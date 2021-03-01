The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge hype the Covid vaccines in another Zoom call

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did another joint Zoom call. William has been around in the past two weeks – Kate has not. Kate was in the wind. For a Top CEO, she sure can disappear for weeks, sometimes months on end. Considering Kate’s glossy appearance, my guess is that she spent the last fortnight keeping up with all of her appointments: hair trim, color and blowout, to a facial and maybe some Botox, to whatever else she gets done. Kate wore a deep-V-neck bodysuit by Holland Cooper, and her £530 Smythe wool blazer in a mossy green. Both are apparently repeats, but I don’t have any memory of that bodysuit. It’s quite a deep V for a duchess? I can only imagine what the papers would have said about Meghan wearing such a deep V.
As for the Zoom – Will and Kate spoke to Shivali and Fiona, two people with “long-term health conditions” who have been “shielding with their families over the course of the past year, and are now both eligible to receive the Covid 19 vaccine.” They talked about their comorbidities and what lockdown was like and the support they’ve gotten from the government and from private charities. The point is to hype the vaccines and to encourage older people, people with diabetes and asthma and others to get the vaccine when they’re able. The Windsors are clearly being used as some of the main promotional tools for the vaccine in the UK and I think that’s fair enough. Even though William A) stupidly joked about people dying from Covid in March and B) hid his Covid diagnosis for months. Whatevs.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
there is no way she isn’t getting botoxed, right? I am her age and have spent a tiny fraction of the time she has in tropical sun and have the mean-mommy lines between my eyebrows like crazy. I just started using a retinol like cream because it just started bothering me a little. I look at her and thing, WHAT AM I DOING WRONG?! It has to be botox, right?
just to be clear, this is not a judgement about getting botox. I have considered it for sure, its just me lamenting that it has to be something unnatural keeping her perfectly smooth and glowing… right?
She might have some Botox, but more likely she is glowing from the never-ending ease and relaxation of boundless wealth and privilege. And yes, it is unnatural!!!
It’s botox and a lot of the pictures that are released of her have been touched up.
Yes, the pictures look like the portrait of hers – highly touched up. Almost air brushed.
The amount of photoshopping they do to her pics is amazing.
And not only on her face, but her body! I’ve seen them slimming and lengthening her legs so many times that once seen cannot be unseen.
These pics are then released to the press and tabloids. Just compare candid photos and videos taken by people with their phones to the rotten press.
Just wanted to say, I used the Peace Out Wrinkles micro needle pads from Peace Out Skincare (you can buy online) between my eyebrows twice a week for a couple weeks overnight and I really saw significant improvement. Now I just do once a week or so. My vertical wrinkles between the eyes were really annoying me on Zoom over the summer (I’m 40). Lol.
As for Kate I don’t care too much about her Botox or whatever but more so her extremely boring clothes. I feel like she didn’t use to be so boring, and sometimes she wears a great outfit (like that black suit a few months ago), but it’s almost like she *tries* to be basic and boring.
about to turn 40 here too. I will check those out, thanks!
But Kate’s skin is visibly badly aged. I noticed it first during the Fab Four conference two years ago. It was incredible that Meghan is older but looked 10 years younger. Being a person of colour comes with perks! I’m fine with Kate getting work done if aging skin bothers her.
I try to explain this to my husband, and he refuses to believe me. EVERY actor (newscaster/Royal — anyone with an ounce of vanity who is on screen a lot) gets Botox or similar treatments. They just DO. Which is why it’s so absurd to compare ourselves to their beauty standards.
I have a friend like that, constantly in denial that certain celebrities get Botox and fillers. They do assume the Kardashian’s and reality stars do it, but if you say anyone like Kate gets it, they seem to think that they would never stoop so low or be that vain. My friend once thought kate moss hair colour was naturally that blonde, like she literally never dyed it. Some people are just so naive.
Never mind the aging argument. Articles have actually been written about how tired and older she looks and then a week or so later she emerges refreshed and altered. She gets Botox. She gets work done. No judgement! It’s just not her natural smokers skin which has had sun damage.
