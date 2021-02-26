James Corden & Prince Harry discuss ‘toxic’ British press, his family & ‘The Crown’

The thing I tend to forget about James Corden is that he actually is a good interviewer, and he’s good at getting people loose enough to actually chat about real sh-t. The thing I tend to forget about Prince Harry is that he’s really very normal, and he’s really good at stuff like obstacle courses and Army-training kind of crap. Those two energies were joined for Corden’s interview with Harry, which aired last night. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air part went on for far too long, but I laughed my ass off when the tea cart fell on Harry, and I chuckled at the obstacle course and how great Harry was at it while James was… not.
Around the 4:50 mark, James gets his hands on Harry’s phone, where Meghan is listed under “M.” Meghan and James FaceTime and we learn that Meghan called Harry “Haz.” It’s very cute and she looked gorgeous on FaceTime. Around the 6:20 mark is the bulk of the actual interview. Harry talks about his courtship with Meghan, how he knew by the second date that this was the real deal, and how they spend their regular “nights in” with Archie now in Santa Barbara. Corden didn’t shy away from asking him how bonkers it was to walk away from the UK, and Harry had this to say:
Airing just days after it was announced the couple was officially no longer working royals, the Prince made it clear that he “will never walk away” from his family or waver in his dedication to helping others.
Harry told Corden: “My life is always going to be about public service. Meghan signed up to that, and the two of us enjoy doing that, trying to bring compassion, trying to make people happy and trying to change the world in the small way that we can.”
“It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down,” he told host James Corden as the pair did a tour around Los Angeles. “It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health. This is toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do, which is ‘I need to get my family out of here’ but we never walked away.”
“Whatever decisions are made on that side I will never walk away,” Harry said in reference to the Royal Family. “I’ll always be contributing. My life is public service so wherever I am in the world it’s going to be the same thing.”
Harry left some things unsaid and Corden didn’t press him to, like, slam his family. Harry laid the blame for the toxicity at the feet of the British media, which… I mean, fair enough, but so many in the British media were getting their talking points, narratives and lies from somewhere. Royal reporters weren’t making it all up on the fly. There was an actual campaign and the media were merely one toxic part of that campaign.
Interestingly enough, Corden also asked Harry about The Crown. Harry said: “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate.” Harry said The Crown gives people a “rough idea” of the pressures of “putting duty and service above family and everything else…I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife. That [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.” Well well well. Oh, and he wants Damian Lewis to play him on The Crown! Lewis is too old, tbh.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Same, i had a silly grin on my face from beginning to end. This interview made me ao happy not even the carnival can ruin my mood. Funny enough this is exactly the harry that they all say they love but because they’re not the ones capitalizing on it this time it’s all of a sudden an issue.
I’ve said it on here before but Harry is indeed a lucky guy and he knows it. His whole attitude since the day Meghan came on the scene is can you believe this beautiful talented gorgeous exceptional woman fell for me? I’m just a nothing prince. It cracks me up because for so long the narrative in this royal matches is oh look little unremarkable girl landed a prince and Harry’s whole vibe from day 1 just screams that he feels he went way out of his league and is tickled pink over it. I love him and them for that.
This has always been part of the appeal of H&M for me. Harry really knows he married up and its completely evident every time he so much as mentions Meghan.
@katherine YES you can tell he thinks he married up and is the luckiest guy.
I can’t with Corden – he’s a cringe worthy mess as always but Harry was great and he took great pains to establish:
1) it was his idea to leave
2) he’s deeply into his wife and chose her and Archie over British foolery
3) any craziness from the BRF is on them and he want’s no parts
Side note I expect William to show up on Graham Norton for next week for… reasons. Very important reasons…
I agree about Cordon, he’s a bad interviewer.
LOL about Willileaks appearing on Graham Norton – TBH I would have LOVED to have seen Harry on that show, he and Graham would have been hilarious.
All I got is WOWZA. He’s so refreshingly ‘honest’ in what he says. I mean — obviously — he’s media savvy and diplomatic, but he gets his viewpoint across in a way that seems candid. Seems he does have a relationship with his grandparents and I for one love that they can separate The Firm from just being family. Loved the Archie stories. I also loved how he didn’t just ‘do’ the obstacle course. He continually encouraged James and didn’t leave him behind. You can see the military leader in him. And finally, DAMN HE’S FIT. I give him a perfect 🔟
He seems like such a team player. So many celebrities (and maybe other royals) would treat that obstacle course like a race between themselves and Corden and they would want to win it, but Harry was so supportive and sweet and such a team player. I can absolutely see why people love to work with him, and why hard-hearted jerks in the RF felt like they could take advantage of him.
I will admit I’ve never thought Harry was “hot” strictly speaking but the Spartan race made me feel things
I havent had a chance to watch it but I can only imagine the meltdowns lol. Those people are so predictable.
You should Becks when you get the time and you will love it . It was amazing
As someone said this is the harry they all claim to love and was sad he isnt anymore but are angry cos someone else is eating a cake they believe was theirs . The British media is the one acting the fool when everyone is loving this interview and is funny to watch their meltdowns
I kind of wonder if his point is that he won’t bad mouth his family because he knows, if pushed far enough, the media will likely do it for him. We know they already started to slip things in last year (it’s coming from inside the family etc etc). And then Harry can just shrug like play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Yes, he knows it won’t be a good look if he does, the less he says, the more he says I am wondering what the UK tabloids will now do, as he’s thrown out their ‘privacy’ argument. Will they simply ignore it and keep going with it? because, let’s face it, their fan base isn’t so smart – they might not even notice.
Am glad he’s got his side of the story out there and yeah he’s confirming that they never wanted to walk away, they just wanted a time out due to all the sh!t from the BM (helped along by some of his own family). He also confirmed that removing patronages etc.. was all done on the RF side with little consideration for what the Sussex’s actually wanted.
It’s interesting that he seems to make a point that he is still in contact with his grandparents, I haven’t seen anything where he talks about Chuck. I love the zoom and waffle machine comments.
Its what’s not been said outright that is interesting – its becoming more and more obvious that W&K were the ones behind Sussexit and have been the ones driving the decisions ever since.
TQ and Chuck have a lot to answer for when it comes to what happened and what continues to happen. They could have shut down all the negative press and they didn’t – TQ to protect her favourite son and Chuck because he didn’t want to upset Willileaks.
