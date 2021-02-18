Gwyneth Paltrow ‘had Covid-19 early on’ & still has ‘fatigue & brain fog’

At this time last year, Gwyneth Paltrow was still traveling. We really didn’t know! I believe Gwyneth went to Europe in February 2020 to check out some of the fashion shows. Around the same time, she posted an Instagram about mask-wearing and she warned people to wash their hands. Soon after, the pandemic came to Europe and North America in a huge way. While Gwyneth still shilled her goop-branded crap, I would like to point out that at no point did Gwyneth try to sell some snake-oil cure for Covid-19. Sure, she’ll shill stickers which purportedly cure cancer, but she didn’t f–k around with Covid. Gwyneth encouraged people to stay in lockdown, to wear masks, to social distance, and to take all of it seriously. As it turns out, Gwyneth still got Covid “early on.”
Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her personal experience with the novel coronavirus. In a new post on her Goop website, the 48-year-old actress revealed that she “had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.”
“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual,” she wrote.
According to the star, she has been focusing on what she puts into her body since recovering from the virus, adhering to a flexible keto and plant-based diet and refraining from sugar and alcohol.
“So I’ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic,” Paltrow wrote, explaining that she’s “been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes.”
Paltrow also shared that she’s now taking supplements “in service of a healthier gut.”
“Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing,” she wrote. “A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy—and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let’s make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!”
Many, many people who had serious cases of Covid report a loss of smell and taste, but Gwyneth wants us to know that she’s not like those peasants. She still has her senses, but she’s in a Covid fog and very fatigued. Which has also been widely reported – this virus is exhausting and people can’t think straight. All that being said, I would be tired and foggy-brained too if I was on a Keto, plant-based diet. Of course Gwyneth Damn Paltrow is using her bout of coronavirus to go on an even stricter diet. That’s her answer for everything: go on a diet! Anyway, I do feel sorry for her a little bit. At least she wasn’t one of those people who minimized the pandemic. And… “Let’s make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people” – doesn’t she have a makeup line? LOL.
It’s wrong that she’s using this to sell anything covid related (and she is, even if there’s not a specific product promoted, she is communicating on her “platform”.) . The science is still out on “cures” and recoveries, and she’s been down this path of horsepoop before. she talked about getting Covid on one of her past podcasts, apparently she didn’t get the attention she wanted, so a month later, People Magazine has the details. We’ve all been there before: she’s got something to sell, she’s laying track. No one has time for those sauna blankets and $1200 crystal water or what ever she’s shilling.
People are facing something very real and dangerous, who needs Gwyneth’s dilletante approach that is always about making a buck. She needs to ask a whole lot”better questions” than what she’s asking (or doing) now.
I’m going to need to see her PCR test or antibody results before I invest in this.
Yeah, I’m confused by this article – where does it specifically says she tested positive for Covid??
“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. ” That doesn’t explicitly says she had Covid, I’m so puzzled by this. She is saying she’s having some of the post-Covid symptoms, but at no point does it clearly states: “I tested positive for Covid”.
Granted, maybe she catched it so early on testing for it wasn’t even a thing then – but it should be specified she THINKS she had it. Weird!
To be fair, there weren’t widespread COVID tests in the U.S. in January. I know a few people who more than likely had it in March and April and never got the test. They were just told to stay home and isolate.
Sorry, the brain fog part had me laughing. I know it’s wrong but this is Goop with the exploding vagina candles.
Yeah, I get brain fog too when I don’t eat enough.
I’m sorry but her hair and skin always look awful. Not someone I would take any advice from, about anything related to self care lol.
