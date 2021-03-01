Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman & Regina King: who got the best Louis Vuitton look?

Kate Hudson is famous for attending the opening of an envelope, so it cracks me up a little bit that Kate attended the Golden Globes remotely even though she was nominated. She got so much play on the preshows and online. She posed for several photoshoots around the Golden Globes, and I thought the white look (below) would be her Globes look, and I loved that for her. But no, her Globes look was this corseted Louis Vuitton gown. Eh. Jewels by Bvlgari.

I love Regina King. I love that after working in the industry for more than three decades, we’re living in a Regina King Renaissance. I hope she wins everything and gets every single offer out there to act, produce, direct, everything. Regina wore Louis Vuitton and Forevermark jewelry for her remote appearance at the Globes. I’m kind of meh on the dress, honestly. Like, Regina is stunning and she has a bangin’ body, and I’m not sure this dress showcases that? She seemed to love the craftsmanship of the dress though – it took a long time for LV to sew those sequins, etc.

Nicole Kidman also wore Louis Vuitton – she was a nominee for The Undoing. She didn’t win, which is fine with me. I don’t like the dress, and yet I think Nicole looks really f–king cool here? It works!