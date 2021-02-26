Gwyneth Paltrow’s metabolism was affected by Covid, but don’t worry, she’s on a diet

Gwyneth Paltrow has been going through a phase over the past few weeks where she’s doing the most to take credit for getting Covid-19 before it was “cool” and for being a mask-wearer before anyone else, if you don’t count half of Asia. Gwyneth has also talked a lot about the coronavirus in the context of her Goop pseudoscience, much to the consternation of actual public health officials. For years now, we’ve known about Gwyneth’s over-reliance on shamans, healers and non-medical doctors for all of her wellness and diet advice. So obviously, Gwyenth has so many stories about how Covid affected that which is most precious to her: her weight, and which starvation diet she pursued.

Gwyneth Paltrow knows the struggle of COVID-19 quarantine weight gain. While speaking with Dr. Will Cole on his Dear Media podcast, The Art of Being Well, the Goop founder, 48, revealed that she recently started struggling with her metabolism and subsequent weight gain. “I’ve noticed over the last couple of years my metabolism has slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause,” she explained. “I’m 48 years old and I know that women tend to lose up to 30% of their metabolic speed once we enter this phase of life — so I know some of it is that. I think maybe some of it is because I got COVID and my physician in New York said that was affecting a lot of his patients’ metabolisms as well,” Paltrow added. (She recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 “early on” last year.) Paltrow said her ability to “snap back” into shape has waned. “I could quickly eat really well for a couple of days and exercise a lot and [the weight] would all be gone. And that was not happening over the past year,” she said. Paltrow decided to turn to her favorite bone broth diet, as well as Dr. Cole’s Ketotarion diet and intermittent fasting. The combination of all three has already helped her lose weight. “This has been incredible. I’ve lost 11 lbs. since I started … I gained a lot of weight over COVID,” she said. During the podcast, she also said that after only one week of her new diet plan, she already feels “amazing.”

[From People]

Instead of being grateful to survive a deadly pandemic, Gwyneth is bitching about gaining weight. Instead of keeping everything in context of the losses we’ve suffered – more than 500,000 Americans dead in the past year from Covid – Gwyneth just yammers about her latest diet cure. And honestly, that’s all this ever was for Gwyneth. Everything about Goop and Gwyneth’s “wellness” branding is just… repackaged Diet Culture and the normalization and monetization of disordered eating. I mean, I’ve gained weight over the past year too and I hate it, but we’ve literally survived a deadly pandemic. Every one of us knows someone who has died from this virus, and the thing that we’re not talking about enough is the collective grief and psychological trauma of the past year. But no, that’s not the kind of wellness Gwyneth wants to talk about.