CBS drops two teasers for Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry & Meghan

We knew that whenever the teasers for Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came out, it would be BIG. But I wasn’t expecting it to be quite this BIG from the word go. The teasers are obviously meant to set the tone and exhibit what kind of scoop Oprah got from Harry and Meghan. And if this is what she’s showing in the teasers… well, the Windsors are going to lose their damn minds. My guess – and it’s worth pointing this out – is that Harry has really saved the bulk of his ire towards the British media. Which, fair enough. We know what the British media has done, we know how bad they are. When Harry spoke to James Corden, he blamed the press’s treatment of him and his wife for why he left. Is that what he’s referring to in the Oprah interview, when he speaks of how bad it was for his mother? I think… probably. Here are the two teasers CBS released yesterday evening during 60 Minutes:
It will be very interesting to see the context of “I can’t imagine what it was like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.” Again, I think he’s probably only referring to the abusive press. But it’s also vague enough for a teaser where we can begin to have the conversation that Harry KNOWS how his father treated Diana. Harry KNOWS the institution threw a young Diana into the deep end, hoping to break her and destroy her and leave her voiceless. That Charles didn’t help Diana whatsoever.
Notice that we don’t actually hear Meghan speak in these teasers (I think we can hear a “yeah” at one point, but you get what I’m saying). The fact that she’s not quoted in the teasers means that she probably told Oprah some even bigger bombshells and they want people to tune in for all of it. Also, Oprah makes it clear that she was given carte blanche to ask whatever. Which we knew already. The interview airs on CBS on Sunday at 8 pm. It’s two hours long!!
Screencaps courtesy of CBS.
I’m so ready for this. “Were you silent or were you silenced?” This is about to have the entire RF shook.
Notice how DM has gone (relatively) quiet. They are just bidding their time.
It’s going to be tricky for the press, I think. You have a visibly pregnant woman upset and talking about how the papers attacked her all through her last pregnancy and how it affected her and her health. I think it’s kinda of genius (but probably just coincidence) that this was filmed when she was visibly pregnant. How are you going to attack a pregnant woman talking about how she didn’t like it when you attacked her during her last pregnancy?
@AmyToo, they’ve really found themselves in a predicament, haven’t they!
You’re exactly right about how the world will view attacking (again) a pregnant woman, but at the same time, you know that they’ll be positively bursting at the seams, wanting to let loose on Twitter.
It’s a very fine line to walk and I’m interested to see all the different ways they will inevitably handle it poorly.
*random shrieking noises* I am so excited. It is on my calendar, circled and underlined with exclamation points. I told my family that I call the TV that night and everyone else needs to go be quiet in another room. I downloaded the CBS news app for my roku TV bc I don’t have cable or antenna or anything and that was free and gets 60 minutes.
Meghan looks gorgeous. I love the hair up and back.
@AmyToo, SAME. If ANYONE has the audacity to bother me at any point during those two hours, I cannot be held responsible for my actions, and quite possibly might need someone to bail me out.
I legit can’t remember the last time I cared about watching something in real time. I’ve already asked my husband to have a backup ready on some device in case our cable goes out or something.
I’m not a sports fan in any way, but is this the way people feel about the Super Bowl?? Because now I get it!
CB really needs to do a live thread for this one
Ditto!
I second the motion of a CB live post 🙋🏻♀️
I keep thinking I totally want that but also I don’t know if I’d be able to read it while being glued to the TV. I want it for commercial breaks and for right afterwards though!
over at the dailymail there are already 17k comments. many negative. the vitriol and contempt towards them is just beyond egregious.
Don’t expect anything decent from the mail. Readers nor writers LOL
The daily mail never have positive comments on them. I saw an article that said 70% of the comments are from staff or bots. I never pay attention to their comment section. It’s just to push a certain narrative.
I bet he’s referring not only to the British press but also to leaving the royal family alone. She effectively lost a whole family when she divorced. Not much of a ‘family’, but still. An institutionalized family of sorts but a family nonetheless. And her sons were still very much a part of that family. I often wonder if she had fears that they would be groomed to be back biting and rigid like the rest of them? I think it worked in Williams case. Harry was too sensitive and has just enough of his mother’s influence not to fully become one of them.
I can’t wait for this!!
Yeah, I think at first Diana naively believed she gained a family after such a troubled childhood. Then reality slapped her in the face. She was definitely worried the family would turn her sons into one of them. I agree William was turned but Harry wasn’t. I wonder how much of that I’d down to their nature or was it because William was the heir and they spent all of their time Windsor-izing him and just largely neglected Harry because he was the spare.
