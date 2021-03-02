Now royal reporters are minimizing their own abuse & harassment of the Sussexes

I’m still processing all of the outraged hissy fits about Prince Harry’s video with James Corden, and now I have to begin processing the new tantrums about the teasers for the Oprah interview? Lord help us all. Honestly though, maybe I’m wrong, but it does feel like the royal reporters are going crazy over the teasers, but most of them are saving their biggest wails and sh-tty stories for immediately after the interview. As of this moment, it’s mostly just the dead-end royal commentators like Richard Fitzwilliams and Robert Jobson, who seem to have bitchy quotes at the ready for any occasion. Some highlights from a Daily Mail piece:
Robert Jobson on the Oprah teasers: Jobson, a biographer of Prince Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh, said the trailer was packed with ‘over the top, melodramatic nonsense’. He said: ‘The Queen and the Royal Family are not the Corleone family of Windsor. There are no hit men or heavies going around silencing people. Meghan, whilst a working royal, was always protected by a team of Scotland Yard officers. Thankfully, she was never in danger physically and Harry knows that. Talk of being “silenced” is just ridiculous. It suits a narrative, I suppose, but at what cost to the Queen, Prince Philip and the Royal Family and our reputation as a country’.
Richard Fitzwilliams on the extension of the interview to a two-hour special: ‘An extra 30 minutes could be scary for the Palace. Was this because Harry and Meghan were angry at having their patronages removed or had it always been planned? The interview with Oprah will determine their future relations with the royal family for the foreseeable future’.
The Brits are slowly understanding capitalism: The extra half-hour of the show will allow CBS to rake in more advertising, with a 30-second prime time slot believed to cost around $200,000. According to Page Six, the Sussexes are not being paid for the Oprah interview, but experts believe it is part of their plan to build a billion-dollar brand in the US after signing mega-deals with Netflix and Spotify worth at least $100million.
Whether the interview will be re-edited: On Monday, it also emerged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s incendiary interview with Oprah may have to be re-edited or even partially re-shot due to the rift it has caused with the royals and 99-year-old Prince Philip’s hospitalisation. Some previously claimed that the interview, believed to be completed two weeks, could even be toned down – though new trailers show that seems unlikely.
Meghan definitely talks about her father & half-sister: It has also emerged that Meghan is expected to speak about the feud with her own family on her father Thomas’ side in the interview with Oprah. This Morning host Holly Willoughby said that Oprah’s team had been in contact with ITV for footage of an interview with her half-sister. ‘Oprah Winfrey’s team contacted This Morning requesting footage from our interview with Samantha Markle in preparation for the interview with the Duchess of Sussex,’ Willoughby said on Monday. ‘So, we don’t know whether or not they used that in the interview, but what we do know is nothing was off limits.’
I’m really glad about that last part – I hope Oprah intersperses some clips of Toxic Thomas Markle and Samantha being absolutely unhinged during British interviews. And I hope Meghan talks about all of it in-depth. As for what Fitzwilliams says about the interview being extended… clearly, Harry and Meghan had a lot of sh-t to get off their chests. My guess is that when Oprah and the producers began editing the footage, they realized they had enough for a two-hour special. It’s that simple.
But really, let’s get into what Robert Jobson is saying, because a chill really went up my spine as I read his words. I’ve covered the whole bloody smear campaign against Meghan and Harry from the beginning, and there were many moments when I was absolutely positive that the royal press pack and the “establishment” were eagerly trying to incite hateful people to do something to Meghan. I was absolutely positive that the British media was trying to psychologically abuse Meghan while she was pregnant. I was absolutely positive that the media’s original aim was to make Meghan’s life a living hell to the point where she would walk away from her marriage and from Britain entirely. I was absolutely positive that the media – not to mention the royal family – were actively trying to convince Harry to abandon his wife and child and “come back” to them. So yes, it was absolutely that f–king serious. When Harry speaks of his gratitude in getting the f–k out, he absolutely means that he’s grateful that they got out alive.
Photos courtesy of CBS, Avalon Red.
They can run, but they can’t hide from this. They have been complicit in ALL of the racist abuse against Meghan since day one and these receipts will be shown on Sunday. Whether in the interview or on Twitter, everybody will know how poorly these reporters have treated Harry and especially Meghan. Bring it on.
They really underestimate Meghan and Harry’s love for each other, they overestimated the importance of the RF to Meghan, and most importantly they really underestimate the era of social media. Nothing can be hidden , they cant fool for years, and then pretend pple will forget .
The current narrative I’ve seen is how dare they do a interview while granddad is in the hospital?
