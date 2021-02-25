Kim Kardashian keeps going to People Mag to talk about how amazing she is

In early January, the NY Post ran a cover story about how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting a divorce (although no one had filed at the time). Days later, the January 6th insurrection happened and there was a viral tweet making a joke about how Kris Jenner had organized the insurrection to change the subject from Kim’s third divorce. It was a funny joke, but the truth of the matter is that Kim is actually desperate for us to pay attention to the sh-tty state of her marriage. She’s been using People Magazine as her diary and therapist for the past year, telling them all about what’s going on with Kanye and what she’s thinking about their separation and divorce. Now that Kim has finally filed for divorce – the news dropped last Friday – she’s once again running to People to beg gossips to pay attention to her drama. Some highlights from like three separate People exclusives:
Kim is spending time with family during this difficult time: “Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce,” the source says. “She spent the weekend taking care of herself and her kids. She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn’t been working. Everyone is supportive. Kim feels very lucky to be surrounded by her big family.”
Kim is disappointed: “There is no drama between Kim and Kanye. Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn’t figure out how to stay married. But it takes two people to create a happy marriage,” the source says. “Kim has felt Kanye is not willing to do the hard work and compromise.”
They’re in agreement about the divorce terms: According to a source, the stars are in agreement over joint legal and physical custody, neither is contesting the prenup in place, negotiations have progressed and they are nearing a settlement. A separate source tells PEOPLE that the divorce proceedings, including their co-parenting plan, unfolded swiftly. “The parenting plan and split of assets came together quickly, in the past few days,” the source says. “Kim and Kanye basically wanted the same thing.”
Sources confirm that Kim is super-amazing: According to the source, Kardashian has been “fair and generous” as well as “thoughtful” and “caring” amid her split from West, who has bipolar disorder. “She’s worried about sending him into another tailspin, because that’s not good for anyone, especially the kids,” the source says. “So she’s being as gentle and kind as she can be, while still standing up for what she feels she needs to stand up for.” A second source says that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper are on the same page when it comes to their children. “Both of them want nothing but the best for the kids,” the source says. “They want the kids to be happy. The kids will stay with Kim, but Kanye will be able to see them whenever he wants to. They will work out a schedule that is good for everyone.”
“Kardashian has been ‘fair and generous’ as well as ‘thoughtful’ and ‘caring’…” Jeez, Kim, you don’t have to lay it on that thick. It’s crazy because I’m actually on her damn side in this divorce and I believe that she has been very careful to do everything gently. But baby girl really needs to stop telling People Magazine that she’s the most thoughtful, generous, lovely, amazing woman ever. I mean, I know well enough that no one ever wants to give Kim credit for anything positive, so these People leaks are just her way of preemptively defending herself. But YIKES!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
“See them whenever he wants” and “work out a schedule” are two very different things.
Translation: Fit them into his schedule whenever he wants.
People magazine needs to tone it down a notch with the sugary pieces they’ve been writing. It is nauseating. Anyway, im happy that kim is making her way out of that marriage. I feel like it was proper toxic.
Ps. Im happy that people magazine is focusing on celebs again. I hope they get rid of the royal news for good.
I’m happy for her too, it seemed unhealthy a while ago.
Will say this though, I really liked them together – at the beginning. They seemed like a good match, both beautiful, both equally into themselves, each seemed to calm down a little once they were together. So that makes me sad it didn’t work but there are issues now and no one can deny that.
I really liked kimye as well. In the very beginning i thought the match was a bit odd because of who kim was at the time and who kanye was at the time. But after they had north they seemed like such a strong couple. Since kanye deteriorated, and looks like he won’t get back to the old ye anytime soon, im happy she got out.
They were a really good match when they were together. Both completely into themselves, their own fame, and the elevation they brought to each other’s career. It was having kids that upset that balance. They could no longer bounce off to Paris for months to “work on their album” and swim in their own greatness. They actually had an obligation and need to be together more often and put a child before themselves. Kim adapted to the change marginally better than Kanye, but the set up they have now definitely isn’t sustainable.
It definitely was toxic but not just on his end. Kanye does have bipolar and I do think Kim exploited that. It’s rich of her to be creating a victimhood profile for herself because you know the second he attempts to tell it from his perspective, her sources will be crying about him clinging to things.
Agree. Pretty soon we’ll start seeing stories about how Van Jones is helping her pick up the pieces and how they want to start a social justice foundation or something along those lines. She can put glass to shame , she’s so transparent.
I can’t stand her and don’t give her credit for anything. It’s unusual for me to feel this way about a woman (I would run out of room listing the men I feel this way about). But that’s how it is. Cannot stand her. And this is very on brand for ole Kimmie. Everything she has ever done has been a PR ploy. It’s all about what’s in it for Kimmie. She makes me sick. Some people don’t deserve any credit.
Same.
What a low bar — hey, you aren’t being an asshole in your divorce (yet).
I think(hope) the pandemic made people realize that these people offer nothing by way of interest or entertainment and are all about themselves. I’ve never understood why people would watch their show or buy the garbage they shill. Everything they do seems so anti-women to me and they seem among the least generous and least decent celebs out there. They’ve made a career out of being obsessed only with themselves and the pandemic has shone a spotlight on that.
She gives herself enough credit and positive press, so who feels the need to chime in? She is constantly advertising herself and trying to control the tabloid coverage with her positive views on herself (like the rest of her family).
I feel like a lot of people have generally positive feelings for her — it is odd to see Kim portrayed as unpopular or “no one ever gives her credit for anything.” She’s widely adored. She’s not some poor unloved person. I think Kris said once that 90%+ of their news coverage and social media comments was positive so she didn’t care about the very small percentage that was critical / negative.
