Starbucks, CVS and Target will still require masks in states without mandates

As Oya reported earlier, governors in Texas and Mississippi are foolishly lifting their mask mandates. This is so irresponsible considering how close we are in this country to finally controlling the deadly virus that has robbed us of almost 520,000 Americans. Even though every health organization highly stresses the importance to maintain precautions such as masks (double masks when possible), social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing, some governors are making decisions based on greed and spite rather than the best interest of their citizens. But while elected officials are worried about attracting tourists for Spring Break, some major corporations are standing on the side of good sense, for once. Places such as Target, CVS, Walgreens and Starbucks are telling customers they don’t care what the governor says, if you want a Tall Caramel Frappuccino, you’ll need a mask.

No mask, no service. A group of big retail chains will keep their mask requirements in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even after select states lifted their mask mandates. Chains such as Target, Starbucks, CVS and Walgreens have all announced that they will continue implementing their mask-wearing rules, citing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a report from CBS News. The move comes after Texas and Mississippi joined an array of other statesthat do not enforce mask mandates. The governors of both states recently announced that they are doing away with mask requirements, while also allowing businesses to resume operating at their full size. In an email statement to CBS News, Target said that it will continue to enforce its mask policy, including among those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, “in line with current CDC guidance.” Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain, will also continue with their mask mandates, as well as grocery chain Aldi. When reached for comment by CBS News, other chains, including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Costco and Home Depot did not respond to requests for comment.

[From People]

Man this is refreshing to read. I live in an area in which I have not seen any push back on the mask mandate. I was in line at a grocery story once where some people were grumbling about restrictions and talking about how COVID wasn’t that bad as an illness (so, they were idiots) but they were in masks and standing the appropriate six feet apart. I’ve seen videos of surrounding areas with people storming stores maskless. I think Trader Joe’s Karen was close to me but I’ve not been subjected to what CB and others have had to endure in stores (public spaces are another matter). However, just knowing that these chains are upholding the mandate over the senseless dismissal in certain states means I will make sure to support them.

Some of the chains adhering to CDC guidelines are drug stores which will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine. The Starbucks Foundation has donated millions towards COVID relief and research. It makes sense that these chains are on the side of science.

Yesterday we heard our commander in chief Joe Biden’s opinion on removing mask mandates. President Biden has moved heaven and earth to formulate and rollout a vaccine plan that will have the US inoculated two-months ahead of schedule. Biden called it “Neanderthal thinking” to say “everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it.” But I’m sure he could have come up with worse for the governors putting people at risk. Keep your masks on. Get your vaccines and stay diligent. We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.