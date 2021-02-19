Queen Elizabeth officially strips the Sussexes of all of their royal patronages

Well, it’s official. Queen Elizabeth of House Petty has demanded that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return their royal patronages. This was the punishment literally everyone knew was coming. The British media hyped the f–k out of it this week following the twin reveals of the second Sussex pregnancy and the Sussexes’ upcoming Oprah interview. From the Windsors’ communications office:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.
Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.
While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.
Notes to editors: Following The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step away last year as working members of The Royal Family, a 12-month review was agreed. A decision has now been made after conversations between The Duke of Sussex and Members of The Royal Family.
The military, Commonwealth and Charitable associations which will revert to The Queen are:
The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving.
The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.
So there you go. It was up in the air as to whether the Queen would take away the Commonwealth patronages, and she did. That must have been one hell of a phone conversation between the Queen and Harry too. I hope he told her exactly what he thinks about everything, and I hope he said it with his whole chest. He must have, to get this reaction. As for Buckingham Palace putting the onus on the Sussexes – “they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family” – the Sussexes were literally bullied, abused, slandered and then they were supposed to sit silently as William worked to exile them. There was no “returning to working royals,” William would have made sure of that. What was supposed to happen? Harry and Meghan would return to the UK and resign themselves to being pawns in the Windsor psychodrama? No. They got out and they outplayed the palace. Now the Windsors’ sadism, racism, colonialism and vindictiveness is plain for all to see.
The Sussexes have issued a statement as well. A spokesman for the couple said Friday: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.” Take your nasty royal gatekeeping and shove it.
yet no one is fired? my goodness, the amount of incompetence!
I love that the punishment here is “well, now you have to volunteer with whatever organizations you choose!” How terrible!
It’s not like there aren’t a million organizations here in the States or in the UK that wouldn’t happily work with them, including lots of vets orgs. I hope if they really take away Harry’s special dress uniforms that he just starts attending events in whatever his dress uniform would be if he were just a regular vet (I don’t know how that works in the UK). They can take away his honorary titles but they can’t take away his active duty service.
I love that last bit from the Sussex statement. How many Windsors would lift a finger without the royal perks, because some of them barely do so with them.
Yes, it’s a proper sting in the tail. We don’t need to be bribed with shiny things and people fawning over us to support others. Boom.
Yeah! “offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”
This line is fantastic.
Yes, ‘…We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.’ is definitely my favourite part (also a nice rebuttal).
Even though I don’t know what Harry + Meghan are truly like, it is clear they have genuine passion for causes they believe in and understand true ‘service’. By simply being themselves they effortlessly outshine Waity and Willie. Palace can’t have that of course.
I loved that last part. It was the closest they could come to an actual “FU” to the Queen, and she deserved to be taken down a peg publicly like that in their statement.
That was definitely a shot at the RF. Harry and Meghan want to serve and the RF only does work because they live off the tax payers.
I’m glad they are finally free from that disgusting family. Andrew still has all of the perks and military honors and will no doubt be back to working for the family.
It’s a shame for the patronage’s that wanted to keep Harry and Meghan on.
That was brilliant and had to be said. “A life of service.” As if the Windsors’ “work” is somehow selfless and noble, ugh. Most of it isn’t even useful. I hate the whole “noblesse oblige” thing at least as practiced by them and to some degree the whole aristocracy. It’s just a transparent excuse to keep their bums in the butter.
They’re free! They said a year ago that they were leaving and the palace finally got the message!
It’s a pity for the patronages, but at least the Sussexes are keeping the charities they picked themselves.
They can not only keep the charities they picked for themselves, but now they can take on more without having to care about ‘upsetting the Firm’ or whatever the BRF call themselves. Heck, if I were in Harry’s shoes I’d look at taking back some of those patronages – I don’t see why the Rugby Football Union would be off limits, for example – on a private basis, if that can be done.
Queen Petty Betty and the whole rest of that toxic vortex of a family can sod off. The whining, racist press and members of the public can, too. (I literally ust saw this news posted on the BBC News IG page, and the comments were 90% purile, racist crap. Ugh.)
Hopefully now Harry and Meghan can really live a happy life far, far away from the drama vortex that is the BRF. Good for them!
I liked the Sussexes response. That statement is true and had a nice little bite to it, especially after that statement from BP.
The old bat is only hurting those organizations.
I loved it too. The statement from the Palace is an insult to anyone who is not a member of the RF, which is practically almost everyone, and who has lived a life of service, more than the royals would ever know. Much like they like to own words, like they own lands and swans, the word service does not belong to them. Nor is it a fitting description of them – ask any royal charity.
