“Serena Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semifinal” links

Serena Williams lost in the Australian Open semifinal to Naomi Osaka. There will be one American in the AO final though: Jennifer Brady! Brady and Osaka will play in the final on Saturday, on ESPN for American viewers. [JustJared]
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is being justifiably criticized over his poor response to a huge water, food and electricity crisis. [Towleroad]
Goodbye NCIS: NOLA, I forgot you existed. [Seriously OMG]
Mindy Kaling in a sunny Dolce & Gabbana. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell claims she was abused by a guard. [Dlisted]
Markarian’s fall collection is rather lovely. [GFY]
A hateful, disgusting, racist, misogynist is dead. [Jezebel]
North American media is looking at British media like “you’re absolutely insane” for all of the crap they’re saying about Oprah Winfrey. [LaineyGossip]
Serena Williams cried after her semifinal loss and when she was asked about retirement, she said “I don’t know – if I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone.” [Buzzfeed]
Boo hoo to GhisIane. I am sorry about NCIS Nola though. CBS made that hard to watch, always later on and moved it a lot. I don’t know why reporters have to ask such stupid questions sometimes. Should we be shocked that Selena has feelings?!
Ahhhh I feel so hard for serena. She has this career trajectory headed for a triumph, everyone is watching, and even though she’s already doing amazing work off the courts (let alone being a mother!), she’s got this looming goal on court that is just outside her reach as of now.
She’s so much more than a tennis pro – even coming back after life threatening complications and reaching the echelons of tennis is amazing…. But it obviously matters to her and I hope she reaches this dream, if only so newspapers stop talking about what she hasn’t done and focus on how fecking brilliant she is as an athlete, entrepreneur and woman.
Did anyone watch the match? I couldn’t as I really wanted Serena to win her 24th GS.
I just really love Mindy Kaling. Her fashion shows on that one patch of grass are so cheery and fun and perfect for lockdown misery.
I feel so bad for the talented and gutsy Serena. Wanted that win! Classy lady.
If someone has to beat Serena, I’m ok that it’s Naomi.