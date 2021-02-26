Gwyneth Paltrow’s metabolism was affected by Covid, but don’t worry, she’s on a diet

Gwyneth Paltrow has been going through a phase over the past few weeks where she’s doing the most to take credit for getting Covid-19 before it was “cool” and for being a mask-wearer before anyone else, if you don’t count half of Asia. Gwyneth has also talked a lot about the coronavirus in the context of her Goop pseudoscience, much to the consternation of actual public health officials. For years now, we’ve known about Gwyneth’s over-reliance on shamans, healers and non-medical doctors for all of her wellness and diet advice. So obviously, Gwyenth has so many stories about how Covid affected that which is most precious to her: her weight, and which starvation diet she pursued.
Gwyneth Paltrow knows the struggle of COVID-19 quarantine weight gain. While speaking with Dr. Will Cole on his Dear Media podcast, The Art of Being Well, the Goop founder, 48, revealed that she recently started struggling with her metabolism and subsequent weight gain.
“I’ve noticed over the last couple of years my metabolism has slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause,” she explained. “I’m 48 years old and I know that women tend to lose up to 30% of their metabolic speed once we enter this phase of life — so I know some of it is that. I think maybe some of it is because I got COVID and my physician in New York said that was affecting a lot of his patients’ metabolisms as well,” Paltrow added. (She recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 “early on” last year.)
Paltrow said her ability to “snap back” into shape has waned. “I could quickly eat really well for a couple of days and exercise a lot and [the weight] would all be gone. And that was not happening over the past year,” she said. Paltrow decided to turn to her favorite bone broth diet, as well as Dr. Cole’s Ketotarion diet and intermittent fasting. The combination of all three has already helped her lose weight.
“This has been incredible. I’ve lost 11 lbs. since I started … I gained a lot of weight over COVID,” she said. During the podcast, she also said that after only one week of her new diet plan, she already feels “amazing.”
Instead of being grateful to survive a deadly pandemic, Gwyneth is bitching about gaining weight. Instead of keeping everything in context of the losses we’ve suffered – more than 500,000 Americans dead in the past year from Covid – Gwyneth just yammers about her latest diet cure. And honestly, that’s all this ever was for Gwyneth. Everything about Goop and Gwyneth’s “wellness” branding is just… repackaged Diet Culture and the normalization and monetization of disordered eating. I mean, I’ve gained weight over the past year too and I hate it, but we’ve literally survived a deadly pandemic. Every one of us knows someone who has died from this virus, and the thing that we’re not talking about enough is the collective grief and psychological trauma of the past year. But no, that’s not the kind of wellness Gwyneth wants to talk about.
I almost saw Jesus in March last year due to Covid. I barely made it out of bed in 20 days. I was a zombie BUT due to lost of smell and taste and because of the high fever I didn’t eat properly for 1 month and lost so much weight. Unfortunately I gained it all back and some during this year so I need to starve again to loose it. If only I couldn’t taste it again (sarcasm by the way).
Maybe I shouldn’t worry about my weight. I have nothing to sell soo….
It’s wild to me that some people had fast metabolisms to begin with, even young. It’s always been incredibly hard for me to lose weight, and incredibly easy to gain. It’s crazy that Gwyneth is just not at 48 realizing the struggle some of us have our whole lives. I’m a bit jealous.
That was the point. She phrases things to try to make people jealous of her. If you read her interviews though, she’s been on some sort of incredibly restrictive diet or another through her entire career.
I’m not jealous of her, I’m jealous of women who do have that metabolism. Because that is a thing.
I agree with commenter below who said women look better and younger with about 10 extra pounds, and that’s something I think Gwen could listen to.
Ah, sorry! My mistake! And yes, I’m jealous of that too .
The striations of American society have become so much more pronounced over the past year. And here is Gwyneth, peak white woman, showing us all that rich white people’s lives are virtually unaffected. Because she still cares about her figure more than anything else. I’ve never realized how truly horrible capitalism is until I saw how it treated anyone besides rich white people during this pandemic.
