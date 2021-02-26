Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were stolen

2021 has already been chaotic and tragic AF and we aren’t even in March yet. The latest in a string of bad news is that Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of her Frenchies nabbed. Gaga recently jetted off to Rome to film an upcoming project and she left her precious French bulldogs in her Hollywood home. Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was out walking three of her bulldogs around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night when he was approached by at least one gunman. Some words wore exchanged, Ryan was shot several times in the chest and two of the bulldogs were dognapped. Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs no questions asked. Currently Ryan, the dog walker, is in critical condition in the hospital but it is said he will recover. Below are more details via TMZ:
Lady Gaga’s dogs were targeted by thieves Wednesday night … thieves who shot her dog walker and stole 2 of her French Bulldogs … law enforcement sources tell TMZ, and we’re told Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs, “no questions asked.”
The dog walker had three of Gaga’s Bulldogs out in Hollywood just before 10 PM when one gunman — and possibly more — came upon him. We don’t know what was said, but the dog walker was shot and the gunman made off with 2 of the dogs, named Koji and Gustav.
There are reports there were only 2 Bulldogs being walked with one taken and one escaped that was later found, but our law enforcement sources tell us 3 dogs were being walked and 2 were taken by the gunman. We’re told the 3rd dog had run away but was later recovered.
Law enforcement does not know if the target was Lady Gaga’s dogs specifically. French Bulldogs are in demand and expensive, so our sources say it’s possible the gunman did not know the dogs were owned by Lady Gaga.
I am sorry but that reward should not have the “no questions asked” caveat. A man was shot and almost lost his life. I am convinced that the gunmen knew that the dogs belonged to Gaga. Either way I didn’t realize that French bulldogs were so expensive and in so much demand that people would literally kill for them. Also, I find it suspicious that these thieves waited until Gaga left town before trying to nab Koji and Gustave (the dogs). Thankfully Asia, the third Frenchie, was smart and quick enough to get away. Someone had to be watching her spot or the dogs. I am sure once Ryan recovers he will be able to identify the assailants. What a horrible incident. Gaga has had to deal with so much these last few years and I hate that this happened to her and Ryan. I am glad that Ryan is ok and one of the dogs got away. I do hope that Koji and Gustav (the dogs with adorable names) are recovered and the perpetrators are brought to justice.
Photos credit: Getty, Backgrid and via Instagram
The police were not happy about her reward and ‘no questions asked ‘ angle, it is more important to catch the thugs that commited such a heinous crime.
I kinda understand her – she loves her dogs and just wants them back.
The police of course have their job to do, and don’t care about the dogs as much, so it’s understandable where they’re coming from, too.
Speedy recovery to the dog walker!
The police were not happy… where did you find that out?
If true I can understand their point of view. I love my dogs and I can’t imagine there is anything I wouldn’t do if someone hurt them or tried to take them. But, they shot the guy, you cannot promise to ask no questions, there needs to be justice for her dog walker. I dearly hope the b**tards just dump the dogs on the street and try to disappear. The alternative doesn’t bear thinking about because selling or keeping them is not an option now.
They will probably kill them to get rid of the evidence honestly. The reward with no questions ask is really the last hope of get them back, hope they are dumb enough to believe it and greedy enough to risk it.
Also, I don’t think its more important to catch the criminal than saving the victims. Justices is not more important than saving 2 lives. Ideally, we catch the shooter and save the 2 dogs, but when given a choice the right choice should always be save the innocent.
@Jamie,
The criminals were willing to KILL A MAN to steal those dogs. I love dogs, but it is more important to catch the people who are willing to KILL A HUMAN in order to steal something. Because people like that have no conscience and will certainly kill again. You SAVE VICTIMS by catching the killers and locking them up before they kill again. I think people lose sight of what’s really important here. And Gaga’s statement of “no questions asked” while a man fights for his life is despicable.
Are the dogs chipped?
No one has said if they were chipped, but I’m sure they were. I’m also betting the cops were somehow rendered useless by the thieves.
The dogs were unfortunately not chipped according to TMZ posted today.
Ya, the no questions asked thing is problematic. I understand she wants her babies back, but come on, a man was shot.
The “no questions asked” but shows how little celebrities value their personal assistants. Sorry, but your dogs aren’t more important than the PERSON who got shot.
