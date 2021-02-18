Gwyneth Paltrow ‘had Covid-19 early on’ & still has ‘fatigue & brain fog’

At this time last year, Gwyneth Paltrow was still traveling. We really didn’t know! I believe Gwyneth went to Europe in February 2020 to check out some of the fashion shows. Around the same time, she posted an Instagram about mask-wearing and she warned people to wash their hands. Soon after, the pandemic came to Europe and North America in a huge way. While Gwyneth still shilled her goop-branded crap, I would like to point out that at no point did Gwyneth try to sell some snake-oil cure for Covid-19. Sure, she’ll shill stickers which purportedly cure cancer, but she didn’t f–k around with Covid. Gwyneth encouraged people to stay in lockdown, to wear masks, to social distance, and to take all of it seriously. As it turns out, Gwyneth still got Covid “early on.”

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her personal experience with the novel coronavirus. In a new post on her Goop website, the 48-year-old actress revealed that she “had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.” “In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual,” she wrote. According to the star, she has been focusing on what she puts into her body since recovering from the virus, adhering to a flexible keto and plant-based diet and refraining from sugar and alcohol. “So I’ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic,” Paltrow wrote, explaining that she’s “been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes.” Paltrow also shared that she’s now taking supplements “in service of a healthier gut.” “Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing,” she wrote. “A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy—and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let’s make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!”

[From People]

Many, many people who had serious cases of Covid report a loss of smell and taste, but Gwyneth wants us to know that she’s not like those peasants. She still has her senses, but she’s in a Covid fog and very fatigued. Which has also been widely reported – this virus is exhausting and people can’t think straight. All that being said, I would be tired and foggy-brained too if I was on a Keto, plant-based diet. Of course Gwyneth Damn Paltrow is using her bout of coronavirus to go on an even stricter diet. That’s her answer for everything: go on a diet! Anyway, I do feel sorry for her a little bit. At least she wasn’t one of those people who minimized the pandemic. And… “Let’s make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people” – doesn’t she have a makeup line? LOL.