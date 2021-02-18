Uncourteous Prince Harry should have ‘told his granny’ about the Oprah interview

It occurred to me that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming Oprah interview is likely being used as a convenient excuse to condemn the Sussex family. While the Windsors and the UK media are all super-mad about the interview in and of itself, I have been wondering if those people are angrier about the fact that Meghan is expecting again. Meghan’s first pregnancy was the start of so much bullsh-t, although at the time, I thought it was more about Meghan and Harry’s massively successful South Pacific Tour. The two issues – the successful tour of two massively popular royals and Meghan’s pregnancy – were combined though, and it was during that period that the racist bullying campaign to slander Meghan and force her out of the country really began. Those people – you know who – were really upset that she got pregnant so quickly. And those same people are mad that she’s pregnant again. But the Oprah interview is “easier” to attack, so those people won’t look like they’re directly harassing and abusing a pregnant woman. So what’s new? I enjoyed this hissy fit:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have had the ‘common courtesy’ to tell the Queen about their upcoming ‘nuclear’ TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, a royal expert has claimed. The couple reportedly did not inform Her Majesty in advance that they were planning to participate in the 90-minute special, where they will discuss why they dramatically stepped down as senior royals last year.
Appearing on Lorraine today, royal editor Russell Myers claimed that while the couple have no obligation to tell the Firm of their plans, it woud have been the right thing to do.
‘If you’re going to set off a nuclear bomb like this, doing a huge interview which will no doubt garner attention across global networks, the decent thing to do would be to tell the Queen, tell your granny you’re going to do it,’ he said. He predicted the royal family will be ‘horrified’ with their plans to attract global media attention, and called the choice a ‘funny change of tact’ for a couple who have ‘complained about privacy and intense media scrutiny’.
‘We know they have gone alone and set this path for themselves, the very fact is they are separate from the royal family now’, said Myers. ‘Palace aides were saying look they didn’t need to tell us if they didn’t want to but one would think there is common courtesy.’
Sources close to the Sussexes told the London Evening Standard yesterday that the couple still had a good relationship with the Queen, the Duke’s grandmother.
Imagine being this mad that a 36-year-old man didn’t tell his petty, 94-year-old grandmother that he would be doing an interview. It boggles the mind. I do wonder if the British media system understands that they’re saying this sh-t out loud, and printing it on the internet for all to see? It’s been clear from the start that people like Russell Myers are playing to their narrow, fussy British audience. But I have to imagine that far beyond the parochial feudalism of Britain, media complexes far and wide are balking at how badly the British press has played this whole mess. I’m not even talking about the American media solely – although the American media’s reaction has been interesting – but Commonwealth countries, Australian media, European media. People see that the whole UK system is full of amateurs, right?
You mean the same woman that approved of Paedrew’s BBC interview? The same woman he has to make an appointment to see? The same woman whose housekeeper kept him away? Sure Jan!
I thought the same thing, she knew about Pedo’s interview and the golden touch helped nothing.
That was my first thought. He couldn’t get a meeting with his grandmother to discuss the future, but he should tell her about an interview. Does Charles, Cam and the Camebridges inform granny every time they give interviews? Does Willnot tell granny when he hangs out with the tabloids on pubs? Don’t think so!
Well if we believe the tabloids, Will and Kate did inform the Queen they were having unprotected sex to try for baby #4 lol. So that must be the real issue. It’s not the interview, its the lack of insight and permission asked of their sex life.
I feel so bad for Harry and Meghan and so happy for them all at the same time. I hope they put all the toxicity on full display and say good riddance to the BRF once and for all.
I love the way the sussexes have exposed the royal rota for who they are – a bunch of half-assed gossips who are desperate to witter on about some people they don’t even know or have access to.
I doubt that the sussexes give a crap about who Russell Myers is. Or what he thinks.
I’d be ashamed if that was my job.
