The Mail’s lawyers claim they have plans to appeal Duchess Meghan’s legal victory

As I’ve said before, my legal expertise comes from Dick Wolf University, which does not make me an expert in British law. Perhaps I should have transferred into Sir Richard Wolf University. So I’m trying to piece through what’s happening today in the Duchess of Sussex’s copyright infringement lawsuit against the Mail. Meghan won the summary judgment last month, and the hearing today is dealing with some of the post-judgment drama, like the actual monetary damages awarded to Meghan. Apparently, Meghan also wants the Mail to turn over the hard copy letter she wrote to her father, and she wants the Mail to destroy all of their electronic copies and notes around the letter too. Whew, here’s some of what ITV is reporting:
She wants the letter back: The Duchess of Sussex has asked the High Court to order The Mail On Sunday to hand over any copies of a handwritten letter sent to her estranged father following her “comprehensive win” last month. At a remote hearing on Tuesday, the duchess’ lawyers asked the High Court to order ANL to hand over any copies of the letter to Mr Markle and destroy any electronic copies of it or any notes made about it.
Application for an injunction: Ian Mill QC, representing Meghan, also applied for an injunction to “restrain the acts of copyright infringement and misuse of private information”. In written submissions, Mr Mill said: “This case is a paradigm example of one in which there is a very real need for an injunction. It is required in order to protect the claimant’s rights and stop the continuing acts of infringement. The defendant has offered no undertaking, the defendant has failed to deliver up copies it has of the letter such that the threat to infringe and further to misuse her private information remains real and, inexplicably, the defendant has still not removed the infringing articles from MailOnline. This is in the face of a judgment which has found, in the clearest possible terms, that the defendant’s acts of publishing those articles infringes the claimant’s rights. Accordingly, at the time of writing, the defendant defiantly continues to do the very acts which the court has held are unlawful.”
Meghan wants a front page story on the Daily Mail about her victory: Mr Mill also sought an order requiring ANL to publish a statement about the duchess’ victory on the front page of The Mail On Sunday and the home page of MailOnline “to act as a deterrent to future infringers”.
Meghan offers to cap her damages: The barrister said Meghan was willing to “cap her damages” for misuse of private information “at a nominal award”, in order to “avoid the need for time and cost to be incurred in debating these issues”. Mr Mill also asked for ANL to pay £750,000 within two weeks as “an interim payment on account” of Meghan’s legal costs in bringing the claim.
The Mail says they plan to appeal though: In written submissions, Antony White QC, representing ANL, said his client planned to appeal against the summary judgment ruling, arguing that it “would have a real prospect of success”. Mr White said Meghan’s withdrawal of her claim for damages, instead seeking nominal damages, was “a radical change of position”. In relation to the duchess’ request for nominal damages, Mr White added: “It is suggested that £1, £2 or £5 would do.”
There’s more from the Mail’s lawyers at the ITV link – the Mail’s lawyers are fighting the court about paying Meghan’s legal bills, and they’re also fighting about returning the letter to her or to her father or something, I barely understood the argument they’re making. The lawyer blew his lid over the demand to feature Meghan’s legal victory on the front page of the Mail too. Which is funny, my God. My guess is that Meghan’s legal strategy is basically to take less money in damages if the Mail promises not to appeal. She doesn’t want to drag this sh-t out forever. And clearly, that would be in the Mail’s best interest too? I mean, the Mail literally has a million other avenues to pursue in their coverage. At this point, does the Mail’s readership even care about Thomas Markle? Come on. Anyway, it does sound like the Mail is going to appeal in some form, which is completely asinine but here we are.
Update: According to Omid Scobie, Justice Warby has ordered the Mail to pay for 90% of Meghan’s legal costs.
The High Court today ruled that the Mail on Sunday should pay 90% of legal costs ($1.87m) incurred by Meghan's side for her privacy and copyright case. Justice Warby calculated the sum based "on matters on which she succeeded.” The Mail’s publisher ANL had hoped to pay just 75%.
