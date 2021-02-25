Katharine McPhee & David Foster welcomed a boy, his first son after five daughters

Last October, we learned that Katharine McPhee was expecting her first child with husband David Foster. There was a lot of interest in that story for a couple of different reasons. One, Foster is almost twice Katharine’s age. She’s 36 years old, he’s 71. The second thing was that Foster already has five daughters, all of whom are adults. His youngest daughter is 34. His oldest daughter is 50. And now David Foster, 71, is finally the father of a son. Katharine gave birth to a boy this week.
Katharine McPhee’s baby has arrived! The Smash actress, 36, has welcomed her first child, a son, with husband David Foster, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
“Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy,” the rep tells PEOPLE. “Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.”
Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in October that McPhee and Foster were expecting. At the time, the couple were spotted in Montecito, California, having lunch and shopping for baby buys.
The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol. Foster is already father to daughters Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 47, from previous relationships.
When I’m 71 years old, please don’t let me be responsible for a baby. Lord, I can’t even be responsible for a baby at my current age of [redacted]. But I guess I’m happy for them. I mean, congrats. He finally “got a boy.” And Katharine was the one to give him a son. It brings a tear to my eye, because I remember the good old days when Katharine was wrecking Mary McCormack’s marriage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I’m cynical. Gender choice and IVF so she can keep him interested as long as she can. Maybe it was a deal. Also I doubt the 71 year old is doing any real baby duty work.
I cannot even imagine having to work hard do keep a 71 yo man interested when you’re in your 30′s. I would crack up. You’re really at the height of your beauty in your 30′s. That would be absurd, but who knows.
The acting and signing career isn’t working out like she hoped, so she needed another job.
One of my hairstylist’s clients is a lingerie model (roughly 25) who almost got divorced because her 73 year old husband was cheating.
Not in LA: Her prime ended at 25 and the internet is lowering that age all the time. From 25-30 they need to find a man to secure their future, unless they want to go back to Kansas or get a regular boring job.
Somebody was spun.
This was my very first thought as well!
Kaiser your SHADE lately is hysterical.
Wasn’t she outed as a Trump supporter/donor? Meh, all the parties involved are unlikeable IMO.
Honestly I’m not a fan…. Trump supporteRs (BIG NAH)
He treated his exwife yolanda like shit when she got lyme disease more worried about her taking out her fake boobs than her LIFE
And katherine not only is a homewreaker but an opportunist ( when she was on her tv show scorpion she got with the star to keep her job then dumped him for greener pastures later)
Ditto, on Yolanda. What a piece of shit to do that to her and she is stunning!! It’s best to unload useless baggage than to carry it around for the other person who refuses to take responsibility.
My father remarried a younger woman and there is a 17 year difference between me and my youngest half-sister. I thought it was odd when I was graduating from high school, my dad was sitting in the audience with a baby on his lap. I can’t even imagine a 50 year difference. Good lord.
My father remarried a little over 10 years ago, and my stepmom had 4 kids from her previous marriage…they’re all wonderful people but there’s a 20-21 year age gap between my youngest stepbrother and myself. Let’s just say we don’t have much in common, lol.
The 50-year-old half-sister is old enough to be the baby’s grandparent. I can’t imagine what his daughters think. Although, they probably just roll their eyes and are used to it. Isn’t Katharine McPhee his 4th or 5th wife?
Erin and Sara Foster love her-they always go on and on about how they all get along. They are however very anti-Trump and big Biden fans so I can’t imagine they’re all discussing politics.
There’s so much wrong here.
nah that’s weird, not for me.
I watched the documentary on him and all his children said he was an available parent, like he’s be in the recording studio with Madonna and he’d stop things to take calls from his kids. My overall impression of him was improved by watching him.
Right or wrong, these two are in it for the long haul. I still think of how Edie Brickell getting with Paul Simon was the end of her career.
The documentary was a puff piece. If you read or listen to interviews of Sara and Erin, they’re clear he was absent and distant. He’s gross
Yes I remember listening to them on a few podcasts where it was clear that he basically spent all of his time raising Linda Thompson’s boys and had very little interaction with them. In fact, I think I remember his oldest from the first marriage came to stay one summer, and that’s when he walked out on his second wife and let her watch his daughter along with their own 3 little girls. He seems close to them now-but I don’t think he was at all present when they were growing up.
Even if they stay together, this kid is growing up without a father. I know there are plenty of dads who for all sorts of reasons don’t play with their kids and hang out doing kid stuff but even if he wants to (doubtful) he’s not going to be able to. It seems awfully selfish and sad.
what if he lives till 90 – 95? the kid will be 20-25 by then…….no one really knows what would happen although I do agree a kid at 71 is just way too old but we have seen stranger things.
Congrats to them on their newest arrival!
My father died when I was young.
I still deserve to be here.
My life is not some tragic waste because I lost a parent 🙄
@Eenie Googles:
I don’t believe anyone was implying that you do not “deserve to be here” (say what???) nor that your life is a “tragic waste” because you lost your father at a young age. Methinks you are overly sensitive to the suggestion that, due to his advanced age, David may not be around to watch his son grow up. That thought has nothing to do with the baby deserving a place on this earth, nor on the quality of that life should he lose a parent at whatever point.
