Anya Taylor-Joy in custom Dior at the Golden Globes: too much or just perfect?

Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated for Golden Globes for Emma and for The Queen’s Gambit. She won for The Queen’s Gambit! She’s really cute and supremely talented – it feels like she was flying under the radar for years, putting in good performances, but she was such a shape-shifter than people didn’t always give her credit for just how talented she is. But over the past year, Anya has really ARRIVED. Dior knows it too – she reps Dior fragrances, and Dior made her a custom look for her remote appearance at the Golden Globes. I love the rich green and the construction is perfect on this gown and caped coat. Anya also wore $1 million in Tiffany’s jewelry.

Rosamund Pike dressed up in this (terrible) Molly Goddard dress because she didn’t think she had a snowball’s chance in hell of winning for I Care A Lot. I mean, Rosamund never wins anything! But she won last night and she seemed quite pleased.

Nicola Coughlan in Molly Goddard as well. I feel like this is very Prom-y? Which isn’t a bad thing, necessarily. Man, Goddard’s dresses are very overworked though.