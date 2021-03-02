Alec Baldwin tells IG commenters to STFU when questioned about Bebecito #6

As we discussed, Alec Baldwin and Hillary Thomas (Hilaria Baldwin) welcomed/wrangled a sixth child, seemingly out of thin air. No one knows for sure where this baby came from, or whether they pursued surrogacy, a gestational carrier or adoption. I think the commenter-theory is dead-on: the timeline suggests that Hilaria pursued this sixth child – allegedly a girl – when she learned that she was pregnant with another boy, which was her last pregnancy, with Eduardo. She was about six months along with Edu when *someone* was impregnated with this sixth child. So, obviously, people have a lot of questions. But Alec Baldwin won’t give anyone any answers:
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are happy to share the exciting news of their surprise sixth child—just don’t ask about it. As Page Six reported, the Baldwins are keeping quiet on the details surrounding the birth of baby No. 6, though many assume the couple used a surrogate or adopted, as 37-year-old Hilaria gave birth to their fifth child, Edu, in September.
A fan took to the comments section of the former “30 Rock” star’s photo post and asked Alec to provide an explanation, otherwise it appears that they’re “begging for clickbait.”
“Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that,” the commenter wrote. “If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything – why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise you 100 children in private.”
True to form, angry Alec snapped back. “You should shut the f–k up and mind your own business,” he wrote.
Another commenter brought up Hilaria’s Spanish-heritage scandal and wondered why anyone cared that the yoga instructor, born Hillary Hayward Thomas, changed her name.
“Because, basically, they’re not very smart,” Alec, 62, responded. “Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world.”
Alec is going to choose NOW, this moment, to be anti-American? He’s going to argue that Americans are just too UNCIVILIZED to understand how an American woman could completely falsify her backstory and pretend to be Spanish for more than a decade? Yes, it is truly America’s fault. Don’t get me wrong, Americans have issues. But to suggest that Hillary’s problems are just a perception issue solely for one nationality? God he’s stupid. As for Alec snapping at people questioning WTF is going on with Hillary’s need for babies… how did you expect him to react?
Also: um, how do I write this… when do you think Alec found out about Bebecito #6? I don’t think he found out nine months ago, do you? I think he found out much more recently.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN, Avalon Red.
When you commit to surrogacy or adoption, don’t both parents have to consent, sign, produce sperm if it is a surrogacy- unless they already had eggs- but again, wouldn’t he have to sign?
I don’t understand how he wouldn’t have known.
Except i guess shady private adoption.
This makes me wonder if she is mentally ill.
Who adopts a newborn while caring for a 6 month old?
My mom signed my dad’s name to his paycheck the entire time he was employed. I don’t think he ever went to the bank so they had no way of knowing it was forged. Maybe she forged his signature?
Double post
Are you saying he is an A list actor?
I think he just found out rather recently
Are they even living together anymore ?
There was a blind about an A list actor having a child from an extramarital affair. Is this the speculated baby and an adoption to happen? Alec Baldwin doesn’t want to talk about it! This one is going to be Alejandro? And are Alec and Eeee-lar-iiii-ah living separately?
Two kids six months apart are going to have to explain that to people their whole lives. I grew up with a step sister six months younger than me. It was easy enough to explain since it didn’t involve complex details of IVF and gestational carriers and whatnot but we couldn’t introduce ourselves as sisters without the follow up questions. (TBH we totally enjoyed trying to confuse people tho)
Wait, walk me through that last part. How could he “not find out” about #6 until recently? You mean like Hillary had embryo’s made and implanted into someone else without him knowing? How could that be? She just had his sperm in a vial or? Even if they already had embryos frozen, don’t both people have to sign off before they can be implanted?
I think it’s being implied that this new baby was the product of an affair. Does anyone know if there’s evidence of that, besides the blind item Sumodo mentions above?
Like Alec impregnated some random woman and she didn’t tell him about the pregnancy until recently? And then she had the baby and just gave it to him? I find that really unlikely.
I don’t think the vast, vast, vast majority of women surrender their infant unless they absolutely cannot take care of it due to their physical or mental health or addiction, financial situation, or extremely young age. Or, if they are forced to. A woman who knows Alec Baldwin is the father of her baby knows she’ll be able to get financial resources. I just don’t see this happening at all.
