Kim Kardashian keeps going to People Mag to talk about how amazing she is

In early January, the NY Post ran a cover story about how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting a divorce (although no one had filed at the time). Days later, the January 6th insurrection happened and there was a viral tweet making a joke about how Kris Jenner had organized the insurrection to change the subject from Kim’s third divorce. It was a funny joke, but the truth of the matter is that Kim is actually desperate for us to pay attention to the sh-tty state of her marriage. She’s been using People Magazine as her diary and therapist for the past year, telling them all about what’s going on with Kanye and what she’s thinking about their separation and divorce. Now that Kim has finally filed for divorce – the news dropped last Friday – she’s once again running to People to beg gossips to pay attention to her drama. Some highlights from like three separate People exclusives:

Kim is spending time with family during this difficult time: “Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce,” the source says. “She spent the weekend taking care of herself and her kids. She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn’t been working. Everyone is supportive. Kim feels very lucky to be surrounded by her big family.” Kim is disappointed: “There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn’t figure out how to stay married. But it takes two people to create a happy marriage,” the source says. “Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise.” They’re in agreement about the divorce terms: According to a source, the stars are in agreement over joint legal and physical custody, neither is contesting the prenup in place, negotiations have progressed and they are nearing a settlement. A separate source tells PEOPLE that the divorce proceedings, including their co-parenting plan, unfolded swiftly. “The parenting plan and split of assets came together quickly, in the past few days,” the source says. “Kim and Kanye basically wanted the same thing.” Sources confirm that Kim is super-amazing: According to the source, Kardashian has been “fair and generous” as well as “thoughtful” and “caring” amid her split from West, who has bipolar disorder. “She’s worried about sending him into another tailspin, because that’s not good for anyone, especially the kids,” the source says. “So she’s being as gentle and kind as she can be, while still standing up for what she feels she needs to stand up for.” A second source says that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper are on the same page when it comes to their children. “Both of them want nothing but the best for the kids,” the source says. “They want the kids to be happy. The kids will stay with Kim, but Kanye will be able to see them whenever he wants to. They will work out a schedule that is good for everyone.”

[From People Magazine]

“Kardashian has been ‘fair and generous’ as well as ‘thoughtful’ and ‘caring’…” Jeez, Kim, you don’t have to lay it on that thick. It’s crazy because I’m actually on her damn side in this divorce and I believe that she has been very careful to do everything gently. But baby girl really needs to stop telling People Magazine that she’s the most thoughtful, generous, lovely, amazing woman ever. I mean, I know well enough that no one ever wants to give Kim credit for anything positive, so these People leaks are just her way of preemptively defending herself. But YIKES!