With William I think it’s nature not just nurture. Remember the lost Diana tapes where she’s working on her public speaking? She cracks a harmless (and frankly very humanizing joke) and William who cant have been older than 12 snaps at Harry and her laughing. He says, “it’s not funny, she’s awful. This is being recorded”. No sense of humor even then. And more importantly, taking over the room as though he’s the ultimate authority.
I’ve said that once before, that at least Harry and Meghan have each other. Poor Diana had to face all this alone. This is why I don’t jump on the bandwagon that Diana was manipulative. She did what she had to do. There was no other options opened for her. She couldn’t plan or strategise her exit with a trusted confidante who loved her for herself. A nineteen year old girl married to a thirty-something men and used and abused by other older men in the institution. No, I don’t blame her for resorting to the media. It was the only way to get her side across. Unfortunately, she eventually paid with her life.
I think the army really saved harry in that sense and i also think that this is where ge got to experience “real life” so to say
OMG. this is going to be big.
It actually kind of bothered me that Meghan didn’t speak? As if she’s still being silenced. There’s surely strategy behind it, but I don’t like it lol
I’m excited for this, but I really hope it has its intended effect. These things notoriously backfire.
It’s a teaser to get people excited. Oprah is not trying to silence her at all.
Oprah is not stupid and I know she’s briefed Meghan on how public opinion works. She knows the hate for women, for women of color and for liberals will overwhelm the reception. AT FIRST. But it’s essential to get her POV on the record because when the pendulum swings back the BRF and media won’t be able to revise history as they’ve repeatedly done. Meghans “Britney” moment will come. And I should have called it her “Diana” moment because Di went through very similar hate campaigns. The second she died, the very people who run those campaigns were talking amorphously about how “the media destroyed her”. Bitch, you were the media!
I think the strategy was, watch how the british press cannot help themselves one single iota – she did not say anything in the trailers, Harry did, and yet look at all the attacks against her, the vitriol being thrown her way. The RRs are going nuts on twitter and blaming her of course, not Harry, and some scum paper had an article about her cradling her baby bump again. It’s a real-time example of everything Harry said in the Corden interview, playing out over 60 seconds of non-commentary from Meghan. It proves the entire thesis without her having to utter a word.
I saw a side by side of their engagement interview and this Oprah one. The contrast in their eyes and body language is intense. They were so excited and looking forward to their roles and dare i say naive. They really got quite a shock there after.
This is gonna hit like a nuclear bomb. If the royal family, The Firm, and the RRs thought the reaction to The Crown was bad, they ain’t seen nothing yet.
And, yes, I agree the bulk of Harry’s ire will be towards the press. But he’s also setting up how the family and the institution did nothing about it and is making direct comparisons to how Diana was treated. Thrown to the wolves and left to fend for herself.
They’re having melt downs on the Island.
Oprah the Drama Queen, the clip with Megan alone was amazing, silent or silenced.
I think Meghan is done with the Royal Family from last March, she didn’t go to the meetings with Harry and apparently was not on the Zoom calls when Harry was negotiating with his family.
After the Commonwealth service, the same night she was on a plane back to Canada.
My first thought was “wow this promo is so dramatic”
But I agree. Most of their “anger” will be towards the British media and they probably will name specific reporters. The BRF will probably, at worst, get a “we really wish the family were more supportive” but won’t name names and that’ll be it. Maybe the courtiers will be mentioned too.
Sorry, but Meghan can’t do a big tell all interview and generate the same amount of sympathy and understanding that a blonde haired, blue eyed English aristo like Diana got. I think Meghan knows this hence her comments in the past about being careful about what she says and so does Oprah tbh.
And at the end of the day, the ones who like them will continue to like them. The ones who don’t will never like her because nothing will humanise the monster of Meghan they’ve created. The ones who are “on the fence” or indifferent will remain that way because they’re not as invested as we are lol. At best they’ll respond to a headline and watch clips of it but that’s it.
I disagree Sofia. The fence sitters are starting to take Meghan and Harry’s side. I’ve seen numerous instances of people on Twitter going “Oh! NOW I get why they left” because the RRs have gone absolutely bonkers.
Like I said they’ll take a side and go “awwww” or “shut up you whiny rich woman” depending on what they take away but at the end of the day, these people will remain largely uninvested in the long term other than big news.
They’re not going to become SussexSquad members or start following tinhats or something
Your latter point is my thought as well. It’s the unfortunate reality that black women are not allowed complete vulnerability. So I hope Meghan protects herself to an extent, bc it’s not worth it to put herself totally out there just to be further dehumanized. People will always sympathize with Harry because of Diana, but that sympathy will likely not extend to Meghan, who’s experienced the brunt of the abuse the last 4 years. And tbh, people should sympathize bc she’s human and has done nothing wrong, not just because her husband has experienced trauma.