Yes to everything you just wrote. It’s so disgusting.
Of course she’s on diet. If that doesn’t work, I’m sure she’ll shove some more rocks up her vag and say THAT’S the new cure.
Sucking the nutrients out of living things’ bones seems very, I don’t know, on the nose here.
Maybe shes beginning to feel the effects of menopause. She is nearing 50.
She will be the first woman to experience hot flashes and therefore invent hormone replacement therapy. We will surely hear about her dry vagina, too.
“Everything about Goop and Gwyneth’s “wellness” branding is just… repackaged Diet Culture and the normalization and monetization of disordered eating” PREACH, Kauser
seriously. the great breakthrough is that if you starve yourself, you’ll probably lose weight. all you have to do is keep that up FOREVER!
Oh noes, can’t normalize a woman gaining small amounts of weight as she ages. What would people think if GP allowed herself to balloon up to a size 2?
While I blame society and impossible beauty standards as much as I blame Hollywood stars themselves, I’m frequently struck by the irony that the best thing a beautiful, aging women can do to make their face, hair and skin look a little younger than their actual age (after never smoking and using sunscreen regularly that is), is to gain about 10 pounds. The little bit of excess fat fills out your skin, particularly in your face, and keeps everything looking a bit fresher…It’s one reason why, for thousands of years, a little extra weight was the beauty standard vs rail thin (a.k.a. starving and haggard), because it indicated some level of wealth, fertility, and the ability to survive hardship. Sadly, women like Goop will eagerly slice, dice, and inject themselves with literal poison and chemical fat substitutes (which they would never ingest) before abandoning their size 0 goals.
As a woman with my own internalized body dysmorphia, trying to raise a daughter without passing that lovely burden on, I find it both endlessly infuriating and extremely sad that not even women with the highest genetic advantages, who have been celebrated for their beauty, are allowed to age and live gracefully, but instead are pressured to never change even a little, without being scorned, while men are still looked at as gaining character, gravitas and even getting more attractive as they grow older.
During the pandemic, I’ve been keeping a healthy diet and exercising as much as I can. I don’t have the luxury of eating whatever I want (if I did, pizza and Dunkin’s veggie breakfast sandwiches would be on my daily menu). I have an autoimmune disease that needs catering too every day, a history of diabetes that runs in the family, and ON TOP of that worrying about getting Covid. I consider myself lucky as having made it so far (just got tested last week for Covid and was negative), but it’s hard. It’s really hard having to sustain your health during this time. I try to encourage my family and friends to do the same. I don’t care about weight and looks, but health is very important to me.
The worst part of this new diet she’s doing is that she’s trying to combine it with intuitive eating, which is complete BS if you’re familiar with the concept. “Intuitive fasting”, what garbage.
Way to try to and make money off people’s collective insecurity and mental health at a time when they are already at rock bottom Gwyneth.
No matter how much she tries to stop the affects of ageing on the outside, her body will age on the inside. She is hitting menopause or perimenopause. I too have a slowing metabolism and with COVID life, I have gained some weight. But I am thankful I am alive and healthy.
Either she is really doing this ” ketotarian”and she has serious disordered eating or she’s a liar because i also remember her saying “I have wine, pizza and cigs just like everyone else! I don’t eat as weird as people think I do!”
I vote the latter, and the lies about the former are just a way to advance goop products and her experts, that she gets a kickback from promoting.
Taffy Akner the nyt celebrity profiler said GO was her fave celebrity interview so it just goes to show how much charm she must have, but so do lots of snake oil salespeople? Being thin and white and blond and rich must be a heckuva drug.
Her quotes are always “I know” or “I knew” blah blah blah. She’s insecure that she doesn’t have a college education like other elites and therefore she tries to come across as an expert to compensate. That’s my armchair anaysis of why what comes out of her mouth constantly grates.
