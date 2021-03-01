Margot Robbie & Andra Day wore Chanel for the Golden Globes: stunning?

When Margot Robbie turned up on the actual red carpet for the Golden Globes, I was stunned… that some people were actually showing up in person. Margot wasn’t the only one! A bunch of “presenters” turned up in person. It felt weird, especially since there was not a mask in sight for any of the celebrities (people in the audience were wearing them though). Margot wasn’t just a presenter, she was also there to represent Promising Young Woman, which her production company put together and produced. Margot has a big Chanel contract, and she obviously wore Chanel for the Globes. I dislike this! It’s not glamorous enough for a normal Globes show. But it works for a Pandemic Globes.

Israeli actress Shira Haas also wore Chanel. She’s the star of Unorthodox, and she was the first Israeli actress to be nominated for an Emmy. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for the same series. They said on E! that Chanel sent over a wide selection of gowns and she got her pick. She chose a very simple column dress.

Andra Day also wore Chanel – this is flat-out gorgeous on her and she is beyond stunning. Andra won a Globe as well! She won Best Actress in a Drama for The United States vs. Billie Holiday. She was stunned! Also, who looks this good on a video linkup? Her makeup. styling and manicure are so beautiful.

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Margot Robbie & Andra Day wore Chanel for the Golden Globes: stunning?”

  1. Brooke says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:05 am

    I don’t think Shira is the first Israeli actress to be nominated, Natalie Portman has been nominated.

    Reply
  2. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe k8 says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:07 am

    Andra’s dress is incredible and she is rocking it! She has the IT factor.

    By the way, every time I see her name in print I think, “why is Audra Day [fill in the blank]…going to the Golden Globes?” It always takes me a half-second to put it together. 🤣

    Reply
  3. Michelle Connolly says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:19 am

    We discovered Andra Day’s music from the post last week and cannot stop listening to her, she is incredible!! Love that dress too she’s just stunning in it.

    Reply
  4. Noki says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:25 am

    Can someone please explain to me,how did they conduct the awards. I have seen stars on what appears to be a red carpert,others looked like they were on zoom? Did any part take place in the usual event space/auditorium?

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    March 1, 2021 at 7:33 am

    I had to look at Margot’s dress a few times and it grew on me. Shira’s dress did nothing for me. and Andra Day’s was stunning, I could see a bride wearing that.
    I did not watch but if there were no masks present – shame on them. At least a sign to show solidarity and sympathy for all the lives we lost to this PANDEMIC.

    Reply
    • EllenOlenska says:
      March 1, 2021 at 7:38 am

      The audience were all wearing masks and very distanced . Presenters did not but appeared to be 20-40 feet away and there was also a statement that everyone had been tested

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment