Prince William hasn’t spoken to Harry ‘for some time’ & had no idea about the interview

Last November and December, royal reporters like Katie Nicholl were trying to convince people that Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship was getting better now that they had gotten some physical, emotional and psychological space from each other. There were reports of Zoom calls, an exchange of Christmas presents and plans to spend time together once the pandemic was over. I never really believed any of those stories. I think Harry is still – justifiably – very angry at William. While there might be some olive branches offered, I suspect that Harry would probably be willing to meet William halfway, and William just fundamentally refuses. So this is where they are. Even the “royal sources” agree:
Prince William has been kept in the dark over Harry and Meghan’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview as he has not spoken to his brother for ‘some time’, it emerged last night. There is mounting concern at what the Duchess of Sussex has revealed to the US chat-show host – who was reportedly told ‘nothing was off-limits’ – as the couple have not informed the Royal Family of the interview’s contents.
Winfrey and her production team are keeping a tight lid on Meghan’s revelations, with Harry appearing as the support act, after they filmed the couple at their £11 million home in California ten days ago.
A Royal source said: ‘Harry and William have not spoken for some time, and Meghan speaking about their relationship or relationships with the Royal Family to Oprah will not help matters. Things are still bad between them, although both want to repair that brotherly bond. William does not know what she has told Oprah, none of the Royal Family do. They will find out at the same time as everyone else, although I doubt they’ll watch it.’
Harry and Meghan, 39, who is expecting their second child, have not been paid for the interview, although it is not known whether they will receive a fee for the international rights or supplemental pictures or footage used within the two-hour programme. Royal biographer Hugo Vickers said: ‘I imagine the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will just have one long whinge to Oprah Winfrey. It’s all about their self-promotion.’
“I imagine the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will just have one long whinge to Oprah Winfrey…” As opposed to the massive, salty whinge the British media will have following the interview, I’m sure. As for William and Harry… their relationship has bigger problems than the Oprah interview, the James Corden video or anything else. As I said, Harry seems perfectly willing to at least TRY to form some kind of functional relationship with his brother. That’s the Sussex branding: to be the bigger person, to make peace, as long as there is some kind of honesty or accountability. But William… well, he’s just such a f–king tool. And of course all of them will watch the Oprah special. Come on. We’ll be hearing from palace sources about You Know Who being incandescent with rage for WEEKS.
LOLOL that they wont watch the interview. OF COURSE they’re going to watch it. William is probably going to stay up to watch it.
The RF is going to watch it, the BM is going to watch it, the Middletons will be watching, and without a doubt the anti-Sussex/anti-Meghan’s are going to watch it. They are going to hang on to every last sigh, movement, and syllable and break it all down into excruciating, hateful detail on social media. This is what they live for. It’s a hobby to hate on them at this point.
The part I’m laughing about though, is the fact that they are all trying to make it sound as if they won’t be watching. Who are they trying to kid???
Not only are they going to watch it, I’d bet that they already have their little minions trying to twist whatever arms they can, find any leverage with CBS that they possibly can to get an advanced screener of the interview. Rota “reporters” and royals alike are scrambling trying to buy whoever can be bought to get their hands on it before it airs, so they can prepare to pounce accordingly. They won’t succeed (unless they get it through ITV somehow), but I guarantee they’re trying, desperately.
william and kate will take the interview as an opportunity/excuse to stay home without doing zooms and do nothing for the next 5 days just to be ready to watch it.
Yup, I’m sure Harry is like “Can’t you meet me halfway?” and William is like “NEVER. I’m the future king, what I say goes and you must bow to my will no matter what!”
That is exactly how I imagine the conversation going!
What would William be upset about coming out? Sending her and Harry to Africa; giving the order to the media to weaponize her father against her; Fly-be gate or Rose gardening?
he can fume his rage incandescence all he wants. H&M dont owe them a headsup on nothing: as someone petty famously said – you’re either in or you’re out. So they should really shut up, sit down, and continue sucking on the unpleasant like Chic just said.
I thought he moved from incandescent rage to utterly aghast. Lord I can’t keep up with this man and his singularly-directed emotions.
