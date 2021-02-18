Paris Hilton is engaged again, will she make it official?

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Boyfriend Carter Reum: 'I'm Excited for Our Next Chapter'​ https://t.co/O9E03H6BzU — People (@people) February 17, 2021

Paris Hilton had a fairly eventful Valentine’s Day Weekend. She jetted off for a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday, which was yesterday. While there, boyfriend Carter Reum asked Paris to marry him. She said yes, of course, and now these two kids are engaged, only one year after making their romance public. Oddly, Paris credited the pandemic for this romantic turn of events. She said COVID grounded her from all her exotic DJ gigs and forced her to stay home with Carter. After hanging out in the same zip code together, they figured they’d make it official. Although, I’m sure the fact that they’re trying to have a baby together might have influenced their decision too.

Paris Hilton is engaged! PEOPLE confirms the entrepreneur and DJ got engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 after more than a year of dating. News of their engagement comes on Hilton’s 40th birthday. “This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift,” Hilton says. “I’m excited for our next chapter.” Adds Reum, 40: “I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife.” Reum popped the question — with a ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier — while the couple was celebrating Hilton’s birthday on a private island. For the milestone moment, Hilton donned a Retrofete dress and a Loschy crown while Reum sported an all-white suit. After he got down on one knee, the lovebirds enjoyed an intimate celebration with family members, including Hilton’s sister, Nicky Hilton, and Reum’s brother, Courtney Reum.

[From People via Hollywood Life]

Since I didn’t hear about this until yesterday, I was going to credit Paris with maybe getting engaged for the right reasons this time. But then I saw the splashy premade Marry Me hut, the all-white engagement ensembles and the professional photographers hired to chronicle to event and realized that this was as calculated as all her other engagements. You can see the photos at Vogue, including the ring. They aren’t telling how many carats this one is, but it looks about the same as the last one. I think Carter probably is a decent guy and Paris has had to relive some real nightmares this past year so I’m not going to pile on too hard. But I’m also not going to fawn over the performative engagement with the demonstrative language that I’ve heard several times before. Maybe it’ll stick this time, who knows. I’ll believe when I see it.

What I am curious about is, if Paris is serious about having a baby, will the wedding be rushed so she can get on with her family planning? I doubt she’ll walk down the aisle pregnant. If she and Carter make it that far, this is either going to happen in a heartbeat or two years from now, all to accommodate a tailoring schedule.