had more to it, because Harry only wore what he had earned in combat, I think thats what I read at the time of the wedding.) ANYWAY. But she can ban him from wearing the dress uniforms associated with his honor positions, which makes sense – if he’s no longer Captain General of the marines, then why would he be able to wear that uniform?
But these stories are being purposely framed in such a way to make it seem like the Queen is punishing Harry, and at this point, if the royal family does not mean to further punish Harry, they need to come out and be very clear. Letting the rota run wild with these stories with all the “inside sources” and everything else is a bad look for the queen and charles – the world is watching to see what they do, and the world will REALLY be watching after the Oprah interview – so being petty is not a good look right now.
Exactly, Becks1.
I’m not sure about the uniform if Harry is no longer in active service. My Dad was a lifelong Army officer but hasn’t worn his uniform since he officially retired. I don’t think they are allowed. He still has his medals though.
I remember a few years ago we went to a military ceremony where a family friend was getting a big promotion. There were a lot of retired veterans in the audience and none of them were wearing a uniform.
I think Harry knows this. But that’s not the issue. It’s taking away his honorary titles and preventing him from supporting the military when he so clearly has done an amazing job and they love having him. THEY are the ones who will suffer from the Queen’s pettiness.
I read somewhere they’re not allowed except for certain (military) events where permission is given
A close family member of mine is a retired officer and he often wears his uniform to formal, non military events.
This is disgusting.
I don’t even know how anyone would even suggest this is something to do.
this is disgusting, tbh.
Granny Spite again fails to understand which way the wind blows. You’re right, Snuffles—the Windsors seem to be digging that grave as fast as they can.
Petty Betty strikes again.
I guess now we know what the Royal family runs on-pettiness and vandictivness.
The backlash will be epic – Harry is very well respected within the armed forces community and they will not be happy about this.
Someone is ‘incandescent’ over the Oprah interview and is out to punish the Sussex’s. It common knowledge that Granny and Daddy won’t stand up to this rage monster. He is clearly determined to break/burn everything that Harry holds dear to punish him for being his own man.
And yes I know TQ can be petty on her own but this, given TQ’s own history with the armed forces – if TQ truly loves her grandson she will not do this. It will only poison the relationship even more and drive them further away.
LOL, I swear I hadn’t seen your comment when I posted, using the words right off the tips of your fingers! But, yep. I fully agree with all of this.
It also shows how little the Queen respects the armed forces of her own nation. Harry is a legitimate veteran who’s fought in combat. He goes beyond others like Andrew and William that served pampered, bespoke token stints. And he absolutely dedicated his post military career to veteran affairs. When he retired there were articles that he didn’t really want to leave, but his family put pressure on him to lean into his royal duties as his grandparents were aging.
It’s just 1 more thing they’re doing just to him. Like the only full time royals can have the HRH. Just petty and disrespectful. And all because Harry was tired of his family throwing him and his wife and his infant son under the bus to hide their own self made issues.
And this is happening while Meghan is pregnant. Even if Harry hides his pain Meghan will feel it and cause undue stress.
Burn it all to the ground.
To be fair, Andrew did serve in a combat role in the Faulkland conflict. Even so, it will be funny to see Pedo Andy tricked out in his uniform, and Edward tricked out in his military uniforms (he dropped out of service because it was too much for him) while Harry can’t wear his at say, a future Trooping. I’d love to see those pictures! This would be funny if it weren’t so sad.
The Falkland conflict lasted two months and was not the same level of risk as Afghanistan. Andrew was not front and centre for it anyway but did a few flights to get credit for real combat.
But ignoring that, how can any discussion of removing military honours take place without including Andrew? He has dishonoured the uniform more than Harry ever could because he committed actual crimes. And even if he escapes conviction, it still remains dishonourable behaviour. To act like Harry moving to the US is on the same level is completely idiotic. The military hate Andrew and want him removed as it is. Punishing Harry like this will only anger the ones who aren’t blind loyalists.
Nic919
Yes, she excluded other royals because they were not in heavy combat. Andrew was very protected and only wanted credit for being there.
I’m arguing just because royals enlist in the armed forces does in no way mean they have honorably served in defense of their nation. And many of those medals are bestowed only because of their bloodline. And it’s all BS.
I agree. I think TQ is petty, yes, but I don’t think she cares about this all that much, either. I think she has been weak and ineffectual for decades and lets other people roll over her, though I supposed it’s not “people” so much as it is the institution. She lets the little grey men roll over her, and in the name of succession, I agree that she lets William roll over her too. This is William level petty.
Yikes. And I bet all those organizations are aren’t happy. Instead of getting the great work and publicity of H&M they will be stuck with the likes of Prince Edward.
This is incomprehensible. Imagine taking this honor away from the most significant veteran in the family. This family disgusts me.
This just makes me incandescent with rage. 🤬 Never mind the ceremonial appointments and the dress uniforms associated with those, they/she dare *not* forbid him from wearing the dress or any other uniform he is entitled to wear for his rank and service. I still think the backlash for this petty, punitive sh*t is going to be epic.
Haha, personally I was blindsided by this news 😂
Cruelty is the point.
