Queen Elizabeth officially strips the Sussexes of all of their royal patronages

Well, it’s official. Queen Elizabeth of House Petty has demanded that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return their royal patronages. This was the punishment literally everyone knew was coming. The British media hyped the f–k out of it this week following the twin reveals of the second Sussex pregnancy and the Sussexes’ upcoming Oprah interview. From the Windsors’ communications office:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family. Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family. While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family. Notes to editors: Following The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step away last year as working members of The Royal Family, a 12-month review was agreed. A decision has now been made after conversations between The Duke of Sussex and Members of The Royal Family. The military, Commonwealth and Charitable associations which will revert to The Queen are: The Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

[From Royal.uk]

So there you go. It was up in the air as to whether the Queen would take away the Commonwealth patronages, and she did. That must have been one hell of a phone conversation between the Queen and Harry too. I hope he told her exactly what he thinks about everything, and I hope he said it with his whole chest. He must have, to get this reaction. As for Buckingham Palace putting the onus on the Sussexes – “they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family” – the Sussexes were literally bullied, abused, slandered and then they were supposed to sit silently as William worked to exile them. There was no “returning to working royals,” William would have made sure of that. What was supposed to happen? Harry and Meghan would return to the UK and resign themselves to being pawns in the Windsor psychodrama? No. They got out and they outplayed the palace. Now the Windsors’ sadism, racism, colonialism and vindictiveness is plain for all to see.

The Sussexes have issued a statement as well. A spokesman for the couple said Friday: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.” Take your nasty royal gatekeeping and shove it.