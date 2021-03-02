Donald Trump isn’t starting a third party & he still thinks he ‘won’ the 2020 election

On Sunday, Donald Trump arrived at the CPAC conference late. More than an hour late. His CPAC speech was his first public speech since leaving office in disgrace in January. The Republican crowd was all-in for their fascist, and Trump loved being in front of a delusional MAGA crowd once again. He mocked Joe Biden, lied about immigration, lied about public schools, and once again promoted the delusion that he “won” the 2020 election:
The former president did not save his ire exclusively for his successor. He maintained the false conspiracy theory that he actually won the 2020 election, and despite picking three of the Supreme Court’s current members, he blasted the court for not siding with him, saying the justices should be “ashamed.”
Trump said he would not be starting a third party. He called for unity in the Republican Party and said he would work to elect Republicans — in his mold. But he called out Republicans by name who have opposed him. He teased that he could run again in 2024. “Who knows?” he said, furthering his false claims of election victory: “I may even decide to beat them [Democrats] for the third time.”
Trump lost the 2020 Electoral College vote and the popular vote by 7 million overall. Dozens of courts threw out his and his allies’ frivolous claims of election fraud in multiple states, and his own administration called the 2020 election the “most secure” election in history.
The former president easily topped the conference’s annual straw poll. Fifty-five percent of CPAC attendees said they would vote for Trump in a 2024 Republican presidential primary in their state if it took place today.
I know people are like “ignore him, he’s out of office, he can’t hurt us anymore.” I get that! I really do. But I honestly feel like we have a responsibility to pay attention to this sh-t because Trump is still a dangerous man. Sure, he was de-fanged in January. But let’s not kid ourselves – the man still has a base, and he still has a lot of power over the Republican Party. The fact that Trump (and many others at CPAC) were still talking about how Trump “won” the election is terrifying. Also, Trump did get the Covid vaccine, and during his speech, he encouraged people to get vaccinated:
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump both received the COVID-19 vaccine in January, a source confirms to PEOPLE.Further details about their vaccination were not available.
The news was first reported by the New York Times. The publication also reports that they both received at least the first dose of the vaccine before leaving the White House prior to the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
In his first public appearance since leaving office on Jan. 20, Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. Trump’s speech mixed personal insults of Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci along with conspiracy theories about how he had actually won the last election. “Do you miss me yet?” the former president, 74, said on Sunday as he made the conference’s closing speech, which he gave over an hour after his scheduled start time. He also encouraged everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and continued to credit his administration for its development.
“We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on Dec. 21, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine,” Trump said, per Axios. “So everybody, go get your shot.”
He’s still so mad that the vaccine announcements didn’t happen before the election. Yet another reason (among the millions of reasons) for why I’m grateful Joe Biden is president. The Trumpers had ZERO vaccination plans in place. The Biden people had to start from scratch.
Oh this is so very on brand for cpac
pic.twitter.com/iW7K4Xgxsm
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 26, 2021
I’m immunocompromised & can’t get the vaccine yet this a-hole & his blow-up doll wife have received it. I am so ticked off.
The 🤡 knows he didn’t win but his narcissistic ego won’t let him admit defeat to himself. Pathetic asshole.
I read how people are hoping he wins as Representative in the next election and becomes Majority Leader. Then he can impeach both Biden and Harris, and since he’s third in line, he will be President again. People actually believe this stuff.
I just posted that conspiracy theory. It’s so gross.
But Trump doesn’t want to do the work that would involve, so we should be okay.
who cares about him anymore. Look at the dozens and dozens of anti-voting bills winding their way though state legislatures everywhere. Check your state and stay organized and keep pressure on your state legislators. It will take everyone one of us awake and not asleep at the wheel to stave off the storm of voter suppression laws coming down the pike.
