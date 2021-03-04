Vaccinations for covid can cause swollen lymph nodes visible on mammograms

We’ve been saying for some time that we’ve only scratched the surface at all the ways COVID is going to affect us. I’m finding more and more dots being connected by the pandemic as we go along. I was just talking to a friend about the amount of irregular mammograms my friends have had this past year only to have it be nothing when they had it biopsied. It turns out, COVID may be partially to blame. Or rather, the vaccine. According to reports, many mammograms are showing nodes on women who recently received the COVID vaccine. The good news is, it’s probably nothing we need to worry about.
“I cannot tell you how many women are showing nodes on mammograms and people thought it was going to be not that common,” said Lehman, who is also a professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School.
Tales of unnecessary biopsies spurred the patient care committee of the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) to put out an advisory in January: Ask your patients about their Covid-19 status, and record the date and which arm received the vaccine. Consider that before automatically scheduling a biopsy.
“We wanted to advocate that women don’t always need to have a biopsy,” said Dr. Lars Grimm, associate professor of radiology at Duke University School of Medicine and one of the authors of the SBI advisory. “Because oftentimes the default if you see swollen lymph nodes in a patient would actually be to recommend doing a biopsy.”
Mass General’s Lehman agreed. “When you hear hoofbeats, don’t think zebra,” she said. “If a woman had a vaccine in the arm on the same side, and the lymph nodes are swollen, this is a normal biological response. It’s totally expected. It just doesn’t make sense to start imaging.”
To avoid unnecessary worry, SBI recommends women schedule any routine, annual breast screening before getting the Covid-19 vaccine. If a woman has already had the vaccine, or is soon scheduled to do so, the society suggests waiting at least four to six weeks after the second dose before scheduling your appointment.
The article states the nodes are more prevalent on whichever side you received the vaccine. On the one hand, this makes sense and thank goodness they were able to make this connection. On the other hand – can we get a flipping break! How much stress do we need?! So after a year of trying to avoid a deadly virus and lockdown, some poor lady goes in for a routine mammogram, only to be told she needs a biopsy for the first time in her life. Those are scary words when you hear them for the first time! Fortunately, now we know and doctors are getting COVID histories prior to screenings. So people at least get some context for irregular results.
Obviously, if you feel like a biopsy is necessary, get one. You can always insist on follow up regardless when you had the vaccine. But if you have no history of cancer and there is a sudden appearance of nodes on your mammogram, for once, it may not be anything to freak out about. Now, I’m not saying you shouldn’t use it as an excuse to eat ice cream and buy yourself flowers, you know – self-care. But the heebie-jeebies can be kept at bay a bit longer. The important thing is to keep your screening appointments. Just consult with your doctor about your vaccine schedule when planning your visit.
Photos credit: National Cancer Institute and CDC on Unsplash
Good information. That explains why they asked me if I had been vaccinated before my recent mammogram.
Interesting info. As someone who has had a number of abnormal mammograms that have turned out to be benign, it’s never fun to get flagged. So if this reduces the number of scares that will be great.
This virus, man, what a journey it has been. Kudos to the medical personnel trying to solve this crisis from a million different angles while keeping themselves sane.
I had this happen. My armpit was quite sore for about 2 days. It was very unusual for me because prior to that I hadn’t encountered anyone else who had that side effect. Until I googled it and found out it’s pretty common.
Still, better than the alternative
Same here, my armpit felt sore deep inside. I kept trying to feel around in there to see if I cut it shaving or something but then I read about the lymph node response, makes sense! I got lucky and a sore arm was basically my only side effect to both doses of Pfizer, a slight headache and neck pain after second but not bad.
Ooooh you have no idea how relieved I am to hear this because I got one of these lumps! It popped up in my armpit five days after I got the first shot and I FREAKED OUT the first time I saw it when I got undressed that night (that area had been bothering me all day and I just thought my clothes were rubbing it wrong or something). My doctor said if it was vaccine related, it would have popped up sooner and been on the same side as the injection (it was under the other arm). I got 10 days antibiotics and it just sat there still being half-baseball sized and sore. Then I got an ultrasound that showed edema, then the mammogram. Everything came back negative thank goodness, and the doctors don’t seem bothered by it, but I’m still kinda freaked out and it’s still there being ugly and sore to the touch (but it is a little smaller now about 10 weeks later). I named it Lurleen Lumpkin since I guess we’re going to be together for a while. I hadn’t heard of anybody else having this side effect until now. Side note: I don’t want this to discourage anybody from getting the vaccine. If I had it to do over again, I would 200% still get the vaccine!
Thank you for this info!
At least if after I get my shot (keeping my fingers crossed for this year, heh), I won’t immediately panic if something goes weird in my breast/armpit area. Keep calm, take the usual tests, but don’t immediately think the worst!
Woah! This happened to me! After the first vaccine… it was a little while after so I didn’t make the connection, but yeah it was a little sore bump just below the fold of my armpit. It did worry me for a sec there but it’s gone away by now thankfully.
Happened to me. Swole up and freaked out. Called my oncologist who wasn’t worried. Told me to monitor the area. It finally went down after a few days, but yeah…that was a shocker. I had Moderna. Haven’t heard of it happening with Pfizer.
another thing that needs to be brought up: ladies, don’t panic if your period arrives early or late (or getting your period with an IUD or whatever) as a side affect. It isn’t *very* common (from what I’ve seen here, in Israel), but it actually happend to hunderds or a few thousands of women (and we’re reaching the 5 mil people getting at least 1 dose). It should be ok in the next cycle.
You should see a doctor in case the bleeding lasts much longer than the usual.