The first headline from the Daily Mail announced they had been ‘stripped of their titles’. Just 5 minutes later that was removed. Another short time later the new revision reads ‘stripped of their royal roles’. So it looks like there was some swift reaction from the Palace to the mob-baiting initial headline. The Queen’s statement makes it clear that they are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and ‘much loved members of the Royal Family. They are also legally HRH and in practice Harry will continue to be called Prince Harry.
The fact that they have offered their continued support to these organisations means they may still have a role to play and whoever takes over the official roles will need to be able to work with that.
It looks like William is making a bid for the military roles with his newest zoom.
Looking forward to seeing what “hardworking Sophie” does with their charities, lol.
Wait– the WORDING?
SHE strips THEM of their titles and “they” are somehow guilty of quitting??? Ok, wow- I’m glad they left.
Why doesn’t this petty old hag spend more time worrying about her pedo rapist son?
Or her hospitalised hubby!
His mistress is there for him, I’m sure.
“have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal”
…we don’t need any royal titles to be decent human beings who want to help others!
Congratulations to Harry and Meghan for being officially free from that cesspool family. America continues to be so happy that you’re here with us. The Queen can go suck an egg. She is the lowest.
That statement from camp Sussex has power. Points were made. This is a couple dedicated to the idea of service while most of that family only cares about themselves.
This whole debacle by the royals shows how short-sighted, stupid, petty, and racist they are. Not sure how it is playing in the UK(need to text my British fam) but it is not a good look globally and as most of my family come from black countries in the Commonwealth, we all are like, “Yup, racists going to racist. The monarchy is trash.”
I’m always fascinated by what Brits really think of these situations, so I do hope you will update us here with your family’s thoughts.
And yes, the Windsors are complete trash.
The Sun plastered Meghan and Harry STRIPPED of Royal Titles but the BP statement still refers to them as Duke and Duchess,they know their dim followers dont even read their articles so this will be another ‘privacy ‘ argument ‘why do they do interviews and media when they said they want privacy’, they Never said that. Now since The Sun has said they have been stripped of royal titles,their dim followers will have a hissy fit whenever they are refered to as Duke and Duchess.
The headline in the Mail was altered,replacing ‘titles’ with ‘roles’.
I still think the monarchy is done after TQ goes.
(Aussie here – waiting for Republic and to get the Queen off our $5 note).
It would be so much fun William not ever becoming a king. Imagine that. I still think Charles will have his moment.
From your lips to God’s ears
I think it will be gone after Chuck – William doesn’t want it and would rather burn it to the ground than let it pass to his brother.
Not immediately. At the very least Charles will at least get to be King for a bit. But the anti-monarchy sentiment will grow and it’ll be interesting to see what happens and whether William makes it to the throne.
Hope so too! We have many amazing Canadians more deserving to be on our money than that old cow.
The RF is so dumb. Man, jealousy and racism are a helluva drug to think this is the path. Good for M&H, they are so much better off.
Right?! Remember when Will wanted to exile the spare-heir and his black wife to Africa?! I mean-how much more transparent can they be with their jealousy and racism??
No but the RF is seriously dim.
“responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service” – that was a really low blow, so I’m glad the Sussexes hit back at that one. The narrative that the royals are living these great lives of sacrifice and duty needs to end. They live lives of immense privilege and benefits, and yes, while it means that someone like Charles didnt get to just do whatever he wanted in his life, its still one of the most privileged lives on the planet.
If anything, Harry walking away like this sends a message to all future royals – “if you have something else you want to do, go and do it, you can be successful.” Of course the royal family will not spin it like that.
Also notice how most of the references are about “the Duke” and the Queen – I wonder if Harry insisted on that wording, to make sure that it was clear that this was between him and his grandmother.
Yeah I thought that part was cold – even thought the statement repeated that they are still much loved members of the family, some sh!t clearly went down BtS. And if you love them why treat them like this.
The reputational and image damage this has done to the RF should not be underestimated – Chuck has a hell of a pile of sh!t to clean up when he takes the throne.
TBH it was inevitable if they were never going to return, esp as the RF looks like they are going to implode on themselves.
I had never heard of him before this time last year* but I find Peter Hunt** to be a very interesting person on twitter for royal insights. This morning he tweeted something about how the bit about “are still much loved members of the family” indicates that palace realizes how damaging this has been for the Windsors. I’m not entirely sure about that point, but I do think this statement has some very strong undercurrents that I dont think the statements from last winter had. It makes me think things got ugly behind the scenes – like maybe they really did think H&M were going to come back and they were surprised that they arent.
