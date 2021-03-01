Viola Davis wore independent Black designer LaviebyCK at the Globes, looked stunning

The Best Actress race is going to be between Viola Davis, Andra Day and Frances McDormand. (Carey Mulligan will be nominated too but she’s not going to win.) Both Viola and Frances already have Oscars, and Andra is a newcomer. While her performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday was phenomenal, I thought that the material wasn’t up to par. The characters seemed like cutouts in that film and I felt that it needed more depth and heart. Andra won the Globe last night. Viola seemed happy for her, and was happy to be calling in from home. She was rocking this one shoulder custom bright print dress by Lavie by CK, helmed by young Black designer Claude Kameni. She makes African print fashion and has some ready to wear pieces which are relatively affordable. I love the fit and bright print of this gown. You can tell by LavieByCK’s Twitter and Instagram presence that she’s up and coming and is so grateful for actresses wearing her gowns. She is self-taught and has dressed many celebrities including Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall and Mariah Carey.
Lily Collins was also in a gown with one puff sleeve, by Saint Laurent. I find the print and colors too busy, but she styled it well. It’s questionable whether she should have been nominated, but at least she didn’t try to emulate her character from Emily in Paris’s styling.
I don’t know who Jamie Lee Curtis is wearing, but all I saw when she went on stage to present was her cleavage. That is one low cut dress.
Catherine Zeta-Jones was quite staid in comparison in Dolce & Gabbana. I like this simple off the shoulder number. It was understated.
Embed from Getty Images
Angela Bassett was also in Dolce & Gabbana, in a purple gown with feathers down one shoulder and continuing along the skirt. We got a good look at this dress when she spoke to Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. Her styling really makes the look and I love how she balanced the feathers with a long braid down the opposite side.
We need a film with Angela Bassett and John Boyega, ASAP.
I thought all the women covered in this post looked fantastic. Lily actually did surprise me with her look.
I love that Viola, Angela, and Jamie are sexy AF. Who says older women aren’t hot?
All these women look incredible
Those pictures don’t do justice to Catherine’s dress. It was beaded or sequined and shimmered when she moved; it was lovely.
Jamie Lee Curtis = love her. But, the shoulders on that dress look as if she still has the hanger inside it. Big no. JLC hair looks great, great smile.
Catty comment warning….she paid good $$ for those breast implants years ago, she means to get her investment back by showing them off forever. sorry, had to be said, IMO.
Like the deep purple color dress but w/feathers maybe an updo instead?
Lilly Collins is a very pretty woman, she must look like her Mums side of the family, Phil Collins has never been known for his looks, plenty of musical talent tho. I like LC dress but the fabric looks almost brocade to me, too heavy for almost springtime.
I LOVE Lily’s dress-it’s exotic and she is styled extremely well. Love the persian/indian paisely.
CZJ is so generic looking- that’s a mother of the bride dress from Macy’s.
Viola’s is also great-joyful, love the african print.
I was scrolling through Poshmark the other day and couldn’t believe off the shoulder stuff was coming back in style. I guess that’s the latest trend judging from all these looks.
CZJ eye area.. she starting to look like she’s J. Wildenstein and Janice Dickinson other sister. The styling for all the women is good. Would wear all of these gowns
I am living for Viola dress.
The wax print are incredible!
I have skirt made of wax and it’s beyond gorgeous, I love it, I am going to have a dress made for me, by a really small designer here can’t wait to receive it.
Listen Marilla… I’d be ever so much gratefuller if you’d made just one with a puffed sleeve. They’re so fashionable now. It would give me such a thrill just to wear a dress with one puffed sleeve.
Seeing Viola’s dress makes me wish we saw more print more often on the red carpet. I’m getting tired of sequin, jewel tone, pastels or black and repeat. Her dress is to die for. It’s like when men wear something other than a black tux. Fashion is supposed to be fun. I hope we see this designer way more often.
Lily’s dress I would want to wear myself, but Viola wins the day in that amazing print. She’s a queen among women.
They all look fantastic! CZJ is starting to look very catlike, but the dress is fine.