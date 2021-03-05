Rege-Jean Page to star in Neflix’s biggest budget film, with Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling

Embed from Getty Images

Looks like our resident hot duke is trying to give us all heart palpitations. No, not the Duke of Sussex but the indomitable Duke of Hastings, aka Rege-Jean “his hotness” Page. Rege has signed on to two new projects. One of course is the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons flick in which he will star with Chris Pine. The other will be Netflix’s biggest budget project to date, The Gray Man, which is based on the debut book by Mark Greaney. The Gray Man will be directed by the Russo brothers. But that isn’t the important part. Not only will one of our favorite melanated goddesses, Alfre Woodard, be in it but Rege will be acting alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. I can’t wait to see that much fire on a screen. I may need to have a drool towel nearby to watch this film. Below are more details from Deadline:

The Gray Man is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney, published in 2009 by Jove Books. It also is the first novel to feature the Gray Man, freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. The action thriller will follow Gentry (Gosling) as he’s hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA. The film is based on the first installment of the book series. Thornton recently wrapped production on the fourth season of his Amazon series Goliath.was He also recently seen in the Sam Taylor-Johnson drama A Million Little Pieces. He is repped by WME, Media Talent Group and Myman Greenspan. Page is best known for his breakout role in the Netflix series Bridgerton, which earned him a SAG and an NAACP Image Award noms for his individual performance, and recently signed on to star in the Paramount’s untitled Dungeons & Dragons pic. He also appeared in the Amazon pic Sylvie’s Love. He is repped by CAA, Mosaic, The Artists Partnership and Ziffren Brittenham. Woodard recently received rave reviews for the drama Clemency. She can be seen next in Sony’s Fatherhood opposite Kevin Hart. She is repped by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion and Gochman Law.

[From Deadline]

2022-23 are gonna be great years with a whole lot of eye candy on the screen and hopefully some amazing storytelling. I mean, who doesn’t want to see Rege-Jean’s smolder, Ryan Goslin’s chest and Chris Evans’s back? (I swear I am not objectifying them.) This movie is just fantasy pr0n for us middle-aged ladies. It has been a minute since I’ve seen Ryan and I love him in movies. Hopefully, Rege isn’t playing a bit part in either film and will get a good amount of screen time. I guess Netflix and some other studios are being smart and riding that Bridgerton train all the way to the bank. I have not read The Gray Man book so I am not sure how good the material is but I’ve seen few tweets from people who like it. I love intrigue and action with a bit of spy craft so this is right up my alley. Besides the leading men, I am happy our beautiful goddess Alfre got a role in the movie as well. I wonder if her character will be like the M in the Bond movies? I’m so excited to see more of Rege in his upcoming films and season two of Bridgerton.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images