Seriously. Lady Gaga has always grated my nerves. She’s very talented, I’ll never dispute that, but her over-the-top performativeness of *everything* is just so exhausting and eyeroll inducing. It’s horrible that her fur babies were stolen, and I feel for her on that front, but a man that *works for her* was almost killed for them. I know she wants them back but what about justice for the person who almost lost his life for them? Perspective, LG.
For real? Do you honestly believe in kidnapping, assault, etc. cases when people say “no questions asked” that it is the truth that no questions will be asked. It’s an obvious lie—the cops don’t let people hand over money in these serious situations without investigating it themselves. This isn’t the same as a stolen car.
It’s a lie to encourage people to come forward. So baffled that people don’t understand this…like truly surprised no one gets this sort of language/reward is to lure the people out. Also, the men were already arrested and the article says Gaga is worried about the guy.
I guess one can blame the problematic media coverage of this which focuses on the reward but this is also an example of how people reach for their pitchforks slash overreact sometimes. I get reasonable criticism over the reward—she probably shouldn’t have offered one in the first place—but it’s a giant leap from that to “Gaga/LAPD doesn’t care if another human being dies”…esp. since the guys were already arrested.
@Div, hopefully, the thieves believe as much as some of these commenters and fall into that trap.
That’s what I thought too Div, it’s clearly a ploy to get the thieves to out themselves to the cops.
I get that it sounds terrible, and probably would have been better to say reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) who shot the poor guy and stole the dogs, but I don’t think for a second it would be a true “no questions asked” walk away unscathed situation.
@DIV some people are incredibly stupid and will believe everything at face value without even thinking about other possibilities. Of course they’ll ask questions. And I’m sure she cares about the dog walker and we have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes.
@DIV where does it say the shooter was arrested?
I looked but didn’t see it
I agree with Div. The “no questions asked” is bait for the criminals to come forward.
This is just a crazy and sad crime, and I think some people are using it to work out their hate for Gaga.
Gaga is a narcissist. Her wants and needs come before everything, including justice for someone who was shot four times in the chest.
or maybe possibly saving two lives is more important than justice? Justice is nice, but not at the cause of 2 innocent lives.
Imagine if they were human babies, would you think it’s more important to catch the criminal and risk them killing the babies to hide the evidence or get the babies back safe and alive first?
@Jamie
I think that question should go to the person who got shot. And the thieves are willing to shoot other people in order to steal animals. It is more important to possibly save the lives of their future (human and non-human) victims than preserve the lives of two dogs. I say this as a vegan who deeply loves animals.
He was shot once. I point that out just to say that this is how misinformation gets spread. “Gaga is a narcissist.” I mean, have you met her?
@ FYI — The article states, “Ryan was shot several times in the chest.” There are reports that he was shot 4 times. Your statement “he was shot once” is, itself, misinformation. Shooting someone 4 times in the chest is evidence of intent to KILL. These criminals have to be caught.
Poor Ryan. The media coverage has focused squarely on Lady Gaga’s dogs and not the person whom the thieves tried to murder to get to them. I didn’t even know his name until reading it in this post as the BBC barely mentioned him in their coverage of the incident. And I can’t help thinking that the thieves will kill the dogs now as they’ll be too high profile to sell on and claiming the reward is too high risk.
Maybe he didn’t want his name released? Or was not in a position to give consent to it before?
The $500,000 JUST for the return of her dogs, “no questions asked”, is appalling. She only cares about getting her pets back, not justice for her employee left bleeding out on an LA street or the welfare of any future victims.
The people who can return her dogs are the same ones who shot Ryan Fischer four times in his chest and LEFT HIM FOR DEAD. But if they give her her dogs back she won’t go to the police. Lady Gaga is absolute trash.
Agreed but I’ve felt that way for a long time for valid reasons, no one wants to hear it. Keep on with Gaga love. Sorry not sorry. I feel bad she lost her dogs but I *really really* feel bad that a man almost lost his life after being shot four times point blank in the chest.
Of course she wants her dogs back but this was attempted murder. I’m very uncomfortable with her reaction.
I know this is a traumatic event for all involved but her posting of a reward ‘no questions asked’ completely undermines the experience that Ryan had. His trauma of being potentially killed does not equate to Lady Gaga’s loss of a pet. Lady Gaga once again showing her true problematic (indulgent) self.
