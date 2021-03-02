Donald Trump isn’t starting a third party & he still thinks he ‘won’ the 2020 election

Embed from Getty Images

On Sunday, Donald Trump arrived at the CPAC conference late. More than an hour late. His CPAC speech was his first public speech since leaving office in disgrace in January. The Republican crowd was all-in for their fascist, and Trump loved being in front of a delusional MAGA crowd once again. He mocked Joe Biden, lied about immigration, lied about public schools, and once again promoted the delusion that he “won” the 2020 election:

The former president did not save his ire exclusively for his successor. He maintained the false conspiracy theory that he actually won the 2020 election, and despite picking three of the Supreme Court’s current members, he blasted the court for not siding with him, saying the justices should be “ashamed.” Trump said he would not be starting a third party. He called for unity in the Republican Party and said he would work to elect Republicans — in his mold. But he called out Republicans by name who have opposed him. He teased that he could run again in 2024. “Who knows?” he said, furthering his false claims of election victory: “I may even decide to beat them [Democrats] for the third time.” Trump lost the 2020 Electoral College vote and the popular vote by 7 million overall. Dozens of courts threw out his and his allies’ frivolous claims of election fraud in multiple states, and his own administration called the 2020 election the “most secure” election in history. The former president easily topped the conference’s annual straw poll. Fifty-five percent of CPAC attendees said they would vote for Trump in a 2024 Republican presidential primary in their state if it took place today.

I know people are like “ignore him, he’s out of office, he can’t hurt us anymore.” I get that! I really do. But I honestly feel like we have a responsibility to pay attention to this sh-t because Trump is still a dangerous man. Sure, he was de-fanged in January. But let’s not kid ourselves – the man still has a base, and he still has a lot of power over the Republican Party. The fact that Trump (and many others at CPAC) were still talking about how Trump “won” the election is terrifying. Also, Trump did get the Covid vaccine, and during his speech, he encouraged people to get vaccinated:

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump both received the COVID-19 vaccine in January, a source confirms to PEOPLE.Further details about their vaccination were not available. The news was first reported by the New York Times. The publication also reports that they both received at least the first dose of the vaccine before leaving the White House prior to the inauguration of President Joe Biden. In his first public appearance since leaving office on Jan. 20, Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. Trump’s speech mixed personal insults of Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci along with conspiracy theories about how he had actually won the last election. “Do you miss me yet?” the former president, 74, said on Sunday as he made the conference’s closing speech, which he gave over an hour after his scheduled start time. He also encouraged everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and continued to credit his administration for its development. “We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on Dec. 21, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine,” Trump said, per Axios. “So everybody, go get your shot.”

He’s still so mad that the vaccine announcements didn’t happen before the election. Yet another reason (among the millions of reasons) for why I’m grateful Joe Biden is president. The Trumpers had ZERO vaccination plans in place. The Biden people had to start from scratch.