Seems like People talked to the same courtiers who spoke to Rebecca English. As for Harry being banned from wearing his military uniform that was being speculated about when he first left and if the press weren’t so upset that Harry did his own thing for Remembrance Day, they would have realised that he didn’t wear a uniform on that day. Harry knew when he made the decision to leave that the Royal Family would strip him of his military titles and royal patronages. The Royal Family are briefing the press to make it look like all this a surprise to Harry when really they’re just punishing him for wanting a life outside of the Royal Family. It’s not like they didn’t know that this was how he felt for a long time and that he tried to stay on for the sake of the Queen. The Royal Family is using the press anger towards Harry and Meghan to bolster their image in the eyes of the public and to remain on the good side of the press. It’s despicable but I’m sure it comes as no surprise to Harry. The Royal Family would have come out looking much better if they had publicly acknowledged that Harry always had a desire to lead a different life and that he had their blessing to do that instead they just look petty and cold. Harry has finally found the family he’s always wanted and he’s not going to give that for the Crown.
They would have looked exponentially better if they were publicly supportive throughout this year, even if bts things were fraught. But all they’ve done is build the evidence of exactly why H&M left. Their inability to think long-term is astounding.
Agreed.
Great comment, Amy Bee. I forgot Harry didn’t wear a uniform on Remembrance Day. I have a feeling ALL of this stripping of titles and patronages was expected by the Sussexes and they dealt with the emotions a year ago. After all, we’re all upset and yet none of us had to make the decision to walk away as they did. Makes the mind boggle as to how extremely toxic and hurtful it must have been for them to leave.
This is what makes me pause, the fact this is clearly from courtiers to People. If the Queen lost the plot months if not years ago, she’s letting these courtiers run rampant.
I could also completely see this coming from W&K’s camp, as another preemptive strike. William using the new British editor at People to get HIS desires across. He wants Harry stripped of his honour titles, the uniforms, and his patronages. Just as William put out the story about wanting to banish them to ‘Africa’.
QEII and Charles are working together, William is on the outside looking in. He keeps making demands about how they have to punish Harry, and putting HIS desires out in the press to try to pressure QEII and Charles to do what he wants.
“Just as William put out the story about wanting to banish them to ‘Africa’.”
Did we ever arrive at a final verdict or get an official explanation as to why the Sussexes did not go to Africa?
Yes, I see this as probably william too.
@Bay – I think once the idea was floated, there was pushback for several reasons – including the idea of “banishing” the Sussexes, of “banishing” the black Duchess to Africa, of banishing them to “Africa” like its not a huge continent with many countries, of banishing them to Africa like that would make them disappear (like there is no internet or social media or news organizations in Africa), and last but certainly not least, the fact that it smacked of colonialism – “here are your royals coming to live among you!”
I think after that it was very unlikely they would move to an African country, even temporarily, at that moment in time. It was just such a bad look and sometimes the royal family realizes when things are bad looks.
Now, I do think spending significant amounts of time in Botswana maybe was on the Sussex radar (and that’s why William wanted to “banish” them to make it look like a punishment rather than their choice) but I think after they stepped back from being working royals it wasnt going to be feasible.
And I’m pretty sure it was William and KP who were “blindsided” and not informed in advance about Eugenie living at Frogmore and who tried to get her out. I think there’s actually a lot of “the palace didn’t know/were blindsided/were caught off guard” articles in which “the palace” is really just Kensington Palace/William, and not BP/the Queen.
I’m certain that queen Elizabeth wants to ensure she’s the last monarch, but these actions are a sure sign of self sabotage. When the next season of the crown comes out I better not hear them complain because we can see it with our very eyes.
He’ll still be able to wear his dress uniform from his regiment though, right? (the one he wore at his wedding?)
Anyway this is so petty and unbelievable but we all knew it was going to happen. And talk about the optics of it all – William and Charles parading around in their uniforms with all their medals and everything while the Afghanistan veteran is banned. How stupid are they in the palace??? If anything this is just going to throw a spotlight on those fake medals and have people start asking “but wait, what is Charles wearing again and why?”
For someone who says she loves and respects the military, the queen sure isnt acting like it.
Don’t forget that Edward, who dropped out of the Royal Marines during basic training, parades around in a military uniform with medals for Remembrance Day as well.
For real. Edward is essentially playing dress up in his military uniforms like a child wearing mommy’s heels, but Harry is being punished. William served with no distinction and from what I’ve read, barely even made it out of the military. And why is it that Andrew’s role was never spelled out in this way? We’ve never heard of what will happen with his medals and is he allowed to wear a uniform. The RF can’t say that they aren’t punishing the true veteran when you look at Andrew. Stop the parsing and come right out and say it. They are nothing but cowards trying to have it both ways.
EXACTLY. It just makes them all look like they are playing dress up. Phillip I give a pass to – I know he has a whole host of honorary titles and medals that he didnt earn, but he did serve in the navy during the war and his intention was to continue has a navy officer and have that be his career, so I feel like he “earned” even his honorary titles in a way. And I think that’s why some, like royal marines, were passed to Harry, because he also served in active duty during a war.
