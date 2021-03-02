Prince Philip could stay in the hospital for another six weeks & you know who to blame

As we discussed, Prince Philip was transferred to another hospital yesterday, St. Bart’s, which specializes in cardiac issues. Philip apparently has a preexisting heart condition which has possibly been exacerbated by the infection he’s still battling. The Daily Mail suggests that Philip could be in the hospital for another four to six weeks. The Queen has still not visited her husband:
Members of the Royal Family are ‘united in prayer’ today as Prince Philip started his first full day in Britain’s top cardiology hospital where he could stay for up to six weeks. Philip was transferred to nearby St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he is to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. The hospital boasts the UK’s largest heart centre and is the biggest centre of excellence for adults with congenital heart disease. It is already the longest hospital stay of his life, and he could be there until April if he has an infection in his heart that requires intravenous antibiotics.
A royal source told the Mirror: ‘The staff and all the Royal Family are united in their prayers for the Duke. There has been an almighty and collective effort to keep him and the Queen safe during the coronavirus crisis over the past 11 months but there was a significant shift in the mood when everyone started finding out the Duke wasn’t coming home any time soon’.
And with just a few days until Harry and Meghan’s two-hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is broadcast in the US, the insider added: ‘Everyone’s thoughts are now firmly centred on him pulling through this illness’.
Remarkably, the Queen, 94, has carried on working throughout her husband of 73 years’ hospital stay. Last night Buckingham Palace issued new footage of her smiling and laughing as she took part in a virtual statue unveiling with Australian officials from Windsor last week – the epitome of public service in the face of extreme personal pressure. The monarch, who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year, took part in her first video call to Australia with the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le, and the Hon. Steven Marshall MP, Premier of South Australia, last Wednesday.
The Queen also heard from the Governor about the recovery from drought and bushfires in the area at the start of 2020, and from the Premier about how cooperation between health services, police, government – and the resilience of the Australian people – has been instrumental in their frontline response to the Covid pandemic. Later they were joined by sculptor Robert Hannaford as she unveiled a new statue of herself recently installed in the grounds of Government House.
On seeing the statue, the monarch exclaimed giggling: ‘Oh really! I think possibly it might be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window – you’d think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly?’
Just so we’re clear, the British papers are bashing Harry and Meghan for a pre-recorded interview which is set to air during Philip’s third week of hospitalization, all while Philip’s wife of 72 years has not visited him once, and spent time on Zoom looking at a statue of herself.
I was going to follow this up by excerpting from this patronizing Richard Kay piece at the Daily Mail, all about how Harry should force CBS to ditch the Oprah interview because of Phil’s hospitalization… an interview which Harry and Meghan have already recorded. But it’s too dumb. Kay compares Harry’s life with Philip’s life and of course suggests that Harry has never had anything to complain about, regardless of the wildly different roles the two men were undertaking. Kay then claims that Diana “had friends who were journalists — I was one of them — and despite the provocation, she never once described the media as ‘toxic’ as Harry did…” Are you joking? Kay argues: “It’s too late for Harry now, the interview is in the can. But maybe there is still time for some nobility. Out of respect to his grandfather, might Harry see if Oprah will reschedule? It surely can’t hurt to ask.” Sure. Harry should only ask CBS to reschedule when the Queen asks the BBC to reschedule her sad little Commonwealth Competition Program.
Again, it’s worth noting: if Buckingham Palace still wanted to exert control over Harry and Meghan and what they were doing, surely the Palace should have accepted their half-in, half-out offer?
“took part in a virtual statue unveiling with Australian officials from Windsor last week – the epitome of public service in the face of extreme personal pressure”
Do these people truly not understand how idiotic they sound? Here’s an old lady laughing during a “virtual statue unveiling” (and it’s a statue of herself? How humble) zomg how does she manage to perform such important public services??????????? Meanwhile her corpse husband is in the hospital probably with his mistress by his side.
I’ll just say that for a person of that age the chances of leaving that hospital on his own two feet are getting slimmer and slimmer. The BP probably hope this interview never airs.
Yeahhhh being in bed all day at his age will lead to huge deficits in physical ability very quickly if he’s not working with PT/OT daily-which if he’s this sick I’m sure he isn’t. Not to mention the cognitive decline that happens when you take the very elderly out of their routine.
The DESPERATION!!! They are practically BEGGING Harry to drop it.
At least the opted to keep Philip in the hospital for an extended stay instead of straight up euthanizing him.
Do they think 6 weeks is the time it would take to distract a nation from the Oprah interview? If the strong arm ITV into not showing it, Oprah should make it available for purchase on streaming platforms.
I wouldn’t put it past them to off him as the interview is airing. Then it will be another stick to beat Harry and Meghan.
As Meghan once said, the only wrong thing to say is nothing. If CBS capitulates to pressure from UK, it’ll be open season. After they tried to strong arm Netflix they seem to need one more lesson to show them the sun has finally set on the British empire.
Oh, CBS ain’t budging. ITV might though.
LOL, so they should hold off on airing the interview until Philip is out of the hospital – but what if he dies? Then when should it be aired? Next year? Never?
I dont think Harry is going to bash Philip or the Queen in this interview so I dont know why his being in the hospital means it shouldnt air.
No, Diana never got the chance to call the British media out as toxic. They killed her first, and took photos of her as she lay dying.
She literally told reporters, “you make my life hell.” Richard Kay is delusional.
The man is 99. The rota needs to stop acting like he’s a 59 year old man who’s been driven to the grave because of what his grandson and granddaughter-in-law are doing.
And like it’s been said by Kaiser, it’s not like the BRF are cancelling events left and right. They’re going on and they probably have more information about his health than anyone else does.
Diana is on record saying that the british press is vicious. So is sarah duchess of york btw. And i doubt richard was a friend. You were a tool she used, richard. Harry is her son. HER baby boy
I don’t think that the interview should be cancelled (by that I mean postponed) unless he actually passes. If he did pass I would assume that Harry/Sussex’s would considering postponing- not cancelling like the RR are so hopeful for.
The British press is awful in trying to pressure the Sussex’s and networks to not air it because he is just sick but everything else goes ahead. They are trying their hardest to make sure people in the UK and beyond don’t watch it or hear what the Sussex have to say which is eye raising- what do they have to say that has this press so damn scared?
Phillip is old as hell and sick. Airing the interview now or six weeks from now is not gonna change that! Also do they actually think H&M have any say so over what CBS does?? Insanity and desperation!
Massive eyeroll.
Philipp is 99 years old, is in the hospital and for me it’s clear he doesn’t give a crap about Royal anymore, as it is in his right after having worked all of his life for them.
For the press and Petty Betty (Philipp is done also with her) this is another chance to bash HM. Again.
To me they are only using Philipp sickness (deathbed?) to bully HM.