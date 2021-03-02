Taylor Swift blasts ‘lazy, deeply sexist joke’ on Netflix’s ‘Ginny & Georgia’

I’m honestly suspicious of people who have ample time to watch the latest Netflix offerings on the day they come out. Last week, a new Netflix series came out called Ginny & Georgia. I guess it’s supposed to be the new Gilmore Girls or something, and the story is about a 30-year-old mother and her 15-year-old daughter. In the final episode of the season, a pop culture “joke” appeared:
Season 1 of the series, which follows 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her 30-year-old mom Georgia (Brianne Howey), released last Wednesday and features 10 episodes. In the finale, titled “The Worst Betrayal Since Jordyn and Kylie,” the mother-daughter duo are fighting when Ginny says to her mom: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”
The joke is bad. It doesn’t even make sense given the current pop culture image of Taylor Swift. It’s a joke which would have been based in some kind of factual snake drama in, say, 2012/13. But in the year of our lord Beyonce 2021? No, the joke is lazy and culturally irrelevant. Taylor has been with Joe Alwyn for more than four years. Sure, she did Tom Hiddleston dirty before she got to Joe, but there are other, better jokes to be made about THAT. Anyway, as you can imagine, the Snake Fam got involved over the weekend and caps-lock “respect Taylor Swift” was trending on Twitter for a long time. Taylor is hyper-aware of what people are saying about her, so she also responded:
Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021
“Degrading hard working women”? Don’t get me wrong – I am against the degradation of women, and I know Taylor Swift works hard. Taylor also has the right to date or f–k or not date or not f–k anyone she wants at any time, forever, in perpetuity. But Taylor really has a knack for going just a tad overboard, my God. As do her fans, who began blanketing Netflix’s social media comments with “respect Taylor Swift.” Even when the Netflix account was trying to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in his Golden Globe-winning performance in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT
everyone repeat after me:
netflix cancelled
netflix misogynists
netflix boycott
netflix sexist
netflix bad service
— The Stig's Moroccan Cousin (@StigMoroccan) March 1, 2021
what the fuck is wrong with you guys pic.twitter.com/9I92JVxD3I
— f ☆ (@bigtimezoya) March 1, 2021
I’m typically a Taylor Swift apologist, but the fact that she thinks Netflix owes her deference because she worked with them is icky.
Yeah, I think she could have just put the point about 2010 calling and wanting its joke back and it would have been more impactful for it. However I absolutely support her responding to this – she’s right, it WAS a lazy, sexist joke – even if we were still in 2010.
Yes- that would have been the perfect response- call out out for what it is, and then move on with your life.
I have mixed feelings about this. I see her point – Netflix is currently airing her documentary and she has promoted it as being available to stream on their service. Both Netflix and Taylor are presumably making money from this arrangement. So it seems kind of harsh that the same people who willingly accept her promotion of their service to her millions of fans – and presumably generating new subscribers for them – would make a lazy, sexist joke about her in a new and lesser known show. For me it does not pass the smell test.
she talks quite a bit in that doc about how media storylines like that really affected her mental health, so I took it more as her being like “you host this documentary where I talk about how damaging jokes like this were to me and then also host a show where they make these sorts of comments about me? wtf?”
but honestly your interpretation is just as plausible lol.
The joke is dumb, but isn’t this also the same woman who wrote dumb blind items for most of her career about her exes? It’s hard to really be sympathetic of a rich, privileged woman being the punchline of a stupid throwaway joke on a random Netflix show. Especially since her stans also went on to harass the actors on the show about it.
She’s written crappy lyrics about women for simply having the nerve to be the girl her crush likes better ffs and she’s hot to trot to re-release that trash.
I need her to stop.
There was a way to call this genuinely misogynist tripe without releasing the stan army but she chooses to be the bully at every turn.
Agree, Taylor will be just fine so she doesn’t need our sympathy and yes, the stans should get back in their boxes but….I do think that this sort of misogynistic crap should be called out because, if it isn’t, then it continues to pervade our culture. The very fact that the show-writers thought that referencing the fact a famous woman had had more than whatever the ‘acceptable number’ of boyfriends is at an ‘acceptable’ interval was supposedly funny carries an unpleasant judgement behind it.
Taylor is far, far from being the perfect, feminist heroine but she doesn’t have to be perfect to be right in this instance.
Apparently the context of the line was supposed to be bitchy and judgmental, not just funny. I agree that misogyny and chauvinism are rampant in our culture, but I still think her reaction to this is overblown in relation to what the intent of the line was.
She spent years beating Katy Perry, and even made an entire clip pitting other women against Katy. I’m tired of this white feminist using the feminism as a shield.
And this is what I don’t get. Why is none calling her out? I swear, if I were a superstar, I would call her out and make her stop whining like a kid. She is 31 and not 15… Taylor Swift is the only person I know who gets away with everything and people are believing everything. How can you be a feminist if you have treated other women like crap…..
Swifties have been blowing up my mentions for 24 hours because I dared to imply that TayTay only cares about feminism when it hurts her feelings and doesn’t care when her fans get play misogynist games, many of them straight from her lyrical playbook.
I stay tired of her and her stans.