Meanwhile Sophie did her house tour, W&K do zoom events, and Queen gave a interview did a online event while phillip was in the hospital and that’s fine and carrying on or something something 🙄
The double standard never ever ends
And don’t forget the Commonwealth Day Programme. I haven’t seen any of the press calling for that to be pulled because Phillip is in the hospital.
it wouldn’t surprise me if grandad Philip has already passed away and they (family, press) are saving the news until Oprah’s interview has aired, so they can blame it on H&M
Robert Jobson is deliberately misunderstanding what Oprah meant by being ‘silenced.’ I’m sure she was referring to the fact that Meghan was not allowed to say anything in her own defense, with regards to her father, her horrible half-sister or the months of abuse from the press. Kensington Palace can deny that Kate uses botox but they didn’t lift a finger to stop any of the negative articles that were being written what seems like every minute about MEghan.
Plus we have no idea about the larger context of the line. Oprah could have meant (like you said) about the Markles rather than the royals or even the courtiers. So it could be something like Meghan saying “I was silent about my brother and half sister” and Oprah says the “were you silent or silenced?”
The problem is that it’s too late especially with the age of social media. Everyone can see the double standards and hypocrisy from the press now. Big mouth Piers Morgan is a huge part of the blame because he was head chief instigator and if anything, his colleagues should tell him to shut his mouth because he and other obsessed morons are only making things worse for themselves with all the rants and flailing. I’ve seen more and more people for them than against them. These people are losing the plot because they’ve been allowed to abuse and get away with so much and now Karma has come to say hello. No one takes the British press seriously anymore and they know it. They know Oprah and America’s who follow the royals have seen and heard every insult and abusive statement and they can’t hide from it. I really do think Piers and others will have a full fledged melt down eventually because they are really going off the rails.
In Europe the British Media is at the bottom for telling the truth, they’ve been holding down that position for years.
Decades
True! In addition, no one would blink an eye when “spares” (I really don’t like that word) in other European countries has their own career outside royal life. It’s considered a good thing, and they still hold royal patronages and represent the RF on occations.
Ive said this before and i will say this again. I hope meghan absolutely does not talk about her family.
1 because of the court case that is now a done deal
2 because talking about her sister and father will give them the green light to go to british tv and bitch again.
That being said, will somebody please inform jobson that THEY were the ones ruining the reputation of Britain (and the RF tbh) by being unable to cover the first biracial duchess without sexism racism and unjustified hate? That one is on the royal reporters.
I didn’t want her to talk about the markles either, but they deserve to be held accountable for the abuse they cause, not talking about them, didn’t stop them from lying about her for the past four year.
What her father did to her was unconscionable. He is mad because he didn’t get his day in court but in the next breath want to see his Royal grandchildren.
They acted like clowns with no direction, jealousy and their sense of entitlement clouded their judgement and took things too far.
Also because they were able to rewrite history during the Diana and fergie era they thought they could do it now . Now everything is permanent thanks to social media and there is nothing they can do about it
Instead of telling the royals to stop fooling, stop being lazy , stop doing shady things and working they helped them remove their ” competition ” cos its easier and now the world knows how awful, racist, unprofessional, pathetic and unwelcoming they are
There is no hiding what they did. People have got the RECEIPTS! And not just Sussex Squad, but real journalists and media/social media analysts have done research and put out articles on the level of negative press and how they lauded Kate for things they vilified Meghan for. I have no doubt that Oprah’s producers will lay it out clear as day.
Yes, this is something I’m expecting – a montage of headlines about Meghan, actual clips of Piers Morgan or Camilla Tominey or Angela Levin being BSC about Meghan, they’re definitely going to include the clip of her being called uppity, and the picture of the “royal baby leaving hospital” – and they’re going to do it all in one giant pile-on, so to speak, so there’s going to be no way to play down how they treated Meghan. None of this “we welcomed her and paid for her wedding and THEN we started abusing her.” They always abused her and I think Oprah will make that clear AND I think she will make clear that there was a coordinated smear campaign against her.
They are trying to rewrite history. As if we did not see nor hear them with our very own eyes and ears. As if they had not been consistently trashing her, insulting her and bullying her on an almost daily basis for the past three to four years. But it’s textbook abuser behaviour to also gaslight their victims. They know Meghan will hold the attention of a global audience with Oprah so they will try to do some damage content leading up to Sunday and even the days, weeks, after.
I hope Oprah sets the stage in the opening of the interview. Lays everything out and then asks the questions. Oprah is a pro and she knows how to get the message/narrative across.
