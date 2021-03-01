Prince Philip transferred to another hospital specializing in cardiac care

Prince Philip was admitted into a London hospital on the evening of February 16th. He remained at that same hospital until today, where he was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital. This marks Philip’s longest-ever hospitalization. The timing is that he went in just after the Palace learned about Prince Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy and the fact that they were doing a sit-down interview with Oprah. We were told last week that Philip has some kind of infection, and I honestly thought “well, there’s no way they can blame that on Harry & Meghan, right?” Well… why do I get the feeling that there’s a narrative building in the Palace and among royal reporters?

The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for continued treatment, after 13 nights at another London hospital. Doctors are treating Prince Philip, 99, for an infection. They will also undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. The duke is responding to treatment and “remains comfortable”, it added. He is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week. On Monday morning, someone was screened from journalists’ cameras by umbrellas as they got into an ambulance outside the hospital in Marylebone. Philip was transferred about three miles (5km) to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, also known as Bart’s or St Bart’s, in the City of London. St Bart’s is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, its NHS site says.

[From The BBC]

First off, I hope Philip feels better. I’ve dealt with elderly relatives and long hospitalizations, and it absolutely sucks. I imagine it’s a lot worse these days because of the pandemic, and the hospitals are severely limiting who can visit Philip. It honestly sounds like there are several things going on with Philip and they’re all kind of converging at once, or there are concerns that an infection somewhere else has spread to his heart. All that being said… wow, the timing has not gone unnoticed.

Would the Prince and #Meghan really allow their 2hr whinge-fest with #Oprah to be broadcast while Harry's grandfather Prince Philip is seriously ill in hospital? #royal — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) March 1, 2021

On the morning Prince Philip is transferred to another hospital, and fears grow about his health, Prince Harry tells the world via a carefully curated Oprah clip how ‘unbelievably tough’ life has been recently for him and Meghan. The optics suddenly aren’t great. — Tom Wells (@ByTomWells) March 1, 2021

At the risk of major pushback, I have to say the short clips of the Meghan and Harry Oprah interview do not leave me optimistic that they will avoid their usual pitfalls. If Prince Phillip dies and they air an interview complaining about press treatment, they're gonna look awful. — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 1, 2021