Toxic royal reporters are really mad that Prince Harry called them toxic

This will shock everyone, I’m sure, but do you know that royal reporters are having some kind of meltdown as we speak? It’s true! Prince Harry appeared on James Corden’s late night show last night, in a pre-taped segment which was really funny, charming and, frankly, notable. As I covered, Harry talked about the toxicity of the British/royal media, how he’s still part of the royal family and he’ll always devote his life to public service, but he had to get the f–k out of that country to protect his own mental health and to protect his wife and child. Let’s watch it again!
So, yeah, the reactions from the British press were just as toxic as one would imagine. As it turns out, Harry calling the press “toxic” does not go over well in the British media hellscape. So they’re spending all morning screaming and crying.
royal commentators being wound up by actual royal Prince Harry explaining how toxic press coverage is
There couldn't be a starker contrast this morning than the Queen urging people to do their duty while Prince Harry, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, larks around in Hollywood. #royal
https://t.co/ec8HNsKi51 What the hell is going on? How can Harry appear on a chat show and make a fool of himself like this. This is the silliest royal appearance since Its a Royal Knockout in 1987. He talks about serious issues in a ridiculously silly way. Demeaning. Really sad.
https://t.co/ec8HNsKi51 What is "Haz" thinking of, appearing on this sort of show and making an idiot of himself? He reveals the Queen gave Archie a waffle maker for Xmas. Waffle is what he does. The script is puerile. Its nauseating to watch, all 17 mins of it.
It keeps going on and on. There’s also a lot of commentary – lol – about how Harry is “invading his own privacy,” which for the millionth time, is not a thing. It’s also worth noting that all of the weird smugness about Harry ruining his exclusive with Oprah is pretty stupid too – the bulk of the Oprah interview is with Meghan. Harry will be there for only part of it. Oh, and I bet we get to see Archie too.
Here’s Camila Tominey’s reaction – her arguments were so absurd! Yes, Harry is giving HIS side of things, WTF? Did she expect him to argue on behalf of the racist a–holes who smeared him and his wife?
Don't even have a joke for this one. That's just ridiculously impressive. pic.twitter.com/4NAeMOAqb3
It’s awfully fun to watch these people squirm. I hope Meghan reads them the riot act in her Oprah interview.
Has the interview been recorded yet?
According to Gayle, yes it has been and that Oprah says it’s the best interview she’s ever done. Now, she could be saying that just to hype it but I believe her.
@Amy Bee – I believe her too. Oprah doesn’t need to hype anything. People were going to watch, regardless.
Oprah would not say it’s the best interview she’s ever had if she didnt think it was. It will be breaking because they are women, women of color and both in high standing influencial positions – and it will be excellent. I hope Oprah will also have her take on her own smearing by the british press when announced that she would be doing the interview.
The entire world sees this: British “news” proving the point made by Harry. Harry showed integrity when he left for the sake of his wife and child. I hope they choke on it.
The melt down over Harry being … checks notes … fun is ridiculous. The RR’s need to get new jobs.
Exactly! Haven’t so many reporters and commentators just spent a year talking about how they miss “happy” Harry, trying to project that he is somehow miserable living with his beautiful family in California. Surely they should be pleased to see him doing so well?
@Jay, totally. They were constantly harping on all of the pics that Harry supposedly looks so depressed in and how “concerned” they were about his well being and happiness and here we are. Harry is obviously so happy and they are aghast!
Rota are mad & salty b/c Harry is happy & thriving, against their script; and that he has more personality than his brother, father, and grandmother.
Rota is acting like Harry owes them an apology, and this demand will grow after March 7. Well Rota can sing for it, b/c neither H or M owe them a damn thing.
Britain, you could have had a Bad B*tch… you did allll of this to yourselves.
Go grab your Watney’s Red Barrel and have a good cry, RR.
When William did the football podcast with pro footballers (and acted like a classist jerk about the food delivery man) they were all practically creaming their pants talking about how fun and normal and relatable a bloke it made him look like.
When really he looked like an utter fool.
They haunted his mother, and trashed his wife and his child, what did they expect? A cookie?
He went on another freaking continent to stay the hell away from them and they are pissed?
Yeah. They’re reactions are proving Harry’s point. Show the world just how toxic they are.
exactly!
Harry: the british media is toxic
British media: completely toxic reactions
World: ohhhhh. we get it now.
That interview was so charming. I’m already an H&M stan, but I love them more now. Meghan looked amazing on Facetime. I always look like the Crypt Keeper.
I know. You have to be straight up evil to take offense at such a charming interview. Imagine grumbling that someone born on top a ridiculous hierarchy refuses to take himself too seriously. Lmao.
