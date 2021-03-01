Prince Philip transferred to another hospital specializing in cardiac care

Prince Philip was admitted into a London hospital on the evening of February 16th. He remained at that same hospital until today, where he was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital. This marks Philip’s longest-ever hospitalization. The timing is that he went in just after the Palace learned about Prince Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy and the fact that they were doing a sit-down interview with Oprah. We were told last week that Philip has some kind of infection, and I honestly thought “well, there’s no way they can blame that on Harry & Meghan, right?” Well… why do I get the feeling that there’s a narrative building in the Palace and among royal reporters?

The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for continued treatment, after 13 nights at another London hospital. Doctors are treating Prince Philip, 99, for an infection. They will also undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. The duke is responding to treatment and “remains comfortable”, it added. He is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.

On Monday morning, someone was screened from journalists’ cameras by umbrellas as they got into an ambulance outside the hospital in Marylebone. Philip was transferred about three miles (5km) to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, also known as Bart’s or St Bart’s, in the City of London. St Bart’s is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, its NHS site says.

[From The BBC]

First off, I hope Philip feels better. I’ve dealt with elderly relatives and long hospitalizations, and it absolutely sucks. I imagine it’s a lot worse these days because of the pandemic, and the hospitals are severely limiting who can visit Philip. It honestly sounds like there are several things going on with Philip and they’re all kind of converging at once, or there are concerns that an infection somewhere else has spread to his heart. All that being said… wow, the timing has not gone unnoticed.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

14 Responses to “Prince Philip transferred to another hospital specializing in cardiac care”

  1. Darla says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:24 am

    I’m surprised at Tom and Lorenzo. But I knew this was coming.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      March 1, 2021 at 9:32 am

      I am not surprised at Tom and Lorenzo. They have never liked Meghan and were quite abusive towards her initially to get engagement. Then they did a U turn around the time of BLM and have now simply gone back to what they know. I want the Sussexes to speak their truth so it’s on record. Thank God Diana did and even then the BM and RF called her unhinged and a whore whilst shielding the adulterer in chief and his mistress.

      Reply
  2. Oh_Hey says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:25 am

    The man is 99 years old. Like…it’s not heir fault he’s old. They aren’t CBS, they don’t set the schedule, and they didn’t give and old, probably already I’ll and dying man an infection. I can’t with this blame game.

    Reply
  3. Bibi says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:25 am

    i bet it’s a theatrical to silence the sussexes! he is being transferred for some tests and is expected to stay until the end of the week… hmmmm weird coincidence…

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      March 1, 2021 at 9:32 am

      I really doubt this. PP is legitimately sick. He’s 99 ffs. It’s unfortunate timing at worse.

      Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:25 am

    Having had elderly decrepit relatives, you and just constantly conform your every move around an expectation of their possibly being ill or dying and they don’t want you to anyway, or at least mine haven’t.

    Reply
  5. Merricat says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:26 am

    Philip is 99. You can’t blame the Sussexes for that. 🙄
    Having said that, my father was in hospice for almost three months. Very difficult.

    Reply
  6. Who ARE These People? says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:28 am

    They’re not responsible for his age or his illness. Are they supposed to wait for everybody to die before they can speak? If he dies in close proximity to the air date, won’t CBS reschedule? News organizations by definition have some experience with these situations.

    Reply
  7. Tiffany says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:28 am

    Tom and Lorenzo’s tweet is accurate though. It seems a surprise coming from them but, they are saying what a lot of people are thinking.

    And for people who just don’t realize that people who are damn near a century old, their bodies who just tell them it is time. Well, go back to your biology books from grade school.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:28 am

    So I do think if he dies this week 60 minutes will delay the interview, and maybe there will be some additional comments with H&M, but I also dont think his health has anything to do with Harry and Meghan. He’s 99.

    Reply
  9. Lady Keller says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:30 am

    Harry’s grandfather can be in the hospital AND the press can still be toxic. Having an ailing relative doesn’t negate how badly they’ve been treated. If anything it just highlights how ridiculous royal reporters are.

    Reply
  10. LW says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:31 am

    The timing is totally not their fault, but if he were to pass I do hope it will be delayed just to avoid all the screaming about them being insensitive.

    Reply
  11. FC says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:34 am

    They’re not wrong that optics won’t be great for H&M if he dies and they still air the interview, but also, he’s 99. He’s been in a state of decline for some time. As horrible as it sounds, I feel like the RRs are kind of thrilled they get to use this narrative. It’s sick.

    Reply
  12. Snuffles says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:34 am

    Even if he dies, the interview will air. Might be delayed but it WILL air. No matter what Harry and Meghan do, they will get blamed. Might as well push forward.

    Reply