I really believe I had COVID in January 2020. It was the classic case – loss of taste and smell, pain in chest, at times I thought I was going to die and my heart felt like it didn’t want to beat normally, days and days of fever which I never get with flu – it was before COVID was well known (but we now know, it was already all over), and I had no idea what was happening I just knew it wasn’t at all like any flu I ever had. Anyway, I was on the phone to doctors a LOT, trying to understand why after I had “recovered”. They just kept pushing fluids, nothing else to be done. I was still utterly exhausted for WEEKS. And the brain fog! A year later I still get hit with the distinctive fog of this illness, luckily it passes quickly now. But there are weeks of time after my “recovery” that are a foggy, confused blur. It’s a scary side effect for sure. Stay safe out there, everyone!
This was pretty much my exact experience, late January and into February last year. That utter exhaustion and brain fog was really unsettling and it was months, really, until I felt fully recovered.
I’m certain I got covid in Dec 2019. Like you I had no idea what was going on. I was able to trace the timing by when I got on web md to look up symptoms. I’ve had some long term stuff exhaustion is an issue ( thank god the excruciating chest pains are no more) but the lag in info to the symptoms I was experiencing was so isolating as I kept questioning the validity of what was happening. Wishing you well with your recovery.
I have read that apparently there were a lot of undiagnosed cases in the US in January and February of last year. It was way more wide spread than any of us thought, which is why we saw a sudden rise in cases in March. So yeah, you definitely could’ve gotten COVID.
Yes, but her make up cures cancer or vaginal warts or something.
She’s using her covid story to shill all this stuff though.
Goop’s brain fog is caused by her offensive, neverending elitism, not COVID 19.
Am I seeing air valves on her face mask? If so, shaddup, Gwynnie.
That was way back in feb or march or something before we knew even to wear masks let alone ones with vents not being good. She took it seriously from the beginning. No shade.
I want to be generous here–maybe brain fog accounts for the choice of a ghastly peplum sleeves and done in a sweatshirt material. Usually I love her style tho.
Same old pretentious Goop: “….all in service of healing.”
“healing” her bank account! Lol
I stopped at coconut aminos. I feel like she’s using science words but doesn’t know what they mean. What in the world are coconut aminos? Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins but they don’t really differ by food. I thought people ate coconuts for lipids, a different type of macromolecule.
Far be it for me to defend her but this is one area that didn’t sound insufferable to me. Coconut aminos is a pretty common grocery store staple item, in the soy sauce family.
But the food she described was puzzling to me, it didn’t seem that comforting, which is what I think being sick and fatigued demands more than the fussy-seeming stuff she says she’s cooking.
Also, how are scallops and bacon plant-based???
Ooh – @Esmom I looked up Coconut aminos after your comment. As you say, A condiment. Learning every day!
Haha – glad I wasn’t the only one with this reaction. I was shouting at my screen about amino acids not being coconut specific. Chemistry and Goop are not friends. Hell, facts and Goop are not friends.
I typically don’t defend Goopy, but coconut aminos are good, and a healthy soy sauce substitute. (They come from coconut tree sap). I even get mine @ Trader Joes. The sauce has tons of amino acids, B & C vitamins, low sodium, low glycemic, no wheat, etc. Coconut aminos are becoming more well-known now because of the keto diet fad. Google…not the usual faux Goop hype .
It’s called perimenopause. Get used to it Gwynnie.
That’s probably part of it!
Classic Gwyneth – not only was she one of the earliest adopters of the Covid virus, but she got it way better and more than anybody else. Never change, goop!
Ahahahaha! My first thought was “of course Gwyneth was an early adopter. She had COVID before it was ‘cool’” (heavy eye roll)
I had it in July. It started out as a common cold, but then I lost my sense of smell and a few days later I was so fatigued I could barely stand for more than 5 minutes during a shower. Eventually I got better, my sense of smell came back 100%, but I still get very tired whenever I do simple things such as taking a walk
My college student son and his roommates just had Covid and while they were all pretty sick with flu like symptoms and digestive issues, none of them lost their senses of taste or smell. The virus really has so many different manifestations.
