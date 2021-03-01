The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge hype the Covid vaccines in another Zoom call

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did another joint Zoom call. William has been around in the past two weeks – Kate has not. Kate was in the wind. For a Top CEO, she sure can disappear for weeks, sometimes months on end. Considering Kate’s glossy appearance, my guess is that she spent the last fortnight keeping up with all of her appointments: hair trim, color and blowout, to a facial and maybe some Botox, to whatever else she gets done. Kate wore a deep-V-neck bodysuit by Holland Cooper, and her £530 Smythe wool blazer in a mossy green. Both are apparently repeats, but I don’t have any memory of that bodysuit. It’s quite a deep V for a duchess? I can only imagine what the papers would have said about Meghan wearing such a deep V.

As for the Zoom – Will and Kate spoke to Shivali and Fiona, two people with “long-term health conditions” who have been “shielding with their families over the course of the past year, and are now both eligible to receive the Covid 19 vaccine.” They talked about their comorbidities and what lockdown was like and the support they’ve gotten from the government and from private charities. The point is to hype the vaccines and to encourage older people, people with diabetes and asthma and others to get the vaccine when they’re able. The Windsors are clearly being used as some of the main promotional tools for the vaccine in the UK and I think that’s fair enough. Even though William A) stupidly joked about people dying from Covid in March and B) hid his Covid diagnosis for months. Whatevs.