The BM are losing their sh!t over it and its glorious – they have only themselves to blame and I hope the Sussex’s continue to win their legal cases against them. I want to see Piers Morgan in jail.
Well, Tom Brady did say that there was a LOT of jealousy in the royal family towards the Sussex’s. The exception being the Queen and Philip. Of course this was before she took his military titles and patronages away. But I’m sure Harry new that was a possibility.
Didn’t he also say that they felt that the family was unwelcoming – except Liz and Phil? Harry certainly confirms that he still has a relationship with his grandparents and it is curious that he doesn’t mention whether he’s in contact with his father and his brother. So Harry seems to confirm the story I referenced – both by what he says and what he doesn’t say.
ok, so the Queen wasn’t jealous, but she still stayed quiet during this whole thing and let it happen. She is not innocent in any way. I don’t quite get how he can be on good terms with any of them, i mean, she didn’t defend them once during 4 years of online abuse, how does one put that aside to say, yeah, I really love my Grandma? He’s a bigger person than me!
What I got is he still a good relationship with his grandparents but none with Charles and William.
Makes you wonder if Harry knows how out of the loop the Queen is on matters and is basically letting Charles , William and the courtiers run the show.
That’s kind of what I’m thinking. We’ve all said on here that the buck stops with the queen, and that’s obviously true, but the fact that Harry is making it clear that he and his grandparents are still on good terms makes me think the queen really ISNT running things, like at all, and its either the courtiers or Charles calling all the shots.
(the queen is clearly behind some things, but I wonder if she is very easy to manipulate these days, so people whisper to her “half in half out cant POSSIBLY work” and she says okay we wont do that.)
@Snuffles: The response to BP’s statement last Friday said to me that Harry knew that it came from the Queen’s Private Secretary and not her. I’m excusing what her role in the whole thing but the statement was headed from BP not Her Majesty the Queen. This is why he responded the way he did.
I think Harry probably does have a good relationship with his grandparents, and recognizes that lot of the problem are courtiers and his brother. But keep in mind, this interview was done well before last week’s news. I am sure he still has a great deal of affection for his grandparents but I suspect if that question was asked now it might be a bit tempered.
I think maybe Harry understands the position his grandmother is in, but not Charles, certainly not William. However, it does show that he is not willing to talk badly about any of them. He is a good person though because what they did to him isn’t right. And they’ll never face the consequences of their actions.
I think he understands that his grandparents are really old and that his grandmother isn’t really running the show anymore. It’s Chuck, William and the courtiers.
Philip checked out running the family a long time ago and TQ does not like confrontation, avoiding having to do anything that resembles sorting the dysfunction in her family. A dysfunction that could lead to its downfall.
I think Harry knows the Queen is 95 and VERY stuck in her ways. Like, SHE truly believes in her “never complain, never explain” mantra and always thinks things will blow over. It’s a stick your head in the sand approach to life but she believes it works for her. That and the whole “keep calm and carry on” and “stiff upper lip” mindset of many older Brits. But times are WAY different now. Misinformation is prolific, persistent and dangerous and can trigger suicide, violence. It can literally start coups!!
And as we all know Charles and William complain and explain NON STOP.
So, in my mind, Harry is giving his grandmother a pass because he thinks she just doesn’t get it or the true extent of what he’s been dealing with. I’m sure her courtiers curate what information she DOES get. Kind of like how my Dad doesn’t have a personal mail, only uses his phone for phone calls and never surfs the internet. The fanciest he gets is reading the morning paper on his Nook.
To add, Harry’s comments can also be taken to be a dig at Willileaks who, as we all know, is a visionary campaigner for mental health, stopping bullying (by press and on SM) AND an anti-racism campaigner. Anyone could see H&M were struggling during that time and yet nothing was done to show public support – not just from his own brother but his father and rest of the family.
QEII and Charles never want to upset William, they’re afraid of him. But they did create a separate Household for Harry and Meghan under BP, to get them away from William. That may have been the last best effort they had at keeping Harry from leaving. The QCT presidency was another thing the Queen did to try to keep Harry from leaving, which was done months before he met Meghan. They’ve always known he was eyeing the exits.
Charles knows Harry is better off away from William, he may have always known that. When Meghan came into the picture, seeing how W&K reacted to her? He may have been on the side of Sussexit to protect Sussex Family. I doubt he’ll bring them back during his reign, because he doesn’t want them subjected to being under William’s control in the next reign. Them leaving now, being so successful, means they’re safe(r) from William.
I agree nota. I know Charles has some big issues in the way he’s parented, but he is calculating, and for everyone saying he didn’t protect H&M…he may just have seen that them being out was ultimately better for them in the long run.
Yes, he didn’t protect them while they were there being slogged by the media constantly because he is ultimately cowardly and beholden to the crown. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t support H getting out for his own happiness. He can see how horrible their lives would have been. Hence his total silence on Sussexit – he can’t come out on either side because he can’t say he was all for it for the happiness without making the RF look bad, and he can’t say he’s against it without lying and and upsetting W.
Tough spot, but this solution really is the best for everyone in the long run. I can’t imagine H&M trying to live under a W kingship.
That creation of a separate office (or allowing H&M to move under BP) does look super interesting in retrospect. I mean it was interesting at the time, but the more I look back on it – its clear the Queen and Charles knew that H&M could not go on working with Will and Kate the way there, and why would that be? obviously something was going on there that made keeping them together incredible toxic for the Sussexes and the Queen and Charles knew it.
I know I’ve said this a few times recently but man, I have to wonder what William is like in real life – not just the face he shows to the public. Like, how horrible is he that the situation was so bad that H&M clearly could not remain working with them under the banner of “kensington palace?” How bad was it that they moved to Frogmore and not the apt in KP? That’s not what you do if “its hard to work with your brother” or someone can be a little difficult or something. That’s what you do if you are trying to distance yourself as much as you can from someone while still working for the Firm.
I posted last week my tarot reading I did on how the queen feels. She thinks harry and Meghan are very stable (4 of wands) as a couple. She absolutely blames William and Kate for what happened and she is done with them (10 of swords). She knows what the Keens are like but for some reason they are also the reason why she can’t defend harry.
I also checked in today on how kate was feeling about harry and Meghan. She’s obsessed with winning and being the star (devil and 6 of wands). She still leaking about then (page of swords) but she kinda feels like she’s lost the battle. She wanted them to break up but they are more solid than ever, and that makes her feel like the game is over. Also the queen of cups popped up with the 5 of swords, again the queen of cups keeps stalking the Keens readings. This queen of cups (I keep seeing a Pisces) is Kate’s ultimate nemesis and she feels like she’s lost to her too.