What Harry and Meghan do is none of William’s business. They aren’t working royals and they can do as they please, including interviews with Oprah.
Exactly! These people keep saying meg&haz can’t have it both ways, well neither can the royal family. You can’t strip them of everything bit their clothes because there not working royals anymore and then demand that they keep reporting back to the queen and follow “protocol”. Harry was told “you’re either in or out” and he choose out. Therefore they’re completely free and can do whatever they want without consulting with KP or BP
Hahahah. Who are they kidding? He will TOTALLY watch it. He’s going to stay up late and take copious notes to share with the RR to leak. But it was adorable to try and convince everyone.
I never believed those stories about William and Harry patching up either. Too many things have been done and said for Harry to just forgive all. I think William will have to make the first move in repairing that relationship. He might do it in time for the unveiling of the Diana statue. I think it’s interesting that William is concerned about what Meghan is going to say. That can only mean that he did some terrible things to her. This also confirms to me that the briefing against Meghan and Harry came mainly from KP.
Amy Bee – do you think William did or said something *inappropriate* to Meghan, something sexually insulting or insinuating that she was using her feminine wiles to reel Harry in? Or maybe even tried coming on to her?
I think he didn’t approve of her because she was black, American, she threaten his and his wife’s popularity and I also think he didn’t like her self-confidence. I think he was racist towards her and probably said demeaning things about her. I think he put a lot of obstacles in her way to prevent her from doing her job. I believe the stories that he didn’t want her to wear the Queen’s jewellery and I think he was behind the smear campaign to get her to leave Harry.
Good point, he’s not concerned about Harry and what he will say and you would think Harry would presumably know more secrets than Meghan. There were so many rumors about the Middletons being involved with the smear that I wonder if William is afraid of that coming out and him being complicit? He knows Kate is all they have, if she comes out or her family comes out of this looking like a bunch of c*nts then its over.
Willnot might have a courtier contact H about the statue unveiling, but I dobt he’ll reach out himself.
I hope it’s somehow confirmed that KP was the main driver in the palace. I’m sure other houses threw their hat in (looking at you CH) but KP were the most heavy handed and still are.
Certain UK journos’ basically said that things were said that cannot be unsaid and strongly hinted that it was William saying the things that cannot be unsaid.
William went from initially being welcoming to full on ‘break them up’ – makes you wonder what went down to cause that change. Rumour is Top CEO had something to do with that – as she was cold towards Meghan from the get go.
Stories like this just cement that, on top of the press harassment, the problems between the brothers are what ultimately drove the Sussex’s to step back. The Cambridges colluded with the BM and that cannot be denied.
What if the interview isn’t “explosive”? How will they all explain getting this riled up?
@ Bettyrose, isn’t that a fascinating insight? What if it isn’t this tell all talk talk that they have been working it into? What are they going to do then? Hopefully all fall on their iPad and computers with shock and awe!! As they all deserve any form of punishment!!
They won’t. They will just say that Harry and Meghan are hypocrites for wanting privacy and then doing an interview with Oprah. They will also attack Oprah’s skills as an interviewer and attack her for being unable to get Harry and Meghan to expose the Royal Family.
He really is an insufferable wanker isn’t he. Well William, you can lash out at your brother through the gutter press all you like, they’re laughing all the way to the bank — not just financially but by the goodwill and good works they are creating and accomplishing. I doubt very much that either Meghan or Harry will waste their breath ragging on William The Incandescent or Duchess Doormat in the Oprah interview. They have much better things to do and say with the air time.
And once again it’s ‘what will Meghan say’ ‘what did Meghan reveal’ when in the promos Meghan was *literally silent* while Harry spoke. It’s infuriating that no matter how directly and succinctly Harry says, THIS WAS MY DECISION, I’VE ALWAYS HATED THE BRITISH PRESS, they still gasp in horror about how Meghan is a puppetmaster and poor Harry is just a hostage forced to go along with her.
I really hope Oprah does some sort of insert around the interview that highlights the hypocrisy of the coverage surrounding just the 60 seconds they’ve released, as it so fully encapsulates the rabid abuse that Meghan has faced since the palace decided to throw her to the dogs.
