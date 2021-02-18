Aromatherapy soy candles, a wearable blanket and pain patches



I bought the scrunchies and the hemp oil from Tuesday’s post and they’re coming today! I also got the KF94 masks from the listing below. We can always use more masks. Here are more things on Amazon that Hecate and I are looking at.

Pain patches that really work to alleviate soreness



From CB: My friend Zakia told me about these pain patches by SalonPas. They’re so affordable at under $10 for 60 patches. They come in three separate pouches and they’re small, but you can feel the effects of one or two patches in a larger area. I use them on my neck and back and definitely notice a difference. They have a minty smell from the menthol, which does not bother me. They have over 13,500 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they work well for both chronic and acute pain. “I’ve found over the years that using several of these patches in multiple locations is very helpful. The ingredients seep in slowly and bring warmth at the same time and the pain recedes to manageable levels.” “After 10 minutes I had a strong cooling feeling that was surprisingly effective for my shoulder pain. They last 5-6 hours for me and stay in place the whole time.” “I have arthritis in my hands and these are wonderful.” These have a NSAID in them that is absorbed somewhat.

Black KF94 masks for stylish safety



From CB: We’ve talked about these KF94 masks before and people love them because they’re so breathable yet protective. I keep seeing celebrities with the darker ones and so I’ve ordered the ones in this listing. You get 10 individually packaged KF94 masks for about $15 to $18, it gave me different rates depending on if I was logged in with my Prime Account. These have 681 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers write “Pleasantly surprised by how good this mask is! It fits my big head/face much better than the standard KN95 masks. The folding/pop-open shape makes a good seal, and the stiffness keeps it away from my nose and mouth when I inhale.” One person says these masks are counterfeit. I did not notice that until after I ordered them and wrote this up. I looked through several listings for these and they have the best Fakespot rating, but you may want to skip them for that reason. Please double mask when you can.

A $7 Vitamin C serum for brighter, smoother skin



From CB: This Vitamin C serum by Eclat has over 17,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. It’s 20% Vitamin C and also has hyaluronic acid and ferulic acid. Women say it really works to reduce sun spots and wrinkles and that it clears problem skin. It’s so affordable at under $7 for an ounce and has a 5% off coupon you can check! Reviewers write “I have definitely noticed that my fine lines have significantly reduced around my eyes and forehead as well as the roughness on my cheeks.” “So inexpensive yet so effective. My face skin is way healthier and it has a nice glow to it.” “This serum made a visible difference [in my acne] within a week.”

A set of 2 affordable soy candles in soothing scents



From CB: Mrs. Meyer’s aromatherapy soy candles come in four different varieties, Lavender, Lemon Verbena, Geranium and Basil. You get 2 pretty 7.2 ounce candles in glass jars for under $20, with two scents around $15. These have 6,400 reviews, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People seem to particularly like the basil and lavender scents. “I got the lavender and I really love it. I keep one in the bathroom and one in my living room.” “This candle is perfect for those who like a soft, but fresh scent that is not overpowering. The candle burns very clean, and burns pretty long, for the money.”

Strap on cleats for icy streets



From Hecate: Winter is looking to make a splashy second act (splashy – get it!). These cleats strap on over your regular shoes so you can walk to your car without falling on your keester. These are packable in case you travel to snowy/icy areas. These Yaktrax cleats come in four different sizes, all for about $20. They’ve received over 4,700 reviews, 4.5 stars and Fakespot gave them a B. They work for more than just walking, a few reviewers say they are great for walking the dog and others say essential for exercising, “These Yaktrax are my go-to for winter running.” Another said they are a really good idea for your folks too, “My parents, both in their 70′s, can’t stop raving about their Yaktrax. My dad literally stops strangers when he is out hiking in the winter to give them his Yaktrax sale pitch. He claims they’re a ‘game changer’” A lot of the reviews remind you to take these off before you go inside because they’d damage both carpets and wood flooring. These would also be great for muddy days too.

A wearable blanket for comfort at home



From Hecate: I saw The Comfy, a wearable sherpa blanket, and thought this is where I will spend the rest of my life. Apparently this was featured on Shark Tank. It’s a soft blanket that’s been fashioned into a slip on hoodie and I can only assume it makes all your problems disappear. I keep having to tuck my arms in while I read on my couch because my blanket doesn’t keep me warm enough. Granted I’m a wimp and only have thin knitted lap blankets because I live in Southern California where it’s never cold, but yes, I would wear this until June. It comes in both adult and child sizes and available in 15 colors. It normally costs $45 but is currently on sale for $40. Over 30,000 reviewers confirm this thing is awesome by giving it 4.8 stars out of 5 and ReviewMeta confirmed. Reviewers say if you want to lounge, The Comfy is your hoodie, “Super soft and well worth the money if you want something to lounge around that’s comfy.” And it works for everyone, “I purchased one for my 13-yr-old niece and one for my ever-cold 50ish husband. Yes, they look not exactly fashionable. However, they’re amazingly soft and warm.”

A travel sewing kit with enough supplies for basic repairs



From Hecate: When I worked weddings I made my own emergency kit, which had a sewing kit I put together. If this had been available, I would have ordered them in bulk. This kit is about 6”x4” but has over 120 pieces. And it’s only $13! A sewing kit is always a good investment, at this price it’s a great investment. Because a hotel would charge at least twice this for any small fix-it tailoring you needed. This has over 1,500 reviews, 4.6 stars and Fakespot gave it a B. Reviewers said it really has everything you need for small repairs, “The case is small enough to throw in a travel bag, keep in your car, or stow away somewhere in your home. It has everything you could need to fix the occasional mishap.” One reviewer said they got more than they expected for an inexpensive kit, “This kit includes pretty much everything you need for basic sewing by hand plus some added bonuses such as the Crochet hook, magnify glass and blue pencil. (Nice touch!) The needles are actually pretty good quality considering it is from a little sewing kit.” Even if you don’t need this, someone around you will at some point, and then you can be the hero!

