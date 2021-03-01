Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson & Josh O’Connor win Golden Globes for ‘The Crown’

The awards-show affection for The Crown gives me such Downton Abbey flashbacks. It’s weird – Downton Abbey, as an awards-favorite, existed in the same timeline as the good seasons of Game of Thrones. But the fussy awards shows always preferred to give awards to a show like DA rather than GoT. The Crown is just a more realistic version of DA, as far as I’m concerned: a soap opera based on the truth.
Anyway, we knew that Season 4 of The Crown would be a big deal, because they dealt with Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana. Both of whom “won” at the Golden Globes. Gillian Anderson (Thatcher), Emma Corrin (Diana) and Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) all won Globes for The Crown’s Season 4. In Emma’s case, I feel like it was richly deserved. She really did a good job with Diana, and there’s definitely the feeling that Emma cracked the code about how to play such an iconic 20th century figure.
None of The Crown’s people were actually in New York or LA – everyone was in London, except for Gillian Anderson, who seemed drunk and alone in Prague of all places. Emma wore a Miu Miu ensemble which seemed to make her look like a haute couture clown. Which is fine! If you’re going to do a virtual awards show, why not dress up like a fancy clown? Josh O’Connor wore Loewe and honestly, he looked amazing and his speech was completely charming and lovely (he spoke about mental health in the pandemic). Gillian wore Dior! She really went for a LOOK. I feel like I would have hated this on the red carpet, but I really enjoyed it remotely.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
I really loved both Emma’s and Gillian’s looks. Emma does look like a modern Pierrot definitely. Looks so fun.
I love Josh’s look. Its so great when men try to be creating instead of just wearing the usual suit
The hits keep coming for the RF 😂
The RF made all the PR work! AND FOR FREE!
I bet at Netflix headquarters couldn’t believe it XD
They sure did! A whole new generation discovered Diana’s story through the Crown, and then the way the BRF reacted to it reiterated how awful they are and lended the portrayal even more credibility.
All three of them looked wonderful, and their wins were well deserved.
I didn’t like Gillan Anderson teke on Margareth Thatcher, but Emma Corrin and Josh o’ Connor totally deserved their awards.
I love Josh looks, it always gives me a dandy vibe.
Josh is absolutely adorable. Also, I’ve never seen him outside The Crown and I’d assumed they did something with his ears to make him look more like Charles, lol. I guess not.
Wasn’t there news that Peter Morgan was crawling back to Gillian? I think the way she referred to him as “Peter Morgan” said it all.
I… kinda like Emma’s look. I don’t think I could pull it off but somehow, she makes it work.
Jodie Foster and her wife wore actual jammies ( and bare feet).
And then shouted out Aaron Rodgers in her speech as payback for getting a mention in his MVP speech
How tf did Josh win over Bob Odenkirk AND Mathew Rhys?! The Crown was ok, but I will never ever understand America’s obsession with the Royal Family. They are the ultimate snoozefest.