Omg Bookie I said the exact same thing on another post! Megs gorgeous and I look like the Crypt Keeper! Great minds think alike!!
Aww bookie it’s all about lighting and angles!
Meghan is working hers! See how she leans forward and her hair loosely falls around her face. And the look away smile glance. All top notch tricks to look your best!
When that Facetime came up, I was just like….I could never – what’s her secret?
Harry is so charming and I loved this. James Corden got one of the better royal interviews of the last 5 years.
They are really trying to make this seem as bad as Pedo Andy’s interview. When will the carnival pack it up?
haha I have a area of the house for business zoom. The lighting is amazing and i run to that corner. I assume that meg needs no perfect lighting corner but she may have one too!
@escondista, I have my own corner when there is good lighting as well. I know it’s a TV show, but Meghan was just glowing!
Can you imagine how Andrew would have reacted if a tea cart fell over on him? Or even William?
This was a good interview. I’m actually wondering if he’s going to spill the real tea in the Oprah interview (I thought he might just mention how toxic the press was, but if he’s already discussed it a few times and once in this Corden interview a week before Oprah…hm…I’m not sure he’ll basically say the same thing).
I think Corden was his take. They were of course friendly before this. Oprah is Meghans take. She has a stronger connection with her being American Also, they are friendly.
That and Corden was never going to go hard. It would be a straight up feel good puff piece.
I can think of at least one WORSE interview by a Royal, much more recent than 1987… ::cough cough Andy::
These people. SMH.
And there are Andrew stans who defend him no matter that he was pals with a criminal (actually two counting Ghislaine.)
And they all thought the interview was GOOD
He’s been saying this for years! I’m tired of them acting like this is some new commentary from him (though perfectly acceptable if it was given the last few years). They’re so so so sick that American media has all the interviews and exclusives. Being reminded that it’s their own fault they don’t have access to the Sussexes anymore.
Thank you! He was literally trashing the british media when he sat down with the bloody bbc on tour with the military.
I’m sure Harry took it upon himself to make sure Meghan never met any of them cause he knew how they were. He has NEVER been fond of the RRs and only put with them cause he had no choice at the time.
@s808. I think harry never let the press get to close because he saw what they did to his mother. Despite populair believe diana did play the game every now and then. And the consequences were disastrous. The press pack just could never get enough. So i think harry put his foot down and said “hell no” to that from the beginning. I think meghan’s popularity even scared him a little
And yeah I think the pre wedding stunts where they indulged the Markles or when they were paying people to lie about Meghan or suggest she had done porn etc put Harry off and that’s why the rota never met Meghan.
I also think he knew she would still be trashed after meeting them (as happens with spares) but difference is having met her once they would pass themselves off as experts on her & still be dredged up for interviews years later like we see with Diana.
Charles had some of the press in his corner, Diana had hers. Diana needed to get her side out. Charles had his “side” put out as early as the mid eighties. Also it was the Paparazzi who were after Diana, they would scream at her and yell insults if she did not pose.
I recall reading that she asked a paparrazi what he would do if she died and he said something like “sell the pictures.”
I’m so surprised
The media reaction has been hilarious. Fitzsimmons reaction on Twitter was just gold. I laughed pretty hard. CT is ridiculous. They’re all ridiculous. But very funny to watch and read.
The BM/RRs act as if they are arbiters of all things Royal. Only they get to decide and report on the Royals. And it has to be exactly as they say. Harry was right. They report fiction as fact and expect everyone to believe it.
They prove the point every single time. Just a miserable, hateful and unthinking bunch.
And isn’t it interesting that Camilla is actually the one rewriting history, not Harry.
“They left because they wanted to make more money”
…No, they left because they wanted to make THEIR OWN money.
“This is him giving ONE side of the story”
…Um, so all those hateful, vindictive articles written about them, that WASN’T the media’s side of the story??
She is so full of sh*t and apparently has amnesia.
I love how the british press quite literally always proves Harry’s point.
Exactly Cecilia. And it never fails that they are too dumb to realize it.
Seems like major projection on the BM’s part, since they would have been (and were) the ones invading Harry’s privacy at every point in his life. Also seems they don’t think he’s allowed to disclose what he wants and how he wants to tell his story- apparently it’s not an invasion of privacy when the BM does the exact same thing in a much more insidious and damaging way.
Exactly! They threw away the best people they had and still have no self awareness about it. The Sussex’s are doing everything on their own terms and they can’t stand it. They announce a pregnancy, they do one interview and they are invading their own privacy BUT all they have to do is give them a fancy photo shoot of their children every couple of months and and then let them write whatever we want about them and EVERYTHING WOULD BE FINE!! Geez you guys the poor RRs. They just have been so abused by this couple lol.
Penny Junor was out there saying :”WE WANT YOUR CHILDREN” like a parent’s worst pedophile nightmare. She sounded like an affiliate member of NAMBLA
It was a cute, fluffly interview with real scoops (scoops they didn’t get) buried inside. That’s why they’re mad. Harry comes off like a cute family man in a way that Normal Bill could never and he’s super clear on the press being gross, him not bothering with the Firm, lightly suggesting it really isn’t coming from the Queen but maybe Charles and William, all while proving he’s the only BRF member to have served in decades and he’s still in fighting shape.
HAHAHA – stay mad RR.
Hell yes to all of this. He was very careful to protect his grandparents in the interview. That bit about Archie’s gift, chef’s kiss for conveying who he and his family are on decent terms with.
The whole interview was lovely and warm, and silly. Loved the obstacle course bit. Very well done by Harry so of course the press is melting down. They are really lucky he only called them toxic, he could have also called out the racism towards Meg and Archie but truthfully that is better served being called out by Meghan(hopefully with Oprah).
Harry’s performance on the obstacle course was awesome. Meghan is one lucky woman! Look at all that stamina (*virility*)! Our prince doesn’t shoot blanks and he doesn’t tire easily! (sigh)
That and the fact that he is open, joyful and living his best life in spite of them. HA!
Wow. The royal reporters seem incandescent with rage.
I like this quote- “it’s nauseating to watch, all 17 minutes of it.”
Then… don’t watch? Plenty of time in those 17 minutes for you to click out and go do something else that isn’t nauseating.
If it was so nauseating he would not have watched the whole thing.
Ikr? So he watched the entire interview and timed it? What a carnival clown!
This fool got really ripped apart on Twitter for that exact comment, it makes no sense, if it makes you so sick, don’t watch it! 17 minutes is pretty long, hilarious he made it through!
Humorless farts who probably laughed their heads off while watching and then became suddenly “aghast” whilst returning to their keyboards to continue toxic-ing.
And probably watched it twice to make sure they were aghast at the right places.
These people are so sad. And what a pathetic existence, to spend your days spewing garbage lies and negativity about people who have literally done NOTHING to you aside from truth-telling just how awful you are. I’d be miserable too if that’s what I called my “life’s work”.
They wanted to blame Meghan for something they’ve known for a long time. They just didn’t want to admit it. He never liked them and was literally do his “job” in the U.K. Them going after Meghan and abusing her and Archie was the last straw. They should’ve known better and they’re angry at her because they thought she was thirsty enough to get Harry to embrace the media in Britain and instead she supported him and his dreams.
And they are working so hard to prove him right
I mean, a non-toxic press would have wall-to-wall coverage of the Queen gifting little Archie a waffle maker and prince philip zooming and shutting the laptop to hang up, as it would easily be the most humanizing, normal family insight they could ever hope to generate, but of course that would mean foregoing their vendetta against the Sussexes so once again they bite off their noses to spite their faces. Way to prove Harry’s point in real time and make yourselves look like absolute buffoons in the process. Meanwhile, Harry is charming, funny, and fit and Meghan is gorgeous and glowing. Happiness is the best revenge.
Absolutely he gave the queen and prince phillip an amazing pr opportunity to look human and engaged and instead the britishbpress just keeps proving what arseholes they are
Stupid Camilla just threw William under the bus.
Anyway, she’s mad that Harry and Meghan are in charge of their own narratives and the British press can no longer control or profit from it. They are still mad Harry & Meghan refused to meet with them to pressure them to leak from behind the palaces. William decided to leak and lie. Harry made the choice to not play that game and the media is mad.
You can see the tears in Camilla’s eyes as she desperately tries to defend her industry. Deep down she knows she and her fellow RRs messed up with Harry & Meghan. So she wants them to stay quiet and stay hidden. That’s not gonna happen and so she’s mad.
I stopped watching her when she said that “they’re rewriting history”. Wtf?!
No, Camila, they are setting the record straight so your fiction no longer stands.
They are rewriting the history that the trash media and palace tried to write for them. Their smear campaign wasn’t suppose to end up this way. Meghan was suppose to be the succubus who lured the naive prince with her manipulative charms whilst Willie and keen were suppose to look more wholesome and popular than ever. Then when evil Meghan leaves helpless harry heartbroken, he begs the Keens for forgiveness, because he realises just how nice and perfect they are.
