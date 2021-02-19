“We should probably talk about Camila Morrone’s quarantine bangs” links
  • February 19, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Should we talk about Camila Morrone’s bangs? Yikes! [RCFA]
What’s funny about this interview is that Drew Barrymore & Hugh Grant hated each other when they worked together. [Just Jared]
Who was taking class trips to Disneyland though? [OMG Blog]
What the WandaVision discourse is missing. [Pajiba]
These women are terrible but I laughed. [Towleroad]
Rihanna has been accused of cultural appropriation yet again, and this time she pissed off the Hindu community. [Dlisted]
These “dramatic trousers” are just jodhpurs on steroids. [Go Fug Yourself]
I did not know that French Exit was supposed to be magic realism? [LaineyGossip]
VP Kamala Harris talks about the mass exodus of women from the workforce. [Jezebel]
This story about the Texas power grid and how close it came to near-total collapse and months-long blackout is terrifying. [Buzzfeed]
Unexpected star arrested for bribery. [Starcasm]

19 Responses to ""We should probably talk about Camila Morrone's quarantine bangs" links"

  1. Atti says:
    February 19, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    I think she looks cute.

    Reply
  2. Evenstar says:
    February 19, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Rihanna seriously posed topless with a Ganesha necklace? She does this all the time, so that’s not a shocker, but celebrities as a whole really must live in a vacuum to think stuff like this is okay…

    Reply
    • Realistic says:
      February 19, 2021 at 1:11 pm

      Never forget Rih’s racist insults towards Karrueche, the rice cakes pic is STILL on her Instagram. She doesnt care.

      Reply
    • Lemons says:
      February 19, 2021 at 1:54 pm

      Could someone explain why her wearing the necklace is disrespectful? Outside of her being topless, I don’t see the issue seeing as she’s not Hindu and has never claimed to be…

      Reply
      • ElleV says:
        February 19, 2021 at 2:52 pm

        I think this is where the convo around cultural appropriation gets a bit tricky.

        Wearing something from another culture is fine so long as you do so within its proper context and without claiming it as your own. Rih falls down on the first point because thirst traps aren’t the normal cultural context for wearing this necklace.

        All that aside, it’s disrespectful to wear the necklace as an accessory divorced from its cultural meaning – it’s not just a cute elephant necklace, it’s a religious icon. So the fact she’s not Hindu is part of the problem.

    • Chocolate Princess says:
      February 19, 2021 at 3:52 pm

      This has nothing to do with being Hindu, this has everything to do with respecting other people feelings. Whether it is community or in this case religion. Why don’t celebs read a book or newspaper is beyond me, or better yet… how about audible or a podcast?

      Reply
  3. Normades says:
    February 19, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    She looks like a young Jane Birkin

    Reply
  4. tee says:
    February 19, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    not a huge fan of the bangs, i think they’re too thick? but i think she’s super pretty, and i appreciate that she doesn’t have small, dainty features typical of conventional beauties.

    Reply
  5. Zantasia says:
    February 19, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    Kids who live in the Los Angeles region do class trips to Disneyland. I remember my sister’s choir going to perform there.

    Reply
  6. Midge says:
    February 19, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    I’ll never understand why we talk about Camilla at all.

    Reply
  7. Julia K says:
    February 19, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    She is Leo D girlfriend. For now.

    Reply
  8. Sunshine says:
    February 19, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    Did Rihanna get a nose job? No hate, looks super cute either way.

    Reply

