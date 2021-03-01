Elle Fanning wore ice-blue Gucci at the Golden Globes: gorgeous?

I really, really appreciate women like Elle Fanning. Women who are positive and optimistic and choose to go all-out for a remote awards show. Elle was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in The Great. She ended up in a lot of cutaways-at-home, because she was always smiling and happy for everyone else. She also went all out for her gown and styling, and she was one of many women who posed for full-on fashion portraits for her Instagram. I love her so much. Elle wore this stunning Gucci gown in ice blue. Speaking of ice, she was dripping in Fred Leighton jewelry. Gorgeous!

Gal Gadot wore Givenchy to the actual Globes show! She was a presenter! This would have been too “party dress” for my taste for a normal Globes ceremony, but it was totally fine here. It looks comfortable yet sexy. Love her jewelry too!

Jodie Foster was not one of the people who got all dressed up. She was at home in fancy pajamas with her wife Alexandra Hedison and their dog. She ended up winning Best Supporting Actress for The Mauritanian.

8 Responses to “Elle Fanning wore ice-blue Gucci at the Golden Globes: gorgeous?”

  1. Kiera says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:17 am

    Elle reminds me of a photo of Grace Kelley that I had as a poster in my dorm room. I would bet money that was the inspiration for her look, and I’m not complaining at all!

  2. Mrs. Peel says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:29 am

    Elle Fanning is perfection! Wow.

  3. Fuzzy Crocodile says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:29 am

    I love the dresses.

    I would probably have opted for the PJs on the couch with the dog.

  4. Merricat says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:32 am

    She looked fabulous, and I loved her sunshiny attitude. I am absolutely for women supporting other women.

  5. janey says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:37 am

    I love Elle, she is fantastic in The Great which is laugh out loud hilarious.

  6. Lucy2 says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:38 am

    Elle really did go all out!
    I too would have opted for something more comfortable.

  7. Seraphina says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:39 am

    Not a fan of any of the dresses covered here and I really like both women. Elle’s dress was very old Hollywood and I could see here wearing something more interesting. Plus her hair was to severe.

  8. Case says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:42 am

    She looked beautiful! Great color for her.

    I know award shows are frivolous and all that, but seeing a semi-normal award ceremony last night with everyone dressed up made me so, so happy. I love award season and it was a joy to watch.