I am definitely critical but hey, what does my view matter — it’s not going to impact them.
Same. The entire family is trash and they lie like they breathe.
same
@ Darla, I feel the same way about the entire family. I have never seen anything remotely admirable in any of them except when Khloe stood by Lamars side after the stroke and whatnot, though I was questioning her motives as there isn’t anything that they do that doesn’t have an agenda attached to it.
Same, the entire family needs to go away. I really don’t understand the obsession with them. They are fake, vapid and totally out of touch.
I guess she got enough material for her reality show so she finally decided to file those papers.
Kim and Kanye’s Kurtain Kall, the final episode of KUWTK.
Nailed it!
Is it that when you are a celebrity its like a drug to constantly be talked about? At what point is enough enough, these people are rich beyond any level,they have enough fame,they will be comfortable for the rest of their lives. I dont get still running to mags to disclose such pointless info.
I feel sticky and a bit claustrophobic any time I see the pictures of her in the skin tight outfits with gloves in whatever material they are. I know it’s all about the look but ugh.
Do you think it’s super noisy when she walks around in that material??
@ Margot, she must sound like a walking whoopie cushion with every step! I mean, come on!! WTF is it with these outfits?
Same that first picture! But, something nice, the dress in the last picture is actually pretty cute (and very different for Kim).
I hope her divorce means she won’t go out looking like she was dipped in poo. (top picture)
People magazine often writes articles that sound dictated by the celeb–e.g. Ben’s articles about how he still cared and respected Ana so much after pix emerged of the cutout of her going on his garbage. These articles read a certain way and they are easy to spot. All of their coverage of this sounds like it was brokered and dictated.
I feel sorry for her, the man humiliated her in every way possible.
I do feel for her. I would have hard time tiptoeing around a man’s untreated mental health issues just to keep life peaceful and safe-feeling for our children. But that’s what she has to do. She has to treat him with kid-gloves, and it’s frustrating to know (and he has made it clear) that he will not treat his mental health.
She and Kourtney both repeatedly got pregnant with men they knew to be unstable and often unwilling to receive treatment or change. Having addiction and/or bipolar does not in any way disqualify anyone from being a good parent and partner. But leaving those conditions untreated is a whole different matter and I don’t get why these women kept having babies with them. Now kim has to walk a tightrope to keep stability for her beautiful, innocent little kids. Exhausting.
Stable Kanye would never have married her. We’ve been saying this for ten years. If his mother was alive, Kim would have been a passing through fling. Her main appeal was the promise of large family stability. So yeah, I’d say it was in her interests that he was such a mess. Plus let’s try to remember that he was in Europe for most of her pregnancy with North which was before they were married. She fully knew and apparently wanted an arms length marriage. I don’t think she was doing very much pussyfooting. She continued to shoot her show and got the industry validation she craved. Her only issue appears to be when he publicly speaks out of turn and harms her image.
I don’t know about the idea that a grown man’s stability and life choices should be dependent on his mother’s interventions. Kanye is responsible for Kanye. But I do get the rest of what you’re saying… it was an arms length marriage. It’s still hard to have the father of your children be untreated and unstable like this. Kim seems pretty naive about mental health (like telling Rob to basically snap out of it when he was dealing with depression, for example). She going to have to learn a lot to help her children cope when their father is not doing well.
Her clothes are ALWAYS terrible.
I generally think they’re both pretty terrible, but I do hope they’re sincere about keeping things civil and open, for the sake of the kids.
I have a feeling sooner or later it’s all going to blow up though.
As soon as Kim has a significant other, I am sure Kanye will freak out . Mostly because someone else is with his “wife”, and also because they’re going to help parent his kids.
Kim and Co are so desperate for people to care about this divorce, and, from what I’ve seen, people just….don’t.
I remember when she was pregnant People online did a survey how many of you care about this news, over 90% said no. LOL
The comments from others here tend to be spot on about them
This family is so pathetic and I wish we never knew of their existence.
I don’t read articles about Kim or Kanye apart from here because I just can’t bother to care all that much. All of us are more concerned with wanting to get a vaccine and avoiding COVID. We get it, you’re getting divorced. No one is surprised. The world is not interested.
I mean, this doesn’t surprise anyone does it?
She is behaving exactly as I would have assumed she would – using the family PR machine to push the long suffering but super amazing wife narrative so they go into the final season of the show with her front and center so they can chew the bones of her marriage for the last time. Well, I say last time but I think we all know it will then switch gears to her “adjusting to life as a single mom” story line and the marriage will be referenced a lot so they can remind everyone how brave she is.
I’m also willing to bet the super serious lawyer and social reforms bit will take a back seat to her being “a struggling single mom while looking for love with a man that supports her dreams” story line moves front and center.
I’d love to be less cynical about this, but I have yet to see any evidence that this type of stuff isn’t carefully plotted out in advance for maximum publicity. And like, power to them I guess since people are still buying into it.
@ grabbyhands, yes, the narrative she is pushing as a combination of Sister Theresa and Wonder Woman are putting it on super thick to contain the PR narrative is disgusting.
She and klow and Kourt all picked damaged men that they could manipulate. Kanye is mentally ill yes, but he was also still grieving his mother’s death and has a history of instability. Lamar was an addict and also suffers from depression and anxiety. Scott’s shitty but he is also an addict and has mh issues. They choose men who increase their visibility and then use their mh issues for a storyline because these are boring, useless, women
She looks like Snooki in that headline picture