Angelina Jolie sells Brad Pitt’s gifted Winston Churchill painting at auction

It’s worth noting for the millionth time that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce still hasn’t been completed. They are still working out the financial and custodial issues, and it’s been four and a half years since Angelina filed for divorce. Despite Brad’s efforts to slime Angelina for “causing the delays,” what I’ve heard for years now is that Brad has been the one slow-walking the financial aspect of their divorce. His finances are a mess compared to hers, and she’s already had to go to court once to force him to pay child support. So… Angelina sold off a big piece of art which was gifted to her by Brad while they were together. She gave it to Christie’s to auction off, and she got big money – more than the appraisal value – for it.
Angelina Jolie sold off a Winston Churchill painting that Brad Pitt bought her as a gift for $11.5 million on Monday. The work was gifted to Jolie by her estranged husband Pitt, who bought it for $2.95 million in 2011 from a New Orleans antique dealer, M.S. Rau, we previously revealed.
Reports on Monday said that the 1943 Churchill painting, “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque,” sold for a record-breaking $11.5 million to a mystery Belgian bidder at Christie’s “Modern British Art Evening Sale” auction in London. The same bidder also bought two more Churchill works in the sale, the Art Newspaper reported. The painting — which shattered its estimate of $3.4 million — was sold via the Jolie Family Collection. Reps have not commented on why the movie star was selling off the gift from her ex. Jolie and Pitt’s divorce has been dragging on for years, ever since they announced their split in 2016.
Seems art lover Pitt has a good eye: The previous record for a Churchill painting was reportedly around $2.5 million. Sources previously told us that Pitt’s role in Quentin Tarantino’s World War II drama, “Inglourious Basterds,” helped inspire his interest in the Churchill work. He and Jolie also reportedly once visited the Churchill War Rooms together in the UK for a private tour.
Bill Rau of M.S. Rau told Page Six of the record-breaking Monday sale: “When we sold the ‘Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque’ by Winston Churchill, it was valued at just under $3 million, a fair price for such a historic work. The fact that it sold at auction for [$11.5 million] just goes to show you that important pieces will continue to be coveted and fetch top dollar. The painting has had an unprecedented journey, from being gifted to a US President [Churchill gave it to Franklin D. Roosevelt], to being hidden away in a closet for nearly half a century, to being owned by the most famous couple in Hollywood. I’m thrilled that M.S. Rau was able to bring this amazing piece back into the spotlight.”
Before Pitt bought it, the painting was passed from FDR to his son, who sold it in 1950 to an art collector in Nebraska. It was later sold to a movie producer, Norman G. Hickman, who was involved in a 1964 Churchill-themed film, “The Finest Hours.” The painting was then left to Hickman’s relatives after he died, and wound up in a closet for 15 years until it was sold by Rau.
I’m including a photo of the painting below. While I understand why Winston Churchill’s name and the provenance of the painting adds to its value, it’s also just a really pretty painting with nice colors. Sounds like a great investment piece too – it certainly was for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. I assume that Angelina sold it with Brad’s explicit blessing. And perhaps that money will help with the child support.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Reminds me of paint-by-numbers we did as kids.
Yeah, it’s been said that Churchill wasn’t a great artist. His painting fetch a lot of money because many people have a Churchill fetish. I’m guessing Brad was one of them. Another reason why Brad is not a great guy.
I was really confused thinking this was a painting OF Churchill. Anyway good for them. Must be nice to have 3 million quadruple in 10 years doing nothing but hanging on the wall.
Don’t hate me, but I miss them.
If a home was worth $5M, and someone bought it for $15M…I’d think it was Trump doing more money laundering. Overpaying by that much is really suspicious.
Maybe they thought the story behind it added to the value.
My thought was that the provenance now including “gift from Brad Pitt to Angelina Jolie” adds a lot of value to an otherwise unremarkable amateurish effort by Churchill.
Why are Brad’s finances a mess? Do these people not listen to financial advisors? How do you make so much money only to have your finances labeled “a mess”?
She needs money!
Does she need his blessing to sell something that was a gift?
She does not. A gift is only a gift when freely given. If she needed cash and it was a gift from Brad it makes sense that she’d sell it.
Nope, no permission needed. When I split with my ex I offloaded all the jewelry he and given me at a pawnshop. That’s when I found out the stones on what he had claimed was a family heirloom were completely fake, too, LOL.
I really love MS Rau. I’m glad to see they are getting some coverage. They have the most amazing treasures and I always recommend anyone who is visiting to stop there.
To walk through their gallery/store in New Orleans and be able to freely gaze at their important works and pieces from history is a reminder that you are among things that a very special.
Before the virus I was supposed to bring them an Art Deco Van cleef and arpel 6 carat black opal of mine to be appraised and assessed for possible sale/auction.
It really would’ve been an honor to have them represent us. However the hoarder in me has decided I love it too much to sell, so I believe I will keep it a while longer to enjoy. (Also I’m terrified of having sellers remorse. Lol)
I can see the interest in Churchill items. I have read a number of books about Churchill and WWII. The virtual tour of Blenheim Palace where generations of Churchills lived is really something.
How can BP or AJ be having money issues?
Weeping Jayzus, what? They are both multi-millionaires.
An everyday day person working and living from one week to the next often seems to be smarter about money vs. celebs. SMH
In the pictures, I want the dark green dress that Z is wearing. I would not look as pretty in it but the fabric seems to flow…nice.
Btw, BP has been proven to be a real jerk in the past 5 years.
I think a lot of their money is tied up in property that they haven’t sold. Their place in France is worth a good deal of money. Angie went a good while without working when they first split and Brad hates to pay for the kids expenses. He gave her a loan that she paid back and he tried to claim that it was child support.
Since Churchill played such a huge role leading Britain during WWII we should not be surprised that a painting he created appreciated and sold for such a high price. I think she should unload any jewelry gifted to her next!
Those asking how Angie/Brad could be having money issues: it’s a matter of liquidity. You can have all this net worth, but if you don’t have enough free cash, you sell something. It’s not money troubles; it’s converting money from art to cash. And making a profit.