@February-Pisces, maybe the Queen of Cups is Meghan? I know she’s not a Pisces/water sign but when I think of the QOC I think emotional fortitude, equanimity, welcoming. Or it’s a mirror of Kate, as in her opposite. What she could have been. She’s a Cap right? I wonder if there’s Pisces there. Or in a way less symbolic reading of this lol, I just googled Rose Hanbury and she happens to be a Pisces.
Sounds like The Crown was being generous to the Firm, if that’s just a rough idea of what it’s like, I’m sure it’s atleast 10x worse.
It’s good to see Harry being this candid & open while artfully shielding his family overseas from real scrutiny. If they’re going to fall it won’t be his fault.
agreed – he was (and will remain) a real gentleman prince to his family.
Also lets just say that its nice to hear a royal acknowledge what we have all said about the Crown – of course its not 100% accurate, but the broad strokes are there. Rather than flipping out about a tv show.
Kinda unrelated, but I keep wondering about this:
Can somebody from Britain please explain to me why Corden is hated there so much?
He seems like a nice dude, is kinda funny, definitively harmless, but whenever I see him pop up in the British media – left and right leaning – the commentators hate him SO SO much. What’s up with that?
P.S. Lewis is actually quite older than Harry, how would that work? Will he play Future Harry warning Today Harry to stand up to William?
Not British but I think some of it is tall poppy syndrome. He’s successful in the US and making truckloads of cash and they are jealous. I’m sure there’s another reason but I bet that’s one
I don’t know the details but I think there’s been quite a few whispers of him being quite a jerk behind the scenes and only being nice when he needed to (to famous/influential people)? I read a thing some time ago where he was being compared to Ellen. There was a fair bit about him creating a toxic work environment and being rather ungrateful to low-level staff. During one of his ‘spill your gut or fill your gut’ segments, he was dared to name any one of his crew members and if I remember correctly, he couldn’t do it? The reports really surprised me too because he really does always seem so nice, joyful and rather self-deprecating on camera…so yeah, no idea if any of it is true, just recapping what I remember reading!
Without knowing too much about the Corden hate, I think Brits (or British media) have a problem with people, any people, they deem average making it big elsewhere.
(Oh, I’m not British either)
Mmm I don’t think it’s tall poppy syndrome. Instead, I’d attribute it to all the pretty terrible stories of him from behind the scenes. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire…honestly, I’d be shocked if he wasn’t the “next Ellen”.
I’ve heard Corden was an asshole behind the scenes too. But it’s not like Brits didn’t revere a whole serial rapist (Jimmy Savile) for a very long time.
But situations like that, while disgusting, could never be considered indicative of attitudes of the country as a whole.
(Reference points: Matt Lauer was one of the highest paid journalists in the US, Harvey Weinstein won about a million Oscars etc.)
I think Corden is really just an asshole and word’s leaking out.
Ash I would have agreed to your behind the scenes if we were talking about some other pple, hello the British press dont care about behind the scenes cos they themselves are worse, they hail so many pple with questionable characters eg boris and majority of pple in his government, the royal family etc .so it’s obviously not the reason for their hate
Thing is he might be terrible, I’ve heard that too, but the question was about commentators especially. And most of them can be pretty terrible too. I’ve read hit pieces on him that smack of plain jealousy.
@Osty: Not that I’m here to defend the British media as a whole… but it is far from true to say that all British media is pro-Boris/the Tories, exactly as it’s far from true to say that all US media is pro-Trump/the Republicans. It’s also not accurate (despite, ahem, what this site sometimes pushes) to say that the rags like the Daily Fail, the Scum etc. are indicative of the entire British media scene. It’s like saying that, I don’t know, the talking points pushed by the New York Post are shared exactly by the New York Times.
(I’m not British or American, so sorry if that example isn’t 100% accurate!)
There may be examples of “carnivals of experts” giving opinions that are jealous of Corden. He could also just suck – both can be true.
Brit here. What Ash says about the British media is true. In my social circle people talk about their relatives who read the Daily Mail the same way I’ve heard Americans talk about their uncle who watches Fox News all day. I’m personally mortified at how certain outlets and certain reporters are making us seem to the rest of the word.
I don’t know about the James Corden stuff though. We vaguely like him in our house (we don’t watch his show but we’ll occasionally watch videos on YouTube). It disappoints me to hear that he’s a jerk behind the scenes.
I’ve seen people compare him to Ellen. Different behind the scenes.
He has tried to underpay writers, something about trying to undermine the writer’s union, and he’s supposed to be unpleasant to the little guy.
I don’t mind the James cordon you see on TV, but I have heard he’s quite an asshole behind the scenes. He will brown nose any celebrity he meets, which is probably why he gets on so well with other celebs, but treat plebs like crap. But if James was just like the guy you see on tv I would totally like him, I like his work as a presenter, actor and writer.
He’s kinda like another Ellen in that respect.
I was thinking it might be because his character was awful in Gavin & Stacey
I have a friend who works at an ultra high-end designer boutique in London and he said the only client who’s ever been a total d*ck was Corden. He threw a hissy fit about a return and doesn’t like people to look him in the eye (once again, the Ellen comparison fits). Also, nicest famous client was Eddie Redmayne.
I thought he seemed a jerk in the obstacle course, like he couldn’t fully hide it even though he signed himself up for the segment. Like he was mad Harry was being encouraging, so he actually had to do the obstacles rather than skip ahead? (Or maybe he’s never been part of a team?) Idk something seemed off on his side of things.
Jimmy Kimmel (another talk show host) went on Corden’s show and they filmed a segment called “spill your guts”, where you have to either answer a difficult question or eat something gross. At one point Kimmel asked Corden if he could name one of his (Corden’s) cameramen. Corden could not, and instead ate the gross thing. It showed how little Corden regarded the crew that he worked with every day.
Seek out the clip if you’re interested. Most talk show fans regard this moment as Kimmel shadily calling out Corden’s known terribleness on national tv.
I just paused it briefly to say OMG Damien Lewis cast as Harry? How do we make this happen??
I would actually love to see James cast as William!!
