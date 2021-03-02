A bestselling acne wash, bags to eliminate odor and lotion to protect from handwashing



I absolutely love the pregnancy pillow! It feels like you are hugging someone and that is comforting. It’s full and soft. The pillow did not smell at all, which was nice. The cover had a slight chemical smell but it was packaged separately and that went away the first time I washed it. The hemp oil we featured is awesome. On weekend nights I’ve been taking two droppers full and it takes the edge off. However Saturday I took four droppers. Sunday I was super groggy in the morning like I had a hangover without the pain, so I wouldn’t recommend taking more than one or two droppers. Here are some more things I am looking at on Amazon.

Affordable eyeshadow primer to help your color stay vibrant all day



This eyeshadow primer by Revlon is under $5, which makes it more affordable than even the NYX brand I use, which is smaller. I’ve ordered this and it’s coming today. It has over 1,300 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. Women say it helps their eyeshadow last all day without creasing. “Ever since I began using Revlon Colorstay Primer, it has improved the skin around my eyes, and improved the application of eye make up. I am in my 50′s and have wrinkly skin on my eyelids. I was really surprised and pleased at how well this worked. My eye shadow goes on evenly and smoothly and stays on longer.” “My eye makeup stays put all day without smudging.”

Protect your hands from frequent handwashing and sanitizing



Gloves in a bottle is a “shielding lotion” to protect and deeply moisturize dry hands, feet and skin. This has 4,500 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it heals cracked skin and protects skin like nothing else. Plus it makes cleaning up easier after dirty projects. “I am a professional pastel artist. Gloves In A Bottle protects my hands from the ingredients and pigments in the pastels. [It] also makes cleaning myself up very easy. It’s not greasy, dries completely, and also moisturizes my hands.” “Within 24 hours, I could feel something bridging the gap on my split finger and it no longer was painful to use when typing/washing. I am up to Day 3 now – and it is healing rapidly.” “I am a hairdresser so I’m constantly washing my hands 10+ times a day with shampooing my customers. I was diagnosed by my dermatologist with hand dermatitis. I have already noticed less cracking on my hands/fingers since using this product. I have had better luck with this in just a week than I have with the creams my dermatologist prescribed!”

The perfect medium-coverage foundation with SPF 17



I’ve been using L’oreal True Match foundation for about a year and a half now and I love it. It’s the perfect medium-coverage foundation and it’s suitable for both day and night looks. Plus it comes in 45 different shades. It always looks natural while covering imperfections and does not settle into lines. Plus it has SPF 17 so I don’t stress about whether I forgot to use sunscreen. (I still always use sunscreen.) You get 1 ounce for under $10, with some shades more affordable than others. This has almost 8,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women say it’s great for all types of skin. “I absolutely LOVE this foundation. Honestly, I would have to say that this is the best kind I’ve ever used. I have sensitive skin with a combination between dry and oily. This foundation is very lightweight, and IMO, it is perfect for us women who love a more natural appearance instead of cakey. “ I apply mine over primer (I use Monistat chafing relief gel as primer) by dabbing with fingers and then blending with a powder blender. Here are guides for it for light, medium and deep skin tones.

A bread basket that for proofing for bread that’s beautifully shaped and designed



While I realize this is an extremely specific hobby I have, if you are at all interested, please try to bake bread. Here is a link to my post with a recipe and me raving about it. You will be amazed at how easy and rewarding it is to make. Plus you can make it as gifts for people and they will be so grateful. This is a bread basket, also called a banneton, you can use to rise the bread in! It helps make the bread crusty and gives it a beautiful shape. You do not bake the bread in these. Here’s a link to a video with more about bannetons and how to use them. It comes in 9” or 10” versions with a scraper and cover. (The cover goes inside and keeps it from transferring the design to the bread.) It makes round loaves, or boules, with a beautiful coil design in them. There’s also an oval version. This has 4.6 stars, almost 6,900 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Bakers love how easy and versatile it is. You will want to get some rice flour to prep and clean the boule. People write “I would not bake any more without these. I’m thinking of getting even more. They work for proofing on the countertop, or slow proofing in the refrigerator.” “This proofing basket has increased my proper proofing to 100% success. To date, since implementing this basket, every loaf has proofed beautifully without changing any other parts of my process.”

Hanging bags with charcoal to naturally eliminate smells



Moso natural purifying bags contain charcoal and come in packs of 1 to 5. They have over 1,300 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. You can use them in cars, closets, near pet smells and in bathrooms. They’re said to really work to eliminate odors including pet smells and even flatulence. “Within the first hour of placing one near [the cat] box and the affected area and one hanging near the door of said closet – the smell had absorbed noticeably. By the next morning – completely gone!” “I have no idea how these work, but they put anything stinky to rest. I purchased these and one in kitchen and the other in a 13-year old car we just bought. Within 24-48 hours all odors are gone and it just smells clean and fresh.”

An acne wash that’s said to be better than ProActiv



Panoxyl 10% Benzoyl Peroxide foaming acne wash is under $10 for 5.5 ounces. This has almost 8,500 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it really works to clear up acne fast but that it can be drying and you’ll want to use a moisturizer with it. “I was having a terrible outbreak on my back and started using this everyday, in addition to an exfoliating sea salt/ mud soap, and my skin has pretty much cleared up.” “I’ve been using it for a little over 3 weeks now and it has cleared all my active pimples and prevented new ones from popping up.” “I have tried millions of cleaners, creams, masks you name it I’ve tried it and nothing works as good as PanOxyl. I swear by this product and it definitely does not get the hype it should. After one week my face was completely free of breakouts!”

A soil moisture meter so you’ll never have to guess if your plants need water



I am having trouble with some of my plants not getting enough water and others getting waterlogged. I’m not sure what to do other than eye them and skip watering the ones that look well watered. This moisture meter by XLux has 14,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. Plant owners say it helps them understand which plants need watering and which are doing fine. “Love this. Tells me, instantly, whether my plants need water. I love houseplants and have about 20, but some just don’t seem to be happy no matter what I do. With this meter, I’m learning that though the top of the soil looks moist, just beneath the surface it’s very dry–no wonder the plants are struggling.” “there has been a noticeable difference in how my plants look after a short time of use. It has helped me determine a better watering schedule for all my plants, and that some of my pots were not draining. If you are new to houseplants, or you have some houseplants that you are having trouble with, I would definitely recommend this product.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.