I do think all the Hysterical is over Meghan being pregnant again the British tabloids Are more upset over the pregnancy news then anything. The Oprah interview is the only thing they can used to attack Meghan over trust and believe they definitely wanted to go all in the same way they did during her first pregnancy. But because the Sussex’s are in American and people over here won’t stand for them to bullied Meghan again especially since she had a miscarriage earlier . They know they have to be careful this time around because everyone is watching and the interview isn’t until March 7 they more noise the British tabloids make the more evidences will be put into the program .
So we’re going to get weeks of hateful, vile commentary and abuse from the british media, and then the interview will be as tame as tame can be and once again the royal rat pack will be left sputtering and backpedaling as Meghan and Harry rack up another effortless victory. Congrats, witless windsors, you’ll end up looking even more idiotic and backwards on the world stage than you already do. Huzzah!
➕💯, Sunday. Except that after the interview — which I also think will be classy — they’ll probably write things like how dare the Sussexes not reveal dirt when we all were sure they would. How dare they manipulate us to write all those nasty stories prior to the interview just to give them free publicity about the upcoming interview. How dare they keep breathing. I personally will LOVE IT if neither of them even directly reference anyone in both their toxic families and just focus positively on the good they are feeling and the work they hope to accomplish as private citizens.
Ive BEEN saying this. Meghan won’t talk about members of the royal family. What will be spoken about is the british press but all in all i think this interview won’t be diana 2.0. People seeing this will think to themselves: “THIS is what the queen is going to punish them for? What a bitch” they are genuinely not doing her any favors
They will literally be baking cookies with Oprah and sharing their roast chicken recipe while talking about Archie, Archwell, and the new baby. They’ll wish their family members well. Scene.
Oprah will fill in the blanks with what we’re all thinking in voice overs.
I will admit, I am totally crossing my fingers that we will get a peek at Archie. They do not owe us anything, and keeping him off camera is perfectly understandable and I would still be okay with it. But I would love to see how big he’s gotten and hear him speak. That little nugget we got in the podcast was the cutest thing I’d ever heard.
How do we and the British Tabloids know that Harry did not tell QEII about the interview before the CBS announcement? Has this been officially confirmed?
They dont know, especially because others have reported that it was openly known at the palace, they just didnt know exactly when and the actual confirmation caught them off guard.
Yesterday one of the blurbs Kaiser pulled said Palace had known about interview for months. Of course the next blurb said they were blindsided. None of them can keep their bitching and moaning straight. As Lainey said yesterday: [These clowns need to] “Pick a PR lane and stay the F*** in it.”
Exactly. They know zippo but making wild assumption instead of stating fact is what the gutter press is all about these days. I can very well picture Harry informing his grandmother beforehand. Plus, I can pretty much visualize the queen’s stolid reaction. I don’t see her as prying as she’s being portrayed, especially since the January 8 2020 announcement : she knows the Sussexes are a loose cannon and she probably won’t do anything to alienate them any further. Her purported affection for Catherine is yet another myth to be deflated.
By the Queen, they mean the men in grey. If they don’t know, TQ doesn’t know. If the men in grey are upset, angry or feel hurt, Lizzie is all the same.
“Should have told his granny” really means “should have told us communication team vipors”. There’s absolutely no way 94 year old Liz is managing media relations for all of the commonwealth. I have a media relations/comms job for a mid-size company, and it’s a full time gig. She’s not sitting in the millions of meeting we have to be be involved in every interveiw request, I promise.
The people giving these quotes were the people not told, and they’re clearly salty about it.
The BM doesn’t care how their stories play across the pond, but Queenie should because this is horrifying behavior to the Commonwealth. It all reeks of punishing Harry and Meghan for their relationship and child. I mean…if that’s what the BRF wants their image to be, they have fully succeeded.
Harry doesn’t owe his grandmother anything. He doesn’t have to clear every action he takes by her. He’s tried to be respectful and Queen keeps doing things which signal loud and clear, she’s not happy with him and doesn’t respect him as a man and veteran. So…what’s left for Harry and Meghan to live their lives.