I dont know how significant William’s RAF work was, I dont want to diminish military service but it sort of felt just like a filler for William – something to do because he didnt want to have to do royal work yet. And at any rate, while important, it was very different from what Harry was doing.
Anne wears a uniform she didn’t earn. Edward served for a blink of an eye, Andrew much longer, but Anne parades around in a uniform having never served in the military.
William and Charles did the bespoke military training for heirs, and William almost got kicked out of the RAF for his low flight hours but his privilege saved him where it wouldn’t have for anyone else. Harry is the only one of his generation to be in an active war zone and even there he was in a far riskier position and far longer than Andrew ever was.
The only other royal with comparable military service is Phillip.
And it’s a total joke that Edward and Ann wear uniforms.
@Becks1, that’s what I would think. He earned that uniform. Now, I’m not sure there will ever be an occasion that he would ever need to wear it again, but who knows. I know vets who still put on their old uniforms for certain occasions. But really, no matter what, they can’t ever take away the fact that Harry actually served. So take the stupid titles away, Liz. Harry has left the building.
“But really, no matter what, they can’t ever take away the fact that Harry actually served. So take the stupid titles away, Liz. Harry has left the building.“
Absolutely terrific comment, L84Tea. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
And, I’ll bet the Sussexes are so looking forward to March 31 when The Firm has finally completed its official ability to fuck with them slowly inch by inch. I know the Sussexes have been done since last year, but this year long review/no review that his family are thrilled to play to the press with is unbelievably masochistic.
Beautifully said. They cannot strip him of his history. Harry should be proud of his accomplishments and he still has the Invictus Games, which by the way gets more publicity than whatever role he did as Captain General.
They were BIG mad when Harry and Meghan showed up red-on-red looking like two hot tamales. William must have died inside when he saw those iconic shots that we still use to this day while we get Kate’s frumpy vintage Versace.
I don’t know how it makes sense for them to punish the only royal who is a true veteran and is actively supporting veterans with his organizations that he created on his own that he is actively involved in. Why wouldn’t he be able to wear a uniform that he is entitled to wear?
But honestly, I don’t expect them to be participating in any balcony shots after this article while Petty Betty is still around. The courtiers just want to get ahead of the story that Harry won’t be participating in useless parades and government-funded family functions.
They looked incredible together and that whole island got a sense of what kind of glamour they were losing that day. William has never been so eager to get a patronage in his life and will definitely cosplay Good King Harry.
The first big event William attends as captain general of the marines (because we know he’s getting it, that’s what this is all about, he wants it) – Kate is going to wear a long red dress.
The Mad Queen. You really have to question her competence at this point.
These people are stupid. They don’t have the guts to put it in an official press release. Just add another un pleasant subject to Oprah’s interview with the Sussexes.
This is honestly one of the things that has annoyed me most over the past year. When H&M speak out they usually do it via an official press release sent out by their press office and signed off by them. The Palace, on the other hand, loves sending out nameless ‘sources’ to speak and gossip on their behalf.
I am consoled in the fact that the US and global media tends to take the former much more serious than the latter (e.g. Meghan’s statement about Archie’s birth certificate circulated far more widely than the 11 million stories put out by Palace sources).
I noticed that the piece by The NY Times actually named names and cited their sources, even and especially for the pettiest and nastiest comments: “show us your baby and will consider being nice to you.” They’re not just going along with “palace sources say…” That’s something I like about the American media coverage of the royals.
I think he can still wear his own medals and maybe his combat uniform. Anyway Harry is still a veteran and nothing can erase that. He doesn’t need the Queen. He needs his family.
I’m confused about this whole, “you’re either all-in or all-out” stance of the Queen. Aren’t there other royals who are half-in? Don’t the cousins (Eugenie, Beatrice, et al) still participate in some royal stuff but at the same time they have their own jobs? She doesn’t seem to have any problem with their conflicts of interest or whatever ostensible issue she has with H&M?
I’m really trying to look at this objectively and think of the royal family like an institution rather than a family and understand the queen’s position that you can’t trade on or profit from your royal status without permission from the institution. It’s a bit like working for the government: if you work for the government, you’re always representing them in your private gigs and subject to their approval due to conflict of interest potential. But with the government, once you quit you can pretty much do whatever the hell you want. Harry quit, so how in the world do they get to be mad about his new job? Yet they are, because TRF isn’t a company, it’s a f’ing FAMILY! Promotions are controlled by lines of consanguinity, for Pete’s sake! So Harry can trade on the fame that runs through his blood all he wants, in my opinion, regardless of whether he has petty betty’s approval. She might be able to control his phony titles and patronages, but everything else is fair game.
Prince Michael of Kent and his wife are not working royals but they are allowed to earn a living and represent the Queen at events including Remembrance Day. The Royal Family is punishing Harry for deciding to step down as a working royal and I’ll add for marrying Meghan.
Prince Michael of Kent and his wife represent the Queen at events including Remembrance Day because they were asked/invited by QEII to do so.
QEII could ask any CBer or the Hot Dog Man on the street to represent her at any event if she chose to do as such,
Don’t forget that she blasted the HRH on her trashy books and no one was worried that people would think the queen endorsed the book.