Oh how i wish Harry had made the decision to step down a couple of years before he met Meghan. He would have had time to test his time as a non working royal and get acclimated with his new life. Meghan would have been spared all the nonsense of luring him away and other BS. And they never would have had the same access to her. Smh
The reason harry is successful outside now is cos he has a supportive family behind him. Without Meghan or archie I believe the family would have manipulated him like they have been doing for years. Him having a family and his need to protect them made this decision easier for him
Yes, his wife and son was his motivation to do what he talked about doing for yearsssssssss.
I also think he hadn’t left before because he was always “outside” of the RF for a bit. He spent 10 years in to military, so he wasn’t really apart of it. He’d established Sentebale during that time. When he left he was working on Invictus etc. He was doing royal work when he left for some time and then he met Meghan. I’m all over the place but I don’t think he was in the thick of it too much. He seemed like he was doing his own thing most of the time.
They would have torn her apart just as much if not more, and the attempts against her would potentially have been successful. They benefited from having a certain level of security during their courtship which could not have been achieved if he was no longer in the royal fold.
I’m getting tired of the Harry-blaming in all of this, honestly. He may have believed he could be successful in the family with the right partner; that’s what he said he wanted. He was given the freedom to build his own charities on the outside while also serving the Queen. If he was told he-and-spouse would be allowed to continue in that vein, why was he supposed to believe it wasn’t true? Or that they’d be allowed half-in, half-out as other royals have been? The rules were changed on him later, so why blame him for that?
I love how the RR’s worst fears are literally coming true. They know Harry and Meghan don’t need them and they’re talking to bigger names than them to get their stories and work out. They literally let their entitlement and hubris get the best of them. They are literally traumatized and seem to be very delusional. Harry was the “problem” all along, not Meghan and they deluded themselves into believing their own sexism and lies. Harry and Meghan are reclaiming their lives back and that’s commendable.
Im so happy they are resetting the narrative. The royal family is DUMB for allowing the british press to go so far in the sussex hate. By pushing them out they’ve created a rival court. And with an american audience and american media on THEIR side the sussexes have created some real competition for the brf. I know that that was never the sussexes goal. They just wanted to do their work, but it is what it has come down to.
And you can obviously see the influence the Sussexes has on the family especially with Eugenie pregnancy and baby picture. Kate and William as well. Their social media presence has increased and that’s no doubt because of Harry and Meghan as well. The media and courtiers are stuck in the 50’s. No ones going to follow and listen to someone because they were born first. It doesn’t work that way anymore.
All I have to say is that Meghan has no right to look that good on FaceTime. I look like a fun house mirror reflection.
I was thinking the same thing. I think all I-phone cameras have a secret built-in ugly filter. I hate taking selfies with it, it’s just depresses me. How is meghan immune lol?
The British press will twist and turn this, but it’s great. I can’t watch more than a few seconds of Will or Kate – my God, those two sound so forced and insincere and cringey. I’m a New Englander and get the British disgust with avocado toast, sharing feelings, yoga, meditation, etc. – that’s antithetical to the culture, honestly – but I can’t understand wanting William over Harry.
The problem is that no one cares about palace staff being angry and family members that stood by watching the abuse and racism go on have to say. More people have caught on it and that’s why the smears and double standards are being called out. Piers Morgan is getting called out more and more now and he clearly doesn’t like it.
I already saw something this morning saying “Harry refuses to accept loss of patronages” or something like that based on this interview. But he filmed this long before the patronages were taken from them. Idiots.
they’re already trying to make it sound like, but we loved Meghan from the beginning, and how they H&M are only giving their side (oh hello?? we only heard your side for 4 years, it’s about time to hear Harry and Meghan’s!) We’ll see how they try to side-step the whole, they wanted privacy thing….
LOL Brits hv no business being disgusted with avacado toast, given their ……cuisine.
This was great! Meghan looked gorgeous on FaceTime, Harry raving about being a papa, Harry on that obstacle course being super-fit but also a team player pushing James Corden along, him owning Sussexit as his call, loved it all.
What does everyone think of the Queen-Phillip-Zoom-Archie-waffle bit?? It really humanized the Queen! It was great PR for her! Imagine if Meghan, Harry & their team managed BRF PR??
Also, related to the Queen, Harry said “public service” a couple of times, and when this was filmed presumably it wasn’t as loaded as it would become after The Queen’s statement about patronages. Curious how that will go down with… pretty much everyone, on all sides.
No mention at all of Charles. Huh.
Lastly, LOLOLOLOL at the BRF and BM trying to be like “oh well nothing left for Oprah to cover!” Jokes. All we now know for sure is that the Sussexes are definitely going to keep everything classy and upbeat, while also keeping it real enough. Which is good and to be expected.
The moments where Harry was pushing James on, never leaving him behind were so sweet! I really did love all of it.
It’s odd that the UK take on this interview, which was well publicized a couple of weeks ago when it was being filmed, is that Harry (or someone) deliberately decided to air it on the same day as the Queen’s comments telling Britons they should get the COVID vaccine. As if US programmers didn’t already have it queued up for last evening and Harry (or someone) was trying to upstage Her Majesty—when Her Majesty’s comments were not on anyone’s schedule in the first place. Like Harry tells CBS what to do, LOL. Where DO they come up with this stuff?
Omg, you mean a company based an ocean away didn’t call BP to make sure it was all right to air their show so that it wouldn’t interfere with someone doing something on a tiny island in the Atlantic?? The nerve!!
It was very good and Harry’s really nice guy. The Royal rota is upset and I’m loving it.
They’re so mad that Harry and Meghan didn’t give them access. They stopped their own bags and that’s the most hilarious about all of this. They’re on the outside looking in, losing money and don’t get phone calls and leaks like they used to. Most importantly, he’s relaxed and open with James Corden and Oprah and not them and that hurts their feelings. The rota seem attached to Harry because he’s so down to earth that I genuinely believe they all thought and believed they were friends, not realizing they were only there to do a job. Blaming Meghan was a defense against something they didn’t want to acknowledge.
Not only that, the Queen had a Zoom call with some NHS workers encouraging people to take the COVID vaccine which was released to the public last night for today’s newspapers and hours after Harry’s interview comes out. The royal rota is pissed that Harry is overshadowing the Queen and their stories again.
Amy bee that is my problem with the carnival of idiots , they can choose to ignore Haz and meg and concentrate on the MAGA 7, no one asked them to cover the sussexes. That’s why he used an american media and not them .