The royals didn’t even know that the Sussex’s were expecting again until right before the news was shared. Why did they think that they would be told about the interview? Shouldn’t Liz be at her husbands side in the hospital?
…who said it’s going to be “nuclear”? I think they’re too savvy for that and are enjoying watching the tabloids and “advisers” twist themselves into anticipatory knots worrying about what they will say (guilty conscience much?) My prediction is that the interview will be less about leaving and more about what is ahead for them (which would be on-brand)…I mean, free advertising with Oprah for podcasts, Netflix, late blends would be very smart.
I think we could see them interacting with Invictus planners, Mayhew (recalling the picture release) and other charities to demonstrate how much their support matters (and how shortsighted it is to force them off others). I think it will be filled with praise for the non-profits they are still engaged in and show how passionate they are about them. All forward thinking – I just don’t see them sitting down to complain for hours – that’s not even Oprah’s brand. I think what they DON’T say will say as much as any gossip they could drop, and it will make everyone look like fools for calling them family traitors before it was even taped. My guess is we will see Archie (in a limited capacity) and get to catch a glimpse of the bump. I would tune in for that.
You know what’s funny? The palace is quick to distance itself from Harry and Meghan when they say reject hate speech. How come they want a heads up now? They say repeatedly that Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals. They took back the frogmore money, they don’t support them financially, no security no nothing. Did the queen get on her phone and tell Harry personally that he couldn’t lay a wreath and why as his dear loving granny? No, she sent her henchmen to do it and then she told the world that it was her call. So nope sorry but Harry And Megs don’t owe the queen one damm thing.
Didn’t the palace just say that H&M aren’t working royals and they aren’t required to give a heads up? Didn’t that just happen? I’m confused. They have no obligation to give any courtesy to anybody over there, especially with all of their bullsh*t.
The more these shitty people reveal themselves, the more I think getting out was always what Harry wanted. Look what they did to his mother, I bet he’s full of resentment. Meghan was his ticket out. And they’ve proved him right over and over again.
He does not work for Granny anymore! She had the chance to keep her hooks in with the “part time” deal the Sussexes wanted. They’d probably have stayed in England too if she’d agreed to that. But she didn’t.
Petty Betty has nobody to blame but herself for her grandson not informing her. She’s the one who cut him lose.
Congrats, QEII, you played yourself.
Lol. “Petty Betty.”
She can’t have her cake and eat it!!!
A child and now children of color in the British monarchy is killing these racist.
the palace literally said that Harry and Meghan had no obligation to get approval for this interview or to run it by them. They could have just stayed quiet, but for once they did actually come out with a statement. So to now hear RRs insist “it doesnt matter what the palace said! They should have told her!!” is kind of funny.
Also, again, for the cheap seats – the way for the royal family to maintain control over harry and meghan and to have some say in what they do was to ACCEPT THE PART TIME OFFER. Harry and Meghan said “you can have approval over our projects etc, we just dont want to deal with the rota” and the palace said “nah. You have to interact with your abusers or you’re out.” So they’re out, and now the palace cant believe they’re actually not letting them have approval.
BP needs to get the press in line. Now the RR are basically telling people to disregard the queen’s statement. Who’s running who over there? The carnival of so-called experts is making the palace look incompetent. This should be embarrassing, but nobody has any shame.
THIS!!!!
In my humble opinion, if you have to make an appointment to see someone who can and did strip you of earned honors during a tenure of employment because of where you live, that’s not your “granny” that deserves any personal information about you. That’s your boss and a bully and you owe them nothing beyond what is/was legally obligated under the terms of employment. Die mad.
Yes yes 😁
What part of “stepping back” don’t these people understand? Prince Harry and Meghan don’t work under palace operations anymore so anything they do, from netflix to archewell, to how they deal with the media, is a concern for the sussexes and the sussexes only. People keep saying: “meghan and harry can’t have it both ways” Well, neither can the palace. U can’t refuse to defend someone, then deny them the half-in half-out, basically forcing them to leave and then get upset that you lost all control.
