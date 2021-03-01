Cameron Diaz can’t imagine spending 14 hours on a movie set now that she’s a mom

Cameron Diaz is such a curious Hollywood case – at one point, she was the biggest name in Hollywood, the highest-paid actress and one of the few women who could get a film greenlighted on her name alone. She had her pick of scripts and projects and she was moving between art films and studio films, etc. But years ago, it was almost like she just intended to take a few years off, and the years began piling up and now we’ll probably never see her act again. Her daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden was born about 14 months ago, and Cameron says that now that she’s a mom, she has zero interest in being on a set for 14 hours a day.
Cameron Diaz isn’t in a hurry to step in front of the camera again. The actress, 48, appeared on the SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce to promote her new wine line, Avaline, Thursday and spoke about whether she’d return to acting.
“Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea,” she said. “Maybe, never say never, but I couldn’t imagine being a mom now where I’m at as a mother with my child at her first year to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.”
Diaz welcomed her 1-year-old daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden in December 2019. She continued, “I just couldn’t … I wouldn’t have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life. I feel for so many mothers who can’t, that have to go to work, you know, whatever they’re doing. I feel so much for them and for their children and for all of that, but it does really take a village.”
“I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be,” she said. “It’s such a blessing, it’s completely privileged, and I’m just really, really grateful.”
Diaz said she felt fulfilled to simply focus on her business and her family. “That’s pretty much it right now. … Avaline is the only sort of day-to-day work that I’m doing other than, you know, being a wife and a mother,” she said, adding that it has been “rewarding…It really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far.”
I think she has every right to be a stay-at-home mom if that’s what she wants, and she understands that many women don’t have that privilege. Cameron waited a while to become a mom, and she’s clearly obsessed with her happy little family. I guess it’s always a little bit strange to me that she managed to walk away so thoroughly, with so little fanfare. And she still lives in LA too – she crops up in photos with her A-list friends, it’s clear that she’s still pretty social with the Hollywood crew. But she just got burned out, I guess. And now she doesn’t see a reason to go back to work.
So she named her daughter Raddix and her wine company Avaline. Man.
When Cameron’s father past away, that is when I noticed that she was changing career/work schedule wise. His death ( a heart attack) was a surprise to her and his friends. Then the breakup with Timberdouche was in the same window. There was a lot on her plate.
She can afford it, so why not.
It’s bizarre, but I have zero memory of Cameron Diaz ever being pregnant.
She keeps her life in a concrete safe, buried six feet underground lockdown.
She might have had a surrogate? I don’t remember it either and too lazy to look it up.
Yeah, I have no idea. But it seems like she isn’t seen often anymore, so she could’ve given birth to triplets and I would have missed it.
They used a surrogate.
Have they confirmed this? They may have adopted their daughter.
Demi Moore and Julia Roberts who were also the 20 million a movie trinity also walked away for years. I think its harder to come back sometimes,not everyone gets the Meryl Streep treatment.
Demi had her production company and made money hand over fist from the Austin Powers trilogy, even more money than as an actress.
Julia is of the old school variety and honestly was smart enough to take a break about what she help contribute to expedite the divorce of her husband and his 1st wife. She just had good sense on that part and people really did forget about it.
Most people forgot about it, but the legend of A Low Vera lives on.
@ Noki, yes but not everyone is Meryl Frickin Streep!! She is an icon and a master actor!! She is one of the greats, not Demi Moore or Julia Roberts are in the same class as her.
If i had her money id probably make the same decisions. Hollywood isn’t kind to women who used to be “it” girls but who’ve inevitably aged. She has taken a stance against doing loads of work on her face, and wants to just live her life. Can’t say i blame her!
That name though…
I known!
My husband works as a gaffer on television shows and the schedule is really tough. It’s not just that it can be 14 hours a day – it’s that it’s inconsistent. Or, to be clearer, it consistently always starts at 7 a.m. on Monday and by Friday you might be starting at 3 p.m. and working until 4 or 5 a.m. on Saturday morning. And then starting Monday again at 7 a.m.
So it’s not just the hours – it’s what it does to your body to have that sort of schedule shift going on all the time.
This. For the most part the on camera talent, unless they are directing are not around for the logistics.
They are just chilling somewhere and for some, I am sure that is tedious.
She left acting years ago, so why is her story now “because I’m a MOTHER!”. Can she just change careers without making it a mom story? The whole “but now that I’m a MOTHER” storyline is super annoying.
Yup, she left Hollywood years ago, which is fine just don’t sell it as it wasn’t a choice earlier. So I guess that she left and didn’t have a reason and now it’s because she is a mom. It could have been she left after the marriage to focus on that which is perfectly fine. But from what I read she and her hubby tried for years to conceive which probably kept her put of the spotlight. From what I have read, it was very taxing on her and she was met with disappointment after disappointment. Of course anyone who goes through IVF it’s taxing on you emotionally and physically.
