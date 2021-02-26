The BBC wants us to know that they have zero interest in the Sussexes’ interview

A few days ago, we heard that several British broadcasters were “furiously vying” for the rights to Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The interview will air on CBS on March 7th, a Sunday evening in primetime. Because of the time difference, it’s unlikely that any British broadcaster would attempt to air the interview concurrently with the American airing, so everyone has settled on the idea that the interview will absolutely air in the UK on the evening of March 8th, which is (lol) Commonwealth Day. So how, perchance, are the British papers making this story sound like a slam on Meghan?

The BBC will not “pull out the chequebook” to obtain rights to the Meghan Markle exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey – despite the intentions of the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan is set to sit down with the US chat show host for her first interview since stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family. Prince Harry is also expected to feature in the interview. The “tell-all” interview – titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – will air on March 7 in the US. But according to the Telegraph, Meghan wanted the 90-minute special to be broadcasted on the BBC. However, a source claimed the corporation was not involved in the fierce bid war for international rights. The source said: “We’re not going to pull out the chequebook for that.” Instead of airing the “tell-all” interview, the BBC will broadcast a Commonwealth Day celebration. This special will feature messages from the Queen as well as Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. It is believed negotiations for international rights involved Sky and ITV. According to Variety, neither Netflix nor Amazon were not involved in the bidding, despite Meghan and Harry signing a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix. The publication claimed ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group – which sells the international rights – “was interested in having the interview put on a free-to-air channel”.

[From The Daily Express]

Of course Viacom is interested in selling the interview to free-to-air channels across the globe. The point of all of this was for the Sussexes to tell their story and get it out there, with as many people as possible watching. If I was about to rip some wiglets off a bunch of colonizers, I would go network all the way, no cable-subscription channels, no subscription-only streaming services.

As for Meghan “wanting” the program on the BBC specifically… I think that’s just a leap being made by nasty British people with an agenda. They were desperate for a way to criticize H&M, so they made up a version of this story where the BBC personally shut down Meghan. I don’t think the BBC would have ever tried to bid on it, especially because they are being forced to air the Queen’s Grumpy Commonwealth Lecture. Also: the Times reported that Harry and Meghan “have a say on who is allowed to broadcast the interview.” Which means that they probably preemptively vetoed the BBC anyway, and then the BBC got its panties in a bunch and said that they rejected Meghan first. Anyway, it’s looking more and more like ITV will air the interview. I’m sure it will be a ratings bonanza across the board.