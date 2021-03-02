Alec Baldwin tells IG commenters to STFU when questioned about Bebecito #6

As we discussed, Alec Baldwin and Hillary Thomas (Hilaria Baldwin) welcomed/wrangled a sixth child, seemingly out of thin air. No one knows for sure where this baby came from, or whether they pursued surrogacy, a gestational carrier or adoption. I think the commenter-theory is dead-on: the timeline suggests that Hilaria pursued this sixth child – allegedly a girl – when she learned that she was pregnant with another boy, which was her last pregnancy, with Eduardo. She was about six months along with Edu when *someone* was impregnated with this sixth child. So, obviously, people have a lot of questions. But Alec Baldwin won’t give anyone any answers:

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are happy to share the exciting news of their surprise sixth child—just don’t ask about it. As Page Six reported, the Baldwins are keeping quiet on the details surrounding the birth of baby No. 6, though many assume the couple used a surrogate or adopted, as 37-year-old Hilaria gave birth to their fifth child, Edu, in September. A fan took to the comments section of the former “30 Rock” star’s photo post and asked Alec to provide an explanation, otherwise it appears that they’re “begging for clickbait.” “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that,” the commenter wrote. “If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything – why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise you 100 children in private.” True to form, angry Alec snapped back. “You should shut the f–k up and mind your own business,” he wrote. Another commenter brought up Hilaria’s Spanish-heritage scandal and wondered why anyone cared that the yoga instructor, born Hillary Hayward Thomas, changed her name. “Because, basically, they’re not very smart,” Alec, 62, responded. “Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world.”

[From Page Six]

Alec is going to choose NOW, this moment, to be anti-American? He’s going to argue that Americans are just too UNCIVILIZED to understand how an American woman could completely falsify her backstory and pretend to be Spanish for more than a decade? Yes, it is truly America’s fault. Don’t get me wrong, Americans have issues. But to suggest that Hillary’s problems are just a perception issue solely for one nationality? God he’s stupid. As for Alec snapping at people questioning WTF is going on with Hillary’s need for babies… how did you expect him to react?

Also: um, how do I write this… when do you think Alec found out about Bebecito #6? I don’t think he found out nine months ago, do you? I think he found out much more recently.