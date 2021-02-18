Paris Hilton is engaged again, will she make it official?

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Boyfriend Carter Reum: 'I'm Excited for Our Next Chapter' https://t.co/O9E03H6BzU
— People (@people) February 17, 2021
Paris Hilton had a fairly eventful Valentine’s Day Weekend. She jetted off for a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday, which was yesterday. While there, boyfriend Carter Reum asked Paris to marry him. She said yes, of course, and now these two kids are engaged, only one year after making their romance public. Oddly, Paris credited the pandemic for this romantic turn of events. She said COVID grounded her from all her exotic DJ gigs and forced her to stay home with Carter. After hanging out in the same zip code together, they figured they’d make it official. Although, I’m sure the fact that they’re trying to have a baby together might have influenced their decision too.
Paris Hilton is engaged!
PEOPLE confirms the entrepreneur and DJ got engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 after more than a year of dating. News of their engagement comes on Hilton’s 40th birthday.
“This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift,” Hilton says. “I’m excited for our next chapter.”
Adds Reum, 40: “I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife.”
Reum popped the question — with a ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier — while the couple was celebrating Hilton’s birthday on a private island. For the milestone moment, Hilton donned a Retrofete dress and a Loschy crown while Reum sported an all-white suit.
After he got down on one knee, the lovebirds enjoyed an intimate celebration with family members, including Hilton’s sister, Nicky Hilton, and Reum’s brother, Courtney Reum.
[From People via Hollywood Life]
Since I didn’t hear about this until yesterday, I was going to credit Paris with maybe getting engaged for the right reasons this time. But then I saw the splashy premade Marry Me hut, the all-white engagement ensembles and the professional photographers hired to chronicle to event and realized that this was as calculated as all her other engagements. You can see the photos at Vogue, including the ring. They aren’t telling how many carats this one is, but it looks about the same as the last one. I think Carter probably is a decent guy and Paris has had to relive some real nightmares this past year so I’m not going to pile on too hard. But I’m also not going to fawn over the performative engagement with the demonstrative language that I’ve heard several times before. Maybe it’ll stick this time, who knows. I’ll believe when I see it.
What I am curious about is, if Paris is serious about having a baby, will the wedding be rushed so she can get on with her family planning? I doubt she’ll walk down the aisle pregnant. If she and Carter make it that far, this is either going to happen in a heartbeat or two years from now, all to accommodate a tailoring schedule.
Photo credit: Twitter and Instagram
Have any of her engagements lasted long enough to actually go gown shopping?
I’m curious how many times she’s been engaged, I think at least 3-4?
Four!
I’ll give her credit for never getting married though. She clearly likes being pursued and loved, but good for her for protecting that money and being able to just walk away once it inevitably ends.
Hopefully this guy is for real if they’re doing IVF together though. Sofía Vergara says to be very, VERY careful about such things.
Four.
1. Some rando named Jason Shaw when she was 21.
2. Stavros Niachros, most well known for not coming to pick up Alexis from Schitt’s Creek to take her to P.Diddy’s white party.
3. Chris Zylka, the z-list “actor” she was last dating where she 100% bought her own ring.
4. This latest guy who seems to have his own money and an actual job. We’ll see if it lasts, but on paper he’s more mature than any of the others.
@Oranges
I’m laughing so hard at your description of Stavros
I believe Paris has faced many difficulties due to her complex PTSD
Safety for her, is herself. Allowing others to truly get close to her will cause immense difficulties.
Try to remember that although she is a celebrity she also faced all forms of abuse in her childhood
@Oranges
Worked out better for Alexis anyways! That Stavros jerk didn’t deserve her.
@oranges
Someone said that Paris and this guy give them Alexis and Tedd vibes and it is all I can see now
Meh, no shade at all from me on the multiple engagements. I think it w ould be way worse to keep getting married without being sure and then getting divorced a bunch of times like it’s no big deal. In a weird way she’s done her own thing, so I give her some credit for that.
It’s fine not to judge her multiple engagements but we should absolutely judge her extensive history of racism and bigotry as well as her relationship (and speaking positively of) the jackass who just spent 4 years f*cking up the nation.
Her pr doc to reinvent her brand and make her appear sympathetic doesn’t change those behaviors and choices SHE made.
I hope she gets everything she deserves.
I’m most suprised that they’re the same age. If my memory serves me right, Paris was usually with a man younger than her. I’m not judging here, it’s just something that stuck with me.
As for the wedding (or the baby), I’m not sure. She likes to make grand gestures and big statements and to me it always felt like while she meant it, she easily changes her mind about she wants.
