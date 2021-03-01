Kaley Cuoco, Amanda Seyfried & Jane Levy in Oscar de la Renta at the Globes

Kaley Cuoco was nominated last night for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy, which went to Catherine O’Hara. I fail to see how The Flight Attendant was a comedy, but Kaley was phenomenal in it. She had on a gray strapless Oscar de la Renta Gown with chandelier-like clusters of sequins on the skirt. It was gorgeous. I love a big ball gown when the details are understated like this. Yesterday Kaley shared a video to her stories of her husband, Karl Cook, returning home unexpectedly before the Globes. She got really emotional about it and that was cute.


Nominee Amanda Seyfried was also in Oscar de la Renta, in a pink off the shoulder gown with a row of flowers along the bodice and draped down the back. She told Giuliana Rancic that it cheered her up, calling it “vibrant,” “fun” and like spring. I saw her in Mank over the weekend. While that movie was too long and it was hard to care about an alcoholic who was given so many chances, Amanda’s portrayal of Marion Davies was a highlight.

Jane Levy had on a fishtail Oscar de la Renta with cutouts. The nude underlay gave it a peek-a-boo look. I like the cut of the gown, which was so lovely and flattering. Check out the fifth slide, the video, where the bows at the back are blowing in the wind.

Catherine O’Hara won in Kaley and Jane’s category, for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy. She was in a black and white floral Vera Wang suit. Her husband kept playing her off deadpan and it was funny! Those two were on their during the show when they were supposed to be talking to the other nominees.

12 Responses to “Kaley Cuoco, Amanda Seyfried & Jane Levy in Oscar de la Renta at the Globes”

  1. Southern Fried says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:42 am

    Amanda wins it for me but I’m such a fan from way back in Big Love.

    Reply
  2. Elizabeth says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:44 am

    Kaley with pizza and cake! Looks good.

    I also disliked Mank, I am just at a point in my life where I can’t get interested in privileged old white men navel-gazing any longer. 🤷🏻‍♀️ I didn’t even finish it, though I love that era in Hollywood. (Or used to.)

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      March 1, 2021 at 8:49 am

      Me too! In fact, I barely started it. I think I got maybe 30 minutes in and gave up.

      Reply
      • hindulovegod says:
        March 1, 2021 at 9:20 am

        I made it through but also thought Mank was flat and boring. Those sorts of films no longer resonate with me either. So far, my favorite film of this awards season is Sound of Metal. But we’re planning to watch Minari this week.

      • pottymouth pup says:
        March 1, 2021 at 9:31 am

        I finally watched Sound of Metal yesterday and Riz Ahmed deserves all the awards

  3. Seraphina says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:45 am

    Jane Levy’s dress was another stand out IMO. Beautiful pic of the back. Nicely done and she looks so happy.

    Reply
  4. josephine says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:47 am

    I thought Kaley’s dress was gorgeous – it looked a little art deco to me. I do think a slightly different shade would have suited her better, but I still thought it was an incredible dress.

    Reply
  5. Darla says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:48 am

    I love both Kaley and Amanda’s gowns, the third one meh. But the first two are just so beautiful.

    Reply
  6. dlc says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:54 am

    wish I could see the front of Amanda’s dress.

    Reply
  7. JustMe2 says:
    March 1, 2021 at 8:57 am

    Weak pile of people in the reflection of Kaleys door

    Reply
  8. Case says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:01 am

    I just hated, HATED Mank. One, I agree with everyone saying I just don’t care about stories about privileged white men. Two, wow, it was so inaccessible. I love Old Hollywood and movies about the movies and barely understood what was happening. Amanda was good in it, but in any other year I think she’d be totally overlooked. It’s just not a strong year for this category, IMO.

    Reply
  9. Sayrah says:
    March 1, 2021 at 9:14 am

    Am I blind? I don’t see Amanda seyfried’s pictures

    Reply