The Robert Jobson comments are bizarre to me because he makes a point of mentioning that she was never in danger physically (minus the anthrax scare, I guess) but that doesnt mean she was in danger emotionally or mentally, or that she wasnt being silenced. Its like he wants people to think that because no one physically attacked Meghan, then everything was fine.
I dont think the interview is going to be re-edited. Not at all. Maybe if Phillip dies, there will be some re-editing or some additional soundbytes from H&M, but otherwise, nah. It’s done.
It’s the BM equivalent of the emotionally abusive partner who says ‘I’m can’t be an abuser because I never hit you!’
But we know that they got a lot of threats and that two people were arrested for plotting an attack against Harry for being a “race traitor”. So Jobson is not being truthful.
Yeah to be clear my anthrax comment was kind of sarcastic – I dont know how he can say they were never in danger physically given incidents like that.
Jobson has no idea whether or not she was ever in physical danger. Didn’t some crazy loon talk about attacking her when she was pregnant to prove she wasn’t actually pregnant? And that is just a case that got public attention. We have no idea what went on behind the scenes.
It reminded me of a comment a poster made on an article here that discussed Meghan’s speech about BLM protests where they said that Meghan has physical protections which means she can’t “relate” to the average black woman or something like that.
And yes while she has security and therefore physically much better protected (she did get an anthrax threat however IIRC) it still doesn’t take away from the mental and physical aspects of the racism she faced.
She has that protection NOW, but she didn’t have it growing up or before she met Harry. Of course she can “relate”.
Actually, I think it’s perfectly feasible that Meghan was in physical danger. It wasn’t too long ago that a white supremacist terrorist assassinated a British MP in the middle of the street in her constituency in broad daylight because she was against Brexit, and there have been a number of fatal terror attacks in London and other cities around the UK over the last few years by lone radicals. So yes, Meghan was accompanied by royal protection officers, but that doesn’t mean that someone couldn’t have attempted to harm her, and that they couldn’t have succeeded in harming her or one of the RPOs – during the attack on the Palace of Westminster, the terrorist managed to kill a police officer.
I’ve thought that also. To be honest I have worried about her safety particularly when still in Britain. Harry some too but not a worrisome as Meghan.
Jobson just admitted what we all knew and yes, that is chilling.
The Corleone’s were very successful and yup, the Windsors were totally jealous they were not.
If they are this frantic just about the teasers??? What are they so desperate to hide?
I’ve said before that the real tragedy here is Harry learning how his family, the media, and his country really feel about him. Losing his mom at age 12 doesn’t matter. Serving in the army doesn’t matter. He’s there to be a stooge for his brother and if he refuses to play that role, then they will try to bully him into it. If he refuses to give in, they reject him completely. He has been in an abusive relationship his whole life. Meghan’s the one to help him escape. Had he not escaped, he likely would have become self destructive just like princess Margaret. Meghan, a fully realized woman, saw this abuse for what it was and said oh hell no! No tiara is worth this life. She helped Harry see that he was more than just a dim bulb stooge— that he could have an identity of his own. The fact that his family hates him for it is tragic. These toxic fools are paid by the public to reign over them, “happy and glorious, contented over us”. Even their anthem is creepy. It’s all about what the people can do for the monarch, not what the monarch should do for their people.
Thank goodness they are in the US! Now they can actually have a life of their own. These rota ratchets are angry that 2 adults have decided to make their own future. That is telling.
I hope Harry talks about this in the interview.
+1000! Lanne, you nailed it.
Girl, you said it all! These past 4 years have probably been a shocking eye opener for Harry in regards to his family and some of his friends too.
This sums it up so perfectly. The real tragedy is Harry knows the truth about his family. Heartbreaking to have to accept that his father and his brother turned their backs on him.
Also, I forgot to add that they know Oprah and Meghan/Harry are friends with the current administration and relations I.E Obamas, these people are incredibly influential and that race in very important in America. The problem is that they abused the only biracial American in the the Royal Family and they need deals because of Brexit. They were shortsighted and thought Trump would win again and he didn’t. They also realize that Harry and Meghan could’ve been great assets especially in a tour for America but they’ve done so much to the Sussexes that coming back is pointless. When I said they stopped their own bags in a apocalyptic way, I wasn’t kidding.
Kaiser, your last paragraph is on the money.
The British press is as much afraid of this interview as the Royal Family, that’s why they’re calling for the interview to be pulled. Luckily, Harry and Meghan chose someone from the US to interview them because had they been interviewed by the British media it would not see the light of day. It will be interesting to see if ITV caves the pressure from their colleagues to pull the programme. As for Oprah asking Meghan if she was silenced, she already said so in the court documents that she was refused the right of reply by KP. Jobson knows this.
