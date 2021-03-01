Margot Robbie & Andra Day wore Chanel for the Golden Globes: stunning?

When Margot Robbie turned up on the actual red carpet for the Golden Globes, I was stunned… that some people were actually showing up in person. Margot wasn’t the only one! A bunch of “presenters” turned up in person. It felt weird, especially since there was not a mask in sight for any of the celebrities (people in the audience were wearing them though). Margot wasn’t just a presenter, she was also there to represent Promising Young Woman, which her production company put together and produced. Margot has a big Chanel contract, and she obviously wore Chanel for the Globes. I dislike this! It’s not glamorous enough for a normal Globes show. But it works for a Pandemic Globes.

Israeli actress Shira Haas also wore Chanel. She’s the star of Unorthodox, and she was the first Israeli actress to be nominated for an Emmy. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for the same series. They said on E! that Chanel sent over a wide selection of gowns and she got her pick. She chose a very simple column dress.

Andra Day also wore Chanel – this is flat-out gorgeous on her and she is beyond stunning. Andra won a Globe as well! She won Best Actress in a Drama for The United States vs. Billie Holiday. She was stunned! Also, who looks this good on a video linkup? Her makeup. styling and manicure are so beautiful.