Instead harry and Meghan are thriving, Meghan is more popular than ever and is the biggest female star in the world. Meanwhile the Keens look like a couple of dreary racists covered in cobwebs with only far-right and baby boomers as fans. And the British press will never get to speak to harry again, nor cash in on them. Beautiful.
How did she throw William under the bus?
How did she throw william under the bus? Im sorry but I absolutely refuse to give camilla any clicks, so i didn’t watch the video
I’m glad Harry dropped this before the Oprah interview – I think he hopes to draw some of the fire away from Meghan, but I don’t think it will work.
Toxic people become more and more toxic as people begin to see the truth about them. The RF and the RM are just showing their colors more and more every day. Prince Harry is a GEM. i loved every second of this interview. it’s nice to see him so happy and so committed to doing the real work to help people.
Just want to point out that Camila Tominey is the one who accused the women from the Hubb Kitchen of being terrorists and complained that Meghan’s Vogue cover didn’t have enough white people.
but we loved Meghan from the start, we welcomed her with open arms! Sure Camilla, we saw your love.
She is so FOS its pathetic. She acts like they are merely reporting facts when they were printing lies and speculation. And Harry put his foot down and said “enough”.
Yayyyyyyyy STAY MAD.
As some people have pointed out to Richard Fitzwilliams, the press loved the relaxed, fun loving side of Harry when he was on tour or on an engagement but now all of a sudden, he’s making a fool of himself. The press is pissed that they are no longer the gatekeepers when it comes to Meghan but especially Harry. I’m glad that he was given the opportunity to tell his side of the story on his terms.
I picture Harry and Meghan reading the absolute hissy fits because Harry called them “toxic” in his interview, and Meghan chuckling and saying, “Oh, THAT is going too far? Sweetie, hold my water for me.”
Harry isn’t embarrassing himself, he’s expressing himself. I can’t imagine how freeing it must be for him to be able to speak about his feelings honestly. Whether it’s the horrible British press or the RF, toxic people and institutions don’t respond well when you call out their toxicity. There was less outrage about Andrew’s lie filled, train wreck of an interview, than there is for Harry’s fluffy, sweet and charming one with James Corden. The level of cognitive dissonance and gaslighting is unbelievable.
Instead of whining over one word used, the RR would be better off focusing on the HM/Philip bits and amplifying how great grandparents they are.
Instead they’re just proving Harry’s point
Like always, royal rota fail to read the room
THEY are annoyed? what a joke. The media made their lives miserable since the time they were first seen together.
All this.
Could Meghan be any more beautiful? Seriously – gorgeous, giving and intelligent. Who needs a crown. She and Harry have it all.
A hit Hyena will holler.
Obviously they just love telling on themselves at this point.
I’ve never heard that before- I’ve only ever heard the version that states, “a hit dog will holler”. Is hyena a regional specific take on the expression?
My family is from Cameroon so yeah, might be a regional thing. The Hyenas Are Getting Married also are Sunshowers so imagine my surprise in the south when it was called “The Devil is Beating His Wife”.
They are furious because this interview does not correspond with their false account of an unhappy Harry, taken in force away from his country and his family by his bossy and castrating wicked wife.
On the contrary during these 17 minutes, we see a Harry beams of happiness, talking about his family that makes him happy and above all contradict the story of Megxit, because he affirm that the decision to leave came from him for the sake of his wife and son . Consequently so this is not a machiavellian plan from Meghan planning by Meghan for a long time before she met him. So yes, the British press is furious because I still think today he was always hoping that Harry would come back without Meghan and marry a mulching like Kate.
And on this episode of ‘Hoes Mad’….
I love watching camila’s face when the other reporter talked about how Harry comes off quite well and Meghan looks absolutely gorgeous. She couldn’t deny and had to agree…and then had to bookend with some more negative.
The sad thing is, the palace won’t understand this was actually good PR for them. Harry comes off as sincere and charming. He shows off his British Army training. He doesn’t trash his family or William. It makes the Queen sound like an involved grandmother who charmingly sent her grandchild a waffle maker, which he loves. He even makes it clear that The Crown isn’t real and is fiction, which they were howling about last year when the Charles/Diana storyline started.
Anyway, I think Harry has a bright future ahead of him doing documentaries about whatever. I’d watch that anytime.
This! I’ve been very skeptical that Harry has been on zooms with his family & they still treat him this way but even I was cheesing at the idea of Philip just shutting down his laptop to end zoom calls & thinking of the queen as a sweet grandma. But the RRs are so angry at being called out (no doubt because they were also doing the firm’s dirty work) that they can’t stop to think how relatable this makes the queen & co.