Their so called overshadow nonsense its just their own doing
I can Imagine Wills “suffering a succotash” like Sylvester🤣,while obssesively watching this
Watch him next week on a military obstacle course
I loved all of it. I am side eyeing Archies first word but that’s ok: I am still here for it! Harry is quite charming!
Side eyeing right next to you. Crocodile? Adorbs but doubtful.
Before my kid I would have, but his first words included “compicated” and “lickle” (pickle and complicated). Lots of very easy words too, but I think sometimes they latch onto a word and say it even if it’s harder.
my kid’s first real word was “ambluance” *ambulance*. He liked cars and trucks so many of his books were about cars and trucks and working vehicles. We read it one night, the next morning, strapped into his car seat on the way to day care we saw one and BOOM…there it was, his first word.
So I’m guessing they read the same book to him a couple of times over and maybe they got him a stuffed crocodile or something and so Boom, there it is. Archie’s first (real) word outside of MAMAMAMA, and DADADADAD, etc.
Omg…one my kid’s first words was crocodile too! She pronounced it ‘cocodada’!
I’ve been playing with the idea of getting a waffle maker (normally avoid single-purpose appliances), but apparently you can make pressed barbeque tofu in it too…they may have tipped me over the edge with the waffle maker lol
I’m guessing he meant his first real word, not the usual “mama” or “dada” that was likely his true first word. TBH I was a little surprised he answered it — I could also see him thinking that was more personal than he wanted to reveal.
You never know, maybe Meghan and Harry read him Lyle Lyle Crocodile a lot.
This is what I’m thinking too, Maybe while reading to him, it was the first word he repeated out loud?….
yes exactly, we saw the adorable video of Meghan reading Duck Rabbit to him, and Lyle Lyle Crocodile is pretty fun to say (I mean, maybe I’m easily amused) and it’s an easy to remember call and response format – the repetition of lyle prompts the crocodile part. (Ok definitely thinking too much into this lol.)
My first’s first words- same day- were gum, pants, and cochlea (we are a medical family but, wow?!
children can surprise you, my son’s first words were “misty cat” which was the name of one of our neighbour’s cat. I was also surprised that at 8 months old, he started saying “who is it?” whenever he was on his own in his room and he heard a noise outside his room.
I still remember it because that was time that we moved his cot to his own room and started the transition from him sleeping with us in our bedroom to him sleeping in his own room.
I do have to add, how can Meg be soooo gorgeous on a video call???? I look like the crypt keeper but she looked stunning!!
She did look completely gorgeous, but just a Harry (or anyone doing these things) wasn’t genuinely surprised by anything Corden asked him to do during the tour—like, there’s no way his people didn’t know about, and approve, the obstacle course ahead of time—it’s also likely that the FaceTime with Meghan was probably recorded on her end and inserted back on to the phone. Clearly she had, had hair and makeup (which, duh, who wouldn’t want before going on National TV?). Capturing an iPhone screen outdoors is very difficult; Really no way for it to look that good. Most likely they had someone at wherever Meghan was filming her side of the call with a real camera, and then digitally inserted it into the iPhone for the broadcast.
This was fun! I imagine that the Oprah conversation will be something like this in terms of “tea” being spilled. Harry will continue to say he loves his grandparents and maybe make 1-2 statements about Charles and William but they’ll be positive. Meghan probably won’t mention the royals other than maybe “the institution”
It’s the media who should be sweating, not the BRF (although they’re not innocent)
That was just… charming. Absolutely charming. It was also an object lesson for the British Royal Family on how to resonate with people.
So charming! A perfect exhibition of what was lost when Harry left.
While it was clearly said in jest I’m loving the fact that Corden suggesting himself to play Prince William could be interpreted as low-key shade.
Harry’s face said it all…..lol
I would love to see him play William for just that reason!
Corden used to do a crosswalk musical skit on his show with well-known actors and singers and would always cast himself in the title role, playing this oblivious arrogant ‘of course only I am good enough’ character as a joke part of the skit. So casting himself as Prince William is part of that long running character skit.
That was the best 17 minutes I have seen in a while. Harry is so charming and cool. When he got bleeped out after spilling the tea, I lost it laughing. Also, when he climbed that rope like it was nothing…yeah…my pulse raced a bit. I think I’m in love.
The royal rota is big mad because they lost a gem in Harry. This interview just highlights why Harry is so likable and endearing. They will continue to drown in regret and their salty tears. Too bad, so sad.
I know I shouldn’t, but I couldn’t help but try to imagine William in his place for this, and it’s a big NO. William doesn’t have enough charisma in his thumb to have pulled off this relaxed type of setting. Harry got all the charm, and it shows.
No way in any universe could Will pull this off. It’s why he will forever be so salty and asshole-y to his brother. The green-eyed monster is an UGLY thing.
No, William is way too stiff and rigid to pull this off. Hell, even his joking with Stephan Fry was cringe inducing. Will can stick with footballers, Harry can have everyone else.
Could you see William asking to use someone’s bathroom like that? It was charming when Harry did it, with William it just would have been horrible.
We were talking yesterday about Bill Clinton and charisma – and I think here with Harry you clearly see the charisma and charm and how much more attractive it makes Harry. Some people have it, some people dont.
Exactly! The spontaneity, charm, and down right fun of him. I loved when he was honest enough to ask to use the bathroom. And him sticking his head out the window and saying “If I’m not out in 20 minutes….” was hysterical. His personality just shines through in this sort of format. Loved, loved, loved it.
@Becks1, Harry asking to use the bathroom came off as ridiculously adorable. The idea of William asking to use the bathroom would come off as, odd as it might sound, creepy to me. I haven’t put my finger on why exactly, but there is something “creepy” about William to me. I know he’s a boring, jealous, lazy prick, but there’s something else lurking there that makes me uncomfortable about him.
He judges, L84Tea. It oozes out of his every pore. It wafts off him in eye-watering waves. He judges everyone and he finds everyone wanting.
L84tea, William’s ego is way too fragile to engage in anything like this. It’s also why he was so threatened by team Sussex. They outshone him in some many ways they had to go. I think Charles had matured enough to appreciate what they could contribute to the royal firm as a whole
Is anyone talking about how fit Haz is? I’m sure they picked obstacles that were pre-approved but damn. It just looks so good, every part of it. It’s smart and funny and interesting. MORE HAZ! The british press are going to LOSE.THEIR.MINDS. And Willileaks and his top CEO are SO MAD that they didn’t think to do this style of interview first.
I said it somewhere else and I will say it again. I love a physically strong man, so watching Harry climb that rope so easily gave me heart palpitations!!