This is not that at all.
Sensitive? You be. I absolutely AM hurt by the suggestion that the quality of my life is less. Why wouldn’t I be? HOW could I not be?!
OP’s clear point is that it’s better to NOT have children than to have a child that MIGHT lost their parent hound. That is a clear undermining of the joy and quality of life that I have despite that very scenario happening.
Instead of doubling down on OP’s insistence that it’s better to not have a child than to have a child that MIGHT lose a parent, you could’ve taken a moment to think about how hurtful it is to people who lost parents to say that no child is better than a child with a dead father. And what implication that has for all children whose fathers are absent. Or who never were. How it pushes the narrative that only the most traditional families are the best families and how that feeds into the conservative talking point of nuclear households.
But no, you chose to ride in on a concern trolling horse and support a statement that CLEARLY suggests that a child without a father is living a lesser life.
You didn’t listen, you didn’t learn. Your loss.
He shouldn’t have gathered a kit at 71 because the risks of mental illness and birth defects go up exponentially with old dude sperm.
They should have used a sperm donor
Edie Brickell, I haven’t thought of her in years. She really did retire after marrying.
Paul Simon has to be a LOT of work to be married to, certainly talented.
I just don’t understand how anyone with an age distance of 25+ years end up a couple IRL, not celebrity world.
I’m 59, I meet someone in their 40′s and my impression is “Nice kid, seems smart and professional. Good Luck to ya.” Not “Hey, why don’t you date me?” lol
Celebs and the wealthy are different.
My husband and I met when I was in my was 30s and he was in his 50s. He is the funniest, kindest, and sexiest man I’ve ever known and we are celebrating our 26th wedding anniversary this month!
I understand that people think we’re an “odd” couple. We’ve gotten funny looks and offhand comments from strangers. So, just to clarify how this can happen in real life:
We met through mutual friends (no set-up or meet-cute, just repeatedly saying hi after a bunch of bbqs/bday parties). Became friends because we had the same tastes in books/movies/travel, etc (you know, normal things people find interesting about each other). I asked him on a date because I got tired if waiting for him to do it and…. That’s it!
my boyfriend is 26 years old than I. I’m sure it’ll run its course in good time, but it happens.
70 year old sperm? I hope the kid is healthy.
My uncle just became at 67 the father of twin boys – he also have a 5 year old son. His wife is about my age, 36, and he has daughters that are 40 and 32.
I wish them all well, but I think it’s bizarre. Those kids will lose their father when they are still really young. I don’t think it’s fair.
No mention of how David Foster is Harry’s surrogate father?
It is clear that she desperately wants to be besties with Megan.
I know they attended the same school for awhile.
Yeah you’d think the PR rep would have been just dying to say that this kid might wear some of Archie’s hand me downs
I did not know that they met when she was 22 and he was 57. That is… something, for sure.
I love Mary and still hate that she took her husband back after the cheating.
It’s one of the few instances I know of public infidelity that the marriage was kept intact. Maybe because he immediately groveled and let it be known he was horrified by his weakness of letting a pretty actress he was directing flatter his ego by being interested in him. Their 3 girls are teenagers now and they seem to be happy together so I’m all for families being kept intact. It made Katherine look worse whether that’s fair or not.
I’m a big fan of Mary’s too, and I hope that he treats her well and appreciates her deeply. I want to leave room for the possibility of forgiveness and growth, and I hope that’s what happened in their case.
I don’t care about the age issue. I just can’t stand either one of them.
Hahaha! Fair enough.
I wonder if they too named him August. Lol!
I was just coming here to say this!
I’m sick of women being called home wreckers in marriages. The dude cheated on HIS wife. Women throw themselves at men all the time. If a man steps out, he’s the home wrecker, not the woman he slept with. I’m no McPhee fan, but she could have thrown her naked body on married guy. It’s up to the married man to say “Nope! I’m married”. We don’t hold men accountable, so we collectively dump on the women. No matter how unlikeable the other woman is, men in marriages are responsible for wrecking their own damn marriages. Yes, throwing shade about it is entertaining, but it keeps pushing responsibility onto women who are having sex as unmarried people. McPhee didn’t promise anything to dude’s wife.
The number of married men McPhee has gotten with is staggering, not to mention cheating on her own (also 20 yrs older!) first husband back in the day.
I see your general point, but they are both gross, and she has a pattern.
She IS gross, and she wreaked her marriage when she cheated. If she slept with married men, I’m sure that she wasn’t their first outside-the-marriage experience.
She doesn’t respect marriage. I get it. It’s still the married person’s fault, not the unmarried “affair”. McPhee is gross because she used her lady parts for a come up. Her voice and beauty got her work, but not superstardom. She reminds me of Melanie Trump.
Thank you. The break up of that marriage is on the husband.
Agree with you, Christina. Ultimately it’s in the man’s hands to not cheat.
Yuck.
I wonder if she’ll be cast on on a season of of Real Housewives of Wherever? I could totally see her going for something like that, she has a thirsty climber vibe all over her. And I bet David would be totally down for it. Congrats on the new baby btw!