I agree with you Shannon. It is completely bonkers that they are trying to sell that this is how things should be when several other royals, including the Queen and Charles have business pursuits. And let us never forget pedo prince still has all his military honorary titles. Madness
Eugenie and Beatrice are not and have never been senior royals so if you see them at an event like Trooping the Color or some garden party they are there as family members keeping their grandmother company as opposed to a working member of the family. It’s the reason why they both have to have a job even though Andrew wanted them to coast on their titles. They also do not have a royal patronages but more like hey I’m a patron of this charity who happens to be royal and if I don’t mention it you wouldn’t know. That isn’t the case for Harry and Meghan because #1 Harry is the son of a future monarch and the son of Diana so all eyes have been on him since birth. #2 Harry was an actual senior working member of the RF (emphasis on senior). I am quite sure that none of the family give two craps about who profits off of the family name but you have to look like you’re not AND the biggest factor is does the public care about you and your actions. It’s the reason why Princess Micheal of Kent can be an author and bank on her name but no one cares because the average person is like WHO. Optics are what the royal family has been about and at this point no one has a bigger target on their back like H&M.
Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals, they are not paid by the Sovereign Grant. They paid rent at SLP, Eugenie pays rent at Ivy Cottage. It isn’t the same thing at all.
P&P Michael of Kent are the outliers. The press caught on they were paying peppercorn rent at KP when they *weren’t* official working royals. After that, they sold their country home because they couldn’t afford Nether Lypiatt and rent at KP. The Queen appears to have slid Prince Michael in as a working royal, unofficially, in recent years while still letting them have their outside jobs.
Honestly it’s all in the queen’s favor. Her gift, and she only favors certain people — it’s obvious. It’s also kind of ironic because Princess Michael doesn’t seem to have been well liked originally and has talked about how out of place she has felt (ALSO, she’s definitely one of the most openly racist members of that family).
This is embarrassing incompetence by the Firm. It’s been over a year since H&M left, and they still haven’t made or announced a decision, yet find it appropriate to brief news publications before informing the organizations? Also, I wish a single writer would do their due diligence to uncover that working royals undertake commercial ventures all the time. Andrew was literally making money from an operation that was ran out of BP, under the guise of uplifting entrepreneurs. It’s like H&M are being punished for their transparency.
This is most definitely a punishment, but it’s a punishment for us! Probably Harry won’t lose sleep over the loss of his dashing dress uniforms, he always seemed to relish being “one of the guys” when he served, but man, I feel personally targeted.
I do think this process of “stripping away” privileges and symbols shows what the royals themselves most value (titles, fancy clothes) but it also may backfire badly — what if all those things are shown to be superfluous relics? What if Harry’s even more effective without them? That’s the existential danger that I don’t think the queen and her, er, gold standard advisors have really grappled with yet, maybe because it is unimaginable to them.
Interesting point, that even they realize their role is…what, to be seen in their fancy clothes at a couple-three parades a year? And maybe the opening of Parliament? Pretty slim job duties considering the benefits package.
Yeah no more dress uniform was obvious when they took military associations so..I suspect the press push about Harry being at Trooping was also to see him ‘embarrassed’ not to be in uniform. If Trooping actually happens (unlikely seeing as government is currently talking about restrictions until July) I wonder what they will do with Andrew.
It’s interesting as to whether they actually want Harry to return for family events. You wouldn’t be seeing me if this was the attitude especially in sharp contrast to Andrew.
It’s interesting patronage’s is an issue at all though because originally when they stepped back from royal duties reports said Harry was stripped of military associations as couldn’t represent HM but they would keep their patronages https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jan/18/harry-meghan-buckingham-palace-deal-analysis
So more proof of punishing attitude.
Even if they don’t want him at trooping or commonwealth day, they need him there. Since they’ve stepped down every single event has been framed around Harry and Meghan. Will they be there? If not why? Was it a snub? Harry’s photo from LA honoring vets completely overshadowed they entire royal family’s events that were happening. All of the heirs and spares and the Keen one of buttons, savior of the monarchy were there and nobody cared. H&M knocked them off the front pages from 3,000 miles away and had better photos than the ones they had. The royals will never get as much coverage without them and they know it. Part of the rage and punishments probably comes from that fact. Harry can continue working with vets and this time he has the American media on his side, so his events will be even bigger. The first IG after the pandemic with Meghan, Archie, and Montecito baby will be huge.
Why stay in a country that treats you like shit? I’m SO glad he got out. It makes me sick to know that the only true veteran in that family will be stripped of his honors and you have Prince Edward, (someone who quit training because it was too hard) decorated in medals.
I’m sure Harry has already made peace with this. He knew he could loose everything and was prepared for that. This talk of him being stripped of his uniforms and medals is something the BM want to beat Harry with. We have no idea how he feels about it. Maybe he will discuss it with Oprah? I hope she asks him.
Now I really believe she is responsible for Diana’s death.
Honestly, I’ve never been one to buy into that conspiracy theory, and I still dont, not really, but I can definitely see why people do believe that. The Queen is looking pettier and harsher by the day. It’s very much a “no one gets out” kind of feel to this.