My fave part of the whole thing is when Harry asks, “Who’s liable for this?” while doing the obstacle course!!!!! LOLOLOLOL!!!!! It was so funny b/c if Harry were back in the UK he (as a royal prince) could never have done something so potentially dangerous and injurious for television. But now that he’s in SoCal and has stepped back from royalling, sure, it can happen, pretty easily looks like, but Harry’s like, Hmmmmm, this is unusual, if I get injured — or if James Corden gets injured — is someone on the hook for that?!?! (Of course, Corden’s production company and network covers the liability.)
Is Pierce Morgan really getting called out? I really don’t follow him, he is a disgusting human being and I hope there will be a pay day for him!
I loved the interview! It was so funny and it’s just a reminding why we adore Harry so much. No mention of Charles or Will though 😁
Meghan is just so pretty! I saw somewhere the dress that she was wearing, so cute!
On his show, a black woman, Dr S ?? I think she is a professor called a man baby that was rejected by Meghan, that is why he is so bitter.
Bravo Sussexes. This is the perfect approach alongside Meghan having time with Oprah (and Harry joining for the last part). Just let the world see Harry being himself and speaking for himself. the BM will continue to gaslight us all and tell us we haven’t seen what we clearly have but this is making their play ever harder to sustain beyond the truly rabid base. Hurrah.
I also find it interesting that the big hysteria is all about Oprah (and obviously she is a way bigger hitter in this space) but I think it’s just as damaging for them to have Harry on screen talking for himself with someone who’s good at his job and where the is chemistry between them allowing Harry to come across at his best.
Loved it. Harry is so charming. The Queen sent a waffle maker. Lol And Philip just shuts the laptop to exit zoom. Reminds me of my granddad and the DVD player. Lol
I mean, there’s a reason he was the UK’s favorite prince… Their loss.
This was super fun and I loved it! Harry looked great and he just came off as so kind, funny, and an all-around good guy. I guess they ARE in contact with the Queen and Philip — interesting bit about her sending Archie the waffle maker and Philip’s iffy Zoom etiquette, lol. I really think this is a good indicator of how the Oprah interview will go — maybe a bit more in-depth on the idiosyncrasies and toxic tendencies of the BM, but I don’t think we will get anything negative in regards to the family. Odds are we’ll get maybe little tidbits like that about the Queen/Charles, but I have a feeling they won’t say much at all about W+K. When you can’t say anything nice, say nothing at all….
The Fails top headline is blasting Harry for stealing attention from the queens speech urging folks to get the vaccine. Huh is this speech happening today or was it last night I wondered? I couldn’t find press coverage of it on the Fails website! then I learn that the speech was yesterday. WHICH MEANS THAT FAIL IS THE ONE NOT COVERING THE SPEECH THEY ARE BLAMING HARRY FOR STEALING ATTENTION FROM….BUT BUT BUT they ARE the press! They decide what’s a headline! Unbelievable. But sadly unsurprising
Of course. Everyone on socials was praising and loving harrys appearance, which got the palace/trash-loids mad. I’m pretty sure they are pushing the queens speech because they don’t want everyone to talk about the fact she bought archie a waffle maker, lol. Like it literally ruins their narrative that the queen is suppose to hate them.
The Queen should’ve worn a mask when she made public appearances before she got the Vaccine.
For the life of me, I can’t understand why the BM cares about what is going on in America on an American TV Show, silly me, they need clicks and it’s only through Harry and Meghan they get them, second hand.
This interview was on a U.S. network and television show for an American audience. It’s February and most U.S. broadcasters bring it for the ratings sweep. The British Media DO NOT HAVE TO REPORT on this. It’s their choice to stalk and report on everything the Sussexes do. It’s so illogical and crazy how they operate.
If it’s one thing I’ve learned in the last 5 years of overt toxicity here in the states, is that LOGIC doesn’t apply to the Cra Cra be they 👑🐀🎪🤡’s or Trump’etors’.
Well Archie is ruling the roost, now he will be getting so many crocodiles to fill up his playhouse.
Funny an army skit was in the appearance, but damn Harry looks physically fit, Montecito baby no surprise.
To the British media: THIS is how you get a good interview. Use respect and kindness with a dash of warmth. Threats, insults and bullying 24/7/365 gets. you. NOWHERE.
That was cute! Glad to see Harry having fun and enjoying himself. Cue the hostage stories, must keep up that “Harry is sad” narrative, right tabloids?
That was a blast! I loved Harry reminding James he’s been in lockdown so hasn’t been out, I loved how Harry called Archie’s dinner his “tea,” I loved how Harry asked to use the bathroom (hilarious and real), but most of all I loved his distinction between the stories in a “news” paper and The Crown, which is a fictionalized drama. He called the situation toxic for his mental health and who can argue when someone self-reports how they are doing.
So dinner is called “tea”? I honestly wasn’t sure about that and pictured them all sitting together sipping teacups.
I LOVED what he said about the tabloids vs. the Crown. It made such simple sense the way he put it. “The Crown is fiction and you can take it as you like, but the papers report news as fact”. And as for his reason for leaving (not Meghan dragging him away kicking and screaming), he couldn’t have said it more plainly. I am so glad they are taking control of their narrative.
I thought it was just people in the north who called dinner “tea”, when I first moved to Yorkshire, I was confused when my housemates would ask me if I already had “tea” I remember saying yes and thinking how they must really love their tea (the drink). Then my colleagues at work would ask me if I already had dinner (and I would think, why do they care if I ate last night or not) during lunch but it turns out, for them, it’s called breakfast, dinner and tea.
It’s an aristocratic hold over term. “Tea” was traditionally the lighter, more casual meal/snack given to children before bed, where upper class parents often checked on their children, and had tea and a light snack with them before the nanny put the children to bed, and the adults dressed for their far more formal dinner, which got later and later as gaslight, and eventually electricity, made entertaining after dark easier for the rich.
It’s where so-called “nursery” and finger foods were served; traditionally cold sandwiches and sweets, but it’s also where kid-friendly British food like mushy peas comes from, too. The place where upper-class kids ate simple food away from their parents.
Working class people ate their large meal at lunch, thus they called that dinner, with a light “supper” in the evening, since they didn’t have staff to prepare a tea service, and went to bed far earlier than the wealthy, who didn’t have to get up and do manual labor the next day so could relax and enjoy multiple courses and wine.
