Starbucks, CVS and Target will still require masks in states without mandates

As Oya reported earlier, governors in Texas and Mississippi are foolishly lifting their mask mandates. This is so irresponsible considering how close we are in this country to finally controlling the deadly virus that has robbed us of almost 520,000 Americans. Even though every health organization highly stresses the importance to maintain precautions such as masks (double masks when possible), social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing, some governors are making decisions based on greed and spite rather than the best interest of their citizens. But while elected officials are worried about attracting tourists for Spring Break, some major corporations are standing on the side of good sense, for once. Places such as Target, CVS, Walgreens and Starbucks are telling customers they don’t care what the governor says, if you want a Tall Caramel Frappuccino, you’ll need a mask.
No mask, no service.
A group of big retail chains will keep their mask requirements in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even after select states lifted their mask mandates.
Chains such as Target, Starbucks, CVS and Walgreens have all announced that they will continue implementing their mask-wearing rules, citing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a report from CBS News.
The move comes after Texas and Mississippi joined an array of other statesthat do not enforce mask mandates. The governors of both states recently announced that they are doing away with mask requirements, while also allowing businesses to resume operating at their full size.
In an email statement to CBS News, Target said that it will continue to enforce its mask policy, including among those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, “in line with current CDC guidance.”
Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain, will also continue with their mask mandates, as well as grocery chain Aldi.
When reached for comment by CBS News, other chains, including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Costco and Home Depot did not respond to requests for comment.
Man this is refreshing to read. I live in an area in which I have not seen any push back on the mask mandate. I was in line at a grocery story once where some people were grumbling about restrictions and talking about how COVID wasn’t that bad as an illness (so, they were idiots) but they were in masks and standing the appropriate six feet apart. I’ve seen videos of surrounding areas with people storming stores maskless. I think Trader Joe’s Karen was close to me but I’ve not been subjected to what CB and others have had to endure in stores (public spaces are another matter). However, just knowing that these chains are upholding the mandate over the senseless dismissal in certain states means I will make sure to support them.
Some of the chains adhering to CDC guidelines are drug stores which will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine. The Starbucks Foundation has donated millions towards COVID relief and research. It makes sense that these chains are on the side of science.
Yesterday we heard our commander in chief Joe Biden’s opinion on removing mask mandates. President Biden has moved heaven and earth to formulate and rollout a vaccine plan that will have the US inoculated two-months ahead of schedule. Biden called it “Neanderthal thinking” to say “everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it.” But I’m sure he could have come up with worse for the governors putting people at risk. Keep your masks on. Get your vaccines and stay diligent. We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
Photos credit: Arturo Rey and Melanie Lim on Unsplash, Laura James on Pexelss
This is great information; thanks.
I feel for the employees who will have to fight these anti-maskers at the door.
I know, right? When I read this yesterday I was at first happy that these corporations are standing up to the idiot governors, but then got worried about this exact thing. Anti-maskers are Trump’s doing and legacy and it makes me crazy to think how it didn’t have to be this bad.
Yes! I’m very lucky as masks are mandated in my area and working in retail I’ve had overall a good experience when gently reminding people who come in without a mask. The majority of the time it seems they’ve become so used to having their mask on they just didn’t notice. And they apologize and either pull one out or go get it.
Had one person come in- say they are exempt, okay whatever- they are either lying or really taking too much of a risk. And then they came in the next day with another person who also said they were exempt! Ugh!
And it’s one thing for the higher ups to mandate date store policy- but they need to remember there are people having to implement it who aren’t always being compensated enough for it!
Thank you for pointing out the weak link in these plans: you simply cannot have mask enforcement left to minimum wage counter workers. My former gym did this and their “social fitnessing” tag of pride was a joke as people pulled down their masks and the workers did nothing to stop it. The drug stores do have in store security already but I hope Starbucks has an enforcement plan and not just policy because it’s the workers who end up dealing with the stress and anger in real life.
People haven’t been masking in my building since last year and are belligerent about it even though they’re largely BIPOC in a very high-risk area. It was causing me so much anxiety–like literally had to go on anti-anxiety meds–that I sprang for grocery delivery service which is expensive but the person is very careful, has her shots, and that’s her business/company. I haven’t left the apartment in a month except twice to check the mail and even that was stressful. Bad for my health exercise-wise, but don’t need to take the meds as long as I don’t have to deal with these mask-less idiots. They just don’t care. I get so livid even thinking about it.
Good to see these companies stepping up. It’s just good sense and good business. The covidiots need to STFU.
This is great news! They can dictate state laws, but no business wants to risk a class action because customers or staff got sick in their shops. The bad publicity alone.
I work for one of these companies, and despite following all precautions, I got COVID last year (and still have lung and information issues). Working with the public has been terrifying at times. I LOVE that my company is taking this stand. But, as of there’s have pointed out, the employees in those states will now have to put up with all sorts of harassment and I truly feel for them.
I live in a state that is still requiring masks. It’s becoming more lenient, a source of anxiety, but still a requirement for now. That didn’t stop a crazed woman without a mask on from starting a back and forth with me a few weeks ago at Target that I’m still rattled about. I’ll spare you the details, but essentially she was offended that I was choosing to wear two masks. I should not have engaged with this person, but I did (insert eye-roll). Security was very quick to escort her from the building, which I’m so grateful for, but can only assume it’s going to get worse. So discouraging.