Toxic royal reporters are really mad that Prince Harry called them toxic

This will shock everyone, I’m sure, but do you know that royal reporters are having some kind of meltdown as we speak? It’s true! Prince Harry appeared on James Corden’s late night show last night, in a pre-taped segment which was really funny, charming and, frankly, notable. As I covered, Harry talked about the toxicity of the British/royal media, how he’s still part of the royal family and he’ll always devote his life to public service, but he had to get the f–k out of that country to protect his own mental health and to protect his wife and child. Let’s watch it again!

So, yeah, the reactions from the British press were just as toxic as one would imagine. As it turns out, Harry calling the press “toxic” does not go over well in the British media hellscape. So they’re spending all morning screaming and crying.

royal commentators being wound up by actual royal Prince Harry explaining how toxic press coverage is — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 26, 2021

There couldn't be a starker contrast this morning than the Queen urging people to do their duty while Prince Harry, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, larks around in Hollywood. #royal — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) February 26, 2021

https://t.co/ec8HNsKi51 What the hell is going on? How can Harry appear on a chat show and make a fool of himself like this. This is the silliest royal appearance since Its a Royal Knockout in 1987. He talks about serious issues in a ridiculously silly way. Demeaning. Really sad. — Richard Fitzwilliams (@RFitzwilliams) February 26, 2021

https://t.co/ec8HNsKi51 What is "Haz" thinking of, appearing on this sort of show and making an idiot of himself? He reveals the Queen gave Archie a waffle maker for Xmas. Waffle is what he does. The script is puerile. Its nauseating to watch, all 17 mins of it. — Richard Fitzwilliams (@RFitzwilliams) February 26, 2021

It keeps going on and on. There’s also a lot of commentary – lol – about how Harry is “invading his own privacy,” which for the millionth time, is not a thing. It’s also worth noting that all of the weird smugness about Harry ruining his exclusive with Oprah is pretty stupid too – the bulk of the Oprah interview is with Meghan. Harry will be there for only part of it. Oh, and I bet we get to see Archie too.

Here’s Camila Tominey’s reaction – her arguments were so absurd! Yes, Harry is giving HIS side of things, WTF? Did she expect him to argue on behalf of the racist a–holes who smeared him and his wife?

Don't even have a joke for this one. That's just ridiculously impressive. pic.twitter.com/4NAeMOAqb3 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 26, 2021