Basically “tea” is a posh term for either a light, early evening meal, or the time you feed small children who go to bed a lot earlier than you do. Or, in more modern times, just when they need something to hold them over until dinner. Practically speaking, now that we’ve all got electricity and stay up well past unset, it’s often used to refer to as what we in the U.S. might call after school snacks, or really any light meal that happens in the afternoon or early evening.
Loved this interview! I like that this was centered around Harry and it was a really good lead in for the Oprah interview later which will be more centered around Meghan. I wonder if some courtiers are getting ripped apart for not leaking that the Queen bought Archie a waffle maker for Christmas lol.
Only a matter of time before the mail headline is MEGHAN DEMANDS WAFFLE MAKER FROM QUEEN
Hahah entitled americian actress living in 16 million dollar home forces innocent dutiful queen to buy device to make americian pastrys! Not evenngood old english crumpets!
Second story ffq bakes crumpets with her children
Why are Americans so shocked that the royal families and their prestige is super toxic? Harry knew this and that’s why he tried to escape the royals since forever. He never really had much to do with them and lived his life mostly seperate from all this royal mess. He had an image of being a bad boy who doesn’t care about being a prince. I was actually surprised he went through with a huge royal wedding.
They didn’t even want the big wedding, right? I’ll bet the courtiers said they had to have a big wedding because everything is transactional for them: we gave you a big wedding, so therefore you have to do what we say. Just like a controlling boyfriend/husband who buys expensive gifts and always brings that up anytime the wife/girlfriend says/does something he doesn’t like. (I’m always wary of men wanting to buy expensive things or pay for expensive dinners, especially early in a relationship. I always wonder what it is they think they’re actually buying with said gift/meal.)
I thought the interview showed how attached Harry is to the military – it was a sweet shout-out in a way with the obstacle course (good TV bit as well). It’s also obvious that Harry watched The Crown – I wonder how it felt to see the treatment of his Mom. I feel like his comments about it being truth-adjacent could easily be specifically about that portion. I also think it’s notable that he didn’t mention Charles, William, Kate, or Camilla. He obviously still loves his Gran.
This is why I adore Harry so much. He is such a natural with everyone and he unlike his brother is really good at being normal everyday dude. I think in the end coming to America was the best thing for H/M. Here they will fit in better with a culture more suited to who they both are as people and it will allow them to firmly establish themselves and their family before the younger royals step into the spotlight. Let’s face it in 15 years or so, H/M will no longer be the hot ticket, but the respected philanthropic leaders with hopefully a excellent track record of service. This was just lovely, I can’t wait for the Oprah interview
The Magnificent seven–they’re supposed to be a replacement for THIS???
Anybody ever watch the first Police Academy movie? Dumb comedy from the 1980s. Remember Tackelbury? The gun freak who wanted to be a cop? When the inept police academy students end up in a real shoot out with criminals, Tackelbury wasn’t there for some reason.
He then threw a big tantrum, throwing things and stomping because he wasn’t part of the big gun fight.
That’s what I imagine the rota ratchets doing after watching this. Ratchet hags Emily Andrews, Rebecca English, Camilla Tominey, Angela Levin, that Palmer dude, Piss Morgan, Dan Woofwoof–They are all stomping their feet, rending their garments, tearing at their hair, and screaming “IT’s NOT FAAAIIRRRR!!!! WAAAHHHHH”
You all coulda had some bad bitches, but noooo–you had to be a bunch of racist mfers. Sorry–better start clipping some coupons and looking for discounts–none of y’all will be getting rich reporting on the Sussexes like you planned.
It was a great move to get Harry’s interview out there before the Oprah one and for him to make it very clear that he was/is very much in control of his own life instead of the trash narrative that Meghan is leading the poor Prince astray.
Not that it makes a difference to the trolls.
This was fabulous. I was expecting the silly and that was really funny, but they talked about some really hard stuff too. I do think James Corden is a good interviewer – he doesn’t talk too much and lets the guest talk—leaves paused for them to fill in.
I loved this. The tea cart crashing over was awesome.
Harry encouraging James on Tuesday obstacle course was adorable. Harry in motion is actually really attractive.
This is wonderful and Meghan looked like an actual angel on that FaceTime. I think James Corden did a great job with this interview, too.
And yes, I believe this was always what the Oprah interview was going to be focused on, too — the toxic media, the spotlight, and how it mirrored what Diana went through, so Harry felt protective of his wife and child. They’re not gonna slam the family on television. The family THINKING that’s what they’re going to do is so telling, though.
Question for Brits: Is it normal to call dinner “tea”? I’ve never heard that!
Oh my god, the obstacle course had me dying laughing. Haz just went through the mud like it was nothing! And was so encouraging the whole time–I’d need that cuz quarantine 15 has become quarantine 20
Oh my gosh . Ive never found ginger men attractive being a ginger my self but he was hot! And m looked amazing ! So gorgeous and relaxed. I was also suprised by how open he was ie about the crown and the news. 10/10 to the Sussex s
Even the story about prince phillip was nice
Prince Harry rapping, laughing, doing the obstacle course, talking about Archie and Meghan was amazing. He’s so attractive and oozing with sex appeal and charisma. No wonder everybody wants a piece of Harry. By the way he’s also very well-mannered and a gentleman. He’s a dreamboat. IMO.
I agree with all these comments, but just have to add a pure “hubba hubba” to Harry on the obstacle course!
I keep saying it, but YES. Harry has always been attractive to me, but seeing him in action like that…yowza!
I really hope they prepared with tons of sunscreen. They went a really long ways, and I would be so concerned about sunburn!
I love this, I wish it was longer, I’ve watched it twice already. Harry was just wonderful, and I’m glad he did a relaxed informal interview with James and just had a laugh with him, instead of something serious. It was light hearted and fun and harry looked so damn fine he was doing that obstacle course. ☺️😍
Loved Tea on the 405, the tea tray crash, and his reactions. Fun, charming, relaxed overall. Showcases their happiness out of the UK.
The part about never walking away and it being decisions made on the other side is very telling.
I found myself super attracted to Harry the entire him. He’s in good shape.
That was pure gold! He is so charming and authentic, and this interview showcased that perfectly. And Meghan was gorgeous in that Facetime with James. Your loss, UK tabloids. You could have had this in your country if only you’d shown some kindness – or even basic civility. Karma will always show up eventually, and the UK tabloid press just got an extra long, extra savage visit. Will they learn anything? Nah…and I’m wallowing in the schadenfreude of it all. Well done, James Cordon, for a wonderful interview!