YES.
I don’t doubt for one second that Oprah didn’t already have that in mind *before* the interview began. She is excellent at framing important issues in such a way that interviewees have no option but to engage directly and honestly/be held accountable. 😃
If they’re sooo innocent and have behaved impeccably, why is there “a mounting concern”? And why is it what Meghan has to say they’re worried about? They don’t mention being worried about what Harry says.
The Cambridges will be popping ativan by the end of the work week.
BM can’t stop talking about these lesser, insignificant and former royals. Won’t focus on their own nation and royal family. They’re full, lazy and the BM has been silenced by the palace from reporting on all the actual Jews. They are only allowed fluff pieces and to attack the Sussex to a point. Notice they no longer speak about removing their titles since the queen addresses that directly.
She can stop this, but she understands the beast must be fed.
Harry would be much better off without him. Blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb. I’d grieve the relationship and move on. There’s no way I’d making up with someone who helped make my wife’s life a living hell for whatever reason. I’d be civil but that’s it.
I think that’s the way forward too. Grieve the relationship and move on. Even if you reach a point where you can greet that person once more, ask how they are doing or what the kids are up to, you still need to keep a safe distance. This person has shown the capability to cause hurt without being apologetic. They have put the life of another at great risk, without remorse. I honestly wouldn’t be able to invite a person like that back into my life or close to my family.
I love how the BM had to take a dig at the fact “they weren’t paid for the interview, but probably *will* be for international rights/photo usage”. Yeah…can’t see that happening, UNLESS it’s in the form of a donation to Archewell. Period.
Boo hoo. If you didn’t want the world to know you’re a racist jackhole, you should have treated your brother’s wife better.
I watched a Tarot/psychic video that someone posted awhile ago on here and she said that Will and Kate are now and have always been convinced that Harry and Meghan’s relationship is a bad idea and will blow up at some point, sooner or later, and they’re just waiting for it to happen. I think though, that they’re not just waiting for it to happen, they’re trying to hurry it along. They think it’s inevitable, that it will NEVER work out in the end and they’ve been trying to get Harry out before it gets too messy—like before they got married, and then before they had a baby, and then before they moved, and then before they signed deals and bought a house together, and then before they had another baby, and then before he did something irreparable like a tell all interview that would prevent him from returning. They just do not trust that he made the right decision and that Meghan actually is the right person for him and this is the right life for him.
But by trying SO HARD to break them up and make their lives together miserable, they’ve ensured that even if anything happens with him and Meghan, he’s not going to come back. Or come back happily. They’ve ruined their relationship with him for life all because they can’t trust him to make his own decisions in life even if they’re a mistake. They’ve also made any potential break up a way bigger deal than it would’ve been if they hadn’t started this whole media circus around Harry and Meghan’s relationship, so now even if it does blow up like they always expected it to, it’s going to be 1000x more hurtful for Harry than if they had just left them alone.
Eh…I actually feel like Harry wouldn’t be very willing to reach out. Between his clear omission of William and Charles in the James Corden segment, and the shade towards Charles in one of the Oprah promos, he seems fairly done with them. The look on his face when James joked about playing William was a little too stern for his airy response. I think everything that’s been said and done in the past year—the CW snub, the attempts to undermine Meghan’s lawsuit, the wreath issue, the birth certificate issue—has probably left him feeling especially pissed at his family. He clearly keeps in touch with his grandparents, but it seems equally clear that he’s not speaking to his brother or his father and he doesn’t *want* to speak to them. It just seems like at this point, time is going to be the only thing that can mend the rift.
Oh, and just to add: the recent CBS segments make me believe that any theoretical outreach from King Charles will be beyond too little, too late. I already doubted that they’d be interested in appearing at family engagements post-Elizabeth, but these moments definitely strengthen that doubt. I think there’s potential for Harry to completely stop dealing with the RF after both grandparents are gone.
William saw his mother being subjected to toxic british media and is now having a front row seat to how they are treating his brother and instead of speaking up, he decided to befriend them. Im sorry but william is the devil personified. Harry owes him NOTHING