It is really weird how differently it affects people. I know so many who have had it, 2 who currently do, and everyone has been different. Some only lost their taste/smell while others in their family were very ill, some no symptoms at all, some it’s like a cold/flu, some it attacks their organs, some neurological symptoms. A number of people lost a family member to it, but most of those were early on.
Does Gwynth know that she’s still going to die someday? It doesn’t matter how many crazy diets she goes on, she’s still going to die someday just like the rest of us peasants. Diets don’t= eternal life or a solution to all of life’s problems.
It’s amazing how people who say they are against bigotry will still deride illness and disability. As someone with a chronic illness (fibromyalgia, ME) that was triggered by a virus (mumps), it’s not a joke to experience debilitating brain fog, fatigue, and pain.
Gwyneth may say some dumb things, especially around alternative health, diet and lifestyle but don’t mock the fundamental illness symptoms of long hauler Covid (which is very similar to chronic fatigue syndrome or ME). By all means criticize her treatment choices, like replacing soy sauce with coconut aminos (very common in elimination diets) to cure herself, but not what she is experiencing.
Trust me, losing your ability to remember words, finding a half hour phonecall too exhausting to do daily, or not being able to go grocery shopping due to the overwhelming sensory stimuli, really sucks.
I had ME for 2 years as a kid and nobody knew what it was in those days (I’m old…). The doctor finally decided it was triggered by a particularly virulent bout of mono. I remember those days very well and I felt like a zombie all the time – tired, nauseous, I ran a mild fever constantly and was very depressed. At one point I was bedridden for about 6 months. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone…well, maybe Trump.
Thank you. I am also chronically ill (inflammatory connective tissue disorder and POTS) and the way she is attacked for saying she doesn’t feel well really cuts.
Covid long haul symptoms are definitely serious, but I’m afraid a grifter is using the health problems you share as a way to make money. I don’t think this crowd is lacking sympathy for illnesses than they are expressing (rightful) skepticism towards someone who will take pseudo science, pass it as real science that we’re supposed to “be open” about while she tries to make a buck off of it…. repeatedly.
You are all definitely respected for your experiences, Gwyneth cannot expect the same grace, I feel, and therefore, gets rightfully derided.
Some of the stuff goop’s shilling in this “wellness” post:
* Sugar-free, calorie-free, non-alcoholic cocktails ($32/bottle) and a fancy tumbler to drink what essentially sounds like flavored water out of ($112)
* A Goop University t-shirt ($125), irony not included
* A wholeness medallion that’s perfect for wearing on hikes! ($8,600 – not a typo)
This is just a sampling of what she’s selling as she apparently exploits her bout with COVID-19. This woman is a whole other level of unbelievable.
SMDH, so ridiculous it should be criminal
Wasn’t she doing all these so-called healthy living stuff before covid-19 if we’re to believe her brand?
@Petra
Exactly. That is what I do not get. For 12 years now she has been on every health diet/detox/exercise/etc in the world all top-shelf stuff and she is STILL unhealthy? WTF?
Why doesn’t anyone call her out on this in the mainstream wellness arena? She is blaming it on Covid but I doubt it. That is just her reason so she doesn’t have to admit all of her detoxes and cleanses et al do not work. The Worried Well, they never get better and it is a constant never-ending Sisyphus level life of never enough.
@Berlin George thanks for introducing me to a new saying “The Worried Well”. You’re right is never-ending, I’ve 5 friends in The Worried Well world.
In the header photo she looks like she’s hungover from a girl’s weekend bender and in the waiting room at Urgent Care for a UTI and her friend through it would be hilarious to snap a pic to remember how they spent their Sunday afternoon.
She has a skincare line, does she have a makeup line too? Because promoting no makeup is essentially advertising for good skincare products.
I had it in April. Lost my taste 100% but not my smell. I would say the taste is back to 70% in terms of intensity but it did permanently alter how I taste a lot of foods. For example, I can’t tolerate the same flavors I did before and find a lot repulsive. I also had dizzy spells and severe fatigue but no respiratory symptoms thankfully.