That was so fun to watch! I had a smile on my face the entire time. I realized while watching it that this is kind of Harry’s version of an Oprah interview. Meghan wasn’t around so it was just him and James talking about some serious and light hearted stuff. From what we know, Harry isn’t in most of the Oprah interview so it’s kind of like they decided to do his and hers interviews to get their side of the story out there. It was just enough of serious and silly and again Harry makes clear that Meghan didn’t steal him away from the UK, that it was his idea to leave.
Also loved all the tidbits Harry dropped about his personal life: the waffle maker gift from his grandmother, how Prince Philip slams down the laptop screen to exit Zoom, Archie’s first word etc. Also the whole obstacle course was a lot of fun and Harry still clearly is in shape, never thought I’d see the day we would see him climb up a rope with just his arms. And of course Meghan looked gorgeous on FaceTime.
I hope someone turns Harry’s head popping out of the bathroom window into a gif or a meme.
I used to, many years ago, teach at a boarding school. I had a student who knew W&H. They always said H was down to earth fun, and an excellent athlete, and that W was always snotty and cranky that H was the better athlete. That always stuck with me snd it’s on full display here. And if that bit is true…
Leaving when they did was likely not only best for their mental health but best for their ability to not be reliant on the monarch (whoever it may be). Under Elizabeth and Charles, I do think they would have had some freedom with the press, William and courtiers working against them. But with King William? Shit show. Best to get out while the interest is high, your star is very bright and you can build something for your family that is the public service you care about but on your own terms (and IMO, actually valuable and helpful). I don’t necessarily think they went into it with that attitude but perhaps with the attitude that it had reached a boiling point with regards to negativity/mental health and the best time to figure out the future was well before William was in charge (even if he did have some influence on the current outcome). Ultimately I think the queen is mostly checked out and easily guided by courtiers and what won’t upset William and Charles isn’t stupid. He knows that a toxic sibling relationship between the heir and the spare is a disaster and he knows who will ultimately have the power (not the spare). Just like he’s able to push Andrew out to some degree and was biding his time until he was in charge to really push him out (until Andrew helped himself out the door) – he knows what William could do to Harry and his children. Letting Harry figure out his own life – and clearly successfully at this point – is likely the best thing he could do for him even if that wasn’t Charles’ intention or plan to start with. It became clear early on H and M would be able to support themselves and live a life that they found fulfilling.
Yeah, basically he took the leaf out of his uncle Prince Andrew’s lesson. He can get out now so that he can build something his own and his brother won’t ever be able to take it from him. If he remains in the UK, when William becomes King, his and his wife’s life would be really difficullt. He is smart.
Along those same lines, I think leaving means that Harry DOES have a better relationship with the Queen and Charles – I have never worked with family, but I can imagine the effort that involves, and I think Harry may ultimately prefer to have the Queen and Charles be his grandmother and father, not his boss. He can enjoy them more in those roles and not be concerned about what the family dynamics will mean for him or for Archie in the future in terms of having a working role. Archie and George will be cousins, George will never be “in charge” of Archie, and I think that distinction is going to be very healthy for the Sussexes going forward. They are never again going to be dependent on the goodwill of a grandmother or father or brother for money and funding. I would just think that must be a relief in many ways and one of those must be that it ultimately will relieve some of the stress from the relationships with his family.
relationship with william is a different story though.
I also think time and distance will be the best for everyone moving forward. The Sussexes need time to be successful in their ventures (and they’re on the path) as well as for their marriage/children to grow and the BRF need time so that Sussexit becomes more and more distant in the past so it doesn’t sting as much for some members (although for the institution it will always hurt) and distance in general will help with dealing with it all.
The piece really was endearing, and not something I think we’d ever see a British Royal do if they were still in “The Firm.” My eyes about bugged out of my head when Harry admitted he’d watched The Crown, and even commented on it its veracity. Just not something that “would be done.” The whole thing had a very first-taste-of-freedom vibe to it and it was very, very savvy of them to put Harry out there first, before the joint interview, because the toxic British press is way less likely to malign a “blood prince” than a (sniff) American Duchess.
Suck it, British press. This is America!
I still haven’t been able to watch the whole interview yet but Harry’s decision to do this light hearted interview was a brilliant move. From what I’m seeing online, the general public are loving it. Lots and lots of positive and glowing tweets from people who aren’t even sussex squad.
This is a fun medium campaign. From the royal PR point of view, I feel this is a warning shot catapulted across the Pond, and intended for the Cambridges mainly, and other members of the RF, to some extend. The undertone is don’t expect I will be silenced. Don’t expect you are winning the smearing campaign. Feel my heat. Feel my presence. Feel my power. Even all the way across from the Atlantic Ocean! I can make myself your worst nightmare if you lot won’t behave yourselves.
The more I learn about the RF (mainly from this site!) the happier I am. I’m glad Harry is so compassionate and seems kind even though he was raised in that crazy environment. Santa Barbara is one of my favorite places and I’m so jealous they get to live there but also happy for them.
That was awesome! I laughed out loud and clapped my hands as I did. The are so funny. And PH seems very down to earth. I will add, he is the only ginger I have found myself attracted to. unless Fassbender is a ginger, but I don’t think so. Bravo Harry, well done.
I wonder if the RF is breathing a sigh of relief. It seems clear that Harry isn’t going to throw his family under the bus. Meghan won’t either. They’re better people than I am!
I reluctantly tuned in thinking it was going to be clingy but actually enjoyed it. Agree the BelAir house part dragged on but got to see Meghan face time. He did give a few good insights into his thoughts and why they stepped back and glad he said it was just too toxic. Love the obstacle course segment because Harry is fit and fine.
I choose not to think about what James is like behind the scenes. This whole segment was just too much fun. Harry has such a natural, genuine charm, he’s very thoughtful and low-key funny, never trying too hard. Loved hearing about Archie and their courtship, the talk about service, the toxic press, and the waffle maker! It can just see Philip slamming down the computer. And it’s not even an old person thing, it’s just Philip.
The obstacle course was a great idea, though I think James regretted it. Loved that Harry kept encouraging him, but he really was talking to him like he was a dog, haha. “Come on, James! Come on!” Loved when he got the ladder.
James is trash but Hot Harry has a hot voice! Loved the video
Can I just say how I loved that he kept stopping to help James.