I hope Oprah inserts clips from all the shows bullying Meghan and Harry.
They should probably wait for the interview to air before stoking outrage, particularly since Meghan whispered a single word. Yet when has the British media ever let incomplete information stop them from being angry at her. Please, continue to reinforce your awfulness.
Lol so now Jobson cares about the reputation of the ‘royal family and the country’ (more like Charles, William, Kate & his reporter buddies) now there’s chance the media and the firm could get trashed (I highly doubt they will speak on his family) but when they were gleefully trashing Meghan with all types of racism & xenophobia & saying how much other royals hated her it was a good look?
They really did entirely too much thinking Meghan would just be railroaded. I hope it blows up in the faces of likes of Piers Morgan and the royal reporters/experts especially and spoils their bag in the most lucrative markets.
It already has. When Harry and Meghan moved to America and started working media houses and reporters, I imagine the calls started getting less and less. They have no scoop, no inside sources, nothing. They’re already feeling the effects of it which is why they didn’t want Harry and Meghan to leave.
I hope Harry names the journalists that tormented them and not just lumps them all together as “the press.” Piers, Wooten, Tominey, Nicholl, Lady Colin Campbell, Sykes, etc. Name them so that, going forward, respected American publications won’t go anywhere near them for their “royal insights.”
I’m Oprah hoping does this when she highlights the abusers in the press. I’d rather have Oprah be the one to name names and H&M just have to respond to the questions.
sometimes it feels like the sh!t that gets thrown at black women is endless. everyone is saying how this will “expose” the royals or whatever as if most decent people don’t already see them as bizarre and outdated.
i think as people watch this, i hope the actual takeaway is, if this is how the world in general treats a wealthy, married, pregnant, very light skin, educated, well traveled and successful businesswoman…how do they talk about and treat regular black women?
i think a lot of people need to go beyond putting us on a pedestal or only praising those who are like meghan or who they deem as “classy” or if not classy then “entertaining” and do some real work as allies.
i would love if everyone’s passion for defending meghan also extended to regular black women especially those of us who are trans or dark skinned.
on a shallow note…i’m here for gossip as i’ve said before lol. i don’t see this fundamentally changing a thing but it’s great that meghan & harry can speak openly and anything that encourages bad feelings towards the monarchy is a good thing.
The Fail is currently mocking Harry for wearing the same grey suit in approximately three situations…scraping the barrel much?
Well they can’t complain about tax payers etc anymore 😂 They know it’s over but their hubris and ego are refusing to let go.
“ The Queen and the Royal Family are not the Corleone family of Windsor. There are no hit men or heavies going around silencing people.” …that we know of. Next on The Crown…
They totally underestimated Meghan. She’s no “c list actress showgirl.” Anyone who actually vetted her would know that. They thought the superstar guest list was due to Americans wanting to suck up to the royal family. Nope. Many of those superstars loved Harry, and Meghan had been building relationships with high profile people for a long time. She didn’t catch Harry by chasing after him. She was introduced to him by someone in her circle. No one at the palace—those gold plated courtiers—noticed that she had powerful friends and associations. It’s like they decided to patch Kate’s story onto Meghan: chased after a prince, changing colleges to attend his college, waiting and waiting and waiting for him to propose, doing Nothing in the meantime but keep her eyes on the Prize. And in doing so, they tried to patch meghans background onto Kate: hard working college grad (yes Kate graduated college too, but has done precisely nothing with her degree. She didn’t work for 10 years. Didn’t volunteer, nothing. One 3 month part time job is less a work history than a high school kid working a summer job). long time philanthropist, charismatic, goal oriented. The ratchets have contorted themselves into pretzels trying to claim that Kate was the superior royal, that meghans projects were Kates ideas. But lots of people don’t realize the truth about gold plating. Gold plating is only microns thick, and can be rubbed off with a vigorous thumb. Rub the gold plating off the royal courtiers and you’ve got nothing but a big pile of ossified shit.
Leaving a toxic environment is no easy feat there will always be those who feel wronged without admitting their participation.
Am so proud of these two for forging ahead and not looking back.
I too did this with my extremely rich family three years ago. One solid year of weekly trauma therapy and fifteen months of legal litigation got me the keys to my freedom.
It is the best feeling. They can clutch their pearls and keep talking about the past while I will live in the present.
Know H &M are doing the same. Best of luck to them and all their endeavors.
This interview is H&M putting the final nail in the coffin. It’s a necessary cleansing/catharsis to mentally unload and get their side of the story out and on the record. Now, they move forward building their life and brand together. Not ever looking backwards, always forward.