I think we can rule out extremely young age and physical disability straight away, if this is a woman Alec had sex with 9 months ago. We can rule out financial situation because she could get $$$$$ from him. We could even rule out mental health or drug addiction because even a woman in that situation could get help with Alec’s money. I just don’t see a woman surrendering her baby to him and Hillary just like that.
I don’t think it’s very likely that this was some sort of surprise to him, unless she straight up borrowed a baby from a friend for a photoshoot. Any option that involved using his sperm would require his consent, and I don’t think that a married woman who isn’t legally separated would be able to adopt a child without the participation of her spouse.
Wasn’t Angelina married to Billy Bob when she adopted Maddox by herself?
They adopted Maddox together as a married couple, Maddox’s last name was Thornton at first.
.
Do I like these people? No.
But asking “the who is the mother” is a little rude. To me (in my opinion) this is implying that someone who has a baby via surrogate or adoption isn’t a mother.
I am 100% not excusing either of their behaviours I just don’t like the question he was asked.
The question is accusing Alec of having an affair.
Lol absolutely not. This couple have lied for the past several months about Hilaria’s “heritage.” Now, after having given birth to a baby, they’re introducing another baby. Even if they used a surrogate or adopted and Hilaria wasn’t pregnant, there would be questions that should normally be easily answered. But this is literally straight out of a TV soap opera.
Ok that’s fair. The question just rubbed me the wrong way. I probably took it too personally.
I think surrogacy just became legal in New York last month, so if this child was born via a surrogate, it would have been done in a different state.
Yeah, Americans are just too uncivilized tp understand these things. The citizens of Spanish Narnia are so much more sophisticated, you guys.
Spanish Narnia, for the win!!!
Spanish Narnia, I want to go to there !
To be fair, 75 million people did vote for Trump. That’s beyond disturbing. I often wonder about America myself. Our kids aren’t even safe in schools, and the solution from that side is to arm teachers. I’ve lost a lot of faith in half of America.
How do I write this? I’m dead, lol.
As usual Alec let his temper get the best of him. The commenter was right though, stop posting pictures if you don’t want the attention. Hilary posted a story last night of him helping Carmen with her math and you could tell he was impatient and kept snatching the book out of her hand. He really should’ve gotten help for his anger decades ago.
I’m surprised he didn’t call a commenter a “rude, thoughtless little pig,” like he called his own daughter
I don’t think these people are mature enough to be this open to an affair baby. And even if that were the case I feel like the actual mother of the baby would not be OK with this. Let’s be real, if Alec Baldwin got some random pregnant she would get enough money without having to go public and post it on Hillary’s Instagram. 100% think it was a gestational carrier with an embryo they had because they wanted another girl. And even if it was an affair baby there’s no rush to post a photo and include that baby in the Baldwin/Hillary clan right away.
He could just turn off comments on his posts…lol.
I feel like he’d need instructions from Ireland on how to do this. Like when your older parent needs help learning their new phone 🤣
This marriage will implode and it will be glorious
Is he living a peaceful, healthy life? I think not.
Honestly the poster was right about one thing: if they don’t want to deal with people’s questions and speculations, don’t post on social media about it. It’s a little difficult to be rightfully upset about something you’ve chosen to share that you know people will have questions about.
If these people don’t want to be questioned about their children, just stop posting photos of them. I mean nobody would known about the newest baby if she didn’t pose all 6 of them on the bed together. She clearly loves the attention and Alec clearly has displaced rage. That commenter was exactly right.
With her years of attention seeking, the pretending to be from Spain debacle and the fact that she just had a baby 5 months ago, are they really that arrogant to think that they could post a photo with yet another newborn and not have people question what the deal is? They are the trolls in this scenario, not the people asking questions. The poster was right. If they didn’t want to be questioned about it, they shouldn’t have posted the photo. Alec has such severe anger issues that I can’t imagine wanting to have one child with him, let alone 6.
Total speculation here, but I wonder if it was some sort of reputation-saving bargain between them. Like:
A: You’re from Boston? Your name is Hillary? What sort of bat-sh**ery is this? I’m outta here.
H: Lo ciento! Please do not leave me, mi esposo!
A: (Takes phone call from mistress) Hold on Hillary … what? … pregnant? … when? (Hangs up) OK, here’s the deal. I’ll support you publicly but you’re adopting my baby.
H: Oh, gracias, gracias! I love los bambinos! We will call him Alejandro Jose!
A: (Rolls eyes) Dios mio…