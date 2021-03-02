Jonah Hill: ‘I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself’

Jonah Hill posted a rather inspirational message for anyone struggling with body image on his Instagram the other day. After the Daily Mail posted some photos of Jonah surfing in a black wetsuit accompanied by a shirtless photo of Jonah toweling off post-surf, Jonah called the outlet on the mat for their passive aggressive body shaming. Although their byline claimed to call attention to Jonah’s tattoos, Jonah felt the real subject of the shots was his physique. So Jonah decided to stand up for himself by saying he loved himself, regardless of the press trying to tear him down. Jonah reposted the DM shots with the following caption:

I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a “good for me” post . And it’s definitely not a “feel bad for me post”. It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face

This made me give a little fist pump. I love Jonah’s message. It’s true, there is nothing the public loves more than to mock weight. I’m shocked at how prevalent fat jokes are in sitcoms still today. I think it’s easy for the public to see someone with a successful career, hanging out on yachts with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and think, well he’s living his best life, so he probably doesn’t get bothered by a few weight jokes. This was made tragically clear during a terrible interview about five years ago. A French journalist insulted Jonah during promotion for his War Dogs film and then tried to say it was all just a joke when he took exception. When someone goes though that publicly, yes, I can imagine they would keep their t-shirt on. Especially when media outlets are pulling crap like this.

Jonah’s not stopping at positive messaging, either. He’s partnered with Adidas on a clothing line. He told GQ that he’s always been interested in fashion but, once again, no one expects an “big guy” to care about clothing. I’d be happy if more kids could learn to not listen to the cruel comments of an unforgiving society. Or better yet, I’d be happier if society could not be so rigid with their beauty standards. As Jonah said all shapes are wonderful and awesome. Let’s embrace them.