I love my dog to the end of the Earth but there’s no way I would prioritise him over and above the safety and justice of another human being.
How is a French bulldog (or three) possibly worth murder? I’m seeing they’re maybe priced at $2500 up to $10K at the very high end if they’re really really fabulous (and these are not puppies). Horrible, senseless, cold-blooded crime.
News outlets weren’t releasing his name because the police didn’t (and there may have been good reasons for that, such as wanting to notify family first or a strategic reason related to the case). Idk about Gaga’s reward — these people need to be caught or they will keep doing this, and frankly they probably killed the poor dogs already as soon as her name got out. But I’m sure she is emotionally distraught right now and not thinking logically (and/or fully intends to trap the criminals with her “no questions asked” & $500,000 as bait).
I agree, but sadly people are killed for a lot less every day.
The whole story is just awful, and I feel so terrible for Ryan Fischer. Shots to the chest and critical condition, he’s not out of the woods yet, and could have serious health issues the rest of his life.
I hope she gives him something to help him financially, since he almost got killed for her pets. I feel badly for her and the dogs, of course, but he is my biggest concern right now. Does he have health insurance? She can afford to help him and should.
Maybe it was less theft than kidnapping, by some scum who knew she would offer a big [half mil!] ransom. Goin’ for the payday, didn’t really want the dogs, didn’t mind shooting Ryan in the chest 4x and leaving him for dead. Scum.
It would have been better if she posted this reward for the capture of the man who shot her employee. I am an animal lover but attempted murder is the priority here. The no questions asked is appalling.
Appalling that most of the coverage of this story focused on the dogs, a human being was shot 4 times in the chest. Lucky to be alive, imagine the trauma this guy will have.
And LG offers a reward to get the dogs back. The reward should be “Help us find these attempted murderers, my friend is fighting for his life.”
Yes, she wants her dogs back which is understandable but, a man was shot ffs.
I’m fine with no questions asked. It only serves as an incentive to come forward. It’s not like blanket immunity and anonymity. The police will still investigate. Lady Gaga has no say on prosecuting for attempted Murder.
I’m also fine with the focus being on the dogs. Find the dogs, find the thieves. That’s how this crime will be solved. Everything else can be nit picked over later.
The French bulldogs are stolen often in all states. This was likely randomly and they stole high profile dogs. Unless there was a ransom request I doubt anyone knew they were hers.
I didn’t have a bad reaction to the “no questions asked” at all. It’s equivalent to Michael Corleone saying it (not that I think she’s a mobster). Seriously, does anyone think she doesn’t have a huge team that would be all over this? Or that she wouldn’t tell the cops who came forward? It’s just something to say to get some greedy idiot to spill a secret. She’s a good person.
Even if she is a trash person, it’s obvious the cops and her team will be over it. The guys were already caught, after all.
I’m just totally shocked that people don’t understand “no questions asked” is an incitement for people to come forward. Do people think in kidnapping, assault, etc. cases when people say “no questions asked” that it is the truth? If they do, they are gullible asf.
The criminals were already caught.
I’m honestly baffled at people going so harshly at Gaga over this. It’s one thing to be critical, another to act like she just murdered the man herself or thinks his life is worthless. People so eager to get their damn pitchforks.
If the guy comes out and says Gaga didn’t pay his medical bills, okay, fair enough, but so far all there is is a source in People saying Gaga’s worried about the guy and offering money for the dog’s returns no questions asked. How did that get translated to “trash humans doesn’t give a shit about the guy who was shot?”
Lastly, do people not realize in serious cases that when they say “no questions asked”…that’s a straight out lie? The cops don’t let this sort of thing pass without investigating if it’s something serous like murder, assault, etc. The no questions asked thing is just to encourage people to come forward.
I think I read last night no fund was set up for his medical bills because she’s offered to cover them. I was reading this late into the night so I can’t fully remember.
Everyone got their torches and pitchforks our early for this one.
“Everyone got their torches and pitchforks out early”….Exactly this. Sometimes people need to hold back a little before rushing to judgment and/or dial back the hyperbole.