I don’t but I sure as hell will if anything happens to Harry and Meghan.
I agree.They would not survive this time.
No, the Queen is not responsible for Diana choosing a disastrous relationship with Dodi. She is not responsible for Diana choosing to get in a car driven by a drunk. She is not responsible for Diana failing to put on her seatbelt.
Petty bitch, sure. Murderess? No.
If I Diana had put on her seatbelt, there is an excellent chance she would be alive today. The only person to survive the crash was the only person wearing a seatbelt.
This. Had she been wearing her seatbelt, Diana would likely be alive. No one but her made that decision (the poor relationship choices many people make and I don’t think she could have known the driver was drunk).
She’s also not responsible for paparazzi chasing Diana’s car. Agree with all, but we know she shed no tears.
The thing is the only survivor can’t remember much, he was the security guard and can’t say why he allowed the “drunk” to take the wheel. NOr checked out the seatbelts. Diana wore seatbelts all the time and all those who knew her said so. Something was amiss with them. Also it took hours to get her to the hospital when she was bleeding to death and the ambulance bypassed an another hospital ten minutes away. It is not known if the seatbelt would have saved her –I think the long trip in the ambulance really doomed her. Henri Paul was seen in a video not too much earlier than when he took the wheel and deftly tied his shoes. And the accident scene was cleared out a little too quickly. so much weirdness that night.
Did Diana know he was “drunk”? I doubt it. Since the one paid by Al Fayed for security allowed Henri Paul to take the wheel. The amnesiac Rhys Jones probably will never regain his memory. Diana always took care to buckle up. This is a fact. Diana’s relationship with Dodi was not disastrous as a relationship per se, –. But if nothing like that had happened and they stayed at the Ritz, I think she would have moved on, I doubt she would have rushed into another marriage and had IMO unresolved issues re: Dr. Khan. The Queen really cut Diana loose and was so cold she did not have prayers read for her in the Church where William and Harry attended services later in the morning that their mother died. I am horrified by that.
I saw a clip once from an interview William and Harry did in 2007. Harry says he thinks about how Diana died all the time and thought about all the conspiracy theories, or something to that effect. I think harry has always questioned whether it was an accident or not, and I don’t blame him, but even just questioning it goes to show that he knows what they are capable of.
Also when Diana’s bodyguard was killed in a car accident, she too thought he had been “bumped off”. Those were her words, she even got someone to investigate it. But Diana knew that they could pull off an ‘accident’ easily. The fact is if they wanted to kill her in a car accident, they so easily could.
I think there some moral responsibility the queen and family bear for their treatment of Diana, but really the press and paparazzi hounded Diana and chased her to her death. Yes the driver was incompetent, yes Diana apparently didn’t wear a seatbelt, but it was the press literally chasing them down. They would have arrived safely if they’d been let alone so it is the fault of the press. But then again, who is in close collusion with members of the press? The royal family. There’s blame for all.
I highly doubt the queen ordered a hit on Diana, if that’s what you’re saying. It’s far more likely the queen didn’t care really at all about Diana once she divorced, and if she did dislike Diana she could always stop inviting her to tea with the corgis.
Anyone who leaves an abusive family must be punished repeatedly to make them return to the abuse. Anything they think they can use to hurt Harry will be used. I think part of the reason for this interview is so H&M can make it clear that they are happy and not coming back. Harry could wear jeans and a polo shirt and honor veterans. The vets know. H&M need to keep on distancing themselves from the Messy Windsor’s and building a safe zone to protect their children.
This is disgusting and if were him, I would never speak to them again. Everything the Queen and the rest do is just another example of why H&M left and are never going back. This is toxic & abusive.
I’m surprised they want to strip all those honorary medals and uniforms.
Pretty soon, Philip and Betty will die. At the public funerals, you’ll see Harry, either in the one uniform from his actual service, or in a black suit, with minimal medals. You’ll then see Charles, William, Anne, Edward…in elaborate military costumes and glittering in nonsense medals, riding on horses. The whole thing will highlight the make-believe spectacle that is the royal family. Good luck, Charles.
What are the chances that they would ban H from attending the funerals? At this point, I wouldn’t put anything past them!
If Philip dies while COVID is still raging, I don’t see Harry attending the funeral. It would be near impossible anyway. He’d potentially have to quarantine for two weeks once arriving in the UK, then quarantine away from expectant Meghan (or a brand new baby by then).
Beana, exactly this! They are just showing that they give sparkling, titles, money, housessss, privileges and cover up for illegal actions or gossip material cheating behaviors, to those who do little or are busy trying to look good.
In the end, the Emperor shows up with no clothes.. for all to see.
Why a.should he attend their funerals? Harry must b e a loving grandson but a firm husband and father and stay firmly in California with his beautiful wife and children. Those petty bitches don’t deserve his presence at their funerals
I would think this would only apply in the UK to his ceremonial appointments given by the Queen after his active service ended only. Any uniform, award or rank he earned on active duty service he will be able to wear whenever he likes. The Queen cannot touch what he earned from active duty service.