*last year he stood out to me because he tweeted something like “what is unacceptable to a 93 year old monarch may be more acceptable to a 95 year old monarch with her son running the show” which seemed like a comment to me about Charles being okay with the half in/half out arrangement, which I think we’ve heard from multiple sources at this point.
**Please tell me if he’s a problematic person and I should not be following him lol.
This damage to the royal family is why I don’t agree that the Sussexes should voluntarily give up their titles. If the firm wants it so bad let them own it and take the fallout
Meanwhile, Kate and Will, the champions of public service, are MIA this entire week. Their combined public service for the month of February totals up to 4, possibly five Zoom calls between the two of them.
I’ve noticed that. They are dead silent right now.
I’m so tired of her “much loved grandson” bit. Actions speak louder than words, and if she loved him, he wouldn’t have been treated this way by her. It’s all such superficial PR nonsense, but it’s so transparent it doesn’t even work.
Actions speak louder than words, and if she loved him so much, this whole situation, from the first time a racist headline was published about Meghan, would have been handled very differently.
So I guess Queenie finally returned Harry’s phone call after hearing about baby #2 and the Oprah interview.
I’m imagining the little gray men were blocking Harry from talking to her for months. I’m sure Harry was ready to tell her they weren’t coming back after buying the house.
Were they still over in England trying to convince themselves that Harry still might come back? Were they deep in denial? Did the baby new make them realize Harry ain’t even coming back this summer for all of those events?
I’d like to imagine Harry cussed granny out but I’m sure he was respectful, even if she doesn’t deserve it.
When do they strip Andy of everything?
That will never happen – because that would imply that they think he did something wrong and I think it is clear that they think he did nothing wrong. However, they do think that Harry and Meghan did wrong by stepping back, that is a “betrayal” in their eyes.
Even the National Theatre said they wanted to stay. SMH.
It’s not about helping charities. It’s about control. It doesn’t matter how in lockstep the BRF and British media is about staying on message. Meghan won her courtcase and so she needed to be punished somehow.
The public is fed up at this point though as we can see on Twitter. The Palace has used up all the capital they had on this issue. And I bet they’re still as angry as ever.
What is royal service anyway? A covid train tour? Airmiles Andy who still receives taxpayer funded protection? Affecting laws to line your pockets? (This is a nice distraction from that)
Will Earthshot, the traveling award show be enough to paper this over?
Can’t wait for M&H to show up at a show and get a massive standing ovation!
Big oof, Liz. I would not be surprised if more charities decide against asking for a royal patron and seek out only celebrities who actually work for their good causes and constituents.
Also, this is not how you treat much loved members of your family. Full stop.
The statement by the QCT essentially says, nothing has really changed. The Sussexes have done great things for us, and “We’re glad that they remain in our circle of supporters.”
Wouldn’t be surprised if you were correct, charities will decide against asking for royal patrons. Am curious to see if Kate will get the National Theater; then the one disgruntled staff member who has negatively commented on Meghan’s level of involvement will really have something to talk about.
Petty Betty strikes again – such nonsense, I am a private citizen with a full-time job, live in a nice house, and I still manage to lead a life of “service” (ie: volunteer work with not-for-profits, and charities on a weekly basis). Their understanding of service and helping others is so warped….
Can someone please clarify, I am so confused: Is this all in response to the Oprah interview?!?!?! Is the one-year review just a cover? Or was this really determined ahead of time and only being leaked now? I know these people are petty af but if this really all bc of the Oprah interview I mean wwhuuuuuuuutttttt tf
I believe they have still been living in denial, but the recent triple whammy of Meghan winning her case, the baby, and the interview put them all over the edge into reality that they really were not returning. But in typical Liz fashion, it can’t be respectable, it has to be petty and vindictive and punishing.
I think it was the interview, despite all of palace sources saying otherwise. For an entire year they were hyping up March 31st as the day to watch. Now all of sudden they release this statement a month earlier. The palace will look so foolish when H&M’s interview is tame and classy.
Edit: @l84tea I also think it was the baby as well now that you mention it. But what were they expecting? All of H&M’s moves for the past year made it clear that they were done and moving forward. It was the family and press trying to drag them back.
I definitely think it’s the interview, which is INSANE because if the royal family truly believed this interview would be soooo devastating to the royal institution, why in the f*ck would they intentionally piss off the Sussexes prior to it???? Make it make sense, please! The logic is just so insane.
