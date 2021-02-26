Gayle King: Oprah’s interview with the Sussexes is ‘the best she’s ever done’

For the past two weeks, we keep hearing about the “ninety minute Oprah interview” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and what questions Oprah will ask and what Meghan and Harry will say. It’s one of the biggest topics of gossip these days. Oprah went to the Sussexes’ home in Montecito last week, as everything was ramping up and getting crazy with the fakakta “one year review,” which Buckingham Palace was furiously throwing together at the last minute. Various British tabloids claimed that Oprah was mad that she interviewed H&M before the Queen’s formal announcement and the Sussexes’ clapback, “Service is universal.” But I think Oprah, Harry and Meghan all said what they wanted to say. And apparently, what they had to say was so good, the special has been expanded to a two-hour special? And Gayle King says that Oprah thinks it’s her best interview ever.
Maybe Gayle misspoke – but no one has corrected her “two hour” claim, so I think it’s real. Maybe when Meghan and Harry said 90 minutes, they meant 90 minutes of actual interview, plus 30 minutes of commercials. Anyway, I love it. A big ol’ two hour special on a Sunday evening in prime time. They’re going to be trending on Twitter for DAYS. The royal reporters are going to have the biggest f–king meltdowns, my God. Also: I cannot WAIT for the teaser.
I think you’re right. The timeslot has to include commercials. So it’s 90 minutes (maybe a bit more) of content, then the money maker. I wonder what the ad buy in for this time slot was? Below Superbowl but above A Very Special Episode of Friends?
And every single one of those so called experts will pause their carnival long enough to watch it and take copious notes. Every. Single. One. will contribute to ratings success.
I’m sure the ads were pretty pricey because people are going to want to watch this in real time if they can. It’s going to have huge ratings.
I’m so excited for the reaction of the royal reporters, lol. If they could have epic meltdowns over a fun 17 minute interview between Harry and James Corden (that did have some insights in it, but was overall pretty much a fluff interview), they are going to just die over this Oprah interview.
Someone is going to have to check on Piers Morgan. He’s not going to be able to handle it.
And the part that is cracking me up is that the interview is going to air in the middle of the night in the UK – how many of them do you think are going to stay up to watch the interview? ALL OF THEM.
Is Piers Morgan still on Good Morning Britain and DMs feature editor? He seems rather quiet or it could be just that i havent seen his name pop up lately.
I think he is still on GMB but I’m not positive? I just see him on twitter and he is not handling this well, LOLOL.
He’s doesn’t do the Friday shows and I think his articles usually come out on Mondays. But maybe he said something on twitter, I don’t check for him.
I only saw him on twitter bc someone in the other thread mentioned Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (who is pretty pro-Sussex and calls out the racist treatment of Meghan regularly) and she had tweeted something at him, lol. I think she may be on GMB with him sometimes too but am not sure.
Hopefully this interview will leave the carnival in such a state that they will deactivate their twitter account. Twitter will become a better for it. I seriously cannot wait for this interview and in curious to know what countries outside of the US and UK might air it.
Probably all of them. The whole world watched, aghast at the racist welcome Meghan was given in that country by so-called royals and British press. Everyone wants to know how she felt.
Also going to be one of the highest rated shows of the year, if not the decade.
This news cheered me up and I can’t wait. I just got diagnosed with alopecia today but my wig is going to fly off on March 7th!
I’m sorry for your diagnosis. Sending love and positive vibes to you. Also, I’m sorry for the abuse your wig will take on March 7th.
I like Gayle King and she’s likely quite accurate here.
CBS and co are trolling the hell out of that island. We love to see it and the shoe is on the other foot and they hate it. They literally stopped their own bags and backed the wrong horse. That’s gonna sting for a long time. I would argue until the Cambridge kids got older but even then they’ll be obsessed over the Sussex children.
The young Californian royals are going to be the ones who matter, just like their parents. The old British aristo ways of the Cambridges are going to render their kids irrelevant.
Oprah certainly will have plenty to say herself – ever since it’s been announced, the British press has been digging up stuff about her to create a negative narrative. She is seeing for herself how toxic the situation is with them. I know that hasn’t been lost on her.
That’s a great point. I hope Oprah includes an aside about how the press has treated her since the announcement, not to make her the victim but moreso as proper framing and real-time context of how british press intentionally spin the narrative, the misogynoir laced throughout their commentary, how if this is how two rich, famous Black women with huge platforms are treated then what message is sent to average Black people in the UK, and the larger implications of this treatment across the commonwealth.