Not any kind of a lawyer, British, TV or otherwise, but don’t most cases have the right to appeal? And just because you appeal doesn’t mean you win. Its the Mails legal bill, its their dime and their time.
Lol. Their case had no merit, and they know it. This noise is just to distract from what’s coming for them–what’s that sound, what’s that bright light? It’s the Oprah train coming to run them down, with receipts aplenty.
The judges ruling pretty much laughed at the Daily Mail. They have no case. It’s just wasting their time and money.
Either way they win, because whatever happens they’ll be able to cover it feverishly and that means more eyeballs and engagement on their crappy tabloid. And I can’t imagine that the courts will impose damages of sufficient of value to take away the profits they make off this. And even if the judgement is brutal against them, they’ll editorialize it as the “end of the free press” and that alone is enough to win the court of public opinion over and over again. This is why I was opposed to Meghan suing.
“This is why I was opposed to Meghan suing.”
And yet she won her case convincingly. Comments like this always chill me because it takes the victim’s voice and agency away. Yeah, go ahead and allow yourself to be brutally abused and vilified but don’t dare stand up for yourself. Ever. Nah, fck that shit. Win or lose…fight the battle and stand up to the assholes.
The Fail will run negative commentary regardless and the only “court of public opinion” the Fail wins is those right wing nut jobs who live for the Fail’s garbage. This isn’t about what happens solely in the U.K. This is about H&M’s global/international rep.
So meghan should’ve just sat back and let them abuse her without putting up any boundries? No meghan was right to sue. And im happy. Because when history will talk about this woman they have legal documents they can refer to instead of nonsense tabloids
I guess no one from KP has claimed copyright. They had until today to do so. Meghan is also asking for the profits from the articles. I hope she gets what she has asked for.
The silence of the palace 4 was deafening.
I am not versed in British law either, but in the US, summary judgment is a really difficult thing to win. There has to be NO legal wiggle room. Nothing at issue at all. It is a high standard.
To have lost summary judgment is a big deal.
And i think they do want to string it out, all publicity is good publicity for them- unless the damages are so great they actually bankrupt them.
“… summary judgment is a really difficult thing to win. There has to be NO legal wiggle room…”
This is why I’m so interested in reading the court docs the Mail submitted today and to see what arguments they intend to bring forward on appeal — because Judge Warby’s judgment left them with very little wiggle room.
Woowee, they messed with the wrong Duchess!
Yeah, they thought she would act like the rest of the Royal Family and do nothing. Good for her. All those people who said she shouldn’t sure look like fools now.
@Kaiser, do you know where we can access the legal docs submitted in court today?
This is never going to end…
They know they have no chance of winning, they just want to drag this out as long as possible so they can keep cashing in on “coverage” of the trial and continued bashing of Meghan. Truly disgusting.
Judge just ordered the Mail to pay 90% of her legal fees.
Excellent. And the copyright damages she can obtain could be millions.
@Kaiser – When you attended Dick Wolf University, did you attended classes at the main NBC Campus or the Wikipedia Campus?
Just saw Omid’s tweet about her legal fees. If Meghan is awarded a % of profits, whoo hoo!
As for the appeal, I just don’t see what wiggle room they have to appeal. They took her letter. Cut and pasted parts of it to hurt her and create a narrative about her that was injurious.
Oprah’s interview is going to address this lawsuit.
Why is the Fail fighting to turn over the hard copy of the letter and the electronic record? The rag knows its useful idiot Thomas Markle would not have a copy of the letter and is no good to them as a witness even with written testimony. Can’t wait for the decision.
The fact that they have to pay 90% of the legal costs sounds to me like its pretty final and the appeal that the mail wants to claim will be denied. Also, they couldn’t even get the palace 4 to come to their defense and claim fellow copyright. how do they think this would turn out if they appeal the case? Meghan would still win and they would have to pay her even more