I think it was the baby. I think they thought Harry would come back. To me, that’s what they wanted. They wanted Harry to leave her and come back to the UK. The baby proved that wasn’t happening. The RF and BM lost their minds when she was pregnant the first time. They never wanted Harry to marry her.
I love H&M’s response – service IS universal and they’ve already proven they’re dedicated to this work for the rest of their lives.
First saw this announcement on BBC’s Facebook and the comments are unreal. The hatred people have for them making their family and happiness a priority blow my mind.
Oh stop. We all knew this would happen, people just need to chill. It makes literally no difference to them because they can still support the exact same charities in a private capacity should they wish to do so. There’s no point being half in half out so this makes sense. Not everything has to be a petty battle.
I believe that that summit last year was really a huge blowout, and there was no coming back from that. The one year review was really just to save face – the family knew that M&H were never coming back.
Agree. If they are going to indeed reside in California permanently it makes sense to cut this tie. Ongoing obligations such as this would have served as a repeated irritant.
But it is petty because of when the RF released the news and because it’s not how they treat extended family with titles and HRH
The fact that prince andrew gets to keep everything meghan and harry have lost. The fact that the patronages have come out and said: “we want to keep the sussexes” and the queen simply doesn’t listen.
Don’t get me wrong im happy meghan and harry are finally free but i can’t help but feel a bit angry at the never ending double standars the palace seems to be working with
Andrew had to give up all his patronages when he was no longer a working royal.
I am one of the few who does not like the Sussex statement. It is clear that the Queen talks about public service in a formal way, in the sense of a Head of State Or government or public official. These patronages are given to members of the royal family as part of their duties as a body of representation of Britian (headed by the Quen as head of State). In my country the President for example is always Patron of the Red Cross or the National Opera, it has nothing to do with the president (head of State in our case, chancellor is head of government) as a person but with his function. Once he retires, the next President Will be the Patron. The Queen‘s statement is not malicious. She is just saying that given that their decision to not fill the function of a working member of the royal family anymore, they also give up the positions that they had because of that function. This is how my British boyfriend also reads it, he normally sides with M&H in most questions, but in this case he finds their answer petty as they deliberately misconstrue what was meant. Nobody said they would no longer serve causes and charities. Just not in a role of public servants. Oh well.
Nah. Harry knew exactly what his grandmother and her staff meant by that statement. People need to stop acting like Harry just “doesnt understand” what it means to be a working royal or that he “doesnt get” how the family operates or that he is “misconstruing” an official statement from the palace.
He’s spent his whole life in that royal bubble. He understands, he gets it, he knows – and he responds accordingly.
I’m sorry but I’m happy with this. The only ties left are ones that would be much more difficult to remove. I’m sure they’re already shopping other charities to support and partner with. This isn’t a loss for the Sussexes imo. The work continues.
Harry and Meghan are working with Chef Andres World Central Kitchen, who set up kitchens in disaster areas to feed people, right now they’re in Texas.
Meghan and Harry are building 4 kitchen in four countries, that can be used for other services, the one in the Dominica, West Indies is already finished.
I said it in the other post that ultimately it’s the charities that will suffer. No other royal brings media attention and publicity the way the Sussexes do other than the Cambridges. And they barely work in the first place.
Wow, that part about it not being compatible with a life of duty and responsibility in public service was so shady. The queen could have just said that it was no longer feasible for them to keep their patronages and left it at that. There’s a real sense of superiority there that Harry and Megan are selfish dilettants while the Royal family is slogging it out like frontline workers 😂
The Queen was trying to get Harry and Meghan to give up their patronages, with all the leaks, but they forced her hand and let her announce it.
Everyone knew from last year, when she said, they can’t be half in and half out, and the Sussexes said they do not want the 12 month review, that it was over, they were not going back.
This is good news for Meghan and Harry, not so much for the Charities.
I’ve said it before, but the treatment of Meghan and Harry has completely removed ANY affection or curiosity I’ve had about the BRF. I’m an American, and always thought the royal family was interesting. My eyes have been opened, and I want nothing to do with any of it. But I do still love Meghan and Harry.
Best of luck on your free life M&H. I hope they are happy and thrive with their little family. I wish them the greatest of successes and will be avidly following their endeavors. BYE BRF.
It’s just a superficial thing anyway, they are right, anyone can take part in acts of service not just celebrities and we really should be moving away from making people the “face” of things. We should move away from celebrity worship in general, especially after a year like this and we certainly should eliminate things like the monarchy.