Veterans here in the United States are allowed to wear their uniforms, even stolen valor dinkle donk fakers are generally protected, so he could wear them in his new home & the Queen could do nothing. Sometimes veterans in the US wear a modified version of their uniforms to protest, sometimes to get married or some other important milestone, often for funerals of their fellow servicemembers, and the Queen will not be able to stop or modify Harry from doing so as it is protected here in the US.
Yes, he’s still a legitimate veteran, so he would be entitled to wear the uniforms of the rank he achieved by service, but not the uniforms of the honorary ranks – captain general etc.
Yeah, about your second paragraph: I wondered whether the queen’s ban would matter at all in the US. She has no power here–he can do whatever he wants. And once she takes away the honorary military titles and patronages, she’ll have zero leverage over him. So… what is the point of a ban? how exactly would she enforce a ban if he shows up in one of his honorary medals? =
“stolen valor dinkle donk fakers are generally protected,” Can I get a definition? How is it possible to steal valor?
I believe there are some members of Congress who claim military service but never actually served, or claim combat service but never left base.
The term Stolen Valour, I think, refers to people who wear military badges or medals they are not entitled to, like they buy them off of eBay or thrift shops and pretend that they earned them or that they are family heirlooms. I know, it’s really odd, and in many cases it’s hard to prove.
I believe you mean, a bitter, petty, nasty, reprehensible old BIDDY. Also mind-bogglingly stupid.
So, the thousands of servicemen who respect Harry, the patronages and other charities who have benefitted from Harry and Meghan’s involvement, and the commonwealth related organizations who appreciate their connection to the couple, are all just pawns in the RF game to exert their power and subdue a family member who will not bend to their requirements. There’s something here reminiscent of, British Monarchy, circa 1500, when a certain king, angry at not being permitted to nullify his marriage, decided to take revenge. That king had the power to impose his will, but this queen’s hissy fit is more likely to further damage the institution’s reputation, at home and especially abroad, during a time when Brexit, and the pandemic, have already exposed how basically useless is the role of the monarchy, and most of the people that are part of it.
Call me crazy, but in years of reading gossip for some fun I have not seen this many stories on daily basis that are so repetitive. (Nothing to do with this site, just in general). So many twists of the same issues over and over and over again. Honestly, I would love to see Harry and Meghan just shut all the doors and say fine. Take whatever, just do it all already. This to me is TRF just taking advantage of being in the press daily, based on the “isuess H&M created”. Once all doors are shut, there will be really no news but who Zoomed away and how poorly. I might be grumpy today, I know.
A few weeks back, I saw someone on Twitter saying (in relation to the birth certificate debacle) that the Palace “lie so [they] have no facts to refer to” — which is why they release multiple stories on the same topic to see which one sticks and/or the muddy the waters
Diana was known to tell two version of the same story so the Tabloids did not know what was really going on.
Someday, a number of years from now, when historians and the media are looking back and doing their post-mortem analysis of the RF and why the monarchy finally ended, they will pinpoint the time a two-tour veteran was stripped of the right to wear his uniform and represent the people he served in combat with, while his uncle who was too soft and weak to finish basic training, was allowed to play dress-up in a military uniform. They will look at that as one of the key public awareness moments that pushed the anti-monarchy fever even higher.
I think that the royal rota is also playing a big part in the downfall of the monarchy in their rush to smear the Sussex’s, they are laying bare the racism, pettiness and misogyny of the monarchy and the entire aristocracy.
Kaiser, you said it already but I want to say it again, the queen petty as F Betty is a small minded, cold blooded, spineless, racist bitch. She was never going to let him keep those titles as long as he kept his wife, she wanted him to choose, military titles or Meghan, when they announce the pregnancy and she say that not only did he choose his wife and unborn child but he got his wife pregnant again she realized yet again that he choose the woman he loves and his children over her and her colonial institutions. Love will always win with Harry and Meghan. I despise the windsors.
Oohhhhhhhh that’s the crux of it. Narcissistic grandma can’t take that they got pregnant again. That all of her usual gaslighting and abuse wasn’t working. That fits to a tee.
But Edward still gets to cosplay like he did military service when he couldn’t finish basic training. Got it.
Bluntly speaking, Netflix and Spotify didn’t pay Harry and Meghan big bucks for nothing. They have to produce work, and now Meghan is pregnant, Harry will have to do more.
I keep repeating what he said, Archie first, work next and anytime he have to spare he will help out.
All this punishment and yet, Prince Andrew- trafficker and pedophile rapist is allowed interviews, given funds and encouraged. It isn’t comparable.
Maybe someone should point out the difference because it isn’t looking fair or right.
When Ghislaine Maxwell goes to trial things can change for Andrew–rapidly.
Is TQ the only person able to assign honorary military positions?
I’m wondering if the military has the power to name Harry anything and everything it, or Harry, wants.
It’s not lost on me that this is happening when Meghan is pregnant. I hope that she is able to ignore all this and enjoy her pregnancy in peace.
