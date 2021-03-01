Cameron Diaz can’t imagine spending 14 hours on a movie set now that she’s a mom

Cameron Diaz is such a curious Hollywood case – at one point, she was the biggest name in Hollywood, the highest-paid actress and one of the few women who could get a film greenlighted on her name alone. She had her pick of scripts and projects and she was moving between art films and studio films, etc. But years ago, it was almost like she just intended to take a few years off, and the years began piling up and now we’ll probably never see her act again. Her daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden was born about 14 months ago, and Cameron says that now that she’s a mom, she has zero interest in being on a set for 14 hours a day.

Cameron Diaz isn’t in a hurry to step in front of the camera again. The actress, 48, appeared on the SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce to promote her new wine line, Avaline, Thursday and spoke about whether she’d return to acting. “Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea,” she said. “Maybe, never say never, but I couldn’t imagine being a mom now where I’m at as a mother with my child at her first year to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.” Diaz welcomed her 1-year-old daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden in December 2019. She continued, “I just couldn’t … I wouldn’t have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life. I feel for so many mothers who can’t, that have to go to work, you know, whatever they’re doing. I feel so much for them and for their children and for all of that, but it does really take a village.” “I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be,” she said. “It’s such a blessing, it’s completely privileged, and I’m just really, really grateful.” Diaz said she felt fulfilled to simply focus on her business and her family. “That’s pretty much it right now. … Avaline is the only sort of day-to-day work that I’m doing other than, you know, being a wife and a mother,” she said, adding that it has been “rewarding…It really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far.”

I think she has every right to be a stay-at-home mom if that’s what she wants, and she understands that many women don’t have that privilege. Cameron waited a while to become a mom, and she’s clearly obsessed with her happy little family. I guess it’s always a little bit strange to me that she managed to walk away so thoroughly, with so little fanfare. And she still lives in LA too – she crops up in photos with her A-list friends, it’s clear that she’s still pretty social with the Hollywood crew. But she just got burned out, I guess. And now she doesn’t see a reason to go back to work.