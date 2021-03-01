Elle Fanning wore ice-blue Gucci at the Golden Globes: gorgeous?

I really, really appreciate women like Elle Fanning. Women who are positive and optimistic and choose to go all-out for a remote awards show. Elle was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in The Great. She ended up in a lot of cutaways-at-home, because she was always smiling and happy for everyone else. She also went all out for her gown and styling, and she was one of many women who posed for full-on fashion portraits for her Instagram. I love her so much. Elle wore this stunning Gucci gown in ice blue. Speaking of ice, she was dripping in Fred Leighton jewelry. Gorgeous!

Gal Gadot wore Givenchy to the actual Globes show! She was a presenter! This would have been too “party dress” for my taste for a normal Globes ceremony, but it was totally fine here. It looks comfortable yet sexy. Love her jewelry too!

.@GalGadot wears an emerald-cut bicolor zoisite of over 48 carats wrapped in a halo of baguette diamonds suspended from a diamond rondelle chain of over 37 total carats to the 2021 #GoldenGlobes. #GalGadot #TiffanyBlueBook #TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/HiKx8n69Yw — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) March 1, 2021

Jodie Foster was not one of the people who got all dressed up. She was at home in fancy pajamas with her wife Alexandra Hedison and their dog. She ended up winning Best Supporting Actress for The Mauritanian.