Yes, her stans have harassed Kate, Kim Kardashian and many others, they’re awful
Good for her for sticking up for herself. It’s a bad, lazy, mean-spirited joke and yes, it has zero to do with her image in recent years. At the same time yes, her crazier fans tend to go overboard and she does nothing to stop them. Maybe let’s just…not watch the show? Instead of “canceling” Netflix LOL.
“I’m honestly suspicious of people who have ample time to watch the latest Netflix offerings on the day they come out.”
THIS. At my last job I’d come into the office every Monday and two coworkers would pester me about why I didn’t watch the newest season of XYZ yet that dropped on Friday. I watch an hour or two of TV/movies a night, but I’m not gonna stay up all night binging something just so I can talk about it with coworkers the next day. I hate how shows have become sorta “trendy” to watch for a couple weeks and become irrelevant if you’re late to the party.
I’m a painter. I do commissioned work that takes hours. I sometimes binge a show WHILE I’m working – but thanks for thinking I’m sitting around doing nothing and being lazy because I burned through a show the day it dropped.
I’ve actually been working my butt off!
Doodle, I did not call people who binge shows “lazy” or “doing nothing.” I was speaking to the cultural pressure to binge watch shows immediately after they drop to be part of the conversation while the show is still relevant in people’s minds, and how I’m usually not able to do that on time.
It was an insulting joke but I think she could have left it alone.
I think she is right to call it out. Slut-shaming should never be ok and it should be called out everytime.
That would mean that Taylor grew up which she hasn’t. Geez, even if she has dated this Joe guy for 4 years, she did pap walks with all her bfs and stuffed them up our throats. This victim shit is so old school and I still do not get how she got this big. Plus we are in the middle of a pandemic, people are losing loved ones, their jobs…. And this rich, white, privileged woman is taking this seriously and punching Netflix? I hate the world we are living in. Grow up ffs and take a bad joke like a champion. And those minions of her are embarrassing. Poor Taylor, let’s all pity her and harass Netflix.
The joke is tired, and I can get on board with calling that out, but I wish she had done it a less martyr like way. She knows how her rabid Fanbase reacts to things like this, and unfortunately she plays up even the smallest slights into catastrophic attacks.
Exactly. It is a dumb joke and she had the right to call it out. But her fans were already waging a campaign to tank the audience score of the show and harrassing the actress involved. Taylor could have made her point about feminism by defending herself and asking her fans to lay off the actress involved.
I get it—she handles sh*t in non-constructive ways at times—and at the same time I think it’s sad stan culture is so out of hand she can’t make a comment (this isn’t like the time where she clearly directed her stans to harass Scooter) without her stans going rabid & her getting blamed for their behavior.
The point of the joke was for it to be cringey. That was the point. That was the context.
Two steps forward, 20, 000 steps back with this woman and her fanatics.
Taylor, is that chip on your shoulder going to put out its own album, or does it really want to produce?
Engaging your creepy Trump-like cult of supersnakes to harass Netflix over a joke that gently pokes fun at your past dating history, which is also the basis of many of your hit songs, does a disservice to women who actually are slut shamed or smeared, who have their careers or lives irreparably damaged by nasty rumors after they said no to the wrong person.
Netflix got that call from 2010 but you’ve got voicemail from Ashley Judd and Gretchen Moll.
YES!!!
Yes it’s a lazy, old, sh-try joke. But she is basically saying in her tweet that she expects Netflix to screen and remove anything mean about her because she had two documentaries come out on the platform. GMAFB, Taylor. Her “argument” is that Miss Americana was about feminism – which, sort of, I guess? It was more about her undoing and breakdown after Kimye’s receipts and learning to find her voice afterward. I know she is a control freak, but expecting the content behemoth that is Netflix to disallow anyone mentioning her in a way she does not deign to be positive to her image is next level.
Exactly this!
It is because of her attitudes that Taylor Swift annoys me. It is she herself who to market her image of marked on her very public relations and the fact that she is constantly being dumped by guys. So even if it was in 2010/2012, this image remains because it is not easy to wipe off from one image to move to another. She just has a fragile ego and likes to control the story , when the story escapes to her she plays the card of white tears or of a feminist serving only herself. She had done the same when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had a similar blaque to the golden globes of 2013.
The joke is tired, but I don’t blame her for being upset. However, she needs to get her fans/stans in check…they’re insane posting RESPECT all over twitter on crap that has nothing to do with her and they even went after the actress that said the joke in the show, as if she wrote it herself.
I’m sure Netflix doesn’t mind. She just have them free publicity for this show. Now I want to watch it!
Two things can be true: the joke is tired and old (and even worse in context) AND Taylor handled this poorly. She often has good points but goes around making them in not terribly constructive ways.
*The character Ginny low key shames her mom multiple times over her past with men (her mom has 2 kids by 2 different men & was married to a different guy) while simultaneously being almost jealous of her mom’s ease with men. The line is from her to her mom, and it absolutely read, at least to me, like she was calling her mom a sl*t by comparing her to Taylor Swift. So yeah, it was sl*t shaming.
Thanks for the explanation, that type of content is not my thing so I won’t be watching it.
note below: I gave my opinion anyway lol
Just when you think Taylor Swift may have matured a tad and finally learned that she doesn’t have to address every single little thing she takes offense to…🙄
I say speak up! She’s entitled to feel and respond any way she wants and if we don’t think it’s just right, bfd. Just keep speaking up, people.