This is where the firm fumbled the bag. My mum a big Diana fan so RF hater was coming around to them when she thought Charles was a gentleman at the wedding and when it seemed that the Windsors were actually a decent alternative to the backstabbing Markles. However their behaviour to Harry has reaffirmed her dislike of them. Probably the same with other people who aren’t big royal watchers. They screwed up best PR opportunity for ages
Yes! I laughed out loud at his impression of Philip abruptly shutting the laptop. Somebody ought to put Harry and Meghan in charge of the Queen’s public relations, these stories make them sound so much better.
Classic abuser mentality.
My favorite part was when the tea cart went wonky and Harry sits there until James shouts “Clean it up Harry!” like Harry is a good person but that moment still shows the difference in lifestyle. I love his silly face as he does attempt to clean it up, like oh yeah, there’s no one else lol.
He’s probably looking at the camera crew like, “So…..you got this, right?”
The rachet rotas and the royals themselves are the villians in the Sussex story. They are only now realizing it. The courtiers are only now realizing what superstars the Sussexes actually are. Charles and William are only now realizing the position they are in now. They could have used the Sussexes to highlight themselves–showing support to them, looking like the benevolent leaders they want everyone to think they are. They should have understood that the Sussexes were the shiny new additions to the family and that they would get attention at first. Just by having Kate cook from Meghan’s cookbook with the kids, or wear Meghan’s Smart works collection, Kate would have had awesome press for months–see what a great job she’s doing helping Meghan fit in! They already had the status. They could have acted like all of the Sussexes work was done with “their support” (which still would have sucked for Harry and Meghan and ironically, may have been the thing that, over time, pushed Meghan away). They could have branded themselves as the “traditional couple” and the Sussexes as the “global couple”. That would be a really easy story for the rota to tell as well, and would have kept the rota reporters swimming in North American money as they offered their expert opinions on American TV and in American papers. Hell, the rota ratchets could have bought second homes based on the Sussexes.
But no. These petty little fools couldn’t handle Meghan and Harry together. And what do William and Charles have for their short sightedness? Now they have the spectre of Harry and Meghan hovering over everything they do. All of William and Kate’s fake projects will look as fake and as stale as they are next to the Sussexes results-oriented projects. (Can the ratchet rotas make a living from Kate putting out a 5 question survey once every 8 years? How many months can they drag on about a garden plot with a swingset and a log?)
Anyone who gets the Commonweath Trust position (Please give it to Kate and William–she can stumble over a 10 word speech and he can make inappropriate jokes about life in developing countries “Do you guys have electricity in Africa? har har har”) will look like a joke.
Harry and Meghan will be building kitchens in commonwealth nations, highlighting industry, discussing important issues, and what will the royal representatives be doing exactly?
👏👏👏👏
I find their reaction so strange and contradictory. On the one hand, they always say they want the fun loving, party prince back, and it’s obvious he still has a very lighthearted fun side. Then at the same time they’re huffing and puffing about how it’s not serious and dignified enough. Is Harry 65 years old or something? The press literally called for them to be stripped of all their patronages and every vestige of a formal royal role, and now they’re complaining that he’s not being royal enough,lol. This is what they wanted.There is just a sour bleakness about the press over there. They really don’t care what the Sussexes say, they’re just upset they can’t filter and skew what they say. He called them toxic and it’s true. We’ve all seen it from the beginning so not sure why they’re so shocked.
The problem with these royal reporters is that truly believed every bit of fictional they write in their minds Meghan is the villain who stolen their beloved dimwit Harry away From them. They see themselves as victims not the other way around so every once in while Reality comes in to play and their shook to the core because they are being called out for what they truly are . The fact That Camilla one of the most heinous racist royal reporters actually says with a straight face that Meghan and Harry are rewriting history is just asinine if anyone rewrite history is those royal reporters Meghan has pristine reputation before she become involved with Harry . Those royal reporters with the help of royal family destroyed her reputation so badly.
They’re also mad at our beautiful weather. No cold English rain in Hollywood 💅
The Archie first word reveal was my favourite part
They hate sunny SoCal almost as much as they hate the 14 bedroom mansion.
This is why they’re mad. I mean, just look at what they’re left with!
I freakin’ love the Sussex Squad, LOL
@Nyro Is he being assisted by schoolchildren??? I’m dying
Harry’s bit with James Corden was delightful. I laughed pretty hard at some of that!
British RRs might be pissed off but Americans are falling for the Harry and Meghan all over again. Harper’s Bazaar has a full article about people thirsting over Prince Harry. They could have retired off the money they made covering H&M but they had to racist and bitter instead. Oh well!