Honestly, this sort of thing makes me understand why some celebs basically shut down and basically don’t engage with the press slash dislike the press slash hate social media because the worst possible interpretation is often spread. The bizarre thing is there was just a whole thing about how the tabloid media/social media world can be used to bully celebs and/or blow their missteps out of proportion and or lies can be spread…but people forgot about that real quickly to falsely claim Gaga and the LAPD aren’t doing anything for the man. And I’m critical of the LAPD, but come on.
I’m just glad the criminals were caught and the guy is in stable condition.
100% agree, Div. Do people think she’s some kind of cold-hearted villain? I don’t get the reaction AT ALL. She has always been wildly supportive of her fans and of worthy causes. Of course she’s paying for his medical care. Do people really think she doesn’t give a crap about the guy?
But hey! It’s 👏🏾 the 👏🏾 internet! 👏🏾
I agree. What is she supposed to do? In my opinion, the “no questions asked” remark is to help with the safe return of her dogs. Their pictures are being circulated because she is so high profile. What’s to stop someone from killing or dumping the dogs because they, or whoever they were given to for holding, doesn’t want to be caught?
It was stated pretty early on that she was covering the medical bills for the dog walker so I don’t understand the outrage. Does she really give off the impression that she’s completely heartless? Two crimes were committed here and she’s doing her best to help with the one that’s going to be given the least priority.
Where are you seeing that “the criminals were already caught”…..not seeing that anywhere, myself.
As someone who’s seen a relatives entire life derail and them try to commit suicide multiple times after he lost his dog, which was his best friend and biggest emotional support in the world, I honestly can’t tell people who have a problem with her desperate attempt to get her family members back to buzz the hell off.
Seriously.
If these were her children, no one would be saying boo. For some people dogs are just as important to them as that.
She has no kids, she’s not married, I’d be willing to venture to say her dogs are the most permanent and closest presences in her every day personal life to this point.
I don’t even like Lady Gaga personally but criticism of her over this is just too damn much.
I knew that unattended dogs were being stolen for resale, but didn’t realize armed dog robbery was so common. We really need to get the pet sale process under control if people are being shot for dogs. How horrible for Ryan.
Where are people seeing that the criminals were already caught? I don’t see that anywhere.
Off topic and unpopular opinion: French bulldogs are the worst. The breed isn’t even supposed to be around. The female dogs have to artificially inseminated and the need to have a c-section to give birth. I see these dogs everywhere in Seattle and it drives me bonkers. Now that I got that off my chest…
That said, I’m sure LG loves them like they are her children and I’m sorry she’s going through this. And I hope the dog walker recovers quickly, I can imagine how scary that must have been.
That’s horrifying. Now I’m even more confused why they’re so popular.
They’re true designer dogs.
I’m a dog walker by profession. Frenchies are horrible dogs. I wouldn’t own one. I have one client whose Frenchie chases me around the house trying to bite my leg. I carry a broom to make sure she doesn’t. (I don’t hit her, just show it to her as she doesn’t like the broom). Dog bit my p/t employee, so I’m the only one who will go to that house now. That breed has to be socialized early and often to avoid aggression.
I just heard on the news that they’re still searching for the gunmen and this may have been politically motivated because LG sang at the inauguration. What a messed up world!
Huh, local news here in L.A. said they made an arrest yesterday. I saw it on TV when I was cooking dinner. They must have been wrong or maybe there is another guy?. I doubt it was political—lots of dog nappings as of late. My guess is they’ll catch the guys, since it’s all on tape including the car.
I heard this news on the East coast so there may be conflicting reports, who knows. And speculation is running rampant as to the political angle.
I’m here for Ryan Fischer. Let’s see his pic.
“No questions asked” creates an incentive to come forward, which also likely means the person, if greedy enough, will make a mistake in doing so. (How are they going to get that money? A duffel bag dropped somewhere? Police will be all over it.) Frankly, it may be smarter than just saying, “Money dropped off and turn yourself in.” Obviously, the person isn’t going to do that.
I hope her assistant rehabilitates okay, though. I would think the proper thing if she covered his medical expenses, too.
I would suspect she is. She’s generally pretty cool about that stuff? and has health problems herself.
Yeah, Gaga can be a little much, but as far as celebrities go, she’s comparatively pretty decent. Her worst misstep has been working with R. Kelly, and she at least apologized for that.