I have my fingers and toes crossed for this! It is a great point and absolutely should be discussed in the interview. I hope they do go there.
I mean…of course she is going to say that, lol.
The bm articles are already written , just waiting to fill in the blanks.
The palace was blindsided by _____.
Harry insulted the queen when he said ______.
Meghan is still furious with the palace ______.
William in rage over ______.
Insult to Philip while in hospital _____.
You forgot _______ made Kate cry.
and also “in their ________million dollar mansion”
I’m looking forward to hearing what Meghan and Harry have to say but the meltdown by the British press afterwards is going to be glorious, I can’t wait!
I’m so excited!!!
The meltdowns will be fantastic. I can’t wait. Also excited for the teaser. That can’t come out fast enough.
This is gonna be so good! I can’t wait. I’m going to make myself some white cheddar cheese popcorn and enjoy the show and the Twitter commentary.
I guess it’s 90 minutes of interview in a two hour slot with countless commercials. We are all excited for this and the British media are going to be talking about this for days. If William and Kate have any events scheduled that week, they can forget releasing any Zoom calls because no one will pay attention to them.
So realistically what happens if Prince Philip passes before the show airs?
Given the James corden video it seems like Harry and Meg won’t be throwing shade at the grandparents or even family members. So cbs may just air it unless they have a whole different programming schedule for a dead royal?
He’ll be fine: The lazies have not been visiting yet. However, they’ll possibly make him appear sicker and sicker just to control the sussexes media frenzy over the interview.
Philip will be watching the 2hour special from his hospital bed
If Philip passes, it’s business as usual in the States; thank you, Founding Fathers.
In the UK I suppose programming will be pre-empted as it has been in the past; which will cause the Rota rats to gnash teeth b/c they won’t immediately be aware perhaps, what mic drops are coming their way. Heehee.
Thats hypothetical….not realistic.
I’m excited about this and so happy those people will get their own medicine. I wonder if Meghan will talk about how she dealt with all of this because and found peace – it’s incomparable – I read people’s opinion of me for court documents and I was like “what?” and cried for days while my mum thought maybe she was a bad mother and I turned wrong. So I totally stan Meghan and I’m like Dracarys for all the criticism M. had to endure! Of course Harry was attacked as well but Meghan to the extreme and now I see it’s both racism, sexism and people being simple bad and evil.
Has anyone noticed a mini smear campaign going on against Oprah?
It’s not as heavy handed bc I’m sorry, you do not come for Oprah, but it’s there. They are digging up old interviews that are unflattering to her character.
Yes. I have seen them bring up the Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen video as a way to attack her.
I watched the Mariah Carey and Obama Oprah interviews on AppleTV last night and it reminded me how insulting it was that British media referred to Oprah as a “tabloid reporter.” There was nothing tabloid about those interviews, she also did not hold back from asking difficult questions or expressing opinion. I imagine there will be some PR fluff in M+H’s interview next week but I’ve been put in my place and was strongly reminded that Oprah’s talents as an interviewer are great and that there will be some real insights to be gleaned from her work on this interview. H+M may not be forthcoming (at least not in an obvious way) but Oprah WILL ASK.
This is an interview I do not want to miss. Must-watch.
Harry on James Corden’s show was a great move. I was going to watch the Oprah interview anyway but now I can’t wait!
I feel like the interview is going to be a disaster in the sense that it’s really being hyped. I definitely could be wrong but I feel like it’s going to be along the lines of Finding Freedom and Harry’s Corden interview. There’s going to be some insights but not the bombs people are expecting. Since it may not be scandalous Harry and Meghan will be attacked for not revealing more.
In which case the rota will look even more unhinged and the courtiers more reactionary.
Looking forward to this interview. The next morning on Commonwealth Day the rest of the world will not be saying QE II, it will be QE Who?
We all know there are at least a few royal reporters looking around online and seeing this website and all our comments. And to them, let me just say this: All hail Queen Oprah. Long live the Duke and Duchess of Montecito.
Oh, and GTFO our lawn. That is all.
When can we watch the whole interview?
I have already informed my family that I will be placed in front of the tv on Sunday night fifteen minutes before this starts. I will not be helping procure Sunday dinner nor clean it up. I will not “wait” to start the show later on DVR because I am watching it in real-time. I do not want to hear anyone’s thoughts or ideas or problems from the fifteen minutes before the show starts until probably noon on Monday. My dog is the only one to who I will give a pass during this Very Special Event.