I think what most modern privileged people do now which is; give their platform over, donate money or provide resources for those who need it to have a platform is much better than all that ridiculous pomp and circumstance.
Now it’s just a matter of time of waiting for Elizabeth to answer that phone call from downstairs so we can be done with this depraved institution.
This reminds me of the sotry about how Kate ‘exists to please’ William which actually made my heart so heavy and sad to read. It falls right in line though with a part of the crown where they talk about how the queen (or monarch in general) is the nucleus of the family; the family exists to support the monarch and everyone elses role is at least secondary. It isn’t just Kate that exists to please Will, it is everyone around him. First the Queen, then Charles, and then Will will act as the nucleus that everyone else is expected to support and protect. What a sad existence for everyone. I am glad Harry found a way out that worked for him, no one should have to exist in this work simply to reflect someone elses shine and never shine on their own.
the BR picked making british media and thousands commenting negatively on UK social media over public opinion of the rest of the world- from Canada- at least to me- we see news of Jeffrey Epstein still every week, the show of support of Andrew by the Queen was noticed- and this opposite attitude for the S appears vindictive. In 2021 in North America, ‘kids’ are allowed to freely chose for their life without the fear of being ‘disowned’ in a way- or another. We don’t follow it as closely here, so to me, the summary above is what we really hear about.
When the narcissist abuser finally decides to exit, after doing everything they can think of to wear you down, you can get on with the business of living like never before. The monarchy has shown their dysfunction to an extent never seen before. Hope they end soon.
The last 2 sentences in the Sussex statement: chef’s kiss. I understand commenters who say it does not matter to them, but that does not diminish the passive? aggressiveness of the palace in their handling of it.
“…The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.” Wow! what a narrow, elitist perspective to take on public service. The Sussex response was PERFECT – and I hope it hit Queenie like a shank in the heart. Petty Bit*h! Harry and Meghan would have gladly paid any price to be free of the BRF’s abuse and the constant RatRota slander and racist mistreatment. The true jewels in the Crown are gone and are NEVER EVER coming back. Sad for you but better for them. You and your disgusting family can continue to steep in the sick psychosis you have created while the Sussexes carry on living a life of dreams while continuing their public service and effortlessly putting The Crown and all its members to shame.
p.s. I cannot wait for Oprah’s interview – I hope the Sussexes see fit to Roast every one of the palaces to Hell.
#AbolishTheMonarchyAlready
This will be brought up in the Oprah interview. The US straight press will not demand to see the children . They can engage with the media on their terms. They can have major players like Oprah and Nexflix to help them get their messages out. They don’t have to rely on the budget British press to get name recognition.
A clean break from anything royal adjacent is best for Harry and Meghan because it absolutely cuts off any control that Prince Incandescent has over them. Today’s announcement is petty and dramatic, but the real fun will come post-pandemic when these patronages are back to throwing galas and their honored guests turn out to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Imagine thinking that public service is represented by the BRF, whose FFQ hasn’t seen her patronages in years, and whose queen’s favorite is being hunted by the FBI.
Well, as the saying goes, the trash took itself out. The RF removed itself from any further discussions, and good riddance. These people are truly trash with money – low levels of education, low levels of EQ, huge sense of entitlement due to being born in the lucky sperm club, little compassion and almost no care for the common people other than as sideshows for their monthly “ public service” song and dance.
I wonder if the Commonwealth and if aware people in the UK will realize and speak out about what this action reveals about the racism and classism inherent in everything the RF has done and continues to do?
“That must have been one hell of a phone conversation between the Queen and Harry too. I hope he told her exactly what he thinks about everything, and I hope he said it with his whole chest. He must have, to get this reaction.”
I can actually see Harry picking up the phone and telling the Palace to put out a statement that they won’t be coming back. Harry never wanted the one year review so I can see him saying to the Palace let’s put an end to the speculation and briefing to the press as nothing going to change between now and the end of March.
FREEDOM finally! This entire thing was stupid: BP said last year that Harry would be stripped of his military titles if he wanted to be financially independent so these 50 million stories about whether he’d keep them were ridiculous after wreath gate. Did they really expect Harry to come back after they denied him the opportunity to lay wreath and cenotaph and then leaked it to the press to humiliate him? Sometimee i feel like they really underestimate who they are dealing with when it comes to him.
It also does feel like the thing with the royal patronages was an attempted power move designed to humiliate them but i feel like H&M always knew that was a possibility as well. Harry in particular made a comment on a zoom with the Rugby Union last year about how he’d support them in an official capacity as long as he could. He knew the Firm might pull some crap like this but he didnt blink.
