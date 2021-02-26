“Don Trump Jr. says his dad normalized being a crybaby loser” links

Don Trump Jr. praises his father for showing Republicans that they can also be sucky crybaby losers without grace or dignity. [Towleroad]

How do I not remember this Rihanna-Ciara Twitter beef?! [Just Jared]

These advertising fails made me LMAO. [OMG Blog]

Everybody loves Stanley Tucci. [Pajiba]

Taylor Swift loves three things above all: bangs, cats and trademark infringement beefs. I can’t even follow this mess. [Go Fug Yourself]

Brad Pitt and the aesthetics of men’s ponytails. [LaineyGossip]

Weight, comorbidities and the Covid vaccine. [Jezebel]

I love the new USPS trucks and I’ll fight anyone who mocks them. [Buzzfeed]

This is not a great look on Daisy Ridley. [RCFA]

Jimmy Fallon won’t know how to act in public when the pandemic is over. [Seriously OMG]

Donald Trump Jr. says that Republicans would "rather lose gracefully" but his dad has "shown that you don't have to do that — you can actually push back." pic.twitter.com/InLGEJhaRM — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 26, 2021