Harry doesn’t have to inform his grandmother of anything
So they want the Sussexes to keep them in the loop but refuse to give them even minor privileges like hanging wreaths or having military patronages? Lol, that’s now how it works, friends.
Is it just me or did one article yesterday not quote or say that the palace had known of this interview for a while.
And now she didn’t tell the queen. That would be on the palace then and the aids or whoever apparently knew.
They can’t keep the stories straight- heck I can’t.
So I think I’m in the minority here by not being too up in arms when Harry/Meg lose privileges that are associated with the BRF (patronages, military appointments etc). Once you leave a job, you don’t get to keep all the perks.
HOWEVER, that goes both ways, QE2. He’s not part of the firm anymore so he gets to make moves completely independently and do so guilt free.
I don’t even know if patronages are perks – they’re work (or should be work, not just photo ops
- ahem), and M in particular has done a lot of tangible work for hers (cookbook, smartset). They both seem well-liked by their patronages (I feel as if British media is trying to get a turncoat at National Theater to say bad things about Meghan, seen a bit of “NT is split in opinion about her because she didn’t do much for them during the pandemic” yesterday and today). In any case, H&M have tons of work to do, and I think their patronages lose out here more than they do.
But otherwise yes, if H&M get these things taken away, QE2 lose access to H&M’s plans and moves.
The national theatre has actually said that Meghan has been very involved during the pandemic
@Cecilia, there is an old biddy at the National Theatre that is always running to the press, and then the National theatre comes out and contradicts her the next day.
Again the National Theatre removed “Royal” from their name to be more inclusive.
Darn, you think at this point the Sussexes care if bitter Betty take away the patronages, they refused to lay a wreath, and what did Harry do, find a military cemetery and laid a wreath.
They wanted the refusal of laying a wreath to be an embarrassment to Harry, but they ended up showing their petty arses.
What perks are you talking about?
Harry and Meghan gave more of their time, than most of the other Royals, who most of the time just show up say a few words, and that’s it.
Take Anne for example she racks a lot of appearances, same as Charles, but he have projects that are on going.
You hit the nail on the head. In large part the rage is about the pregnancy. But even more specifically, the picture of Harry and Meghan. The way they are looking at each other. Their happiness enrages them. Their together enrages them. The fact that their white blue blood prince so obviously love this woman who they think doesn’t even have the right to exist enrages them. They were already fuming when the news about the interview broke. The claims about the wrongness of the interview gives them cover for their underlying hatred. Also, it allowed them to distract from the happy news of the pregnancy and their obvious joy and contentment.
Harry and Meghan will reveil to Oprah that they dont want to use their title anymore and dont want to be associated with the BRF to respect to the queen wishes.
That will stop BM, as HM are free to do what they want and did not need to answer to anyone anymore.
Totally agree.
At this point nothing will stop the BM.
No it will not.
I just watched the Lorraine clip you posted, first off I have no idea who the woman is. I have heard of the man before. He is like a whipped Windsor bitch.second as a woman of color I am deeply disappointed that another woman of color can sit there with a straight face and act like she doesn’t know the reason they left. Like she can’t recognize racism and sexism. What the f does Russel mean tell Granny? Granny didn’t tell Harry no to the wreath the firm queen did. Granny didn’t tell them no to half in half out, the firm queen did. Granny seems to let the firm queen do all the dirty work so she can then ride in and bake cookies with Harry and Archie, except it was Harry wife and child that was being attacked and like most grannies I know , especially mine she would have gone to hell and back to defend her grandchild, this granny did absolutely nothing because she prefers to be queen and protect her kingdom and it’s first second and third in line to keep her realm . So destroying her grandson and his family to make that happen was no contest for her
i don’t know how to say this without screaming at this point: THEY DO NOT HAVE TO GET PERMISSION TO DO ANYTHING ANYMORE!! for the love of God… which is it? are they in the family or out? Seems to me, they were pushed out and now they can do whatever they want. just stop with this toxic narrative RF and British Tabloid Press. We all see through and you look like absolute FOOLS.