@ brow, you are absolutely right!!! Everyone is states with RepubliCUN’TS in power MUST stand up and take charge!! It’s happening here in Texas and Georgia!! We must all stand up and say NO!!!! Get on the phones, call your representatives and call the Governors!! Sign petitions and act now!! They are implementing new tax laws that require state sanctioned ID’s and many more infractions. We also have the headache here in which Texas is redrawing the districts. I am so angry 🤬. I wish we could move!!
He should not receive front page attention but, we need to pay attention to this douche because he continues to poison the political discourse. Biden should ignore him, but we cannot ignore the millions Trump has convinced that our President is not legitimate.
Q is still planning shit, and we need to stay sharp.
I read one conspiracy that Trump would run for office in FL, the GOP would win majority, Trump would become Speaker of the house, impeach Biden/Harris, become President, and win again in 2024.
Another said Biden got like 50 million votes, and Trump was around 100 million.
We cannot ignore these nutters. That makes them more dangerous.
@Rapunzel, I have seen that conspiracy about running for Congress and the double impeachments on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter from multiple people. I report it every time I see it. Facebook removed it at least twice that I know about. My cousin’s wife doesn’t understand why her posts keep getting taken down. I’m one of at least four family members, including her daughter-in-law, who keeps reporting her.
You would think all these hard core conservative bible thumpers would pick up on the irony of the false golden idol. I haven’t been to a church in decades but this is so pre-flood old testament that its not even funny.
I saw a picture of people laying hands on the statue and praying. 🤢
And someone on Twitter posted a Trump campaign sign about how God bowed to Trump because he is so awesome (my paraphrasing). 🤮
Best of all…it’s fake gold…so really…they’re praying to tinfoil.
Ellenolenska- and hecho en Mexico (made in Mexico).
Omg, you’re kidding. I saw the fake gold statue but not the laying of hands and praying. I mean you are truly not a Christian if you are doing that, you truly have been brainwashed and have zero understanding of the Bible and it’s teachings. You are just a pawn and a racists cloaking yourself “Christianity” to try and hide your selfish black soul.
Seeing the photos from that event and hearing what all the representatives of it where saying about the Hyatt and the issues they had with all of those disgusting hateful people is chilling. All of their statements sounded like rotten children throwing a tantrum, just like their dear leader. They have zero decorum and don’t even try to show any kind of actual reasonable adult behavior. It’s like we are just watching people get further and further from reality. I imagine people will look back on this time like they look back at 1930s Germany and wonder how it all happened.
He doesn’t need to start his own party. One, that’s a lot of work and money, and he’s lazy and broke. Two, he already thoroughly owns the Republicans. There’s like 10 of them who will publicly go against him, and that’s not many. Why would he need his own party?
They got what and who they wanted.
NPR can say Trump easily won the straw poll, but to only get 55% at a place like CPAC is downright pathetic. He had something like 90% approval among Republicans during his “administration.” CPAC is the ultra-conservative circle jerk every year, he should have garnered 100% support among the true believers that go there. It’s interesting that he didn’t.
Just like he knows he’s
-A great business man
-A rich man
-The smartest man
-A deal maker
-The most busy and hard working president ever
-The man who can have any woman
-The father of great kids
And all these other obvious lies he believes about himself and INSISTS others believe about him too
Dude cant you keep your delusion to yourself? You can go believe anything you want and nobody would judge you for it.
Do you HAVE to ruin everyone elses welfare as well??
@ teehee, I wish it was that easy!! If they wouldn’t give Agent Orange a platform, he would disappear like the loser he is!!
I agree that we should not ignore these delusional idiots, but I don’t think we should actively engage them. Keep an eye on them, pay close attention to what they say amongst themselves and any plans and threats they might be making, but don’t give them a platform. For example, earlier today, I saw a clip of CPAC attendees sharing what they “fear most” from the Biden Presidency. Yeah, there’s no need for that. Their fears are entirely based on a batshit crazy, incoherent conspiracy theory, and are so utterly stupid as to be unworthy of any acknowledgement whatsoever. Why are we still treating these dangerous extremists as though they just have a harmless difference of opinion?