Yes, so many questions, but here’ s my main three:
1. “Three of her bulldogs”? How many damn dogs does she have? Sentence implies more bulldogs were left back at the house (and why weren’t they being walked?)
2. Agree that Gaga’s message makes it sound like she cares more for the dogs than the man who was shot. How about a reward leading to information/arrest of the shooters?????
3. I can’t fathom why that particular breed is in demand, and why Gaga has 3 of them (or more).
So, to recap …
1. You think she should limit the number of dogs that she owns because …. ? And that all should be walked at the same time because … ?
2. You think she doesn’t give a shlt about her friend? Seriously? You really think her team would do no follow-up on any useful information that came in, to try to catch the criminals?
3. You think she should have a different kind of dog, and fewer of them.
Reading some of these comments, I really wonder — why the vitriol against her? I don’t get it at all.
Such a horrific and unreal situation. I’m glad Ryan will recover — such a traumatic experience for him.
People are acting like “no questions asked” is legally binding or something. Lol! It’s just incentive for people to come forward. It’s a lie. Of COURSE she would report the people who contact her and of COURSE they’ll be investigated. C’mon, let’s not be silly about this.
This recently happened in San Francisco. A woman was walking her French bulldog puppy and was attacked by two men with guns who pistol whipped her and just roughed her up in general and took her puppy. There were pics of the owners face, post-attack, and it was appalling.
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/crime/ny-woman-says-she-was-assaulted-puppy-stolen-san-francisco-20210111-wldlxrcujzaolnbrof5kdlcc2y-story.html?outputType=amp
i’m really confused about the response here… I don’t see a problem with lady gaga’s offer. Justice is not worth 2 lives. It would be amazing to catch the shooter but the more important part is to make sure those two little innocent life lives. How is getting justice more important than 2 lives???
What if it was a Nanny and what’s taken was 2 babies? is catching the shooter more important than getting the 2 babies back alive?
I’m sorry but babies and dogs cannot be compared. And the fact that I know someone will probably come for this statement is even more evidence of how warped things have become.
Gaga says “no questions asked” but she’s not speaking for the police. Stop being obtuse, people.
And yes, it would’ve been nice if she said “$500000 reward for capturing the person who shot my dog walker” but that’s not gonna do anything helpful.
Should the dogs die on top of Ryan getting shot? Gaga was just trying to keep more awful from happening. The police are salty she didn’t consult them, which I can understand. But she’s not heartless for what she did. Stupid maybe, for not checking with police, but not heartless.
Some of these comments….
I doubt she is leaving her dog walker in the lurch and totally abandoning him. If we do hear that later on I will be the first to bring out the pitchforks but in all honesty we have no idea what is going on behind the scenes – if she has contacted Ryan, helping to pay his bills, etc. She would be utterly heartless if she hasn’t.
Yes she wants her dogs back but guarantee someone will squeal and rat the shooters/kidnappers out for that kind of money. They will get caught. That is one of the reasons why she did it – anyone coming forward to claim the reward will be scrutinized heavily.
French bulldogs are going for $5,000-10,000. Several designer dog breeds are being targeted for kidnapping. There have been several dog thefts in California only over the past few months because dogs are in such high demand. The criminals clearly were targeting the dogs since the dog walker’s wallet wasn’t stolen.
I think she is being thoughtless towards the guy who got shot, but I also don’t blame her for just wanting her beloved dogs back.
This whole situation is so sad! Guess it’s good thing I have mangy mutts. I think designer dogs are dumb and we shouldn’t be breeding dogs while we kill millions yearly in pounds but I hope she finds them and everyone is safe.
…What I don’t quite understand, is how sources can confidently report that someone hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wound(s) to the chest – “will recover.” I feel terrible for the man who was targeted, and it seems like a stretch at this point to assume he is out of the woods, medically-speaking. Also, yikes!
Maybe “no questions asked” is a tactic. I know I wouldn’t have a problem lying to someone who shot my dog walker and stole my dogs.
This is such a sad, bizarre story. I really hope the dog walker recovers and the dogs are found. I had no idea, but apparently, there is a rash of thefts of French Bulldogs, and they are stolen a lot, so think this was more about the dogs, not Lady Gaga.