I’m getting distinct deja vu, too. Meghan is pregnant? Time to pile on the pressure and abuse with lies and innuendo, blaming her for everything, and punishing Harry for whatever, thereby increasing her stress. I am not someone who hates easily, but I am treading in those waters when it comes to those vultures in the UK media and the RF. This is what it looks when the jackals try to separate the weakest impala in the herd. They just didn’t expect this impala to stand up and fight back to protect his mate and their babies, so now they’re all hysterical, attacking mindlessly because they know he’s winning.
I would guess they don’t care. None of the pettiness is a surprise to H and M, and if it comes from William, they probably know that too.
This entire thing has been so epically botched. After decades of people questioning the use of monarchy, they’re given a golden opportunity to ‘diversify’ in a sense, and they’ve completely blown it. It wouldn’t have harmed anyone to let H and M have more independence while staying within the fold; in fact, it would have only enhanced the brand. Even if Meaghan does turn out to be a grasping social climber—who cares? It’s not like she’d be the first one in the family. Besides, it’s not like the natural-born family members are all that great (ahem, Andrew).
But the petty, racist, jealous, stuck-in-the-past advisers just couldn’t rise to the occasion. And the Queen is so obviously out of touch, it’s laughable. They just don’t learn.
So what I’m reading from these comments is that no one here knows anything about military dress codes. No, Harry can’t wear his dress uniform whenever he wants. There are very few occasions that a vet can wear his dress after he leaves the service. And I don’t know know about the Uk but in the states, you’re only allowed that if you retire from the military, which means you have had to serve 20+ years. He can keep the dress uniform of his regiment but can’t wear those of his honorable titles which makes sense. You don’t keep and continue to wear work uniforms of a job you no longer have. Besides all that, most service men that I know (and as a military brat and a military wife, there are a lot) think people who constantly wear their dress uniform to events are, well, douchey. I went to a funeral for an officer that was in the military for 30 years at Arlington. 90% of the guest were retired servicemen. Not a single one wore their dress uniforms.
“And I don’t know know about the Uk but in the states…”
Ethnocentricity at its peak.
Considering most of the US military rules actually come from the UK, I would say that it’s pertinent
Who here is saying that he should be able to wear his dress uniform wherever and whenever he wants?
No one thinks he should be able to keep wearing the uniform of his honorary titles after the Queen removes them. the removing of those titles is the debate.
Sarahjane, that whole family wears military uniforms to every event possible, medals they didn’t earn, Edward who didn’t serve dresses up. Their mere existence conveys military command on them. Harry is not the problem. A system of unearned privilege is the problem.
We don’t have royals in the States and Harry is a royal so yes it’s different.
@Sarahjane, that’s interesting that you mentioned actual military members wouldn’t feel the need to flaunt a dress uniform. That fits with what a lot of people here are saying, I think — that what matters to Harry is likely his own experience and his work with veterans anyway. And he doesn’t need a fancy get up for that.
What are the odds the honors are re-established by Prince Charles once he ascends? It would be a PR bonanza for him (and Camilla). Perhaps they’d go so far as to goad his mom to set the stage.
When Diana died, Charles had the sense to know they had to be wise in how they handled it. Petty Betty didn’t want to allow Charles to use royal aircraft to bring Diana’s body home but Charles knew how bad it would look and insisted. It’s amazing that Charles is unaware how dreadful this ongoing malicious persecution of Meghan and Harry makes the royal family look. There are many more eyes observing what’s going on AND now going back and looking at the incredible deluge of bile that has been thrown at Meghan since 2016. They seem unaware that the Bidens are good friends of Harry’s. Amazingly tone deaf and arrogant – the Firm.
Unless he is letting his mother dig her own grave while plotting to restore the Sussexes once he is King, just to appear kindhearted, restoring a veteran to his rightful place.
This. He may just be biding his time.
I am disillusioned with Charles since he let William call the shots and got Harry out. And also when he said nothing when his grandson Archie was compared to a chimpanzee.
They’re desperate to ruin Harry’s image in the USA as part of the smear campaign, but they decided to attack his veteran status. Big brain move.
That right there is some gold standard advice, alright!
He earned his medals, unlike his brother, father, and uncles, and has earned his uniform. Strip him of his honorary titles and watch what happens among veterans.
Harry has POWER, unlike his family who only retain POSITIONS. Take those positions away and they’re nothing but brit trailer park trash.
💯 this
If I was Harry, it would be very hard not to just go full Diana and burn the mf to the ground
The Palace is doing that work for them. They just have to let House Petty keep on keeping on.
How the hell can House Petty keep tripping over their own dicks like this? Unbelievable. Like, wtf is advising the old bitty in these matters???
They are actively eliminating any hope for *any* degree of reconciliation. Idiots.
He literally fought in a war.
He should wear whatever he wants to wear.
Kaiser, slam dunk for using correct Yiddish: “ fakakta tiara story.” For the uninitiated: what does Fakakta mean?
A fakakta is a thing, object or person that is completely fucked up.
It is not working as it should be, or maybe it should not have been working from the start.
This Yiddish term is the perfect slang for anything that is negative. Your house is falling apart? It’s “fakakta”. Your kid likes eating worms? He’s “fakakta”. You just lost your job, your partner left you and you got kicked out of your house? Well, your life is “fakakta”.
