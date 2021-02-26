“Don Trump Jr. says his dad normalized being a crybaby loser” links

Don Trump Jr. praises his father for showing Republicans that they can also be sucky crybaby losers without grace or dignity. [Towleroad]
Donald Trump Jr. says that Republicans would "rather lose gracefully" but his dad has "shown that you don't have to do that — you can actually push back." pic.twitter.com/InLGEJhaRM
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 26, 2021
I remember a story here on celebitchy about how Stanley Tucci was pretty creepy on set to Anne Hathaway…
Yeah, there has been a lot of revisionist history with Tucci.
Omg air conditioning and HEAT. My brother in law drives a mail truck and it’s freezing in winter and a sauna in summer. Terrible.
Why is this douche still talking?
I cannot wait for the day that the platform Don Junior was given, which he used only to troll and divide, dwindles away to nothing. He is the disgusting embodiment of everything that is wrong with our country.
Probably because coke is so expensive, he has to pay for it somehow. My question is, why is anyone giving him space to do the talking?
No. Donald Trump could do that because of the relative fanaticism of his followers. The regular citizens that are loyal to him are incredibly loyal. They are not going to storm DC for Marco Rubio or Lindsey Graham or Ted Cruz. I can’t see anyone storming so much as the local Piggy Wiggly if Lindsey Graham loses.
The article about BMI & vaccine is relatable. I work at a hospital so that wasn’t a factor but if not it would have been. My whole life being super skinny is the normal, the late 90’s & J Lo were an awesome change. I’m a hodgepodge of things, but I clearly took after the Syrian side of my family, I’m curvy, even as a kid I was substantial never fat but never stick skinny, I’ve been called athletic, stalky etc. Then add in the judgment from doctors, I have Ra & I swear some of the male mds I’ve seen over the last 20 years or so(diagnosed around 20, presumed to have since 13) are cruel & attempt to correlate my Ra with my weight because even at my thinnest I’m over my BMI. Thankfully I’ve got a dr who realizes this & doesn’t want me to starve to be a “healthy” BMI. The whole BMI system needs an overhaul as it’s hurtful and not the least bit accurate. I was training for the Portland marathon 10 or so years ago, incredibly in shape & I can remember my surprise as a gal who is the size I am now smoking me in running, I was shocked but it goes to show skinny isn’t healthy or fit, it’s skinny, not that it’s bad some folks are naturally this way, for the rest of us though I think it all needs to be rethought out. That’s my rant for the day lol 😂
Linking weight to RA seems a stretch. My mother was diagnosed in her 20s, and she was a slender, small-boned person who never varied more than 20 pounds her entire adult life. A doctor did tell her that extra weight could affect her joints and pain, but weight being a cause of the autoimmune disease?
I think some physicians just fixate on those height-weight numbers and use it as a shaming tool.
Recently I saw a local obit for a woman who had been a founding member of a certain weight loss program’s local chapter. Her photo showed that she was a very large person. In that photo, she was wearing a tiara with “100” on it (taken on her 100th birthday). Wonder how many doctors admonished her weight during her long life?
Embrace the disgrace, I guess? Imagine a sports team winning a game and the opposing team saying, “Fuck, no!”, beats the shit out of the winning team and blows up the stadium. Then they start getting donations to “Stop the Steal” and pocket millions for future uncertain use. Almost half the country applauds and praises them for being “smart.” That’s what we have here. Only so much worse because it’s our country we’re talking about. Have no shame and gain.
Really, are there bigger whiners than the Trumps? Suck it up, precious. You lost. There are no participation trophies in politics.