“Renee Zellweger wore Armani Prive to the Golden Globes” links
  • March 01, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Renee Zellweger wore Armani Prive to the Golden Globes. It’s a pretty and simple look, but Renee still looks “off” somehow. [RCFA]
Tiger Woods thanks fans & the golf community for the support. [Just Jared]
WandaVision recap: is Wanda a mutant? (spoilers) [Pajiba]
Andy Towle is leaving Towleroad! [Towleroad]
James Charles is a mess and he’s probably a criminal too. [Dlisted]
What does the latest Victoria Beckham collection look like? [Go Fug Yourself]
The Golden Globes were not done on a budget, so why did everything feel so cheap, uncaring and apathetic? [LaineyGossip]
How did Dana Scully look cute in those terrible suits? [Jezebel]
Another woman accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. [Buzzfeed]
Nick Jonas in a muscle tee = hot. [Seriously OMG]
Woody Allen dated a 16-year-old when he was 41. [Starcasm]

13 Responses to ““Renee Zellweger wore Armani Prive to the Golden Globes” links”

  1. Delphine says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Maybe it’s Renee’s lack of jewelry? I love her ring but a necklace would have helped? Because otherwise I think she looks great.

    Reply
  2. UptownGirl says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    She does look lovely and she looks comfortable in her dress and skin. As for Renee herself, I think she looks good. It’s a lovely dress and she has downplayed the accessories to a zero. But she could have brought something to the carpet!

    Reply
  3. Esmom says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    I’ve aways thought Renee is very cute, and she is still as lovely as ever, but she pretty much never, ever gets her hairstyle right. She’ll wear these couture gowns and yet her hair will look like she just came home from yoga class. I don’t get it.

    Reply
  4. ChloeCat says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    Ugh, I find nothing about Nick Jonas hot.

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    So Hilary, my bad Hilaria, just announced that she and Alec welcomed a sixth child.

    So not only was she pregnant, they also had a surrogate.

    Huh???

    I wonder what this kid’s name is going to be?

    Reply
  6. UptownGirl says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    That Buzzfeed article on the Globes was priceless!! What an absolute cluster f#ck last night was!!!

    But the absolute win was when Lee Isaac Chung‘s win with his children!! That was precious and I am so glad he won for Minari!!

    Reply
  7. Mette says:
    March 1, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Renee is doing the constipated-sexy poses and expressions that Kylie Jenner does

    Reply