I do wonder though how the QCT will deal with losing them considering Harry was a part of it’s design since inception and Meghan brought in orgs that she’s worked with before like One Young World to partner with them but if the Firm wanted to be petty and remove them from their position then it’s their problem to deal with now.
Taking these patronages away hurts no one except the patronages. Harry & Meghan will find other organizations to work with and those will be blessed with H&M’s work ethic and support. As H&M stated so pointedly in their response, they don’t need their titles to do good for others. Congratulations, Queenie, you’ve played yourself. Live long and prosper, Sussexes!
The Sussex statement was pitch perfect and will be backed up by their continued efforts and actions through Archewell, while the queen’s just further emphasizes how petty and disgusting she is. Good. Let the world see what we’ve known for a long time.
Above everything else, imagine dolling out this punishment to your grandson and his pregnant wife after she previously suffered a miscarriage.
I hope the commonwealth countries follow Barbados’ lead and remove the queen as head of state (or ditch the commonwealth altogether and maybe form their own).
I don’t understand why people are blaming this on William, I don’t think William or even Prince Charles have that much power, It’s all Queen Elizabeth. She wanted prince Andrew to protected and he has been protected, she wanted Diana Harry and Meghan to be thrown under the bus and they have been thrown under the bus. That’s it. Again if I were harry, I would cut all the ties with her and his father and toxic family and focus on his own family.
The RF are being dragged on UK twitter – most of the tweets I’ve seen are calling out why Andrew gets to keep his.
Bad bad move, that palace statement was just bitchy.
It’s not a life of service for the RF, anyway. They spend their whole lives keeping a relic of an institution relevant. And they get paid for it. Betty wants it to sound like devotion to “her people” a phrase that makes me gag, BTW, because no one belongs to someone else. Harry and Meghan need to voluntarily give up all association with the RF. Including titles. It would demonstrate sincerity for the new life they have chosen and would take away any power Betty has over them.
When the narcissist abuser finally decides to exit, after doing everything they can think of to wear you down, you can get on with the business of living like never before. The monarchy has shown their dysfunction to an extent never seen before. Hope they end soon. May this free up H & M to talk about issues that are less mainstream, and solutions that are more progressive.
The Sussexes refused the Cambridges ultimatum. The Sussexes refused to be their lapdog. As the old saying goes every rope has an end.
How many of the patronage and military positions will go to them?
Brave is standing up to the thing you fear and with that I think both Meghan and especially Harry are very brave because he lost his family. She has been rejected!!! As a society, a reminder that elitism, racism and all the other isms exist today…some of us can never be good enough.
Meghan and Harry are people who have shown time and time again, they wanted to be included and were consistently rejected which makes me believe they are HURT and do care because they are people who were pushed to the breaking point. It is no easy feat!!!
Today I feel for them again because it is clear it is not what they wanted!! I have the unpopular opinion, that they are not going to shrug this off like “we are free” thank you!!! While they have gained freedom, these people have lost – they have lost family. And it provides more evidence for me at least that the ROYAL family should be abolished. Period!!!
I don’t understand the hysteria about taking the patronages away. I don’t think QE is being petty since these were for working Royals. If Meghan and Harry were banned from working with them as private citizens then that’s petty. It seems they and the patronages still want to work together.
To the Commonwealth Country members: IT IS TIME TO REMOVE THE QUEEN/CHARLES AS HEAD OR LEADER.
Freedom and peace of mind is priceless. Congrats H&M! #abolishthemonarchy
The next goal for people who hate them is to get them stripped of their duke and duchess titles and somehow push Harry’s children out of the line of succession. I see so many conspiracy theories floating around twitter. They really bring out the crazies.
TQ has sealed her legacy and the fate of the BRF. Good luck keeping the other Commonwealth countries in the fold; I predict a number of them will start living in the next few years.
Meghan began living a life of service long before her friend tried to set her up with Harry and H&M have proved in the past year that they do not need titles or shiny baubles to live a life of public service. I wish them continued happiness.
Someone on twitter said it perfectly : The Oprah interview is them reintroducing themselves to the public. It will be their real selves and not the tabloid version. I’m glad this news came out before the interview.
I think this will NOT be enough for the Brits. They want to see the Sussex broke and begging. This isn’t the end for the petty Brits (not all). side note: The Royal Reporter are afraid that Meghan will out their racism on Oprah. I hope she does!