“Fakakta” is one of the most used cuss terms in the Yiddish language. (Credit: Slanglang.net)
My British husband (who albeit was raised abroad) cannot imagine why I am e least bit interested in this drama given that I am American.
I keep telling him it’s for two reasons:
1. This is a tale of the microcosm (narcissistic and abusive family) told on a macro level – the world stage. It’s fascinating and I have a narcissistic abusive father as well as a sociopathic abusive older brother (I am second). So personally the Sussexit is interesting to me.
I have gone no contact w my older brother who incidentally received a visit from the FBI regarding the events of Jan 6 in DC.
Meghan and Harry are inspiring to me for their taking the high road.
2. We are witnessing history. – the house of Windsor will fall. The monarchy is in shambles. I loved the Wolf Hall series and to me this is on that level and we are seeing it unfold in real time.
Oh and a third reason- Meghan and Harry are amazing philanthropists! They are masters of social media! They care, do the work and shine a light on others.
This ridiculous excuse for a monarchy is not going to last my lifetime. I’m here w my popcorn!!
Well said! I often explain the same to people when they wonder why I am interested, It really is history in the making – especially with the H&M story.
I think it’s also important for the public to remember the events because they will inevitably try to erase or rewrite history to suit their own egos and agendas.
As was tried with Diana after her death and it FAILED bigtime.
OMG. She thinks the military serves HER! Their allegiance is to HER! That family is so messed up.
+1000 America drop kicked this family nearly 250 years ago. Can we cancel the monarchy already?
I had the honor of serving on the same base as Prince Harry in 2012. I was at Camp Leatherneck, the British called it Bastion. He was SO down to earth. He’d eat with us, chat with us and mingle with us. He asked me about my family and where I was from, etc. He spoke about how women combat veterans get the wrong end of the deal most of the time and he was working on fixing that in England. I wish USA would get with it. I have long since retired from the Marines, but I love telling my “Harry” stories. He is not just a good Soldier/Airman, he’s a wonderful human being.
What an experience that must have been for you! You got to know the real Harry and can verify that he’s the real deal. Also, thank you for serving!
Thank you for sharing. Its so nice to hear a positive story about him like this, and specifically about his military service.
I also heard that when he was in Afghanistan, that he was part of a British-American team that actively went after the Taliban. So he was in harm’s way.
Thanks for sharing this wonderful story. Among the piles of garbage hit pieces, it’s always refreshing to hear from someone who actually met, spoke and bonded with Prince Harry so we can hear first hand, the real deal.
Thank you for your service, and for sharing your memories with us!
Honor, empathy, service, dedication, gratitude, self-awareness, understanding, conviction and responsibility vs. petty, judgemental, self-serving, narcissistic, lazy, apathetic, spiteful, deceptive and manipulative.
That’s all I see.
And, yes, it IS disgusting.
And, as the daughter of a military veteran, @BabsOrig, everything you said rang so true.
The level of escalation from the Royal family is off the charts now. There seems to be a level of hysteria behind this wave of “ punishments”, because of speculation about one interview. What does that say about them? I keep thinking of those scenes from movies where they strip the soldiers of his epaulettes, medals, and then break his sword before sending him off to devils island. They were really burned by Meghan winning that court case, and now this. If she is rewarded significant damages based on the copyright, what then? Ban Harry from attending funerals as well.
When will Andrew be stripped? He is no longer a “working royal” and because he is continuing to evade authorities, he will probably never be cleared, and therefore never be a working royal again. Can someone (Oprah?) ask when Andrew will be stripped of HIS titles, uniforms, etc.?
‘evade authorities’. He’s not on the lam! He’s an upright, law-abiding citizen-prince!
They are so spiteful.
The challenge of maintaining their royal roles is due to the commercial relationships they pursued???? What about Prince Charles Douchey Organics??? He makes almost 50 million a year from that grocery line……..
Offensive and insulting on so many levels. This man saw active duty and served his country with honor. These actions against him are a disgrace. And that pig Andrew gets to parade around in his uniform. Sickening.
No ‘halfsies’, huh? Too bad Harry isn’t as ‘fully committed’ as his predatory uncle.
This is so idiotic, it defies all rational thought. Yes, Queen, take away the royal patronages for the ONE COUPLE in your family that is 100% supporting themselves AND willing and able to commit a lot of time and energy to their charities. Again, without expecting any sort of compensation whatsoever, unlike….every single other member of the family.
The military is going to be all warm and fuzzy towards the Windsors, who is advising these people?
The way the RF strut around in dress-up costumes and award each other ridiculous pretend medals for doing nothing is a complete embarrassment and Harry’s well shot of it. He still has the rank and medals that he earned, and the crowd of numpties playing dress-ups will no longer have a genuine veteran at these events to give them cover.
NO veterans are allowed to keep wearing their uniforms once they’ve left active service. He can wear his medals but the CEREMONIAL uniforms he was previously allowed to wear as a member of the royal family won’t be allowed anymore because he isn’t one… but way to go you for being so vicious about an elderly monarch whose husband is in hospital. Maybe do your research first before your next sycophantic article