The leaves in the black and white will forever remind me of Blanche Devereaux’s bedroom in Golden Girls.
Hahahaaaaha! Totally!
yawn.
Can’t see Paris giving up her lifestyle for a child. Also whenever I see Paris, it makes me think of Ivanka who i think is a budget version of Paris.
I wouldn’t have thought so either, but 2020 was weird. It changed a lot of people, so maybe it’ll change her lifestyle for good?
Her sister having those kids probably had an impact as well. Nicky married rich-rich, but she seems to still have a pretty jetset life. Maybe seeing motherhood in close proximity like that made it look more doable/appealing.
It might actually last. I know she’s been engaged a lot, but I kinda give her credit for not going through with marriages that don’t work for her. If she really bonded with this guy because she had to stay home with him more, there might be something to that. She’s probably never sat still in her life before now.
She gets engaged every year 😂
Every full moon more like it
Did she buy her own ring, again, and set up exactly how she wanted him to propose to her, again?
Talk about outliving your 15 minutes of fame.
All i can say at this point about this racist, born rich garbage is… well, bless her heart.
Maybe she thinks more like a guy and her taxi “light is on.” I don’t know why but something makes me think this wedding might happen.
Same here. I think 40 is freaking her out and she’ll settle down and have a baby with this one.
Carter’s comment sounds like an impersonal PR announcement. I can imagine the announcement of a business merger sounding just like this.
Looks like this “soul mate” has a real job for a change. Good starter husband.Love
The photograph that comes up with the header says it all. Her look is like “oh hell no I’m not marrying this guy. I wonder what he’s going to think when I break up with him.”
Well, I dunno if this romance will last, but I do hope she’s happy. After everything she went through with Provo, she deserves some happiness and peace in her life.
Huh. Yeah, maybe she has worked out her trauma/baggage after that and is hoping/ready for a more meaningful life. IDK.
Think of how many people that ring could feed ffs!
She’s been engaged a lot hasn’t she? And it seems she’s had a series of boyfriends lasting one year max and then she hops off to the next guy. She’s a serial monagamist which isn’t a bad thing, but I think she gets bored easily. I’ll hold my congratulations if she actually makes it down the aisle. But at least this guy is age appropriate. She also mentioned having kids (something about freezing her eggs?) and she’s never really talked that seriously about them before. I think turning 40 and not being married or having kids is freaking her out and being stuck at home during the pandemic has forced her to maybe realize what she really wants in life.
Once I learned she has ADD, a lot of things about her made more sense.
“She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place” – seriously?!
have you watched This Is Paris? she’s been courageous in coming forward about the abuse she suffered as a teen at an ‘emotional growth’ school and how that likely shaped a lot of her subsequent decisions (plus being tabloid fodder in the early 2000s). even with her insane privilege and some problematic moments in her past, I think she is kind, hard-working, and is actively campaigning to shut down abusive schools.
And what makes you think she is kind when everything I’ve heard about her is that she is mean-spirited, racist and shallow AF?
This is called trying to overhaul her public image
That horrible boarding school caused her years of trauma. It explains a lot about past her behavior and relationships.
So, I don’t care how they choose to announce the engagement. I just hope that this is a safe, happy relationship for both of them.
Who is actually buying these rings? They seem very ostentatious & quite frankly I think Stavros was the only one with money no? This guy seems very sweet & nice but not loaded enough to buy a ring like that no?
I googled this dude; he is a venture capitalist, and likely has oodles of cash.
Good for her. I think she sees what her sister has (who lives in my neighborhood in NYC and whom I see regularly at CVS a and the local private park) and wants that.
Parenthood is really hard (esp if you happen to have high needs kids) but w help it is doable even if you are used to a party life.
What’s with the rhinestone fingerless gloves?
They remind me of when Madonna started to wear them to hide the effect of age on her hands.
I wondered about the gloves too. If she didn’t have rhinestone gloves, her ring would look better (although I think it’s horrendously large. Who the heck would actually want an engagement ring that big??)
I hope he’s the one. After watching her documentary, i guess she aint that bad and suffered a traumatic teenage years. Anyway, this engagement photos and set up looked staged imo and just curious why her parents aren’t there though
Damn this one is desperate to stay in the spotlight. I’m waiting for the break up announcement and how she’s so independent and needs to focus on her DJ career.
I actually think she’ll marry this one. Only because she is 40.
I’m sympathetic given what she went through with the boarding school but let’s not forget she voted for Trump and has said many problematic racist things in the past.