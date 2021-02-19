“We should probably talk about Camila Morrone’s quarantine bangs” links

Should we talk about Camila Morrone’s bangs? Yikes! [RCFA]
What’s funny about this interview is that Drew Barrymore & Hugh Grant hated each other when they worked together. [Just Jared]
Who was taking class trips to Disneyland though? [OMG Blog]
What the WandaVision discourse is missing. [Pajiba]
These women are terrible but I laughed. [Towleroad]
Rihanna has been accused of cultural appropriation yet again, and this time she pissed off the Hindu community. [Dlisted]
These “dramatic trousers” are just jodhpurs on steroids. [Go Fug Yourself]
I did not know that French Exit was supposed to be magic realism? [LaineyGossip]
VP Kamala Harris talks about the mass exodus of women from the workforce. [Jezebel]
This story about the Texas power grid and how close it came to near-total collapse and months-long blackout is terrifying. [Buzzfeed]
Unexpected star arrested for bribery. [Starcasm]
I think she looks cute.
I like them. I don’t even know who she is but I like the bangs and she’s gorgeous.
Exactly. WHO is she?????!
DiCaprio’s very young girlfriend
I think they look good too! And they’ll grow out well. She’s a model, she’ll be fine
Rihanna seriously posed topless with a Ganesha necklace? She does this all the time, so that’s not a shocker, but celebrities as a whole really must live in a vacuum to think stuff like this is okay…
Never forget Rih’s racist insults towards Karrueche, the rice cakes pic is STILL on her Instagram. She doesnt care.
Could someone explain why her wearing the necklace is disrespectful? Outside of her being topless, I don’t see the issue seeing as she’s not Hindu and has never claimed to be…
I think this is where the convo around cultural appropriation gets a bit tricky.
Wearing something from another culture is fine so long as you do so within its proper context and without claiming it as your own. Rih falls down on the first point because thirst traps aren’t the normal cultural context for wearing this necklace.
All that aside, it’s disrespectful to wear the necklace as an accessory divorced from its cultural meaning – it’s not just a cute elephant necklace, it’s a religious icon. So the fact she’s not Hindu is part of the problem.
This has nothing to do with being Hindu, this has everything to do with respecting other people feelings. Whether it is community or in this case religion. Why don’t celebs read a book or newspaper is beyond me, or better yet… how about audible or a podcast?
She looks like a young Jane Birkin
not a huge fan of the bangs, i think they’re too thick? but i think she’s super pretty, and i appreciate that she doesn’t have small, dainty features typical of conventional beauties.
Kids who live in the Los Angeles region do class trips to Disneyland. I remember my sister’s choir going to perform there.
I’ll never understand why we talk about Camilla at all.
She is Leo D girlfriend. For now.
Thanks for putting this in the comments, because I had zero clues who she was and the significance of why Celebitchy would even post about it!
+1
And THAT’s why she’s Leo’s girlfriend
I wonder if the bangs are for her filming Daisy Jones & The Six? It was about to go into production right before the shut down last year.
Did Rihanna get a nose job? No hate, looks super cute either way.