She’s had a ton of work done. She had her nose done, eyes, teeth, fillers and botox, and probably liposuction on her thighs but could be her diet as well seeing as she’s lost so much weight which is far from her natural thicker more athletic body.
And I haven’t even mentioned her wiglet..
Botox yes, and I am here to tell you it’s the best. I get fillers, but very sparingly. For Botox, I am there on the dot for my three month touch up. As long as you have someone who isn’t going to freeze you up by overdoing, Botox is the isht.
How can you even tell with all that filter? She’s a blur.
Kind of embarrassing that you look like you’re using a 90s potato and the people you’re zooming with look clearer than you….using an apple laptop at that.
It’s Botox alright, but this round look better than the previous ones. They have sorted out her Spock-brow which is a real problem with some, especially if you usually have a straight eyebrow.
Ugh at the very sight of these two.
That’s all.
This is good. I mean, they weren’t great at following the Covid restrictions but that being said, they are figureheads in the country and it is important these types of people get in line and model good behaviour to the public.
They look like they got a bit of sun recently. Kate is nicely rosy considering its winter and Will’s face looks a little sunburned.
Yeah thats what I though and while the UK has had some sunny weather its not enough for a tan. I would not be surprised if they had been off somewhere sunny for a short vacation – either that or its the sunbeds/fake tan.
Of course, weren’t the kids just on holiday???
Honestly i get increasingly angry every time i see these two muppets these days.
Unrelated but: Engagement numbers on Kensingtonroyal twitter have been going down steadily. Makes me happy.
They must have exhausted their digital budget buying followers.
Well duh. Harry and Meghan are the real stars of that show. The only engagement this cold bowl of unseasoned oatmeal get is when Sussexes haters see a Sussex story.
Quite the plunge on her top. I like it and am surprised she is wearing it. She really needs to cup her hair. Something short and sleek.
Conveniently released on the back of Granny’s call and the Sussex press – they ALWAYS jump on other people’s press cycle.
The Meghan cosplay is getting stronger and stronger every time we see Top CEO. The hair, clothes, makeup and foliage in the background – its California in a Sandringham lounge.
Kate had some fresh werk, for sure.
Someone else called it in another thread. Kate has to appear for the commonwealth video on Oprah day. She had to take at least a week off to get everything done and settled.
I’m wondering if her roast face isn’t a chemical peel.
If the royals manage to convince people to take the vaccine who wouldn’t before then I have no issues.
Is there an antivaxxer movement in the UK similar to the US? I keep seeing praise from royal stans about the royals “supporting” the vaccines but is there a lack of support from any sizeable group? Even in the US, there’s a lot of support.
It’s silly to frame any of this as the royals supporting the vaccine if the vast majority of people already support it. Are they solving an invented problem? Nothing wrong though with the royals thanking people responsibly and raising money for helping people.
There is but scarily there is a very large anti- COVID vaccine movement here in the UK – people are refusing to take it as they don’t think it’s safe (i.e. it was developed too quickly or the human trials haven’t finished yet. It’s crazy!
Wow, thanks. Are they in the Brexit supporter group?
In that case if the royals do have some sway with them, then all the better.
I’m sorry but I chuckle whenever I see their background.
That ficus!
Can we please call out that hideous fake ficus in the background? It is awful! It looks like something from a local access TV set.
Has she bought a new face for the occasion? The thumbnail doesn’t look like her at all!
The queen got dragged for her COVID message. How can the Cambridge be taken seriously with William’s past comments and lack of comment for his COVID exposure?
William is so unphotogenic , very unfortunate for someone who has to maintain an online presence. His smiles look like grimaces
If their press office wrote the summary, wouldn’t “sheltering” in place be more accurate than “shielding?” I don’t think this is a transatlantic difference. It sounds more like a mistake.
Why are they smiling when Prince Philip is in the hospital?! I joke, I joke. I like the blouse. Glad they are finally doing something helpful.