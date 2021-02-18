Prince Harry will be ‘banned’ from wearing his military dress uniforms, wow

If you haven’t been repeatedly bashed in the head by this information over the past 72 hours, here it is again: the Queen is absolutely going to force the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their royal patronages, which will include Meghan’s National Theatre patronage, and Harry’s honorary military titles. What’s being parsed is who knew what and when and why, and there’s still not a straight answer. Buckingham Palace would seemingly want us to believe that Harry and Meghan knew they were being kicked out of the patronages and that’s WHY H&M decided to give an interview to Oprah. But who even knows at this point. This has become like that fakakta tiara story – there are so many different versions and all of them are offensive and stupid, so at some point I just give up. Anyway, the point is that even People Magazine says that Harry and Meghan are being forced to give up their patronages:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are awaiting a final decision surrounding their official royal roles — and it’s expected soon. Most insiders now expect that the couple will lose the royal patronages — which represent their involvement with numerous U.K. charities — that were given to the couple by Queen Elizabeth. Harry is also expected to lose his honorary military appointments. Final decisions have yet to be confirmed, but events are moving faster than initially thought. Rather than wait until March 31, when the probation period since the couple left full-time royal work comes to a close, PEOPLE understands the decision will now come down sooner. Although the couple no longer use their coveted His/Her Highness titles, they are expected to retain them — along with their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. Reports also indicate there is a question mark over their roles as President and Vice-President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Meghan’s role as patron the Association of Commonwealth Universities. A close royal insider says that whatever the final decision regarding his military and Commonwealth appointments, “Harry will always be a great ambassador for this country.” Palace sources have told PEOPLE that the challenge of keeping the royal roles stems from the couple’s commercial relationships with the likes of Netflix and Spotify — partnerships that have helped them achieve their dream of becoming financially independent. However, the Queen’s view is that members of the royal family can’t be “half in, half out” — that is, representing the Queen and the U.K. while also pursuing personal financial goals. A source adds, “It was clear to her from the start that a hybrid role is not an option.” Queen Elizabeth has also had to balance her role as grandmother and great-grandmother. After the couple worked out details of their exit at the historic Sandringham Summit, she released a rare public statement of support. A royal insider told PEOPLE, “One thing about the Queen is she has to manage being grandmother but also how it affects the wider institution.”

[From People]

Translation: the Queen is a bitter, petty, nasty, reprehensible old bitty and she’s surrounded by abject amateurs who fail to advise her properly, so while she’s doing all of these horrible things to her grandson and her granddaughter-in-law, she wants us to know that she’s doing it all because she’s a tough but firm granny. No one is buying it. Meanwhile, did you hear that once the Queen takes away Harry’s military titles, he will no longer be allowed to wear his military dress uniforms at events?

The Duke of Sussex could be banned from wearing his military uniforms at future engagements when the Queen strips him of his patronages and Armed Forces titles – with an announcement expected to be brought forward. Prince Harry would still be allowed to wear his medals, including his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan and those for the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees, but could be prevented from wearing his uniforms. The 36-year-old royal is known to cherish his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines. He is also honorary air commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and the Royal Navy’s commodore-in-chief of Small Ships and Diving. Harry has at least two ceremonial uniforms for his roles in the Forces, but has also worn a variety of military outfits in previous years before his appointment to his current three positions – as well as when he was in active service.

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, the Queen is doing all of this to the only grandson who served two tours in combat. A grandson who was haunted by what he saw in war and dedicated his post-military career to working with veterans, to mental health in the military community, to organizing a huge, multi-nation veterans’ Olympics-style games. These petty f–kfaces are going to ban HIM from wearing military uniforms. Notice that no one asks “why did Harry get out again?” It’s been obvious since the jump.