As someone said above, Meghan hasn’t actually said anything other than a “yeah” and she’s facing the brunt of the attacks already.
Yes to all of this. I actually think it is essential for black women to show vulnerability even though people and society refuse to see and acknowledge our humanity. Hopefully Meghan gets to own her own narrative and this is another great example of taking control and taking back her power.
I am so nervous about this interview already. The abuse starts again and…idk. I feel a bit down. I really like Harry and Meghan, but I just can’t switch off the noise and hatrage coming from this horrible people. They will never hear and understand the message of Harry and Meghan
Anyway, Meghan is gorgeous! Look at that pretty face. She looks so different with this pregnancy. And Harry is not looking bad himself lol
But the hatred never stopped. It never ever stops. I see Piers Morgan and his cohorts trying to claim that they got good press before they married. Rubbish. Piers was already platforming her sister by that point. From the moment Meghan came into the picture, they were using dogwhistles. Remember how they went after her for every single thing she did on the South Africa tour and yet they turn around and say she got good press then. Might as well just tell your side of the story if they’re going to hate you anyway.
I’m feeling the same way, really. I tried to create some positivity in the world by donating to some of M and H’s charities. A happy unintended side effect was that I felt a bit better about it all.
I get that, but I think my takeaway is, those fools are just exposing themselves as the racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, backwards-thinking morons that they are. I don’t value their opinions, because I know the hatred that clouds them, nor would I want their approval, because if those jackals approve of me then surely I’m on the wrong side of history.
For me, I’ll just keep fervently supporting Meghan and Harry and all that they do, and the haters and hyenas will continue to expose themselves for the abusive clowns that they are. Better that they’re out in the open, identified, and stayed away from than silent and still masquerading as actual journalists or walking among us kindhearted compatriots.
OH MY GOD I CANNOT WAIT!!
SORRY FOR SCREAMING BUT I’M JUST SO EXCITED!!
“At least we had each other,” that’s so heartbreaking! I’m glad they left that toxic environment.
By how harry spoke of his grandmother in the james cordon video i think we can guarantee they won’t name any family members but they are about to go all in on the press. I hope they don’t only address the articles printed (backed by receipts) but also death threats sent megs way and the illegal practices of the press, again aided by receipts to back it up. And i want them to show the faces of the so called carnival so that viewers know exactly who not to listen to.
And the men in grey suits. I’ll be very disappointed if Meghan doesn’t overtly confirm Dianas story for the dumb-dumbs who still don’t get how evil the palace machine is.
I am perched and ready. Royal reporters, you are the villains of the piece, along with the institution itself. Don’t delude yourselves otherwise. Own your vile behavior and drop the self-righteous nonsense.
Oh-my-Oprah I was shocked when I saw these teasers. So sad for Harry and Meghan and what they’ve gone through, thoroughly relieved that they got out and these fools didn’t break them, and actually cackling at the meltdowns this ONE MINUTE of footage has already caused with the usual suspects. I don’t know what to expect now but WOW am I here for it.
Also giggling at what nonsense the palace will trot out to try and distract from this – kate will be cartwheeling in front of buckingham palace handing out tiaras to orphans by week’s end.
@Sunday “what nonsense the palace will trot out tot try and distract from this”
Philip!!!! I am telling you Philip should sleep with one eye open….
She’s going to need to add a backflip at the end of that routine!
Also – I have a feeling we will see Archie even if for a moment.
@Sofia I’m implying that these people will suddenly become Sussex Squad warriors. I’m just saying they will finally get why they left and agree that the RRs are the worst. That’s will probably be the extent of it.
That’s what I’m saying as well. But what I’m also saying is that anyone hoping the tide will suddenly change against Meghan and the negative attacks will cease or even lessen… shouldn’t hope for that.
In regards to the UK press. Of course not. They will continue their cruelty because that’s all they know how to do. But some people will start to see how over the top, cartoonishly villainous they have become.
This will break the RRs brains and could very well be the beginning of them throwing the royal family and courtiers under the bus because they feel like their pact has been broken.
Honestly if the palace wanted influence over their media presence, they should have worked out a half in deal. Staffers probably saw cutting them loose as punishment but it also means they have little to lose by being candid.
I can’t wait to watch on Sunday. I still think that they won’t name names but I think they will point out the press and the institution as the culprits in this saga.
I really hope they just point out the hypocrisy. Like how the other siblings/children sometimes talk to the press, Mike Tindall has a podcast, etc.
Those clips were intense. Just watch as the right wing press smear campaign intensifies leading up to the interview on Sunday.
They as well as the royal family are mad that Harry and Meghan are flourishing outside the institution. I suspect they thought and wished they would flounder and regret their decision but it’s been the actual opposite.
I can’t wait to watch it. I hope it lives up to the hype.