You know, I’ve been in quarantine training for the past five years or so. I just don’t enjoy ‘peopling’ anymore so staying in was always comfortable. That is until two days ago when my first grandchild was born. A month early. I can’t go to the hospital. I can’t visit my son. I can’t visit my grandbaby in NICU. Even the parents can’t see him at the same time. I’m here sitting at my tablets looking at photos and sending gift baskets. For the first time, this quarantine struck hard but I am home. My loved ones are safe. And Paltrow can take her candle and her egg and shove em down her sanctimonious herb-encrusted flaky throat.
Congrats on the new grand child! I am glad you and your family are safe.
Personally I don’t find her any worse than James Cordon. He is a privileged white man with money for trainers, chefs and dieticians but still needs to shill weight watchers to us peasants just like Gwyneth. To met it’s basically the same and I think the diet industry is crap all around. Rich People just want to make more money off of us regular people struggling.
Just as anything science is qualified as “pseudo” in regards to goop, can we please also add “plastic” before shaman? Everything is pseudo with this trick and her consumerist spirituality does not bear any resemblance to indigenous animistic shamanic practices, no matter what her new age cabal of money grabbers and cultural appropriators might say.
The gall of this sun damaged come-to-life straw broom (who smokes like a chimney and drinks like a fish) to be shilling “wellness”.
I think I came to understand Gwyneth best actually from the Wondery podcast WeCrashed about the rise and fall of WeWork. The founder’s wife (and key player) is first cousins with Gwyneth. I can’t remember the details, but they go into some detail regarding their extended family. Con artistry runs strong through the clan.
I think before that I thought of her as someone with an interest in wellness that slipped further and further into scammy behavior as she saw how lucrative it was. After the podcast I saw her as someone who knew exactly what she was doing, scamming people for their money, from day 1.
My dr thinks I have long haul COVID. It’s horrible. I’ve gained so much weight, I’m exhausted. My hair is falling out (I see an endocrinologist so this is not thyroid stuff). Heart palpitations on and off. I was sick in February of last year before we thought COVID was in the US and by the time I thought to get tested for antibodies it had been almost 8 months. I’m doing a bone broth diet now because I’m desperate to lose the 20+ pounds I’m just hanging onto.
Gwyneth is a beautiful woman, a talented actress and has managed to “have it all” with both a successful career and a loving family.
She won an Oscar (or 2). She’s got that Marvel $$$ and has even rebranded herself when a lot of actress’ stardom would be waning. I wish she could realize that she is good enough, that she has done enough, and that she can relax a little bit. Have a beer, Gwen. Eat the cheese fries.
Gosh, I’m loving these because they all seem to make really accurate assessments of her personality. To add my own two cents here, while I own and love three of her cookbooks, I’m puzzled by her Martha Stewart turn because there is plenty of info out there from her and from her former personal chefs that make me question how much cooking she actually does. For example, when Gwynnie was filming Iron Man 3 in 2012, her personal chef said that she was instructed to cook mostly greens for them…granted that could be specific to her diet and exercise routine for that film, but a lot of her cooking personal that she sells to the world seems really suspect and I question how much of it is real and how much is a simulacrum.
I gained 20 pounds during the pandemic and I’m not happy about it. Everyone of my friends also gained. This is literally the most human thing she has ever done.
She’s a study in disordered eating, but because she’s thin and conventionally pretty she gets a pass. And with every new “diet” (way to accommodate her dysmorphia) she gets another one, etc., etc., so on. As some one with chronic illness who has benefited from functional medicine, she makes me absolutely nuts.
The interviews about her and her relationship with food always make me want to eat a family-size box of graham crackers.
Ok, I normally don’t comment and stay on the sidelines but I am so ANGRY. The fact she is referencing intuitive eating just disgusts me. Intuitive eating is about respecting your body’s needs and cravings, making peace with food and REJECTING diets. Wow! Just wow. By making this comparison, she is linking her dangerous approach with a framework that tries to prevent disordered eating and help people recover from eating disorders. Intuitive eating is meant to help dissociate guilt with eating, and this woman literally makes money off that guilt. She needs to just stop.