Anya Taylor-Joy in custom Dior at the Golden Globes: too much or just perfect?

Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated for Golden Globes for Emma and for The Queen’s Gambit. She won for The Queen’s Gambit! She’s really cute and supremely talented – it feels like she was flying under the radar for years, putting in good performances, but she was such a shape-shifter than people didn’t always give her credit for just how talented she is. But over the past year, Anya has really ARRIVED. Dior knows it too – she reps Dior fragrances, and Dior made her a custom look for her remote appearance at the Golden Globes. I love the rich green and the construction is perfect on this gown and caped coat. Anya also wore $1 million in Tiffany’s jewelry.

Rosamund Pike dressed up in this (terrible) Molly Goddard dress because she didn’t think she had a snowball’s chance in hell of winning for I Care A Lot. I mean, Rosamund never wins anything! But she won last night and she seemed quite pleased.

Nicola Coughlan in Molly Goddard as well. I feel like this is very Prom-y? Which isn’t a bad thing, necessarily. Man, Goddard’s dresses are very overworked though.

28 Responses to “Anya Taylor-Joy in custom Dior at the Golden Globes: too much or just perfect?”

  1. Darla says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:02 am

    I love Anya’s gown, but I hate her current hair. And imagine that dress with her hair from The Queen’s Gambit? That would be something.

    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      March 1, 2021 at 8:13 am

      I came here to say I loved the hair and part of the full style! She just blooms outward as you go down.

    • Laura says:
      March 1, 2021 at 9:23 am

      I came here to say the exact same thing! She’s beautiful, but the long blonde hair doesn’t work.

      • Fleur says:
        March 1, 2021 at 9:30 am

        I was thinking the same!!! I love the dress, the makeup and the glamorous side part, but I don’t like the length. Looks like clip ins, very unnatural, and it doesn’t suit her face.

  2. Elle says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:03 am

    Perfect!

  3. Tanguerita says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:03 am

    rosamund pike’s gown is brilliant and so much fun.

  4. Div says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:07 am

    I loved Anya’s look. Goodard’s dresses aren’t my thing, but I get the vibe.

  5. ABritGuest says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:07 am

    Loved it!

  6. newmenow says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:10 am

    Excellent green dress, the over coat is a bit much. Makes me think of Xmas at the Opera in the 1960′s, interesting fabric and a good color on her tho.

    RP, sorry her dress reminds me of a bath scrunchy, hate the shoes, haircut is too severe.

    Heck No to the red eye shadow! Beautiful jewelry.

  7. shabs says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:11 am

    Anya was great in the Queens Gambit, she’s been excellent in everything I’ve seen her in. I would have also been happy for Daisy Edgar-Jones to win for Normal People as I thought her performance was incredible.

    Those Goddard dresses are awful but I kind of love that Rosamund paired hers with Doc Marten style black boots. It’s makes the whole look more palatable and a bit more tongue in cheek.

  8. MellyMel says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:11 am

    Anya looked fantastic! Best look of the night easily.

  9. Cee says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:12 am

    Anya is also the first latina to win that category, so congratulations to her!

  10. S808 says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:13 am

    LOVED. Easily the best look of the night. Ugh everything Luxury Law touches turn to gold.

  11. SarahCS says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:19 am

    Ok I have only just realised that it’s AnYa Taylor-Joy not AnNa. I’ve been reading it as Anna since we started talking about the Queens Gambit. I was about to comment that I must have missed a memo about stage name vs. real name or something.

  12. Miss Jupitero says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:21 am

    Rosamund Pike’s dress is perfect! And with black doc martens instead of the usual tired stillettos! Oh please let that become a trend again…..

    • lemonylips says:
      March 1, 2021 at 9:12 am

      I also love that combination so much. It’s just like – let’s try to have some fun with all of this. Also I’m a fan of shoes like these – only kinds I get and I wear them all year round till they fall apart.

  13. Scal says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:30 am

    Rosamund looked great on the zoom call which I think was the point. Standing up on a red carpet not so much.

    I bet that was comfy to sit in and didn’t require her sitting just so or getting adjusted before being on camera. Some of the ladies had cuter dresses standing up but didn’t work in this format

  14. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe k8 says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:30 am

    My husband was scared s$%&less over I Care A Lot. I told him it was just a movie and safeguards must be in place. Then a friend who is a guardianship attorney told me that there was a huge scandal over a similar situation a couple of years ago in the town where we live. It’s so similar that I think the movie must be based on this situation.

  15. Lucy2 says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:33 am

    Love the green gown.
    I watched I Care a Lot over the weekend- dark, but so good!

  16. Veronica S. says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:58 am

    I’m not sure about the hair with it, but the dress is proper drama. She’s had a really big two years, coming out of the hate hard with those good performances.

  17. Case says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:58 am

    Anya was my favorite look of the night. She’d be beautiful in anything but wow, what a dress! She was one of the main people I was rooting for last night and I’m so happy she won. So well deserved!

  18. sara says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:11 am

    Anya looks stunning, but there were recent pics of her sucking on a huge cigarette and it was no bueno (yes I judge smokers, especially younger people who know what it does)

    • Case says:
      March 1, 2021 at 9:24 am

      I saw that and was so disappointed. No reason for young people to smoke fully knowing what it can do to you. But I noticed she’s been incredibly thin as of late — she used to be more average-skinny and not quite so model-esque — and I can’t help but wonder if she’s smoking to keep that up. Makes me sad.

  19. Tiffany says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:12 am

    Rosemund dress pretty much tracks for her.

    A beautiful woman who just either doesn’t know how to dress or it really isn’t a priority for her.

  20. Ainsley7 says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:20 am

    I feel like Anya’s look could have been amazing. Instead, it’s both too much and not enough. She’s a gorgeous woman, but her hair matching her skin tone blurs her features. It makes her look like a mannequin. Then the dress is so overwhelming at the bottom compared to the top. A darker hair color with more volume or an up do with dramatic earrings would have really balanced everything out.

