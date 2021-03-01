Viola Davis wore independent Black designer LaviebyCK at the Globes, looked stunning



The Best Actress race is going to be between Viola Davis, Andra Day and Frances McDormand. (Carey Mulligan will be nominated too but she’s not going to win.) Both Viola and Frances already have Oscars, and Andra is a newcomer. While her performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday was phenomenal, I thought that the material wasn’t up to par. The characters seemed like cutouts in that film and I felt that it needed more depth and heart. Andra won the Globe last night. Viola seemed happy for her, and was happy to be calling in from home. She was rocking this one shoulder custom bright print dress by Lavie by CK, helmed by young Black designer Claude Kameni. She makes African print fashion and has some ready to wear pieces which are relatively affordable. I love the fit and bright print of this gown. You can tell by LavieByCK’s Twitter and Instagram presence that she’s up and coming and is so grateful for actresses wearing her gowns. She is self-taught and has dressed many celebrities including Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall and Mariah Carey.

Lily Collins was also in a gown with one puff sleeve, by Saint Laurent. I find the print and colors too busy, but she styled it well. It’s questionable whether she should have been nominated, but at least she didn’t try to emulate her character from Emily in Paris’s styling.

I don’t know who Jamie Lee Curtis is wearing, but all I saw when she went on stage to present was her cleavage. That is one low cut dress.

Catherine Zeta-Jones was quite staid in comparison in Dolce & Gabbana. I like this simple off the shoulder number. It was understated.

Angela Bassett was also in Dolce & Gabbana, in a purple gown with feathers down one shoulder and continuing along the skirt. We got a good look at this dress when she spoke to Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. Her styling really makes the look and I love how she balanced the feathers with a long braid down the opposite side.

