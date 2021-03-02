Jonah Hill: ‘I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself’

Jonah Hill posted a rather inspirational message for anyone struggling with body image on his Instagram the other day. After the Daily Mail posted some photos of Jonah surfing in a black wetsuit accompanied by a shirtless photo of Jonah toweling off post-surf, Jonah called the outlet on the mat for their passive aggressive body shaming. Although their byline claimed to call attention to Jonah’s tattoos, Jonah felt the real subject of the shots was his physique. So Jonah decided to stand up for himself by saying he loved himself, regardless of the press trying to tear him down. Jonah reposted the DM shots with the following caption:
I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a “good for me” post . And it’s definitely not a “feel bad for me post”. It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.
Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face
This made me give a little fist pump. I love Jonah’s message. It’s true, there is nothing the public loves more than to mock weight. I’m shocked at how prevalent fat jokes are in sitcoms still today. I think it’s easy for the public to see someone with a successful career, hanging out on yachts with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and think, well he’s living his best life, so he probably doesn’t get bothered by a few weight jokes. This was made tragically clear during a terrible interview about five years ago. A French journalist insulted Jonah during promotion for his War Dogs film and then tried to say it was all just a joke when he took exception. When someone goes though that publicly, yes, I can imagine they would keep their t-shirt on. Especially when media outlets are pulling crap like this.
Jonah’s not stopping at positive messaging, either. He’s partnered with Adidas on a clothing line. He told GQ that he’s always been interested in fashion but, once again, no one expects an “big guy” to care about clothing. I’d be happy if more kids could learn to not listen to the cruel comments of an unforgiving society. Or better yet, I’d be happier if society could not be so rigid with their beauty standards. As Jonah said all shapes are wonderful and awesome. Let’s embrace them.
Photo credit: Instagram
I’m all about this message! I like Jonah Hill and I think he is an exceptional actor.
Men are subject to the same gross beauty standards that women endure, I’m glad he spoke up and even happier he isnt letting others dictate to him how he should feel about his own body.
Spider web tattoos, especially on the elbow, are historically symbols of incarceration & white supremacy. It’s bizarre that a Jewish dude in the entertainment biz would have one. It’s the equivalent of Larry David having teardrop tattoos on his face.
I’m side-eyeing this as well. There is something about him that does not sit right with me, but ya know he says one right thing and suddenly everyone is fawning over him.
I had no idea. I deleted the link to it
There’s nothing to fault in that statement, good for him. But I will say that I get a very Shallow Hal vibe from him. The type of guy who wants that positivity for himself but doesn’t extend his aesthetic for women in the same way. I don’t know, I’ve never seen this guy with a girl who wasn’t a size 2. But more importantly, I would like to see him acknowledge that he got the kind of career that his female equivalents could only dream of. I would like to see him use some of his clout now that he is producing and directing movies, to boost actresses of similar build. I would like to see him note how every female love interest is a size two including those paired with him. And considering the amount of support he received from female celebrities here can he please start using his voice on their behalf as well. The types of dudes who go on to these women’s pages to bully them idolize him and his early movies. He has power there. Male privilege exists EVEN in oppressed communities.
That is all.
Agreed.
Love this. So cool that he’s found a healthy and mindful activity in surfing and the f*cks he has left he’s giving to other people who could actually use them.
Is his hair bleached or prematurely gray? Love the total coordination of his green outfit, down to the shoes!
I think he looks great!
Love this so much! Also, his eyes are sooo blue. Beautiful!